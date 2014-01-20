Jan 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 17, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpha Foam Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed Alpha Foam Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Alstrong Enterprises India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 500 Reaffirmed Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd EPCG Guarantee (ST)CRISIL A4+ 1.1 Reaffirmed Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Avla Nettos Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 56.5 Assigned Loan Fac Avla Nettos Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Avla Nettos Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 100# Reaffirmed # One-way interchangeable from non-fund-based to fund-based working capital limit to the extent of Rs.40 million Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Supplier Line of CRISIL A4+ 42 Reaffirmed Credit Everest Metals FZE Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Frick India Ltd BG CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed Frick India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 120 Reaffirmed Frick India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Jindal Worldwide Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 660 Reaffirmed K. G. Gupta Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Magnifico Traders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 3280 Reaffirmed Magnifico Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 1110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mani Mahesh Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Manisha Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Sanjvik Terminals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Shrishti Electromech Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Shrishti Electromech Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned SRG Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 28 Reaffirmed SRG Apparels Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Credit SRG Apparels Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A3 150 Assigned Packing Credit Strescon Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Strescon Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Supreme Colour Roofing and Decking PvtLOC* CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Ltd * The cash credit limit and the letter of credit facility can be used to maximum of Rs.100 million Thermotech Engineering (Pune) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Assigned United Ship Breaking Co. LOC CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Vidhi Dyestuffs Manufacturing Ltd BG CRISIL A3 0.5 Reaffirmed Vidhi Dyestuffs Manufacturing Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 162.5 Reaffirmed Vidhi Dyestuffs Manufacturing Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 155 Reaffirmed Vidhi Dyestuffs Manufacturing Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 270.5 Reaffirmed Vishwanath Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed Vishwanath Projects Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 90 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditi Industries CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Aditi Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aditi Industries TL CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Alpha Foam Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Alpha Foam Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alpha Foam Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Alstrong Enterprises India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Alstrong Enterprises India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alstrong Enterprises India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 370 Reaffirmed Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 448 Reaffirmed Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Credit Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1435.3 Reaffirmed Avla Nettos Exports LT Loan CRISIL BB- 3.5 Assigned B. P. Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed B. P. Food Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Credit B. P. Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 190 Reaffirmed Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 220* Reaffirmed * 100% two-way interchangeable among cash credit, export packing credit, and foreign bills discounting (non letter of credit) limits Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 80* Reaffirmed Credit * 100% two-way interchangeable among cash credit, export packing credit, and foreign bills discounting (non letter of credit) limits Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 50* Reaffirmed Discounting * 100% two-way interchangeable among cash credit, export packing credit, and foreign bills discounting (non letter of credit) limits Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 216.5 Reaffirmed Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Creative Polypack Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Creative Polypack Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 37.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Devans Modern Breweries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 450 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Devans Modern Breweries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 507 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Everest Metals FZE Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 708 Reaffirmed Everest Metals FZE Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 492 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Frick India Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 166.3 Reaffirmed Frick India Ltd TL CRISIL A- 23.7 Reaffirmed Jindal Worldwide Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 740 Reaffirmed Jindal Worldwide Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 670 Reaffirmed K. G. Gupta Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 127.5 Assigned Loan Fac K. G. Gupta Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Kogta Financial (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Magnifico Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 320 Reaffirmed Magnifico Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mani Mahesh Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 41 Reaffirmed Mani Mahesh Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Manisha Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- MFL Securitisation Trust XVII Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AA (SO) 1725.7 Assigned MFL Securitisation Trust XVII Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AA (SO) 104.3 Assigned MFL Securitisation Trust XVII Second loss Fac CRISIL BBB (SO)101.2 Assigned Paradeep Parivahan Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Paradeep Parivahan Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Paradeep Parivahan Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4 RCL Assignment of Receivables March Acquirer payouts CRISIL AAA (SO)2406.9 Withdrawn 2012 I Sanjvik Terminals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Shivam Traders CC CRISIL B- 65 Assigned Shree Ganesh Industries CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 30 Assigned Shrishti Electromech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 122.3 Assigned Loan Fac Shrishti Electromech Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Shrishti Electromech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 7.7 Assigned SRG Apparels Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB- 55.1 Reaffirmed SRG Apparels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 186.9 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni)CC CRISIL D 95 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni)Export Bill CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Purchase Discounting Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni)Export Packing CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni)Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni)LOC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni)LT Loan CRISIL D 4.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni)Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50.2 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni)Packing Credit CRISIL D 10 Assigned Ltd Strescon Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B 72.4 Assigned Strescon Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Supreme Colour Roofing and Decking PvtTL CRISIL B 34 Reaffirmed Ltd Supreme Colour Roofing and Decking PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23.5 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Supreme Colour Roofing and Decking PvtCC* CRISIL B 80 Assigned Ltd * The cash credit limit and the letter of credit facility can be used to maximum of Rs.100 million Sybly Industries Ltd CC CRISIL C 100 Upgraded from CRISIL D Thermotech Engineering (Pune) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Vidhi Dyestuffs Manufacturing Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 54.7 Reaffirmed Vidhi Dyestuffs Manufacturing Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 24 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vij Agro Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 600 Reaffirmed Vishwanath Projects Ltd BG* CRISIL BBB- 860 Reaffirmed *Includes Rs.280 Million of Letter of credit as sub limit and Rs.30.0 Million of cash credit as sub limit (Bank Guarantee) Vishwanath Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Vishwanath Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vishwanath Projects Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Credit Wadhwani Parmeshwari Cold Storage Pvt CC CRISIL B 90 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B- Wadhwani Parmeshwari Cold Storage Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 3.5 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B- Wadhwani Parmeshwari Cold Storage Pvt TL CRISIL B 6.5 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B- Worlds Window Wardha Infrastructure PvTL CRISIL BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)