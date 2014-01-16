Jan 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 15, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Baldeo Metals Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 ^Both way interchangeability of Rs.30.0 Million between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee Baldeo Metals Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 ^Both way interchangeability of Rs.30.0 Million between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee Baldeo Metals Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Behari Lal Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 36 Assigned Centum Electronics Ltd BG$ CRISIL A2 260 Reaffirmed $ 50% Interchangeable between LC & BG Centum Electronics Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed @ 50% Interchangeable between LC & BG Centum Electronics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Centum Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Centum Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd BG$ CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed $ Fully interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A3+ 35 Reaffirmed @ Fully interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Danavarshini Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 30 Upgraded from Discounting Bill CRISIL D Purchase Danavarshini Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 120 Upgraded from CRISIL D Goyal Petrofils Yarns Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.4 Reaffirmed Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1 240 Reaffirmed Credit* *Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC) Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with Buyers credit Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed HT Media Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Ingersoll Rand (India) Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 770 Reaffirmed Ingersoll Rand (India) Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Kaljani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 1 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 K.P. Manish Global Ingredients Pvt LtdImport LOC Limit* CRISIL A4+ 130 Assigned * Includes buyers credit sub-limit of Rs.75.0 million. Krishnaping Minerals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed LPS Bossard Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed LPS Bossard Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 12.5 Reaffirmed Mavin Switchgears & Control Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Mavin Switchgears & Control Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Nina Concrete Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Nina Concrete Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Prolific Systems and Technologies Pvt BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Raju Construction Co. & Shelters Pvt LBG CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Shaheed Dr. Anil Baghi Charitable BG CRISIL D 40.5 Downgraded Society from CRISIL A4 S. M. Lulla Industries World Wide BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed S. M. Lulla Industries World Wide Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed under LOC S. M. Lulla Industries World Wide Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Credit S. M. Lulla Industries World Wide Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Discounting S. M. Lulla Industries World Wide Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed Forward S. M. Lulla Industries World Wide LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed S. M. Lulla Industries World Wide Proposed Bill CRISIL A4+ 43 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Sri Durga Condev Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed West Coast Fine Foods (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed West Coast Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B. T. Kadlag Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned B. T. Kadlag Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned B. T. Kadlag Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Baldeo Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Behari Lal Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Behari Lal Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Behari Lal Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 14 Assigned Braza Tyres Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Braza Tyres Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 21.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Centum Electronics Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 310 Reaffirmed * Sublimit with export packing credit / Foreign bill discounting to the extent of Rs.180.00 Million / Rs 100.00 Million. Centum Industries Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed @Includes sublimit of Rs.5.0 Million for export packing credit and bills discounting Centum Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed * Sublimit for export packing credit / foreign bill discounting to the extent of Rs.70.00 million / Rs.60.00 million Comet Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 51 Reaffirmed Comet Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 180 Reaffirmed Comet Granito Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Comet Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 324 Reaffirmed Danavarshini Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Danavarshini Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 38 Upgraded from CRISIL D Danavarshini Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Ellenabad Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Ellenabad Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Loan Fac Goyal Petrofils Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Goyal Petrofils Yarns Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 33.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Goyal Petrofils Yarns Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Groz Engineering Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HT Media Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Indian Bank Upper Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Indian Bank Lower Tier II CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Bonds Ingersoll Rand (India) Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 20 Reaffirmed Jai Ambey Wire Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Jai Ambey Wire Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt LtdSeries A1 PTCs CRISIL AA (SO) 349.2 Withdrawn Jayabheri Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 490 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D K.P. Manish Global Ingredients Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Kaljani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL C Kaljani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL C Kaljani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 10.5 Downgraded from CRISIL C Kaljani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL C Kaljani Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL C Krishnaping Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Kumaon Entertainment and HospitalitiesTL CRISIL BB 195 Assigned Pvt Ltd Lekh Raj & Sons CC CRISIL B 300 Reaffirmed Lekh Raj & Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac LPS Bossard Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting# CRISIL BBB+ 57.5 Reaffirmed LPS Bossard Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 75 Reaffirmed Mavin Switchgears & Control Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Mavin Switchgears & Control Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mira Mahal Premises Management Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB 180 Assigned Nainani Medico CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Nainani Medico Overdraft Fac* CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed * Long term facility Nina Concrete Systems Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed * Includes working capital demand loan sub-limit of Rs.120.0 Million Nova Textiles Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 582.7 Reaffirmed Prolific Systems and Technologies Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 135 Reaffirmed Ltd Prolific Systems and Technologies Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Raju Construction Co. & Shelters Pvt LCC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed S. M. Lulla Industries World Wide CC CRISIL BB 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sandy Resort Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Sandy Resort Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 185.7 Reaffirmed Shaheed Dr. Anil Baghi Charitable LT Loan CRISIL D 90.8 Downgraded Society from CRISIL C Shaheed Dr. Anil Baghi Charitable Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 164 Downgraded Society from CRISIL C Shaheed Dr. Anil Baghi Charitable Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7.3 Downgraded Society Loan Fac from CRISIL C Shankar Industries Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Shankar Industries Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B 9.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sri Durga Condev Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL BB+ 420 Reaffirmed *Includes Rs.90 Million of bank guarantee limit which is fully interchangeable into cash credit. However, the interchangeable portion of Cash Credit is available only for the issue of Special Term Deposit Receipt to the Government of Odisha in lieu of Bank Guarantee. Sri Durga Condev Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 560 Reaffirmed Sri Durga Condev Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 156.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Superfine Syntex Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Suspended Superfine Syntex Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 114.2 Suspended Swami Vivekananda Educational & TL CRISIL D 350 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust West Bengal Mfg. Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed West Coast Fine Foods (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed West Coast Fine Foods (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed West Coast Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 540 Reaffirmed Credit -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.