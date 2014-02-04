Feb 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 3, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allcargo Logistics Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 4660 Reaffirmed Allcargo Logistics Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Arinits Sales Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed Avon Ispat & Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 1000 Reaffirmed Bharat Pesticides Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.2 Reaffirmed Bharat Pesticides Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed BLA Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 85 Reaffirmed Gajanan Ferro Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Jagdale Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed K P Transports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Kumaragiri Spinners Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed Laxmi Dia Jewel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Laxmi Dia Jewel Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3 242 Assigned Credit Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A1 45 Reaffirmed Credit Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Discounting Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Credit Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 13 Reaffirmed Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60* Reaffirmed *Includes sub limit of Rs. 40 Million of Buyer's Credit Mittal Polypacks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Mittal Polypacks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Mittal Technopack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Mittal Technopack Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Pratibha Electricals BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Speciality Industrial Polymers and LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Coatings Pvt Ltd Tata Ceramics Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Tata Ceramics Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 175 Reaffirmed Credit Tata Ceramics Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Purchase Tata Ceramics Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 55 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allcargo Logistics Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Allcargo Logistics Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed Allcargo Logistics Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with OD & Bill Discounting Allcargo Logistics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 2210 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Allcargo Logistics Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 2850 Reaffirmed Allcargo Logistics Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 130 Assigned *Interchangeable with WCDL Anand Triplex Board Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 240 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Anand Triplex Board Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 330 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Arinits Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Arinits Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Loan Fac Avon Ispat & Power Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL BBB+ 750 Reaffirmed *One way interchangeability of Fund Based to Non Fund Based limits to the full extent of funded limits Avon Ispat & Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 54.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Avon Ispat & Power Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 305.4 Assigned Bharat Pesticides Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed BLA Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed BLA Udyog Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 6 Reaffirmed Credit G. O. Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned G. O. Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Gajanan Ferro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Loan Fac Hareram Cotton Industries CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B Hareram Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Hareram Cotton Industries Rupee TL CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B Hindustan Engineering Training Centre CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Hindustan Engineering Training Centre TL CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed J.K. Industries CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Jagdale Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Jagdale Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 127.5 Reaffirmed K P Transports Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 5 Assigned K P Transports Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 80 Assigned *Includes sublimit of Rs.10 Million of Bill Discounting Kumaragiri Spinners Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Kumaragiri Spinners Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 143.6 Reaffirmed Laxmi Dia Jewel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 470 Reaffirmed Laxmi Dia Jewel Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 8 Reaffirmed Credit Laxmi Dia Jewel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Loan Fac Laxmi Dia Jewel Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned *Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit up to Rs.50.0 Million Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 105 Assigned Maa Samleswari Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Maa Samleswari Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 56 Assigned Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd CC CRISIL B- 315 Reaffirmed Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10.8 Assigned Loan Fac Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 161.7 Assigned Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd TL CRISIL B- 149.5 Assigned Mittal Polypacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Mittal Polypacks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mittal Polypacks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 39 Reaffirmed Mittal Technopack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Mittal Technopack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mittal Technopack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 27.9 Reaffirmed Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 18 Reaffirmed Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Ponoos IFMR Capital 2012 Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AA+ Withdrawn (SO) Ponoos IFMR Capital 2012 Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AA+ Upgraded from (SO) CRISIL A- (SO) Ponos IFMR Capital 2012 Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AA+ Withdrawn (SO) Ponos IFMR Capital 2012 Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AA+ Upgraded from (SO) CRISIL A- (SO) Pratibha Electricals Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Pratibha Electricals CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned R. R. Developers Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 2 Reaffirmed R. R. Developers TL CRISIL B 81 Reaffirmed Sharda Electricals CC CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed Speciality Industrial Polymers and CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Coatings Pvt Ltd Speciality Industrial Polymers and LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Coatings Pvt Ltd Speciality Industrial Polymers and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Coatings Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Speciality Industrial Polymers and Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Coatings Pvt Ltd Credit Tata Ceramics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 116.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Yasika Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Yasika Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)