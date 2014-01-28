Jan 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 27, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A S P Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned A S P Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Akash Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 108.2 Assigned Alpha Foam Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed Alpha Foam Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Arun Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 65 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ashok Engineering and Foundry Works BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Assigned Ashok Engineering and Foundry Works LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Avon Meters Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Avon Meters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 290 Assigned BCL Industries & Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended BCL Industries & Infrastructure Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 150 Suspended Chaudhary Timber Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 665 Reaffirmed Corona Remedies Pvt Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A3+ 4 Assigned Delight Dairy Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Delight Industries BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned International Coil Ltd BG CRISIL D 38.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 International Coil Ltd LOC CRISIL D 37.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Jyoti Construction BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Klassic Wheels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Lalitha Chem Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 550 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Lalitha Chem Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Letraco Kid Leather Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Letraco Kid Leather Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Letraco Kid Leather Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lift & Shift India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Lift & Shift India Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 59 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Lift & Shift India Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ M/S. Dipak J. Bhivare BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Megha Technical and Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 85 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 P.K. Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 150 Assigned P.K. Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 350 Assigned * Fully Interchangeable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency(PCFC) and Foreign Bill Purchase(FBP) Partap Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 18 Reaffirmed Preet Tractors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Preet Tractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Quality Electrowire Industries Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Richfield Fertilisers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Sai Computers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Speed Autotech Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 130 Assigned Fac SRM Construction BG CRISIL A4 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D Subray Catal Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Subray Catal Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 142.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 SVA Syntex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned SVA Syntex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.3 Assigned Texmo Industries LOC & BG CRISIL A1 270 Reaffirmed Ujin Pharmachem Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Vector Projects (India) Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 170 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bengal Pincon Housing Infrastructure FD - - Suspended Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A S P Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 115 Assigned A S P Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 34.7 Assigned Loan Fac A S P Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15.3 Assigned Aeron Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned Akash Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 379.3 Assigned Akash Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Assigned Alpha Foam Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Alpha Foam Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alpha Foam Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 265 Reaffirmed Alpha Foam Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Alps Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 220 Reaffirmed Ami Riddhi Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Arjun Pulp and Paper (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 226 Assigned Arun Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Arun Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 65 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Ashok Engineering and Foundry Works CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Ashok Engineering and Foundry Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned Loan Fac Avon Meters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Avon Meters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 135 Assigned Loan Fac Avon Meters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Avon Meters Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned BCL Industries & Infrastructure Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 435 Suspended *Includes interchangeable Packing Credit of Rs. 10.0 million, Foreign Outward Bill Purchased (FOBP) of Rs. 10.0 million and Foreign Outward Bills Negotiated Under Letter of Credit (FOBNLC) of Rs. 30.0 million. Chaudhary Timber Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Corona Remedies Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 320 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- *Include sub limit of Rs. 50.0 Million for Export Packing Credit/Foreign Bill Discounting; sublimit of Rs. 20.0 Million for Letter of Credit; sublimit of Rs. 10.0 Million for Bank Guarantee; sublimit of Rs. 20.0 Million for Buyer's Credit Corona Remedies Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 66.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Corona Remedies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 6.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Corona Remedies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Delight Dairy Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 72.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Delight Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Dev Bhoomi Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned Devagya Constructions TL CRISIL B 200 Assigned Gangothri Nutrients and Fertilizers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 42 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Loan Fac Gangothri Nutrients and Fertilizers CC CRISIL D 34 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Gangothri Nutrients and Fertilizers LT Loan CRISIL D 124 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Hansraj Steels CC CRISIL BB 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Indreshwar Sugar Mills Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 500 Assigned International Coil Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Jyoti Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Loan Fac Jyoti Construction CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Kasturi Developers CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Kasturi Developers TL CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Klassic Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 102 Reaffirmed Klassic Wheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 166.7 Reaffirmed Klassic Wheels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kumar Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Kumar Distributors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 87.5 Assigned Kumar Distributors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac Lalitha Chem Industries Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Lalitha Chem Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Lift & Shift India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 4 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Lift & Shift India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 121 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB M/S. Dipak J. Bhivare TL CRISIL B+ 6.2 Assigned M/S. Dipak J. Bhivare CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Maruthi Clothing Company Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 20 Assigned Maruthi Clothing Company CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Maruthi Clothing Company BG CRISIL D 2 Assigned Maruthi Clothing Company Bill Discounting CRISIL D 10 Assigned Maruthi Clothing Company Proposed TL CRISIL D 15.5 Assigned Maruthi Clothing Company TL CRISIL D 16 Assigned Maruthi Clothing Company LOC CRISIL D 4 Assigned Megha Technical and Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 350 Downgraded from CRISIL A Megha Technical and Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 202.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A Megha Technical and Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 17.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A P.K. Overseas Pvt Ltd ash Credit CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Partap Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Partap Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 160 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Partap Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 450 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Parth Parenteral Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Reaffirmed Pparadise Auto Sales CC CRISIL B- 55 Assigned Preet Tractors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 13 Assigned Preet Tractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Preet Tractors Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB- 67 Assigned Quality Electrowire Industries Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Quality Electrowire Industries Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B 90 Assigned Refrigerated Distributors Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned * includes sub-limit of export bill negotiation Rs. 40.0 Million Refrigerated Distributors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Richfield Fertilisers Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Richfield Fertilisers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 64.5 Reaffirmed Richfield Fertilisers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Richfield Fertilisers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6 Reaffirmed Royal Star Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Suspended Royal Star Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 85 Suspended Sai Computers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Sai Computers Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Sai Computers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sai Computers Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Shree Govardhan Sugar Industries WC TL CRISIL B 6 Assigned Shree Govardhan Sugar Industries Rupee TL CRISIL B 24.3 Assigned Shree Govardhan Sugar Industries CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Shree Govardhan Sugar Industries Funded Interest TL CRISIL B 1.8 Assigned Shree Krishna Rice and General Mills Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 39 Assigned Shree Krishna Rice and General Mills TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Shree Krishna Rice and General Mills CC CRISIL B+ 49 Assigned Shree Krishna Rice and General Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 47 Assigned Loan Fac Singh Cycle & Motor Co Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- Singh Cycle & Motor Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 65 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Speed Autotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 10.4 Assigned Speed Autotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 18.8 Assigned Loan Fac Speed Autotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Assigned Sri Rajeshwara Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B 65.3 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sri Rajeshwara Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sri Rajeshwara Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D SRM Construction Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D Subray Catal Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 87 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Subray Catal Chem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- SVA Syntex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 4.7 Assigned SVA Syntex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 65 Assigned Loan Fac SVA Syntex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Texmo Industries CC CRISIL A+ 550 Upgraded from CRISIL A Texmo Industries CC* CRISIL A+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A * Multi-line credit; fully interchangeable with non-fund based limits Texmo Industries LT Loan CRISIL A+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL A Texmo Industries Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A Triveni Smelters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 46.2 Suspended Triveni Smelters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 46.9 Suspended Ujin Pharmachem CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Vector Projects (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 630 Reaffirmed Vector Projects (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)