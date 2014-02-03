Feb 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 31, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amar Construction Corpn. BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Art N Glass Inc BG CRISIL A3+ 17 Reaffirmed Art N Glass Inc LOC CRISIL A3+ 16 Reaffirmed Bhaskun Agrotech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Bowreah Jute Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Bowreah Jute Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Burnpur Cement Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Burnpur Cement Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Burnpur Cement Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Burnpur Cement Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Chiniwalas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 54 Assigned Creamline Dairy Products Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Creamline Dairy Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Crown Alba Writing Instruments India Export Packing CRISIL D 35 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Credit from CRISIL A4+ Crown Alba Writing Instruments India LOC CRISIL D 4000 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A4+ Diana Tea Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 9.1 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Finewear Leathers Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 10.5 Assigned Finewear Leathers Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 10 Assigned * Rs.7.5 Million interchangeable with Export packing credit Finewear Leathers Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Credit Four Star International Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Four Star International Ltd Foreign Usance CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Bills Purchase - Discounting Four Star International Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Four Star International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Four Star International Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 36.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gulf Engineers and Constructors Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned H.K. Narang Hosiery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 9.5625 Reaffirmed Inova Cast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Inovative Technocast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Assigned Jaika Vehicle Trade Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Kanaka Mahalakshmi Rice Industries ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4 10 Assigned KGK Creations Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded Forward from CRISIL A3 KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt Ltd BG$ CRISIL A3+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Kothari Foods & Fragrances LOC CRISIL D 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ratchet Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ M.S. Plasto Mould Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Madras Elastomers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Partap Spintex Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 - Poddar Tyres Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Poddar Tyres Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 380 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 18000 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Rotomac Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 100 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ Rotomac Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 2250 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Rotomac Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Rotomac Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Rotomac Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ S K P Steel Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed S K P Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed S. M. Kannappa Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100 Assigned Shirt Company (India) Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Shirt Company (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Shirt Company (India) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 160 Reaffirmed Shirt Company (India) Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed Credit Super Seal Flexible Hose Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned T.M. Subramaniam and CO BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Assigned TPS Infrastructure Ltd BG*# CRISIL A3+ 550 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 #Both way convertibility between Non Fund Based and Fund Based limits to the maximum extent of Rs.35 million.*Fully interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee. TPS Infrastructure Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 *Fully interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee. TPS Infrastructure Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 205 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Veeranarayana Metal Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Veeranarayana Metal Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Vel Murugan Timber Industries Foreign LOC* CRISIL A4 135 Assigned * Includes a sublimit of Rs. 10million for Inland Letter of Credit. Vel Murugan Timber Traders Foreign LOC* CRISIL A4 100 Assigned * includes a sublimit of Rs.10 million for inland letter of credit Veritas (India) Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2 1120 Assigned Virgo Laminates Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 35 Assigned West Coast Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Yasham Speciality Ingredients Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Yasham Speciality Ingredients Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agasthya Copper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Agasthya Copper Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Amar Construction Corpn. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Antony Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned Fac Antony Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Art N Glass Inc CC CRISIL BBB 115 Reaffirmed Art N Glass Inc Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 12 Reaffirmed Credit Art N Glass Inc TL CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed Basudeb Auto Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Basudeb Auto Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned Basudeb Auto Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 102.5 Assigned Bhaskun Agrotech India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned Bhaskun Agrotech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Bowreah Jute Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Burnpur Cement Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 137 Reaffirmed Burnpur Cement Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 113 Reaffirmed Burnpur Cement Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1250 Reaffirmed CBS Publishers & Distributors (P) Ltd.CC CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Chiniwalas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Loan Fac Chiniwalas Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 78.5 Assigned * Includes sublimit of letter of credit of Rs.29 Million Creamline Dairy Products Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Creamline Dairy Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Creamline Dairy Products Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 420 Reaffirmed Crown Alba Writing Instruments India CC CRISIL D 5 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Diana Tea Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 171.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Diana Tea Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 37.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Diana Tea Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ EQUITAS MICRO FINANCE Pvt Ltd Acquirer Payouts CRISIL AAA(SO) 3534 Withdrawn Finewear Leathers Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 7 Assigned Finewear Leathers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 17.5 Assigned Formoplastic Controls Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 18 Assigned Four Star International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 79.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Four Star International Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 22.2 Reaffirmed Fac Four Star International Ltd TL CRISIL BB 84.5 Reaffirmed Gulf Engineers and Constructors Pvt LtStandby Line of CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Credit Gulf Engineers and Constructors Pvt LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.5 Assigned Loan Fac Gulf Engineers and Constructors Pvt LtCC CRISIL BB 12.5 Assigned Guru Nanak Cotton & Gen. Mills WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 35 Assigned Guru Nanak Cotton & Gen. Mills CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Guru Nanak Cotton & Gen. Mills TL CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned H.K. Narang Hosiery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac H.K. Narang Hosiery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Co. Ltd Financial Strength AA- - Reaffirmed Rating Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AA 49 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 142.9115Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 74.0258 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indiabulls Infrastructure Credit Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 4500 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Infrastructure Credit Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 10500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Inova Cast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 34.7 Assigned Inova Cast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Inovative Technocast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 34.7 Assigned Inovative Technocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned J.R.P. Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned J.R.P. Exports Export Packing CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Credit Jaika Vehicle Trade Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned Jaika Vehicle Trade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40* Assigned * full interchangeability between Cash Credit and Bank Guarantee Jaika Vehicle Trade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Jaika Vehicle Trade Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL B 50# Assigned # full interchangeability between Cash Credit and Bank Guarantee Jay Khodiyar Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Jay Khodiyar Cotton Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jay Khodiyar Cotton Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Kanaka Mahalakshmi Rice Industries SME Credit CRISIL B 5 Assigned Kanaka Mahalakshmi Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 130 Assigned Loan Fac Kanaka Mahalakshmi Rice Industries CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Kanaka Mahalakshmi Rice Industries LT Loan* CRISIL B 25 Assigned * Includes a sub-limit of Rs7.8 Million of Foreign Letter of Credit Karnataka Turned Components Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 44 Assigned Karnataka Turned Components Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Karnataka Turned Components Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 56 Assigned Loan Fac Keshav Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B+ 31 Assigned Keshav Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Keshav Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9 Assigned Loan Fac KGK Creations Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 290 Assigned Credit# #Includes sub limit of Packing Credit of Rs. 200.0 Million KGK Creations Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned Credit* *Includes sub limit of Packing Credit of Rs. 100.0 Million and Bank Guarantee of Rs. 10.0 Million KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment CRISIL BBB 3300 Assigned Credit* KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment CRISIL BBB 300 Assigned Credit# KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned Credit@ KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment CRISIL BBB 300 Assigned Credit** KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment CRISIL BBB 2250 Assigned Credit^ KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 400 Assigned Credit@# M.D Printing and Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 7.5 Assigned M.D Printing and Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 62.5 Assigned M.S. Plasto Mould Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 11.5 Assigned M.S. Plasto Mould Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 6 Assigned Credit M.S. Plasto Mould Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 34.5 Assigned Madras Elastomers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Malwa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Malwa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 26 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- North Eastern Educare & Research Pvt TL CRISIL B- 144.2 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL D North Eastern Knowledge Foundation TL CRISIL B- 265 Upgraded from CRISIL D Partap Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL BB 210 - Partap Spintex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 266.1 - Loan Fac Partap Spintex Ltd TL CRISIL BB 279.5 - Poddar Tyres Ltd CC CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed R.S.V. Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned R.S.V. Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned Ratchet Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ratchet Laboratories Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 1350 Reaffirmed Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 2500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rite Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Rite Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Rotomac Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 350 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 120 - Royal Star Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Royal Star Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned S K P Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed S K P Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S K P Steel Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 28.1 Reaffirmed S. M. Kannappa Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Assigned S.R.K. Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 100 Assigned S.R.K. Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Loan Fac Satyamaharshi Power Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Satyamaharshi Power Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Senthil Andavar Modern Rice Mill TL CRISIL B 1.6 Assigned Senthil Andavar Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Senthil Andavar Modern Rice Mill Proposed TL CRISIL B 33.4 Assigned Sharda Cotton Factory CC CRISIL BB- 160 Assigned Sharda Cotton Factory TL CRISIL BB- 5.3 Assigned Sheikh Farid Automobiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Sheikh Farid Automobiles Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Sheikh Farid Automobiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Shirt Company (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 43.8 Assigned Loan Fac Shirt Company (India) Ltd TL CRISIL B- 456.2 Assigned Sonika Engineering and Construction Proposed TL CRISIL B 200 Assigned Ltd Star Logistics Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 30 Assigned Star Logistics Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B 30 Assigned Fac Super Seal Flexible Hose Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Super Seal Flexible Hose Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned T.M. Subramaniam and CO Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB- 44 Assigned Fac T.M. Subramaniam and CO Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Thangavelu Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Thangavelu Spinning Mills Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Thangavelu Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 21.5 Reaffirmed Thangavelu Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 80.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Chemical Engineering Corporation TL CRISIL B+ 49.9 Assigned Pvt Ltd The Chemical Engineering Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 23 Assigned Pvt Ltd The Chemical Engineering Corporation Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd TPS Infrastructure Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB 500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- #Both way convertibility between Non Fund Based and Fund Based limits to the maximum extent of Rs.35 million. TPS Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Utkal Energy Resources Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- V. S. Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned V. S. Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned Vardhman Rice Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 105 Assigned Vardhman Rice Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 45 Assigned Veeranarayana Metal Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Veeranarayana Metal Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned Veeranarayana Metal Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Vel Murugan Timber Industries Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 24 Assigned Fac Vel Murugan Timber Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 41 Assigned Loan Fac Vel Murugan Timber Traders Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 24 Assigned Fac Vel Murugan Timber Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 76 Assigned Loan Fac Veritas (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 40 Assigned Veritas (India) Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 200 Assigned *Interchangeable with WCDL to the extent of Rs.120 million and letter of credit to the extent of Rs.200 million Vijay Engifab India Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL B- 73 Assigned * Fully interchangable with Letter of Credit Vijay Engifab India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 55 Assigned Vijay Engifab India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Assigned Vijay Engifab India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 12.4 Assigned Loan Fac Vindeep Developers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Vindeep Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Vindeep Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Virgo Laminates Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 35 Assigned Loan Fac Virgo Laminates Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Assigned Vishwajeet Meadows CC CRISIL B 200 Assigned West Coast Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ West Coast Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Yasham Speciality Ingredients Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 