Jan 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 23, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakar Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 1850 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ * Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ * Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit Cosmo Ferrites Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Cosmo Ferrites Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Credit Cosmo Ferrites Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 67 Reaffirmed EPP Composites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed ETA Star Appliances Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed ETA Star Appliances Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed ETA Star Appliances Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 80 Assigned Loan Fac Global Gourmet Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Global Gourmet Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Gupta Threads Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.7 Assigned IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd BG CRISIL A1 6600 Reaffirmed IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1 7300 Withdrawal IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd CP CRISIL A1 2000 Withdrawal Jennex Granite Industries Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Jennex Granite Industries Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 50* Assigned Credit *Includes the sublimit for pre shipment credit of Rs. 17.50 million Jennex Granite Industries Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 50** Assigned Credit **Includes the sublimit PCL of Rs. 17.50 million Mahavir Spinfab Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Credit Mahavir Spinfab Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Max Vigil Security Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Assigned Md. Quiyamuddin Khan Engineers Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Md. Quiyamuddin Khan Engineers Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 31.6 Assigned Narayan Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Orient Bell Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 500 Reaffirmed Orient Bell Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2 303.5 Reaffirmed Premier Cryogenics Ltd. BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned R. L. Khanna & Co. (Overseas) Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed R. L. Khanna & Co. (Overseas) Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 102.5 Reaffirmed Riviera Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 720 Reaffirmed Credit Shri Ram Rice Unit Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 240 Reaffirmed *includes a sub limit of Bill Discounting upto Rs.100 million Venus Garments (India) Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 540 Reaffirmed Credit Venus Garments (India) Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakar Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Andhra Pradesh State Financial Bond CRISIL A (SO) 3500 Assigned Corporation Andhra Pradesh State Financial 9.48% Bond Series CRISIL A (SO) 2000 Reaffirmed Corporation V/2012 Andhra Pradesh State Financial 8.5% Bond Series CRISIL A (SO) 1290 Reaffirmed Corporation II/2008 Andhra Pradesh State Financial 9% Bond Series CRISIL A (SO) 1000 Reaffirmed Corporation III/2008 Andhra Pradesh State Financial 8.35% Bond Series CRISIL A (SO) 1210 Reaffirmed Corporation IV/2010 Bhupesh Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 1980 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 2670 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Cosmo Ferrites Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 27.5 Reaffirmed Cosmo Ferrites Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Credit Cosmo Ferrites Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 82 Reaffirmed Dr. Narendra V. Vaidya Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 110 Assigned Loan Fac EPP Composites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- EPP Composites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- ETA Star Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 110 Reaffirmed Global Gourmet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Global Gourmet Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 6.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Global Gourmet Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 247.5 Reaffirmed Gupta Threads Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 265.3 Assigned Gupta Threads Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd BG -- 1000 Withdrawal IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd LT Bk Fac -- 9150 Withdrawal IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd NCD CRISIL A 250 Withdrawal IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd BG CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd CC CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Indian Securities Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 210 Reaffirmed Indian Securities Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 98 Reaffirmed Jennex Granite Industries Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned K.J.L. Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 330 Reaffirmed K.J.L. Poultries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 295.8 Reaffirmed K.J.L. Poultries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 48.2 Assigned Loan Fac Lourdes Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Lourdes Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 166.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Mahavir Spinfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 38.6 Assigned Mahavir Spinfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Max Vigil Security Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Max Vigil Security Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 120 Assigned Loan Fac Max Vigil Security Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 27.5 Assigned Md. Quiyamuddin Khan Engineers Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18.4 Assigned Loan Fac Md. Quiyamuddin Khan Engineers Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Narayan Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Narayan Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Loan Fac Neel Industries Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed ^ interchangeable with working capital demand loan Neel Industries Pvt Ltd CC^^ CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed ^^interchangeable with working capital demand loan; and one way interchangeability with LC and BG Neel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Nu - Chem Oils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 3.8 Assigned Nu - Chem Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Nu - Chem Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 131.2 Assigned Loan Fac Orient Bell Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB+ 1070 Reaffirmed Orient Bell Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Orient Bell Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 666.5 Assigned P.L.A Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 29.5 Assigned P.L.A Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20* Assigned *includes sub-limit of letter of credit Rs. 12.0 million P.L.A Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10.5 Assigned Loan Fac Pragathi Tobacco Traders (India) Pvt CC CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Ltd Premier Cryogenics Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 125 Assigned Loan Fac Premier Cryogenics Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Print Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 110 Assigned R. D. Fibers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 89 Reaffirmed R. D. Fibers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 19.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R. D. Fibers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 38.7 Reaffirmed Ram Saroop Deepak Kumar CC CRISIL BB- 240 Reaffirmed Ram Saroop Deepak Kumar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Loan Fac Riviera Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 630 Reaffirmed Saurer Embroidery Systems (India) Pvt.BG CRISIL D 11 Reaffirmed Ltd. Saurer Embroidery Systems (India) Pvt.Bill Discounting CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Ltd. Saurer Embroidery Systems (India) Pvt.CC CRISIL D 31.5 Reaffirmed Ltd. Saurer Embroidery Systems (India) Pvt.Packing Credit CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed Ltd. Saurer Embroidery Systems (India) Pvt.TL CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed Ltd. Shanti Janak Estates Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B- 150 Assigned Shiva Shree Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 94 Assigned Loan Fac Shiva Shree Builders CC CRISIL BB- 31 Assigned Shiva Shree Builders Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Shri Ram Rice Unit CC CRISIL B 125 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Rice Unit Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Lakshminarasimha Poultry Farms PvtCC CRISIL B 235.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Lakshminarasimha Poultry Farms PvtLT Loan CRISIL B 175 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Ravichandra Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Sri Ravichandra Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 230 Assigned Sri Venkatadri Para Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 101 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatadri Para Boiled Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL BB- 29 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatadri Para Boiled Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Venus Garments (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 52.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Venus Garments (India) Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 906.2 Assigned Vikas Builders TL CRISIL B 150 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)