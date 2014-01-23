Jan 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 22, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aanchal Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Ace Kudale Car Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Aditya Steel Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Condor Footwear (India) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 50 Assigned Dhanvridhi Commercial Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22.6 Reaffirmed Ecoplast Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1.5 Reaffirmed Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 7 Reaffirmed Eros Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 33.5 Reaffirmed Essae Digitronics Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A2+ 70 Reaffirmed Essae Digitronics Pvt. Ltd. Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed under LOC Essae Digitronics Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Global Tanning Industries LOC CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Global Tanning Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 34 Reaffirmed Loan Fac H.R. Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Jagson Colorchem Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Jagson Colorchem Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Jagson Colorchem Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Jagson Colorchem Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kaygee Loparex India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 26.5 Reaffirmed La Tim Sourcing (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 M/s. B. N. Chavan BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Marsons Electrical Industries LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed R.D.Goel and Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Radiant Lubes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 52.5 Reaffirmed Radiant Lubes Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Revathi Equipment Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 160 Reaffirmed Shah Foils Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Sree DRG Vinyls Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 7.5 - Sri Vamshi Krishna Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 5.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sri Vamshi Krishna Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 5.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aanchal Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.8 Assigned Loan Fac Aanchal Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 230 Assigned Ace Kudale Car Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Ace Kudale Car Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 187 Reaffirmed Fac Ace Kudale Car Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ace Kudale Car Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35.3 Reaffirmed Aditya Steel Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 170 Assigned Aditya Steel Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned Alliance Mall Developers Co. Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL B+ 450 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs.133.30 Million for letter of credit Alliance Mall Developers Co. Pvt Ltd TL# CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed #Includes sublimit of Rs.100.00 Million for letter of credit Alliance Mall Developers Co. Pvt Ltd TL$ CRISIL B+ 450 Reaffirmed $ Includes sublimit of Rs.100.00 Million for letter of credit Alliance Mall Developers Co. Pvt Ltd TL% CRISIL B+ 700 Reaffirmed %Includes sublimit of Rs.200.00 Million for letter of credit CIPSA TEC India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 110 Assigned CIPSA TEC India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 70 Assigned Loan Fac CIPSA TEC India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 140 Assigned CIPSA TEC India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 130 Assigned Condor Footwear (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Assigned Devki Enterprise CC CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned Dhanvridhi Commercial Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 32.4 Reaffirmed Dhanvridhi Commercial Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 2.2 Reaffirmed Dhanvridhi Commercial Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 87.8 Reaffirmed Durg Education and Charitable Society TL CRISIL D 63.1 Reaffirmed Ecoplast Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs.40 Million of packing credit, packing credit foreign currency, foreign bill purchase and discounting Ecoplast Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 24.3 Reaffirmed Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 18.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Eros Motors Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BB+ 87 Reaffirmed * includes sub limit of Rs.40.0 million for inventory funding facility Eros Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 24.7 Reaffirmed Fac Eros Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 14.8 Reaffirmed Essae Digitronics Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed Essae Digitronics Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 116.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Global Tanning Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 24.5 Reaffirmed Global Tanning Industries CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Global Tanning Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 3.5 Reaffirmed H.R. Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed H.R. Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac H.R. Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Hill Crest Resort & Spa Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 300 Assigned Loan Fac Jagson Colorchem Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 18.9 Reaffirmed Kamlesh Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Kamlesh Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kaygee Loparex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 260.5 Reaffirmed Kaygee Loparex India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 26.2 Reaffirmed Kaygee Loparex India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 36.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KIA Textiles Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned * Includes sublimit of bill discounting to the extent of Rs. 60 Million, sublimit of export packing credit to the extent of Rs 50 Million and sublimit of foreign bill purchase to the extent of Rs. 30 Million La Tim Sourcing (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ M/s. B. N. Chavan Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 20 Assigned M/s. B. N. Chavan CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Marsons Electrical Industries CC* CRISIL BBB 52 Reaffirmed *Includes Packing Credit & Bill discounting sub-limit of Rs.32.0 Million N. K. Sharma Enterprises Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B Nadia Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B OM Energy Generation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 400 Assigned Loan Fac R.D.Goel and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed R.D.Goel and Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 54.4 Reaffirmed Radiant Lubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 137.5 Reaffirmed Revathi Equipment Ltd CC CRISIL A- 880 Reaffirmed Revathi Equipment Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 65.8 Reaffirmed Sahu Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 155 Reaffirmed Sahu Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SEW Krishnagar Baharampore Highways TL CRISIL BB+(SO) 6003.2 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB-(SO) SEW LSY Highways Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 17000 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Shah Foils Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Shah Foils Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 14.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shah Foils Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 79.7 Reaffirmed Shree Saikrishna Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B+ 24.8 Assigned Shree Saikrishna Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Shree Saikrishna Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15.2 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Tribhuvan Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 87.5 Assigned Shri Riddhi Siddhi (Jaora) TL CRISIL B+ 77.5 Assigned Infrastructure & Builders Pvt Ltd Sree Bhargavi Agrotech CC CRISIL B+ 160 Assigned Sree Bhargavi Agrotech Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Fac Sree DRG Vinyls Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 - Sree DRG Vinyls Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 25.5 - Sree DRG Vinyls Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.7 - Loan Fac Sri Vamshi Krishna Industries CC CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Vamshi Krishna Industries TL CRISIL BB- 4.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Vamshi Krishna Industries CC CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Vamshi Krishna Industries TL CRISIL BB- 4.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Suvarna Fibrotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Suvarna Fibrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 86 Reaffirmed Suvarna Fibrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 59 Reaffirmed Thakkarsons Roll Forming Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 7.5 - under LOC Thakkarsons Roll Forming Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 77.5 - Thakkarsons Roll Forming Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 - Loan Fac Thakkarsons Roll Forming Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL BB- 65 - Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 1950 Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of metal gold loan of Rs.1400.0 Million, bank guarantee of Rs.1400.0 Million. Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC$ CRISIL A- 835 Reaffirmed $Fully inter-changeable with working capital demand loan and includes sublimit of bank guarantee of Rs.100 Million Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC@ CRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed @Includes sublimit of gold loan of Rs.1000.0 Million, working capital demand loan of Rs.300.0 Million, letter of credit of Rs.60.0 Million, and financial guarantee of Rs.150.0 Million. Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC CRISIL A- 930 Reaffirmed Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 1900 Reaffirmed #Includes sublimit of bank guarantee of Rs.1400 Million Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 113.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd TL CRISIL A- 191.7 Reaffirmed Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd WC Demand Loan~ CRISIL A- 430 Reaffirmed ~Includes sublimit of cash credit of Rs.330.0 Million, bank guarantee of Rs.330.0 Million and stand by letter of credit of Rs.330.0 Million. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 