Jan 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 29, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bang Data Forms Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 90 Reaffirmed Cement Manufacturing Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Concord Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Continental Engines Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 150 Assigned Credit Continental Engines Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 230 Assigned Credit Continental Engines Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 400 Assigned Croda India Company Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Croda India Company Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dynasty Promoters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Eros Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 33.5 Reaffirmed G.P Tronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed G.P Tronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Infres Methodex Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Infres Methodex Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 140 Reaffirmed Jaimal Traders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 12 Reaffirmed Jindal Poly Films Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Jindal Poly Films Ltd Capex LOC CRISIL A1+ 800 Reaffirmed Jindal Poly Films Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed **Comprises letter of credit and bank guarantees, which are interchangeable Jindal Poly Films Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 450 Reaffirmed Krishnaping Alloys Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Lalbhai Kalidas & Co. Post Shipment CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Credit Lalbhai Kalidas & Co. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mapsko Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 450 Reaffirmed Meghalaya Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Platina Real Estates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Rakshit Pharmaceuticals Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Rakshit Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Ray Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 0.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ (Notice of Withdrawal) Ray Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 6.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ (Notice of Withdrawal) Sabs Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 110 Reaffirmed Discounting* *Interchangeable with packing credit of upto Rs. 55 Million Sabs Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A3 52 Reaffirmed SBL Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed SCM Garments Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 458.5 Assigned Purchase SCM Garments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 90 Assigned SCM Garments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 933.5 Assigned Sri Parameswara Poultry Farm Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Stable Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Supreme Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Supreme Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with bank guarantee. Veljan Hydrair Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Veljan Hydrair Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Veljan Hydrair Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed under LOC Veljan Hydrair Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 42.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambe Agro Industries Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Ambe Agro Industries Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL BB+ 90 Assigned Ambe Agro Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned Credit Ambe Agro Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 45 Assigned Loan Fac ASC Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Bang Data Forms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 160 Reaffirmed Bang Data Forms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bang Data Forms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Cable Corporation of India Ltd CC CRISIL D 388.5 Assigned Cable Corporation of India Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 300 Assigned *interchangeable with CC upto the limit of Rs.75 million Cable Corporation of India Ltd LOC^ CRISIL D 125 Assigned ^interchangeable with CC upto the limit of Rs.62.5 million Cable Corporation of India Ltd LOC CRISIL D 125 Assigned Cable Corporation of India Ltd BG@ CRISIL D 277 Assigned @interchangeable with CC upto the limit of Rs.53 million Cable Corporation of India Ltd BG CRISIL D 226 Assigned Cement Manufacturing Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A- 690 Downgraded from CRISIL A Cement Manufacturing Co. Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A- 656.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A Cement Manufacturing Co. Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1756.8 Downgraded from CRISIL A Cement Manufacturing Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 71 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A Concord Construction CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Continental Engines Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 55 Assigned Loan Fac Continental Engines Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Continental Engines Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB 35 Assigned Continental Engines Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 550 Assigned Croda India Company Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 140 Reaffirmed *Fully convertible into packing credit, suppliers credit, and other fund-based facilities Dhanvir Food Products TL CRISIL B+ 72.5 Assigned Dhanvir Food Products CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Dhanvir Food Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac D-VoiS Broadband Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 92.7 Assigned Dynasty Promoters Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned * includes sublimit of Rs. 30 Million of Bill Discounting Eros Motors Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 87 Reaffirmed * includes sub limit of Rs.40.0 million for inventory funding facility Eros Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 17 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Eros Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 22.5 Reaffirmed G.P Tronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 67.5 Reaffirmed G.P Tronics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed G.P Tronics Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit G.P Tronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Harapriya Infrastructures Lease Rental CRISIL B- 70 Assigned Discounting Loan Harapriya Infrastructures LT Loan CRISIL B- 5 Assigned IDF Financial Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 500 Reaffirmed IDF Financial Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indiabulls Gilt Fund Indiabulls Gilt CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Fund Infres Methodex Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed ITA Lake Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 170 Assigned ITA Lake Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned ITA Lake Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Jaimal Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Jaimal Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Loan Fac JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 225 Reaffirmed JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with LC limit of Rs.300 million, buyers credit of Rs. 300 million, short term loan of Rs. 300 million, bank guarantee of Rs.50 million and overdraf JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB 90.6 Reaffirmed JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 51.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jindal Poly Films Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2500 Assigned Jindal Poly Films Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 950 Reaffirmed * Includes cash credit, working capital demand loan, packing credit, all of which are interchangeable Jindal Poly Films Ltd Export Bill CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed Purchase -Discounting Jindal Poly Films Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Krishnaping Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed M/s. Sadik Enterprise Bill Discounting CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Mapsko Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mapsko Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2200 Reaffirmed Meghalaya Power Ltd CC CRISIL A- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A Meghalaya Power Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A- 1362.8 Downgraded from CRISIL A Meghalaya Power Ltd TL CRISIL A- 350 Downgraded from CRISIL A Patel Agri Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 120 Assigned Loan Fac Platina Real Estates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 115 Reaffirmed Pravin Buildtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Pravin Buildtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 67.5 Assigned PVS Automotive Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ PVS Automotive Company Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 81.4 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL B+ Radhamani Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL BBB- 470 Reaffirmed *includes sublimit of overdraft of Rs.60 million Radhamani Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Rakshit Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Rakshit Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 72 Reaffirmed Ray Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 28 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB (Notice of Withdrawal) Ray Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 49 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Ruby Creative Solution Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 48 Assigned Ruby Tradelink Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 48 Assigned S. K. Traders CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned S. K. Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Loan Fac Sabs Exports TL CRISIL BBB- 18 Reaffirmed SBL Energy Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 46 Reaffirmed SBL Energy Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 54 Reaffirmed SCM Garments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 219.7 Assigned SCM Garments Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB- 29.8 Assigned Sri Parameswara Poultry Farm Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 190 Assigned Sri Parameswara Poultry Farm Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60.5 Assigned Loan Fac Stable Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3.3 Assigned Stable Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6.7 Assigned Loan Fac Stable Packaging Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Stable Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd TL CRISIL A- 4000 Downgraded from CRISIL A Sundaram Flexible Fund ST Plan CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Sundaram Flexible Fund Money Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Flexible CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Fund - ST Plan Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Money FundCRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Supreme Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed Supreme Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 27 Reaffirmed Thirumala Child Health Services Pvt LtCC CRISIL B 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Thirumala Child Health Services Pvt LtTL CRISIL B 93.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Tube Investments of India Ltd CC CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with short-term buyers credit, packing credit, and working capital demand loan Veljan Hydrair Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. 