Jan 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 14, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anjanay Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Balmukund Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 1210 Reaffirmed Balmukund Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BASF India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed BLA Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 890 Assigned Futech Projects (India) Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 125 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ * Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Futech Projects (India) Pvt Ltd Clean Bill CRISIL A4 15 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A4+ Himalaya Construction Co.Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Indicon Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 11 Assigned Jagdale Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jagran Prakashan Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Jagran Prakashan Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 1100 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Joseph Leslie Dynamiks Manufacturing BG CRISIL A4+ 44.5 Assigned; Pvt Ltd Suspension Revoked KNR Constructions Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 12000 Reaffirmed KNR Constructions Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 2750 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 23550 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 6450 Reaffirmed L G Electronics India Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 1477.4 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with Import Credit Loan and Bank Guarantee L G Electronics India Pvt Ltd ST Loan@ CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed @ Interchangeable with Foreign Bill Discounting and Export Credit Loan; Marico Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Marico Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1450 Reaffirmed OVN Trading Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed P.B.L. Transport Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Rajendra Singh Kiledar Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 105 Assigned Pvt Ltd Rhydburg Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Rhydburg Pharmaceuticals Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Rhydburg Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed SBICAP Securities Ltd broker grading BQ 1 - Assigned Shivam Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Shivam Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Thermosystems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 410.4 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Thermosystems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Transport Corporation of India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 593.7 Reaffirmed Uniline Energy Systems Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Zuari Cement Ltd. LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BASF India Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A P Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 225 Reaffirmed A P Refinery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1.1 Reaffirmed A P Refinery Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Credit Anjanay Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed Anjanay Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Credit Avinash Doda CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Avinash Doda Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Balmukund Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 470 Reaffirmed Balmukund Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 320 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BASF India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 800 Reaffirmed Bimla Rice International CC CRISIL D 57.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Bimla Rice International Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 9 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Bimla Rice International TL CRISIL D 5.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B- BLA Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 226 Assigned BLA Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 14.8 Assigned Loan Fac BLA Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 29.2 Assigned Concord Hospitality Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Concord Hospitality Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Concord Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 600 Reaffirmed Futech Projects (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Futech Projects (India) Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 25 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB Geeta Threads Ltd. CC CRISIL B 62.5 Reaffirmed Geeta Threads Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Geeta Threads Ltd. TL CRISIL B 57.5 Reaffirmed Himalaya Construction Co.Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Himalaya Construction Co.Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Indicon Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 49 Assigned Jagdale Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 330 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Jagdale Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Jagran Prakashan Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Jagran Prakashan Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 1750 Reaffirmed Jagran Prakashan Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 230 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jagran Prakashan Ltd TL CRISIL AA+ 670 Reaffirmed Joseph Leslie Dynamiks Manufacturing CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned; Pvt Ltd Suspension Revoked Joseph Leslie Dynamiks Manufacturing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 115.5 Assigned; Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Ketan Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 165 Reaffirmed Ketan Motors Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Ketan Motors Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Ketan Motors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KNR Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed KNR Constructions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 74.5 Reaffirmed KNR Constructions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 2175.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 32000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 32600 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 51530 Reaffirmed Loan Fac L G Electronics India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL AA+ 945 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Short term Loan, Foreign Bill Discounting, Export Credit Loan, Import Credit Loan, Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee; L G Electronics India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan# CRISIL AA+ 5475 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with Overdraft, Foreign Bill Discounting, Export Credit Loan, Import Credit Loan, Purchase Bill Discounting, Sales Bill Discounting, Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee Marico Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 500 Upgraded from CRISIL AA Marico Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA Marico Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 1460 Upgraded from CRISIL AA OVN Trading Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Downgraded from CRISIL BB OVN Trading Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 27.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB OVN Trading Engineers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 15 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB OVN Trading Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB P.B.L. Transport Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB P.B.L. Transport Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 55 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Planet Retail Holdings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Planet Retail Holdings Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned *100% interchangeability between Packing Credit & Cash Credit Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 303.6 Assigned Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned *100% interchangeability between Packing Credit & Cash Credit Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.8 Assigned Loan Fac Rajendra Singh Kiledar Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 85 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Rajendra Singh Kiledar Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Ram Saroop Deepak Kumar CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Rhydburg Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75* Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs. 50 Million of Foreign Currency Non-resident (B) and Rs. 15 Million of Export Packing Credit. Rhydburg Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 29.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rhydburg Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 65.1 Reaffirmed Shivam Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7.1 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Raja Rajeswari Constructions CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Stretch Bands (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Loan Fac Thermosystems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Transport Corporation of India Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2500 Reaffirmed Transport Corporation of India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 1619 Reaffirmed Transport Corporation of India Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 887.3 Reaffirmed Uniline Energy Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Uniline Energy Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Utsav Industries Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Zuari Cement Ltd. CC CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Zuari Cement Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL AA 6000 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.