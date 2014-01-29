Jan 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 28, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.P.I. Civilcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Aakar Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Bhandari Export Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 E To E Transportation Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Pvt Ltd Elymer Electrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 164 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Elymer Electrics Pvt Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL D 26 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Elymer International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 190 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ganesh Cotton Industries BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Global Calcium Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 42.5 Reaffirmed *fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Global Calcium Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 35 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Indra Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Jay Prabhu Cotton Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 2.3 Assigned Kala Genset Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Kala Genset Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Krishnae Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Loan Fac Kunal Structure (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2240 - Kunal Structure (India) Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A2 100 - Magnum Intergrafiks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Mangalore Minerals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4.4 Reaffirmed Mangalore Minerals Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 91.5 Reaffirmed Mangalore Minerals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80.9 Reaffirmed Metrostar Print Solutions Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 13 Assigned Credit Oyster Steel & Iron Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed P.S.A. Construction BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed P.S.A. Construction Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pritika Autocast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 8.1 Reaffirmed PSV Infrastructures Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Saiteja Drugs and Intermidiates Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Ltd Shiva Wheels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 2.3 Reaffirmed Credit Star Circlips & Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Star Circlips & Engineering Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Sunheri Texcraft Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Zen Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 - LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A P Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 225 A P Refinery Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 130 Credit A P Refinery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 141.1 A.P.I. Civilcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Aakar Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Aakar Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Loan Fac Bhandari Export Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 280 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Bhandari Export Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Bhandari Export Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 95 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ E To E Transportation Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Elymer Electrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 134 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Elymer International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 219 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Fortune Rice Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Ganesh Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B+ 16.5 Assigned Ganesh Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Global Calcium Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB+ 65 Reaffirmed # Includes a sub limit of Packing Credit/Foreign Bill Purchase/Foreign Bill Negotiation of Rs. 55.00 Million Global Calcium Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 27.5 Reaffirmed HDFC Bank Ltd Perpetual Tier I CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed Bonds HDFC Bank Ltd Upper Tier II CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed Bonds Hemant Goyal Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed Hemant Goyal Motors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Credit Hemant Goyal Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Indra Construction Co. CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Janaa Industries CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Janaa Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 27 Reaffirmed Jay Prabhu Cotton Industries TL CRISIL BB- 57.4 Assigned Jay Prabhu Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20.3 Assigned Loan Fac Jay Prabhu Cotton Industries CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Kala Genset Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Kala Genset Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kala Genset Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 50.6 Reaffirmed Kohli Auto Company (S) CC CRISIL D 175 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kohli Auto Company (S) LT Loan CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Krishnae Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Loan Fac Kunal Structure (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 830 - Magnum Intergrafiks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 180 Reaffirmed Magnum Intergrafiks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Magnum Intergrafiks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 12.5 Reaffirmed Mandovi Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Mandovi Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Mangalore Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Mangalore Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 150.2 Reaffirmed Metrostar Print Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 87 Assigned Nibber Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Nibber Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Nibber Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 12.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Oyster Steel & Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 600 Reaffirmed P.S.A. Construction CC CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed Pritika Autocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 230 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Pritika Autocast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 11 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Pritika Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 165 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Pritika Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- PSV Infrastructures Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B PSV Infrastructures Ltd TL CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL B RNV Industries Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB 1100 Assigned *includes sublimit of CC of Rs.400 million S.P.Mani and Mohan Dairy CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB S.P.Mani and Mohan Dairy LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 55 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sachdeva Rice and General Mills CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Sachdeva Rice and General Mills TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Saiteja Drugs and Intermidiates Pvt LtLT Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Saiteja Drugs and Intermidiates Pvt LtBill Discounting CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Saiteja Drugs and Intermidiates Pvt LtCC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Sangrur Autos Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shiva Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed Shiva Wheels Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed Fac Shiva Wheels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 11.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shiva Wheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 6.6 Reaffirmed Star Circlips & Engineering Ltd CC*# CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Star Circlips & Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Star Circlips & Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL BB 62.1 Reaffirmed Sulakshana Agencies CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Sunheri Texcraft Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Sybly Industries Ltd CC CRISIL C 100 - Sybly Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 50 - Loan Fac United Industries CC CRISIL B+ 34 Assigned United Industries TL CRISIL B+ 156 Assigned Zen Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 - Zen Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2 - Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 