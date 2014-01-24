Jan 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 23, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aakar Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 1850 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
* Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit
Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 500 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
* Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit
Cosmo Ferrites Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Cosmo Ferrites Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Credit
Cosmo Ferrites Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 67 Reaffirmed
EPP Composites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
ETA Star Appliances Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed
ETA Star Appliances Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed
ETA Star Appliances Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 80 Assigned
Loan Fac
Global Gourmet Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Global Gourmet Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Gupta Threads Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.7 Assigned
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd BG CRISIL A1 6600 Reaffirmed
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1 7300 Withdrawal
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd CP CRISIL A1 2000 Withdrawal
Jennex Granite Industries Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Jennex Granite Industries Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 50* Assigned
Credit
*Includes the sublimit for pre shipment credit of Rs. 17.50 million
Jennex Granite Industries Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 50** Assigned
Credit
**Includes the sublimit PCL of Rs. 17.50 million
Mahavir Spinfab Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 80 Assigned
Credit
Mahavir Spinfab Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Assigned
Max Vigil Security Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Assigned
Md. Quiyamuddin Khan Engineers Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Md. Quiyamuddin Khan Engineers Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 31.6 Assigned
Narayan Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Orient Bell Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 500 Reaffirmed
Orient Bell Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2 303.5 Reaffirmed
Premier Cryogenics Ltd. BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned
R. L. Khanna & Co. (Overseas) Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
R. L. Khanna & Co. (Overseas) Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 102.5 Reaffirmed
Riviera Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 720 Reaffirmed
Credit
Shri Ram Rice Unit Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 240 Reaffirmed
*includes a sub limit of Bill Discounting upto Rs.100 million
Venus Garments (India) Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 540 Reaffirmed
Credit
Venus Garments (India) Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aakar Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Andhra Pradesh State Financial Bond CRISIL A (SO) 3500 Assigned
Corporation
Andhra Pradesh State Financial 9.48% Bond Series CRISIL A (SO) 2000 Reaffirmed
Corporation V/2012
Andhra Pradesh State Financial 8.5% Bond Series CRISIL A (SO) 1290 Reaffirmed
Corporation II/2008
Andhra Pradesh State Financial 9% Bond Series CRISIL A (SO) 1000 Reaffirmed
Corporation III/2008
Andhra Pradesh State Financial 8.35% Bond Series CRISIL A (SO) 1210 Reaffirmed
Corporation IV/2010
Bhupesh Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 1980 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 2670 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Cosmo Ferrites Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 27.5 Reaffirmed
Cosmo Ferrites Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Credit
Cosmo Ferrites Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 82 Reaffirmed
Dr. Narendra V. Vaidya Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 110 Assigned
Loan Fac
EPP Composites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
EPP Composites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
ETA Star Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 110 Reaffirmed
Global Gourmet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed
Global Gourmet Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 6.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Global Gourmet Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 247.5 Reaffirmed
Gupta Threads Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 265.3 Assigned
Gupta Threads Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd BG -- 1000 Withdrawal
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd LT Bk Fac -- 9150 Withdrawal
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd NCD CRISIL A 250 Withdrawal
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd BG CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd CC CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed
Indian Securities Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 210 Reaffirmed
Indian Securities Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 98 Reaffirmed
Jennex Granite Industries Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
K.J.L. Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 330 Reaffirmed
K.J.L. Poultries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 295.8 Reaffirmed
K.J.L. Poultries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 48.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Lourdes Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Lourdes Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 166.8 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Mahavir Spinfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 38.6 Assigned
Mahavir Spinfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Max Vigil Security Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 35 Assigned
Max Vigil Security Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 120 Assigned
Loan Fac
Max Vigil Security Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 27.5 Assigned
Md. Quiyamuddin Khan Engineers Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Md. Quiyamuddin Khan Engineers Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Narayan Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed
Narayan Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned
Loan Fac
Neel Industries Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed
^ interchangeable with working capital demand loan
Neel Industries Pvt Ltd CC^^ CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed
^^interchangeable with working capital demand loan; and one way interchangeability with LC and
BG
Neel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed
Nu - Chem Oils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 3.8 Assigned
Nu - Chem Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Nu - Chem Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 131.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Orient Bell Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB+ 1070 Reaffirmed
Orient Bell Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Orient Bell Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 666.5 Assigned
P.L.A Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 29.5 Assigned
P.L.A Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20* Assigned
*includes sub-limit of letter of credit Rs. 12.0 million
P.L.A Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Pragathi Tobacco Traders (India) Pvt CC CRISIL BB 200 Assigned
Ltd
Premier Cryogenics Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 125 Assigned
Loan Fac
Premier Cryogenics Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned
Print Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 110 Assigned
R. D. Fibers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 89 Reaffirmed
R. D. Fibers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 19.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
R. D. Fibers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 38.7 Reaffirmed
Ram Saroop Deepak Kumar CC CRISIL BB- 240 Reaffirmed
Ram Saroop Deepak Kumar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Loan Fac
Riviera Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 630 Reaffirmed
Saurer Embroidery Systems (India) Pvt.BG CRISIL D 11 Reaffirmed
Ltd.
Saurer Embroidery Systems (India) Pvt.Bill Discounting CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed
Ltd.
Saurer Embroidery Systems (India) Pvt.CC CRISIL D 31.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd.
Saurer Embroidery Systems (India) Pvt.Packing Credit CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd.
Saurer Embroidery Systems (India) Pvt.TL CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed
Ltd.
Shanti Janak Estates Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B- 150 Assigned
Shiva Shree Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 94 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shiva Shree Builders CC CRISIL BB- 31 Assigned
Shiva Shree Builders Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Shri Ram Rice Unit CC CRISIL B 125 Reaffirmed
Shri Ram Rice Unit Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sri Lakshminarasimha Poultry Farms PvtCC CRISIL B 235.3 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sri Lakshminarasimha Poultry Farms PvtLT Loan CRISIL B 175 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sri Ravichandra Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Sri Ravichandra Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 230 Assigned
Sri Venkatadri Para Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 101 Reaffirmed
Sri Venkatadri Para Boiled Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL BB- 29 Reaffirmed
Sri Venkatadri Para Boiled Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Venus Garments (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 52.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Venus Garments (India) Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 906.2 Assigned
Vikas Builders TL CRISIL B 150 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
