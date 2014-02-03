Feb 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India
(CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 31, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amar Construction Corpn. BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned
Art N Glass Inc BG CRISIL A3+ 17 Reaffirmed
Art N Glass Inc LOC CRISIL A3+ 16 Reaffirmed
Bhaskun Agrotech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned
Bowreah Jute Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed
Bowreah Jute Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed
Burnpur Cement Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Burnpur Cement Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Burnpur Cement Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Burnpur Cement Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Chiniwalas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 54 Assigned
Creamline Dairy Products Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed
Creamline Dairy Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed
Crown Alba Writing Instruments India Export Packing CRISIL D 35 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd Credit from CRISIL
A4+
Crown Alba Writing Instruments India LOC CRISIL D 4000 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from CRISIL
A4+
Diana Tea Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 9.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
Finewear Leathers Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 10.5 Assigned
Finewear Leathers Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
* Rs.7.5 Million interchangeable with Export packing credit
Finewear Leathers Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Credit
Four Star International Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Four Star International Ltd Foreign Usance CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Bills Purchase -
Discounting
Four Star International Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Four Star International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
Four Star International Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 36.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gulf Engineers and Constructors Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned
H.K. Narang Hosiery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 9.5625 Reaffirmed
Inova Cast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned
Inovative Technocast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Assigned
Jaika Vehicle Trade Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Assigned
Kanaka Mahalakshmi Rice Industries ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
KGK Creations Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded
Forward from CRISIL A3
KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded
from CRISIL A3
KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt Ltd BG$ CRISIL A3+ 50 Upgraded
from CRISIL A3
Kothari Foods & Fragrances LOC CRISIL D 1000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Ratchet Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
M.S. Plasto Mould Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned
Madras Elastomers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Partap Spintex Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 -
Poddar Tyres Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed
Poddar Tyres Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed
Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 380 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
A4+
Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 18000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Rotomac Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
A4+
Rotomac Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 2250 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Rotomac Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Rotomac Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 500 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Rotomac Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 300 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
S K P Steel Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
S K P Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
S. M. Kannappa Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100 Assigned
Shirt Company (India) Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Shirt Company (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Shirt Company (India) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 160 Reaffirmed
Shirt Company (India) Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed
Credit
Super Seal Flexible Hose Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
T.M. Subramaniam and CO BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Assigned
TPS Infrastructure Ltd BG*# CRISIL A3+ 550 Upgraded
from CRISIL A3
#Both way convertibility between Non Fund Based and Fund Based limits to the maximum extent of
Rs.35 million.*Fully interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee.
TPS Infrastructure Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 35 Upgraded
from CRISIL A3
*Fully interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee.
TPS Infrastructure Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 205 Upgraded
from CRISIL A3
Veeranarayana Metal Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Veeranarayana Metal Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Vel Murugan Timber Industries Foreign LOC* CRISIL A4 135 Assigned
* Includes a sublimit of Rs. 10million for Inland Letter of Credit.
Vel Murugan Timber Traders Foreign LOC* CRISIL A4 100 Assigned
* includes a sublimit of Rs.10 million for inland letter of credit
Veritas (India) Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2 1120 Assigned
Virgo Laminates Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 35 Assigned
West Coast Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 300 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Yasham Speciality Ingredients Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned
Yasham Speciality Ingredients Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agasthya Copper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Agasthya Copper Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 40 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Amar Construction Corpn. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Antony Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned
Fac
Antony Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Art N Glass Inc CC CRISIL BBB 115 Reaffirmed
Art N Glass Inc Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 12 Reaffirmed
Credit
Art N Glass Inc TL CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed
Basudeb Auto Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Basudeb Auto Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned
Basudeb Auto Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 102.5 Assigned
Bhaskun Agrotech India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Bhaskun Agrotech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned
Bowreah Jute Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Burnpur Cement Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 137 Reaffirmed
Burnpur Cement Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 113 Reaffirmed
Burnpur Cement Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1250 Reaffirmed
CBS Publishers & Distributors (P) Ltd.CC CRISIL BB 200 Assigned
Chiniwalas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 90 Assigned
Loan Fac
Chiniwalas Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 78.5 Assigned
* Includes sublimit of letter of credit of Rs.29 Million
Creamline Dairy Products Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed
Creamline Dairy Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Creamline Dairy Products Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 420 Reaffirmed
Crown Alba Writing Instruments India CC CRISIL D 5 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from CRISIL
BB+
Diana Tea Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 171.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Diana Tea Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 37.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Diana Tea Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20.3 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB+
EQUITAS MICRO FINANCE Pvt Ltd Acquirer Payouts CRISIL AAA(SO) 3534 Withdrawn
Finewear Leathers Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 7 Assigned
Finewear Leathers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 17.5 Assigned
Formoplastic Controls Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 18 Assigned
Four Star International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 79.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Four Star International Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 22.2 Reaffirmed
Fac
Four Star International Ltd TL CRISIL BB 84.5 Reaffirmed
Gulf Engineers and Constructors Pvt LtStandby Line of CRISIL BB 5 Assigned
Credit
Gulf Engineers and Constructors Pvt LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Gulf Engineers and Constructors Pvt LtCC CRISIL BB 12.5 Assigned
Guru Nanak Cotton & Gen. Mills WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 35 Assigned
Guru Nanak Cotton & Gen. Mills CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Guru Nanak Cotton & Gen. Mills TL CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned
H.K. Narang Hosiery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Loan Fac
H.K. Narang Hosiery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned
IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Co. Ltd Financial Strength AA- - Reaffirmed
Rating
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AA 49 Reaffirmed
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 142.9115Reaffirmed
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 74.0258 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Indiabulls Infrastructure Credit Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 4500 Reaffirmed
Indiabulls Infrastructure Credit Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 10500 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Inova Cast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 34.7 Assigned
Inova Cast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned
Inovative Technocast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 34.7 Assigned
Inovative Technocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned
J.R.P. Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
J.R.P. Exports Export Packing CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Credit
Jaika Vehicle Trade Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Jaika Vehicle Trade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40* Assigned
* full interchangeability between Cash Credit and Bank Guarantee
Jaika Vehicle Trade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Jaika Vehicle Trade Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL B 50# Assigned
# full interchangeability between Cash Credit and Bank Guarantee
Jay Khodiyar Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed
Jay Khodiyar Cotton Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jay Khodiyar Cotton Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Kanaka Mahalakshmi Rice Industries SME Credit CRISIL B 5 Assigned
Kanaka Mahalakshmi Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 130 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kanaka Mahalakshmi Rice Industries CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Kanaka Mahalakshmi Rice Industries LT Loan* CRISIL B 25 Assigned
* Includes a sub-limit of Rs7.8 Million of Foreign Letter of Credit
Karnataka Turned Components Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 44 Assigned
Karnataka Turned Components Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Karnataka Turned Components Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 56 Assigned
Loan Fac
Keshav Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B+ 31 Assigned
Keshav Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Keshav Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9 Assigned
Loan Fac
KGK Creations Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 290 Assigned
Credit#
#Includes sub limit of Packing Credit of Rs. 200.0 Million
KGK Creations Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned
Credit*
*Includes sub limit of Packing Credit of Rs. 100.0 Million and Bank Guarantee of Rs. 10.0
Million
KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment CRISIL BBB 3300 Assigned
Credit*
KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment CRISIL BBB 300 Assigned
Credit#
KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned
Credit@
KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment CRISIL BBB 300 Assigned
Credit**
KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment CRISIL BBB 2250 Assigned
Credit^
KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 400 Assigned
Credit@#
M.D Printing and Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 7.5 Assigned
M.D Printing and Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 62.5 Assigned
M.S. Plasto Mould Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 11.5 Assigned
M.S. Plasto Mould Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 6 Assigned
Credit
M.S. Plasto Mould Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 34.5 Assigned
Madras Elastomers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Malwa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Malwa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 26 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
North Eastern Educare & Research Pvt TL CRISIL B- 144.2 Upgraded
Ltd from CRISIL D
North Eastern Knowledge Foundation TL CRISIL B- 265 Upgraded
from CRISIL D
Partap Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL BB 210 -
Partap Spintex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 266.1 -
Loan Fac
Partap Spintex Ltd TL CRISIL BB 279.5 -
Poddar Tyres Ltd CC CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed
R.S.V. Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned
R.S.V. Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Ratchet Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Ratchet Laboratories Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 1350 Reaffirmed
Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 2500 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rite Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed
Rite Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Rotomac Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 350 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 120 -
Royal Star Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned
Royal Star Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned
S K P Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed
S K P Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
S K P Steel Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 28.1 Reaffirmed
S. M. Kannappa Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Assigned
S.R.K. Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 100 Assigned
S.R.K. Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Satyamaharshi Power Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Satyamaharshi Power Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL D 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Senthil Andavar Modern Rice Mill TL CRISIL B 1.6 Assigned
Senthil Andavar Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned
Senthil Andavar Modern Rice Mill Proposed TL CRISIL B 33.4 Assigned
Sharda Cotton Factory CC CRISIL BB- 160 Assigned
Sharda Cotton Factory TL CRISIL BB- 5.3 Assigned
Sheikh Farid Automobiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Sheikh Farid Automobiles Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned
Sheikh Farid Automobiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shirt Company (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 43.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shirt Company (India) Ltd TL CRISIL B- 456.2 Assigned
Sonika Engineering and Construction Proposed TL CRISIL B 200 Assigned
Ltd
Star Logistics Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Star Logistics Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Fac
Super Seal Flexible Hose Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Super Seal Flexible Hose Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned
T.M. Subramaniam and CO Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB- 44 Assigned
Fac
T.M. Subramaniam and CO Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Thangavelu Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed
Thangavelu Spinning Mills Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
Thangavelu Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 21.5 Reaffirmed
Thangavelu Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 80.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
The Chemical Engineering Corporation TL CRISIL B+ 49.9 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
The Chemical Engineering Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 23 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
The Chemical Engineering Corporation Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
TPS Infrastructure Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB 500 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
#Both way convertibility between Non Fund Based and Fund Based limits to the maximum extent of
Rs.35 million.
TPS Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Upgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
Utkal Energy Resources Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
V. S. Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned
V. S. Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Vardhman Rice Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 105 Assigned
Vardhman Rice Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 45 Assigned
Veeranarayana Metal Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Veeranarayana Metal Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned
Veeranarayana Metal Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Vel Murugan Timber Industries Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 24 Assigned
Fac
Vel Murugan Timber Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 41 Assigned
Loan Fac
Vel Murugan Timber Traders Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 24 Assigned
Fac
Vel Murugan Timber Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 76 Assigned
Loan Fac
Veritas (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 40 Assigned
Veritas (India) Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 200 Assigned
*Interchangeable with WCDL to the extent of Rs.120 million and letter of credit to the extent of
Rs.200 million
Vijay Engifab India Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL B- 73 Assigned
* Fully interchangable with Letter of Credit
Vijay Engifab India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 55 Assigned
Vijay Engifab India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Assigned
Vijay Engifab India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 12.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Vindeep Developers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Vindeep Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4.4 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B-
Vindeep Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Virgo Laminates Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 35 Assigned
Loan Fac
Virgo Laminates Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Assigned
Vishwajeet Meadows CC CRISIL B 200 Assigned
West Coast Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
West Coast Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Yasham Speciality Ingredients Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)