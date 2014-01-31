Jan 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 30, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apco Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4400 Suspended Apco Infratech Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Suspended Bharat Dynamics Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Bharat Dynamics Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Bharat Dynamics Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Dolphin Wires Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Credit Dolphin Wires Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Dolphin Wires Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed Goel & Associates BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Grand Polycoats Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Assigned Grand Polycoats Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Assigned Housing Development Finance CorporatioST Debt CRISIL A1+ 250000 Reaffirmed Ltd Indiabulls Finance Company Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Assigned Khalatkar Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned MCT Cards & Technology Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Medicamen Biotech Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Medicamen Biotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed PallavaRED Granite Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Assigned PallavaRED Granite Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Assigned PDRV Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawal Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 614.6 Suspended S.B. Industries BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Sheetal Pharma LOC CRISIL D 105 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Shree Balaji Industries BG CRISIL A4 3.5 Assigned Shree Bharat International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A3+ 55 Assigned * Full interchangeability between Packing Credit and Foreign Bills Discounting Shree Bharat International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 60 Assigned Discounting* * Full interchangeability between Packing Credit and Foreign Bills Discounting Shree Bharat International Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 5 Assigned Spark Insulators Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 13 Assigned Spark Insulators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7 Assigned Spark Insulators Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Tata Motors Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Limted BG CRISIL A2 11.8 Reaffirmed Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Limted Letter of Comfort CRISIL A2 260 Reaffirmed Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Limted LOC CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Limted LOC & BG CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed Virgo Industries LOC CRISIL A2 120 Assigned Virgo Industries Loan Equivalent CRISIL A2 10 Assigned Risk Limits MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Housing Development Finance CorporatioFD FAAA Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied Retail India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Apco Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1300 Suspended Aphrodite Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 400 Assigned Didar Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 111 Assigned Loan Fac Didar Motors CC CRISIL B 14 Assigned Didar Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL B 75 Assigned Fac Dolphin Wires Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac Dolphin Wires Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Assigned Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 72 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Goel & Associates CC CRISIL B 38 Reaffirmed Goel & Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Grand Polycoats Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 62.5 Assigned Loan Fac Grand Polycoats Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Housing Development Finance CorporatioNCD Issue CRISIL AAA 250000 Assigned Ltd Housing Development Finance CorporatioBonds CRISIL AAA 1008.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance CorporatioNCDs CRISIL AAA 1528680 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance CorporatioSubordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Ltd Indermani Mineral India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Khalatkar Construction TL CRISIL BB 83.8 Assigned Khalatkar Construction Proposed TL CRISIL BB 102.2 Assigned L R N Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB L R N Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL BB- 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB L R N Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL BB- 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BB L R N Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL BB- 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BB MCT Cards & Technology Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 320 Reaffirmed MCT Cards & Technology Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 165 Reaffirmed Medicamen Biotech Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Medicamen Biotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac N. Satish Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 116 Upgraded Credit from CRISIL B+ N. Satish Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 174 Upgraded Credit from CRISIL B+ N. Satish Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ PDRV Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC-Stock* CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned *Includes the sublimit for Bank Guarantee of Rs.10.00 Million PDRV Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC - Book Debt* CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned *Includes the sublimit for Bank Guarantee of Rs.10.00 Million Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd LT Debt CRISIL AA 20000 Reaffirmed Rocksand Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 94 Assigned Rocksand Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 26 Assigned Loan Fac Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 391.1 Suspended Rohan Rajdeep Tollways Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 1287.3 Suspended S.B. Industries CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed S.B. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Satyajeet Liquors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Loan Fac Satyajeet Traders CC CRISIL BB 95 Assigned Satyajeet Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Loan Fac Satyamev Cot Fibers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Satyamev Cot Fibers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 22.9 Assigned Sharayu Motors(SAP Holdings & Leasing CC CRISIL B- 75 Downgraded Pvt. Ltd) from CRISIL B Sharoff Steel Traders WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 66 Assigned Sharoff Steel Traders Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 68 Assigned Sharoff Steel Traders CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 44 Assigned Sharoff Steel Traders LT Loan CRISIL BB 2 Assigned Sheetal Pharma CC CRISIL D 95 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shree Balaji Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 5.1 Assigned Shree Balaji Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Shree Bharat International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 79.9 Assigned Loan Fac Shri Krishna Seeds CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned Shri Krishna Seeds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Assigned Loan Fac Shyama Sakti Rice Agro Food Products TL CRISIL B+ 13.2 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shyama Sakti Rice Agro Food Products CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shyama Sakti Rice Agro Food Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6.8 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Spark Insulators Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Spark Insulators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Spark Insulators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.2 Assigned Loan Fac Spark Insulators Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 25.8 Assigned Tata Motors Ltd BG CRISIL AA 45060 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA 80000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Ltd NCD* CRISIL AAA 42000 Reaffirmed * Guarantee from State Bank of India Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Limted CC CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Limted TL CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Limted Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Limted Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 28.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Uma Rani Agro Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 22.5 Assigned Uma Rani Agro Tech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 37.5 Assigned Vardaan Exports CC* CRISIL B 150 Assigned * Includes the sublimit for EPC of Rs.30.00 million and FBP of Rs.30.00 million. Virgo Industries CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Assigned Ziqitza Health Care Ltd BG CRISIL BBB- 280 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)