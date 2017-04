Jan 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 25, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Albion Infotel Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Alliance Polysacks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Alliance Polysacks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 368 Reaffirmed Apollo Tyres Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 9000 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Apollo Tyres Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A1+ 6750 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 @Interchangeable with bank guarantee Apra Auto (India) Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A3 60 Assigned Apra Auto (India) Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A3 180 Assigned Ashwath Inc. Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Credit Ashwath Inc. LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Balajee Hitec Rolling Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 7.4 Reaffirmed Forward Balajee Hitec Rolling Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Balajee Mini Steels & Rerolling Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Balajee Mini Steels & Rerolling Pvt LtLOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Balmukund Cement and Roofings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Balmukund Sponge and Iron Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Balmukund Sponge and Iron Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed E-Meditek (TPA) Services Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Entremonde Polycoaters Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4+ 12 Assigned Export Import Bank of India ST CDs programme * CRISIL A1+ 101795.4Reaffirmed *The amount outstanding under both the long-term and short-term certificates of deposit programmes and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs.101.7954 billion at any point in time Export Import Bank of India CP Programme* CRISIL A1+ 101795.4Reaffirmed *The amount outstanding under both the long-term and short-term certificates of deposit programmes and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs.101.7954 billion at any point in time Garg Villas Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 120 Assigned Green Gold Tree Farmers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Hamd Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Hamd Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Purchase Hooghly Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 175 Reaffirmed Hooghly Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Indian Toners & Developers Ltd. BG CRISIL A2 4 Reaffirmed Indian Toners & Developers Ltd. LOC CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed ITDL Imagetec Ltd BG CRISIL A2 7.5 Reaffirmed ITDL Imagetec Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 75 Reaffirmed Kores (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 170 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kores (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 310 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Mahatma Sugar & Power Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4Partap Spintex Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Prabhat Agro Multi-State Co-operative Standby Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Ltd. Fac* * Includes a sub-limit of Rs. 70 Million for Letter Of Credit R.K.Industries (Unit-II) LOC CRISIL A3+ 2300 Assigned Ravi Offset Printers and Publishers PvBG CRISIL D 25 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4 Sango Auto Forge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Sarvesh Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Steel & Rolling Industries LOC CRISIL A3+ 1550 Assigned Shree Ram Vessel Scrap Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 1750 Assigned Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 325 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sidharth Polysacks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Sidharth Polysacks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed SLO Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 13 Reaffirmed Sri Luxmi Tulasi Agro Paper Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 9 Assigned Sri Luxmi Tulasi Agro Paper Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 135 Assigned Star Global Endura Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Supreme Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Supreme Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Sure Cargo Control Pvt. Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Tiku Ram Gum and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Credit Tiku Ram Gum and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Purchase Tiku Ram Gum and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Forward Tiku Ram Gum and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Credit Vossloh Beekay Castings Ltd BG* CRISIL A1 40 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Vossloh Beekay Castings Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1 28 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Zim Laboratories Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd FD FAA+ - Reaffirmed Export Import Bank of India Term Deposit FAAA Reaffirmed Programme PNB Housing Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Albion Infotel Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned Loan Fac Albion Infotel Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned Alliance Polysacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Reaffirmed Alliance Polysacks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 366.5 Reaffirmed ANC Enterprises CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed ANC Enterprises TL CRISIL B 9.8 Reaffirmed Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd CC CRISIL AA 120 Reaffirmed Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 1710 Reaffirmed Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA 2354.8 Reaffirmed Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 4500 Reaffirmed Apollo Tyres Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2000 Upgraded from CRISIL A Apollo Tyres Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 3250 Upgraded from CRISIL A Apollo Tyres Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2000 Upgraded from CRISIL A Apollo Tyres Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 10000 Upgraded from CRISIL A * Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Apollo Tyres Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 500 Upgraded from CRISIL A Apra Auto (India) Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 415 Assigned Apra Auto (India) Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB- 59.6 Assigned Ashwath Inc. Standby Line of CRISIL BB 8 Assigned Credit Ashwath Inc. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Loan Fac Ashwath Inc. LT Loan CRISIL BB 37.3 Assigned Balajee Hitec Rolling Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 57 Reaffirmed Balajee Hitec Rolling Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB 63 Reaffirmed Balajee Mini Steels & Rerolling Pvt LtCC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Balajee Mini Steels & Rerolling Pvt LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 29.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Balajee Mini Steels & Rerolling Pvt LtTL CRISIL BB- 66 Reaffirmed Balmukund Cement and Roofings Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Balmukund Cement and Roofings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Balmukund Cement and Roofings Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 243.6 Reaffirmed Balmukund Sponge and Iron Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 430 Reaffirmed Balmukund Sponge and Iron Ltd FCNR (B) LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 81.2 Reaffirmed Balmukund Sponge and Iron Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 38.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Balmukund Sponge and Iron Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 150.6 Reaffirmed Challani Jewellery Mart CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned E-Meditek (TPA) Services Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ E-Meditek (TPA) Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 55.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ E-Meditek (TPA) Services Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 44.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Enn Aar Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B Enn Aar Modern Rice Mill TL CRISIL B- 29 Downgraded from CRISIL B Entremonde Polycoaters Ltd TL CRISIL BB 23 Assigned Entremonde Polycoaters Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Export Import Bank of India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Export Import Bank of India Bond CRISIL AAA 50000 Assigned Export Import Bank of India Bonds CRISIL AAA 324019 Reaffirmed Export Import Bank of India LT CDs programme* CRISIL AAA 101795.4Reaffirmed *The amount outstanding under both the long-term and short-term certificates of deposit programmes and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs.101.7954 billio Green Gold Tree Farmers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 17 Assigned Hamd Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Hooghly Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Hooghly Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC**^ CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed ** Term loan of Rs.28.4 Million has been sanctioned by blocking CC limit. This is in additional to term loan rated above/^ Buyer credit of Rs.50 Million and has been sanctioned as sub limit of CC limit Hooghly Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 186.7 Reaffirmed Indian Toners & Developers Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB+ 45 Reaffirmed ITDL Imagetec Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 45 Reaffirmed Kesri Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 260 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 976.1 Assigned Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 203.9 Assigned Loan Fac Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 40 Assigned Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 680 Assigned Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL A+ 100 Assigned Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 1000 Assigned Kores (India) Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL BBB- 702.5 Upgraded from loan* CRISIL BB+ *interchangeable with Overdraft and Pledge facility. Kores (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 376 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Kores (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 241 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Maa Bhagwati Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 105 Reaffirmed Maa Bhagwati Rice Mill Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 9 Reaffirmed Mahatma Sugar & Power Ltd CC CRISIL D 401.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Mahatma Sugar & Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 158.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Mahatma Sugar & Power Ltd TL CRISIL D 682.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Marudhar Polysacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B Marudhar Polysacks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B Partap Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL BB 210 Reaffirmed Partap Spintex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Partap Spintex Ltd TL CRISIL BB 255.6 Reaffirmed Partap Spintex Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Paul Distributors Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 30750 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd Lower Tier II CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Bonds PNB Housing Finance Ltd Bonds CRISIL AA+ 11000 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 29340 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R.K.Industries (Unit-II) CC CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned Ravi Offset Printers and Publishers PvCC CRISIL D 108 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B- Ravi Offset Printers and Publishers PvProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 91 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Ravi Offset Printers and Publishers PvTL CRISIL D 6 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B- S.K. Fabrics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Loan Fac Sango Auto Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Sango Auto Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sango Auto Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Sarvahitha Educational Society LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 41 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sarvahitha Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 89 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sarvesh Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 52.5 Reaffirmed Sarvesh Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 35.5 Reaffirmed Sarvesh Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 107 Reaffirmed Satyanarayana Jewellers CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Satyanarayana Jewellers LT Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Satyanarayana Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shivamrut Dudh Utpadak Sahakari Sangh CC CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Maryadit Shivdhan Boards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 77.5 Assigned Shivdhan Boards Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 11.1 Assigned Shivom Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Shivom Cotspin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Shivom Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL BB 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Shree Ram Steel & Rolling Industries CC CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned Shree Ram Vessel Scrap Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 145 Assigned Shree Venkateshwara Sponge & Power PvtBill Discounting CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Venkateshwara Sponge & Power PvtCC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Venkateshwara Sponge & Power PvtLOC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Venkateshwara Sponge & Power PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 68 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Shree Venkateshwara Sponge & Power PvtTL CRISIL D 85 Reaffirmed Ltd Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 735 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 630.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 50 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 119.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sidharth Polysacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 82.5 Reaffirmed Sidharth Polysacks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 57.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sidharth Polysacks Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 12 Reaffirmed Credit Sidharth Polysacks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6.7 Reaffirmed SLO Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Sri Karigiri Food Industries CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Sri Karigiri Food Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Luxmi Tulasi Agro Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 207 Reaffirmed Sri Luxmi Tulasi Agro Paper Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 426.5 Reaffirmed Srikara Parenterals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Assigned Srikara Parenterals Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 25.8 Assigned Srikara Parenterals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 25.2 Assigned Srikara Parenterals Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 21.8 Assigned Srikara Parenterals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7.2 Assigned Loan Fac Star Global Endura Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Star Global Endura Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 41.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Star Global Endura Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 124 Reaffirmed Sunny Diamonds Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Credit Sunny Diamonds CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Sunny Diamonds LT Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Sunny Diamonds Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Sunny Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned Loan Fac Sunny Diamonds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Sunny Diamonds Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned Supreme Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed Supreme Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10.8 Reaffirmed Sure Cargo Control Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sure Cargo Control Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL B 14.7 Reaffirmed TAPAL STEEL Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed TAPAL STEEL Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed TAPAL STEEL Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 43 Reaffirmed The Incoda CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed The Incoda Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Incoda TL CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Tiku Ram Gum and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 560 Reaffirmed Tiku Ram Gum and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Tiku Ram Gum and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac U.H.Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 42 Reaffirmed U.H.Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 126 Reaffirmed Loan Fac U.H.Agrotech Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 62 Reaffirmed Vossloh Beekay Castings Ltd CC CRISIL A 28 Reaffirmed Zim Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 410 Reaffirmed Zim Laboratories Ltd External CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Zim Laboratories Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 208.3 Reaffirmed Zim Laboratories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 21.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.