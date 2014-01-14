Jan 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 13, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 65 - Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 - ANS Constructions Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 225 Reaffirmed ANS Constructions Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Antilla Breweries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Aparna Enterprises Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Balbir Metals & Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Downgraded From CRISIL A3 Balbir Rolling Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Bayer Bioscience Pvt Ltd Non-FBL# CRISIL A1+ 4.2 Reaffirmed # Comprises letter of credit and bank guarantee (fully interchangeable) BSCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Ganga Jamuna Steel Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Ganga Jamuna Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Heath View Holiday Resorts Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Audio Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Audio Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 270 Reaffirmed Ingersoll Rand (India) Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 670 Reaffirmed Ingersoll Rand (India) Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 110 Reaffirmed Inventaa Chemicals Ltd. BG CRISIL A3+ 4 Reaffirmed Inventaa Chemicals Ltd. LOC CRISIL A3+ 33 Reaffirmed Krishna Coil Cutters Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Krishna Coil Cutters Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Krishna Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Krupa Chaton Manufacturing Company PvtLOC CRISIL A2 61.5 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A2+ Kunal Structure (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1990* Reaffirmed *Includes a sub limit of Rs.300 Million for Letter of Credit Meena Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Nif Ispat Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 69.5 * Reaffirmed Credit * Completely interchangeable with foreign bill discounting. Nif Ispat Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 69.5 # Reaffirmed Discounting # Completely interchangeable with Export Packing credit. Popatlal Nathalal Shah Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2.8 Assigned Forward Prakash Woollen Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Prakash Woollen Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Qutone Ceramic Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 53 ^ Reaffirmed ^Includes sub limit of Rs.13 Million of Bank Guarantee Rama Krishna Rice Mill Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 8.5 Reaffirmed Sangrur Agro Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned * includes sub limit of Buyer Credit to an extent of Rs. 75.0 Million SEC Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 790 Reaffirmed SEC Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed SEC Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 310 Reaffirmed Shree Hari Spintex Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Surfa Coats (Bangalore) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 - Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 10 - ANS Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Antilla Breweries Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B 65 Assigned Antilla Breweries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 48.5 Assigned Aparna Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 390 Reaffirmed Aparna Enterprises Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 190 Reaffirmed Balbir Metals & Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Balbir Rolling Mills Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bayer Bioscience Pvt Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AA- 255.8 Reaffirmed * Comprises cash credit, overdraft, and short-term loans (fully interchangeable) BSCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed BSCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 76.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BSCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 58.1 Reaffirmed Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Acquirer payouts CRISIL AAA(SO) 3006.2 Withdrawal Co. Ltd Concept Shapers and Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Concept Shapers and Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Concept Shapers and Electronics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 85 Reaffirmed Emami Cement Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Emami Cement Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 18900 Reaffirmed Emami Cement Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac G. G. Dandekar Machine Works Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed G. G. Dandekar Machine Works Ltd TL CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Ganga Jamuna Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Heath View Holiday Resorts Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 150 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Audio Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 140 Reaffirmed IAI Joinflex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed IAI Joinflex India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 63.2 Reaffirmed Ingersoll Rand (India) Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 20 Reaffirmed Inventaa Chemicals Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB 194 Reaffirmed Inventaa Chemicals Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL BBB 49 Reaffirmed Inventaa Chemicals Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jagat Agro (Guj) TL CRISIL B 1.6 Assigned Jagat Agro (Guj) CC CRISIL B 54.5 Assigned Jagat Agro (Guj) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 43.9 Assigned Loan Fac Krishna Coil Cutters Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed *Includes a sublimit of Rs.50 million for bank guarantee Krishna Coil Cutters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krishna Coil Cutters Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 7 Reaffirmed Krishna Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Krupa Chaton Manufacturing Company Pvt Cash Credit CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Krupa Chaton Manufacturing Company Pvt TL CRISIL BBB+ 38.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Kunal Structure (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 680 Reaffirmed Machhi Ram Kishan Chand Sidana CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Meena Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Meena Jewellers TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Meena Jewellers & Diamonds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 680 Reaffirmed Meena Jewellers Exclusive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 700 Reaffirmed Meena Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 682 Reaffirmed Miracle Developers TL CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Nif Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 31 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Popatlal Nathalal Shah Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 271 Reaffirmed Popatlal Nathalal Shah Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 499 Reaffirmed Credit Popatlal Nathalal Shah Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 97.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Power Finance Corporation Ltd CC^ CRISIL AAA 75 Reaffirmed ^Limit for working capital- Cash Credit/Working capital demand loan/Overdraft facility/Line of credit/Bank guarantee. Limit includes long-term and short-term facilities. Power Finance Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 170.05 Reaffirmed Prakash Woollen Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Prakash Woollen Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 38.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Qutone Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 96.2 * Reaffirmed *Includes sub limit of Rs. 66 Million Qutone Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Qutone Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 94 Reaffirmed Rama Krishna Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Rama Krishna Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rama Krishna Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 1 Reaffirmed Sabitri Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 365 Reaffirmed Sabitri Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 345 Reaffirmed Sangrur Agro Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Sangrur Agro Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned SEC Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Shree Hari Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL B 115 Reaffirmed Shree Hari Spintex Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Shree Sachidanand Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 38 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shree Sachidanand Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 82 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sri Nangali Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 360 Assigned Sri Nangali Rice Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Surfa Coats (Bangalore) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)