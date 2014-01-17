Jan 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 16, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaiswarya Prints Dyeing & Printing BG CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt. Ltd. Aditya Industries (Mumbai) LOC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ ACB (India) Ltd BG ## CRISIL A1 1500 Reaffirmed ## Sublimit of Rs.750 Million for short-term corporate loan ACB (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1280 Reaffirmed ACB (India) Ltd BG** CRISIL A1 460 Reaffirmed ** Sublimit of Rs.200 Million for letter of credit ACB (India) Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Discounting ACB (India) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 750 Reaffirmed Anuspaa Heritage Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Anuspaa Heritage Products Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Bentec India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 420 Reaffirmed Bentec India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Brand Concepts Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 -- Eximcorp India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 200 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A4+ *Fully Interchangeable with packing credit/foreign currency bill discounting/foreign currency bill purchase Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 200 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL A4+ Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ **Includes foreign letter of credit of Rs.50.0 million and inland letter of credit of Rs.10.0 million Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 400 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ #Fully Interchangeable with foreign currency bill discounting/foreign currency bill purchase Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 160 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4+ Garden Valley Export Corporation Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 6 ReAssigned Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1500 Reaffirmed Govik Electricals Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Ideal Detonators Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Indian Designs Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Indian Designs Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 490 Reaffirmed Credit Indian Designs Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed K. S. Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Kabra Plastics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.2 Reaffirmed Kabra Plastics Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Kalinga Ferro Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Krishnna Deep Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 217.5 Reaffirmed Krishnna Deep Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/S. Potluri Surya Prakasa Rao Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Loan Fac M/S. Potluri Surya Prakasa Rao BG* CRISIL A4 50 Assigned * includes a Sub limit of Rs.20 million of Letter of credit Manjushree Technopack Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Manjushree Technopack Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 220 Reaffirmed Nash Robotics & Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Nash Robotics & Automation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Netplast Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC# CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Netplast Pvt Ltd BG$ CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Assigned Parksons Graphics Prop, Abhi - Ani MfgBG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Co. Pvt. Ltd Parksons Graphics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 666 Reaffirmed Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 159 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R B A Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Radhe Renewable Energy Development PvtBG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Raisingh and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Ramelex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Rashmi Cement Ltd BG^^^ CRISIL A3+ 230 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 ^^^ 100% One way interchangeability to Letter of Credit Rashmi Cement Ltd Inland/Import LOC^^CRISIL A3+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 ^^ Sub-Limit of Rs. 90 Million of Letter of Guarantee Rashmi Cement Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3+ 402 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 ^ Sub-Limit of Rs. 250 Million of Letter of Comfort/Letter of Undertaking Rashmi Cement Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3+ 208 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Rashmi Metaliks Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 400 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Rashmi Metaliks Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3+ 820 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 ^ Out of Rs. 520 Million - Sub-Limit of Rs. 150 Million of Letter of Comfort/Letter of Undertaking Out of Rs. 200 Million - Sub-Limit of Rs. 200 Million of Bank Guarantee Out of Rs. 100 Million - Sub-Limit of Rs. 100 Million of Bank Guarantee Rashmi Metaliks Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3+ 400 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 S.V.S. Mookambika Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned S.V.S. Mookambika Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Salvo Explosives & Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A1 350 Reaffirmed Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1 1250 Reaffirmed Super Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Super Construction Co. LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Unijules Life Sciences Ltd BG CRISIL A3 65 Reaffirmed Unijules Life Sciences Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 57.5 Reaffirmed Unijules Life Sciences Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 127.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaishwarya Fabtex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Aaiswarya Prints Dyeing & Printing CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt. Ltd. Aaiswarya Prints Dyeing & Printing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt. Ltd. Loan Fac Aaiswarya Prints Dyeing & Printing TL CRISIL BBB 353.6 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt. Ltd. ACB (India) Ltd BG# CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed # Sublimit of Rs.500 Million for working capital demand loan / cash credit, Sublimit of Rs.500 Million for working capital demand loan / cash credit ACB (India) Ltd BG@ CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed @ Sublimit of Rs.100 Million for cash credit,Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee ACB (India) Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 970 Reaffirmed ACB (India) Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A+ 3400 Reaffirmed ACB (India) Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A+ 3208.8 Reaffirmed ACB (India) Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 5583.6 Reaffirmed ACB (India) Ltd TL* CRISIL A+ 1150 Reaffirmed * Sublimit of Rs.1150 Million for SBLC ACB (India) Ltd WC Demand Loan^ CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed ^ Sublimit of Rs.250 Million for bank guarantees ACB (India) Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Aditya Industries (Mumbai) CC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Aditya Industries (Mumbai) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 16.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Aditya Industries (Mumbai) TL CRISIL D 18.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Anuspaa Heritage Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 66 Assigned Anuspaa Heritage Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 77 Assigned Loan Fac Anuspaa Heritage Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Aryan Energy Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 150 ReAssigned * Has sub-limit of Rs. 100 million for bank guarantee Aryan Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 ReAssigned Loan Fac Bentec India Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Reaffirmed Brand Concepts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 77 - Brand Concepts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 6.1 - Loan Fac Brand Concepts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 16.9 - Eximcorp India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 61.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 193.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Gadre Marine Export Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 604.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Garden Valley Export Corporation CC* CRISIL BB+ 40 ReAssigned Garden Valley Export Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15 ReAssigned Loan Fac Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 402 Reaffirmed Gopish Pharma Ltd CC CRISIL D 76 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Gopish Pharma Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 33 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Gopish Pharma Ltd TL CRISIL D 14.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Govik Electricals Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with cash credit limit to the extent of Rs. 100 Mn Govik Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Ideal Detonators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Ideal Detonators Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 136.5 Reaffirmed Indian Designs Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 290 Reaffirmed Indian Designs Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 220 Reaffirmed K S Overseas Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 350 Reaffirmed * Fully-interchangeable with each other K S Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed K. S. Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- K. S. Enterprises Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- K. S. Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Kabra Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150* Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs. 150 million of Letter of comfort/Buyers credit. Kabra Plastics Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 300.1 Reaffirmed Kabra Plastics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 63.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kalinga Ferro Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Kalinga Ferro Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Kamal Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Kamal Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kamal Agro Industries TL CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed Krishnna Deep Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed M/S. Potluri Surya Prakasa Rao Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Loan Fac M/S. Potluri Surya Prakasa Rao Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Manjushree Technopack Ltd CC CRISIL A- 800 Reaffirmed Manjushree Technopack Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 2130 Reaffirmed Nash Robotics & Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Nash Robotics & Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nash Robotics & Automation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 39.9 Reaffirmed National Capsules Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 17 Assigned Loan Fac National Capsules Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 11 Assigned National Capsules Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 72 Assigned Neelkamal Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 62.5 Assigned Neelkamal Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 47.5 Assigned Neelkamal Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Neelkamal Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Netplast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 5.3 Assigned Netplast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 6.8 Assigned Loan Fac Netplast Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 42.5 Assigned Neysa Jewellery Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 93.7 Reaffirmed Neysa Jewellery Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 75.8 Reaffirmed Credit Neysa Jewellery Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 270 Reaffirmed Neysa Jewellery Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 266.7 Reaffirmed Neysa Jewellery Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 313.9 Reaffirmed Credit Neysa Jewellery Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 84.7 Reaffirmed Neysa Jewellery Ltd TL CRISIL D 21.1 Reaffirmed Neysa Jewellery Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 179.4 Reaffirmed Neysa Jewellery Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 444.7 Reaffirmed Neysa Jewellery Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 93.7 Reaffirmed Neysa Jewellery Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 75.8 Reaffirmed Credit Neysa Jewellery Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 270 Reaffirmed Neysa Jewellery Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 266.7 Reaffirmed Neysa Jewellery Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 313.9 Reaffirmed Credit Neysa Jewellery Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 84.7 Reaffirmed Neysa Jewellery Ltd TL CRISIL D 21.1 Reaffirmed Neysa Jewellery Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 179.4 Reaffirmed Neysa Jewellery Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 444.7 Reaffirmed Parksons Graphics Prop, Abhi - Ani Mfg CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Co. Pvt. Ltd Parksons Graphics Prop, Abhi - Ani Mfg Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 64.4 Reaffirmed Co. Pvt. Ltd Loan Fac Parksons Graphics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Parksons Graphics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 142.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Parksons Graphics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 23 Reaffirmed Pashupati Castings Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed Pashupati Castings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 27.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pashupati Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 66.3 Assigned Loan Fac Pashupati Traders CC CRISIL B+ 57.4 Assigned Pashupati Traders LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 26.3 Assigned Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 120.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pudumjee Pulp and Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL A- 699.4 Reaffirmed R B A Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+* 180 Upgraded from CRISIL BB * Fully Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit R B A Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 58.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB R B A Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 81.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Radhe Renewable Energy Development PvtCC CRISIL B 130 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B+ Radhe Renewable Energy Development PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Ramelex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Ramelex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 19.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Ramelex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 210.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Rashmi Cement Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 1045 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- * Out of Rs. 550 Million - Sub-Limit of Rs. 120 Million of Export Packing Credit; 100% One way interchangeability to Letter of Credit Out of Rs. 145 Million - Sub-Limit of Rs. 145 Million of Bill Discounting; Inland/Import Letter of Credit and Packing Credit Out of Rs. 50 Million - Sub-Limit of Rs. 50 Million of Bill Discounting; Inland/Import Letter of Credit and Letter of Credit Rashmi Cement Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB 270 Rashmi Cement Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 205 Rashmi Metaliks Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 429 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Rashmi Metaliks Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 1460 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- * Out of Rs. 650 Million - Sub-Limit of Rs. 150 Million of Bill Discounting and Inland/Import Letter of Credit; Sub-Limit of Rs. 210 Million of Export Packing Credit; 100% One way Interchangeability to Letter of Credit Out of Rs. 100 Million - Sub-Limit of Rs. 100 Million of Foreign Bill Discounting and Packing Credit Limit Out of Rs. 300 Million - Sub-Limit of Rs. 150 Million of Export Packing Credit; Letter of Credit and Bill Discounting; 100% One way Interchangeability to Letter of Credit Out of Rs. 100 Million - Sub-Limit of Rs. 100 Million of Bill Discounting; Letter of Credit and Inland/Import Letter of Credit Out of Rs. 110 Million - Sub-Limit of Rs. 110 Million of Bill Discounting; Letter of Credit and Inland/Import Letter of Credit Rashmi Metaliks Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Rashmi Metaliks Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 500 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Rashmi Metaliks Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- S.V.S. Mookambika Constructions Pvt LtLT Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned S.V.S. Mookambika Constructions Pvt LtCC CRISIL B+ 125 Assigned Salvo Explosives & Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Soni Auto & Allied Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 650 Reaffirmed Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A+ 1739.8 Reaffirmed Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1850 Reaffirmed Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Sree Kumar Agro Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed Sree Kumar Agro Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sree Kumar Agro Oils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 55.2 Reaffirmed Sri Lalitha Enterprises Industries (P) CC CRISIL BBB- 1650 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Lalitha Enterprises Industries (P) TL CRISIL BBB- 370 Reaffirmed Ltd Super Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Unijules Life Sciences Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1245 Reaffirmed Unijules Life Sciences Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 615 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)