Jan 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 21, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aanchal Collection Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Cochin Veneers LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 217.5 Reaffirmed Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 310 Reaffirmed Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 640 Reaffirmed Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A3+ 75 Assigned Graffiti Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 33 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A4 Graffiti Exports LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Graffiti Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Indian Overseas Bank CD Programme CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed Jaypee Alloy & Castings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jaypee Alloy & Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 9.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 3300 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1 2000 Reaffirmed Mahindra and Mahindra Financial ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 12.22 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra Retail Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed MALCO Energy Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 370 Assigned MALCO Energy Ltd LOC & BG** CRISIL A1+ 900 Assigned ** Interchangeable with Letter of Undertaking Narmada Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Narmada Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Credit Patchala Spintex Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed Pragati Construction Consultants BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Prince Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Prince Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Prince SWR Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Prince SWR Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Redington (India) Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Redington (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed Redington (India) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 7355 Reaffirmed Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 87.5 Reaffirmed Shiva Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Shiva Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Sicagen India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 80 Reaffirmed Sicagen India Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A2 350 Reaffirmed Sicagen India Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL A2 20 Assigned Funding Sicagen India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Assigned Sicagen India Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A2 80 Assigned Fac Simpex Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 26 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Simpex Pharma Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 1800 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with buyers' credit Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Muslim Educational Welfare SocietyBG CRISIL A4+ 105 Reaffirmed The Muslim Educational Welfare SocietyOverdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Venus Garments (India) Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 540 Reaffirmed Credit Venus Garments (India) Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed VIJAI SHREE LTD Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Indian Overseas Bank FD FAAA 2 Assigned Trillion Mahindra and Mahindra Financial FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed Services Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aanchal Collection Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- ABC Fruits Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL C ABC Fruits CC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL C ABC Fruits Proposed WC Fac CRISIL D 21.1 Downgraded from CRISIL C ABC Fruits TL CRISIL D 18.9 Downgraded from CRISIL C Anand Prakash Ankit Kumar CC CRISIL BB- 350 Reaffirmed Baba Kashmira Singh Jan Sewa Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Baba Kashmira Singh Jan Sewa Trust Proposed TL CRISIL BB 73.5 Reaffirmed Baba Kashmira Singh Jan Sewa Trust TL CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Cochin Veneers Proposed TL CRISIL B 0.5 Assigned Cochin Veneers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 10.5 Assigned Cochin Veneers CC CRISIL B 9 Assigned Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1060 Reaffirmed Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 3703.8 Reaffirmed Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 128 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Diamond Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 175 Reaffirmed Diamond Solvex Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 6.8 Reaffirmed Diamond Solvex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 45.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Diamond Solvex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 22.5 Assigned G.C.Strips Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed G.C.Strips Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Loan Fac Graffiti Exports CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Graffiti Exports TL CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Indian Overseas Bank Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AA 7800 Reaffirmed Bonds Indian Overseas Bank Upper Tier II CRISIL AA 26323 Reaffirmed Bonds Indian Overseas Bank Lower Tier II CRISIL AA 25400 Reaffirmed Bonds Jani Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Jani Sales Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Jaypee Alloy & Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Jaypee Alloy & Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB K S Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 650 Reaffirmed K S Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 350 Reaffirmed Kingfisher Airlines Ltd CC CRISIL D 8940 Reaffirmed Kingfisher Airlines Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 2260 Reaffirmed Kingfisher Airlines Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 5970 Reaffirmed Kingfisher Airlines Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 35270 Reaffirmed Kingfisher Airlines Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 390 Reaffirmed Kingfisher Airlines Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 2990 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1200 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 1400 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Mahindra and Mahindra Financial CC CRISIL AA+ 10 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 137.04 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 30 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Loan Fac Mahindra and Mahindra Financial NCD CRISIL AA+ 95510 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 10500 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Programme Mahindra Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 370 Reaffirmed Mahindra Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 130 Reaffirmed Mahindra Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 218.2 Reaffirmed MALCO Energy Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA- 200 Assigned loan* * Interchangeable with Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee & Letter of Undertaking to the extent of Rs.100 Million MALCO Energy Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 30 Assigned Narmada Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 270 Reaffirmed Narmada Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 113.8 Reaffirmed Ostern Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed *includes Rs.45 Million of sublimit for packing credit and bill discounting Ostern Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 105 Reaffirmed Ostern Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed # includes Rs.45 Million of sublimit for packing credit and bill discounting P.I. Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 160 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Palathumpattu Sky Jewellery CC CRISIL BB 87.5 Reaffirmed Palathumpattu Sky Jewellery Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 21.5 Assigned Parsvnath Developers Ltd NCD CRISIL B 600 Assigned Patchala Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 160 Upgraded from CRISIL B Patchala Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 302.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B Pragati Construction Consultants CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Prince Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Prince Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 183.4 Reaffirmed Prince SWR Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 550 Reaffirmed Prince SWR Systems Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Prince SWR Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prince SWR Systems Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 57 Reaffirmed Prince SWR Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 251.7 Reaffirmed Punjab National Bank Tier II Bond CRISIL AAA 10000 Assigned Issue (Under Basel III) Punjab National Bank Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AAA 26630 Reaffirmed Bonds Punjab National Bank Upper Tier II CRISIL AAA 75000 Reaffirmed Bonds Punjab National Bank Lower Tier II CRISIL AAA 5600 Reaffirmed Bonds Realtech Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Redington (India) Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 8350 Reaffirmed Redington (India) Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 595 Reaffirmed Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 111.7 Reaffirmed Rising Landscapes - AOP Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 352.5 Reaffirmed Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 525 Reaffirmed Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB+ 167.5 Reaffirmed Shashadhar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.5 Reaffirmed Shashadhar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 43 Reaffirmed Shashadhar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Shashadhar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 4.5 Reaffirmed Shiva Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Shiva Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shiva Polymers Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Shivam Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 76 Reaffirmed Sicagen India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Simpex Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Simpex Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 63.3 Assigned Simpex Pharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 34.9 Assigned Simpex Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 115.1 Assigned Loan Fac Simpex Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Skycity Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 175.3 Reaffirmed Sparkle Multipurpose Cold Storage Pvt TL CRISIL D 66 Assigned Ltd Sparkle Multipurpose Cold Storage Pvt CC CRISIL D 19.3 Assigned Ltd Sparkle Multipurpose Cold Storage Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.8 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Sunkon Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 931.5 Assigned Swambhunath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.5 Reaffirmed Swambhunath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 64 Reaffirmed Swambhunath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 5.4 Reaffirmed Swambhunath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 6.5 Reaffirmed Swambhunath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 19.6 Reaffirmed Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 900 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 650 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 200 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- The Muslim Educational Welfare SocietyTL CRISIL BB+ 526 Reaffirmed Venus Garments (India) Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 889.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B- VIJAI SHREE LTD Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)