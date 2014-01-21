Jan 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 20, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. M. Mohammed Ali BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Alutop LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Amara Raja Power Systems Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 270 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit Amara Raja Power Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed A-One Industries LOC & BG CRISIL A3 60 Suspended ASTA India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Azico Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 11 Assigned Berger Becker Coatings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 40 Assigned Bnazrum Agro Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 80 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bnazrum Agro Exports Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bnazrum Agro Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 90 Upgraded from CRISIL D Calibre Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 265 Reaffirmed CCS Infotech Ltd BG# CRISIL A4 15 Upgraded from CRISIL D #Fully interchangeable with letter of credit limits Chiraj Stock & Securities Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Chiraj Stock & Securities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Chromaprint India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed D D International Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 1200 Reaffirmed Divij Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 190 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Fortune Metaliks Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Fortune Metals Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 249 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1500 Reaffirmed Gopala Polyplast Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Jaswantsingh Oberoi Construction Pvt LBG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Jaswantsingh Oberoi Construction Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Ltd JMJ Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Kamakshi Lamipack Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 # Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit. London Star Diamond Company (India) PvForeign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 0.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Forward Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 190 Reaffirmed Modern Impex LOC & BG CRISIL A2 140 Reaffirmed Modern Impex Packing Credit CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed Modern Impex Post Shipment CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed Credit Modern Jewellers Gold Loan CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Orient Abrasives Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 65 - P.K. Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 220 Reaffirmed P.K. Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed Credit P.K. Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed PNP Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 55 Assigned Raipur Power and Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended Sandvik Asia Pvt Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1+ 2063 Reaffirmed @ Short term limits & PCFC limit are interchangeable. Sandvik Asia Pvt Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A1+ 1892 Reaffirmed # Buyers credit fully interchangeable with packing credit Saria Industries Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed * Includes a sub limit of Rs.50 Million for foreign bill purchase Shivalik Exports BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Shivalik Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Credit^ ^Two ways Interchangeability between Export packing credit and Foreign Bill purchase Shivalik Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Purchase^ ^Two ways Interchangeability between Export packing credit and Foreign Bill purchase Shivalik Exports LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Shivalik Exports Standby Line of CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Credit Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1600 Reaffirmed Sterimed Surgicals (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed Sterimed Surgicals (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Tacon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed Tacon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable up to Rs.30 Million with line of credit Tacon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Tacon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed TGI Packaging Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 60 Assigned TGI Packaging Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 22 Assigned The New Ball Bearing Company BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Vijay Fire Vehicles and Pumps Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Vijay Fire Vehicles and Pumps Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Vishwa Infrastructures And Services PvLOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 4737.8 Suspended Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. M. Mohammed Ali Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac A. M. Mohammed Ali Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned A. M. Mohammed Ali CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned AGL Televentures Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed AGL Televentures Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Alutop CC* CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed *Rs.6.00 million sublimit for export packing credit and foreign bill purchase/foreign bill discounting Alutop LT Loan CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Alutop Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amara Raja Power Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Amara Raja Power Systems Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed A-One Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 12.5 Suspended ASTA India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned ASTA India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Assigned Azico Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Azico Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 2 Reaffirmed Azico Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 131 Reaffirmed Berger Becker Coatings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 280 Assigned Bnazrum Agro Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 70 Upgraded from CRISIL D Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Ltd TL* CRISIL A+ 16990 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs.5000 million for non-fund based facility Calibre Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 645 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with cash credit/WCDL/export finance/buyer's credit/letter of credit/bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.435 million; interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.50 million. Calibre Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 5.5 Reaffirmed Calibre Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac CCS Infotech Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D CCS Infotech Ltd LOC* CRISIL B 60 Upgraded from CRISIL D *Fully interchangeable with cash credit limits CCS Infotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 18 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D CCS Infotech Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 120 Upgraded from CRISIL D Chandana Brothers Shopping Mall CC CRISIL BBB 390 Reaffirmed Chiraj Stock & Securities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned Chromaprint India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Chromaprint India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 134.2 Reaffirmed D D International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed D D International Pvt Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL BB- 1900 Reaffirmed D D International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 2900 Reaffirmed Diamond Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 124.2 Reaffirmed Diamond Solvex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 29 Reaffirmed Diamond Solvex Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 6.8 Reaffirmed Divij Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 310 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Divij Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Firepro Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 725 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Firepro Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 2567 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Firepro Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 1540 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Firepro Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 25 Placed on Loan Fac Notice of Withdrawal Fortune Metaliks Ltd CC CRISIL BB 500 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Fortune Metaliks Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Fortune Metaliks Ltd TL CRISIL BB 494.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Fortune Metals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 567 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Fortune Metals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Fortune Metals Ltd TL CRISIL BB 237.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 402 Reaffirmed Gopala Polyplast Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 242* Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit of Rs.75 Million Gopala Polyplast Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Gopala Polyplast Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gopala Polyplast Ltd. TL CRISIL BB- 335.3 Reaffirmed Jaswantsingh Oberoi Construction Pvt LCC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Jaswantsingh Oberoi Construction Pvt LProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jaswantsingh Oberoi Construction Pvt LStandby FB Limits CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Jaswantsingh Oberoi Construction Pvt LTL CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Jaswantsingh Oberoi Construction Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Jaswantsingh Oberoi Construction Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Jaswantsingh Oberoi Construction Pvt Standby FB Limits CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Jaswantsingh Oberoi Construction Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Ltd JMJ Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 22.3 Assigned JMJ Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Kamakshi Lamipack Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B * Fully Interchangeable with Bank guarantee. Kamakshi Lamipack Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 77 Downgraded from CRISIL B London Star Diamond Company (India) Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 340 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Credit London Star Diamond Company (India) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 39.1 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 750 Reaffirmed Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 82 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 28 Reaffirmed Meena Jewels Exports CC CRISIL BBB- 240 Reaffirmed Orient Abrasives Ltd CC CRISIL A 350 - Orient Abrasives Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 51 - Loan Fac Orient Abrasives Ltd TL CRISIL A 184 - P.K. Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed PNP Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 30 Assigned PNP Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 115 Assigned Loan Fac Raipur Power and Steel Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 255 Suspended *Interchangeable with bill discounting up to Rs.40 million Raipur Power and Steel Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 805 Suspended Sandvik Asia Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA@ 1258 * Cash credit fully interchangeable with Short term loan Saria Industries CC CRISIL B+ 149 Reaffirmed Saria Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shivalik Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Purchase*^ *Interchangeable with Cash Credit^Two ways Interchangeability between Export packing credit and Foreign Bill purchase Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1150 Reaffirmed Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A+ 1739.8 Reaffirmed Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1850 Reaffirmed State Bank of Hyderabad Perpetual Tier I CRISIL AAA 6850 Reaffirmed Bonds State Bank of Hyderabad Upper Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 17500 Reaffirmed Sterimed Surgicals (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sterimed Surgicals (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 31 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Swaraj Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Swaraj Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 24.2 Assigned Tacon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Tacon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 58.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tacon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 1.1 Reaffirmed TGI Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 59.5 Assigned TGI Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 69 Assigned Thakkarsons Roll Forming Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Thakkarsons Roll Forming Pvt Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed *Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee is fully interchangeable with each other. The New Ball Bearing Company CC CRISIL BB- 99.5 Reaffirmed Thousu Periyakkal Educational Health Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 27 Assigned and Charitable Trust Thousu Periyakkal Educational Health CC CRISIL D 16 Assigned and Charitable Trust Thousu Periyakkal Educational Health LT Loan CRISIL D 189.4 Assigned and Charitable Trust Veekesy Sandals (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 160 Reaffirmed Veekesy Sandals (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 102.5 Reaffirmed Venshiv Pharmachem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 12 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Venshiv Pharmachem Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 49 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Vijay Fire Vehicles and Pumps Ltd CC CRISIL BB 27.5 Reaffirmed Vijay Fire Vehicles and Pumps Ltd TL CRISIL BB 19.9 Reaffirmed Vijay Fire Vehicles and Pumps Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 92.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vishwa Infrastructures And Services PvCC CRISIL BB 1262.2 Suspended Ltd Vishwa Infrastructures And Services PvTL CRISIL BB 267.8 Suspended Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)