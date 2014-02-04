Feb 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 3, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Allcargo Logistics Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 4660 Reaffirmed
Allcargo Logistics Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Arinits Sales Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed
Avon Ispat & Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 1000 Reaffirmed
Bharat Pesticides Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.2 Reaffirmed
Bharat Pesticides Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
BLA Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 85 Reaffirmed
Gajanan Ferro Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Jagdale Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed
K P Transports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
Kumaragiri Spinners Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed
Laxmi Dia Jewel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Laxmi Dia Jewel Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3 242 Assigned
Credit
Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed
Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed
Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A1 45 Reaffirmed
Credit
Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed
Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Credit
Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 13 Reaffirmed
Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60* Reaffirmed
*Includes sub limit of Rs. 40 Million of Buyer's Credit
Mittal Polypacks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Mittal Polypacks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Mittal Technopack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Mittal Technopack Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed
Pratibha Electricals BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
Speciality Industrial Polymers and LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Coatings Pvt Ltd
Tata Ceramics Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Tata Ceramics Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 175 Reaffirmed
Credit
Tata Ceramics Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Tata Ceramics Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 55 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Allcargo Logistics Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed
Allcargo Logistics Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed
Allcargo Logistics Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with OD & Bill Discounting
Allcargo Logistics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 2210 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Allcargo Logistics Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 2850 Reaffirmed
Allcargo Logistics Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 130 Assigned
*Interchangeable with WCDL
Anand Triplex Board Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 240 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Anand Triplex Board Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 330 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Arinits Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Arinits Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
Avon Ispat & Power Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL BBB+ 750 Reaffirmed
*One way interchangeability of Fund Based to Non Fund Based limits to the full extent of funded
limits
Avon Ispat & Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 54.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Avon Ispat & Power Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 305.4 Assigned
Bharat Pesticides Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed
BLA Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
BLA Udyog Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 6 Reaffirmed
Credit
G. O. Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned
G. O. Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Gajanan Ferro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned
Loan Fac
Hareram Cotton Industries CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Hareram Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B
Hareram Cotton Industries Rupee TL CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Hindustan Engineering Training Centre CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Engineering Training Centre TL CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed
J.K. Industries CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed
Jagdale Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed
Jagdale Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 127.5 Reaffirmed
K P Transports Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 5 Assigned
K P Transports Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 80 Assigned
*Includes sublimit of Rs.10 Million of Bill Discounting
Kumaragiri Spinners Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed
Kumaragiri Spinners Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 143.6 Reaffirmed
Laxmi Dia Jewel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 470 Reaffirmed
Laxmi Dia Jewel Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 8 Reaffirmed
Credit
Laxmi Dia Jewel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned
Loan Fac
Laxmi Dia Jewel Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned
*Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit up to Rs.50.0 Million
Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed
Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 105 Assigned
Maa Samleswari Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
Maa Samleswari Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed
Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed
Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 56 Assigned
Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd CC CRISIL B- 315 Reaffirmed
Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 161.7 Assigned
Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd TL CRISIL B- 149.5 Assigned
Mittal Polypacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed
Mittal Polypacks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mittal Polypacks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 39 Reaffirmed
Mittal Technopack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed
Mittal Technopack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mittal Technopack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 27.9 Reaffirmed
Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 18 Reaffirmed
Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed
Ponoos IFMR Capital 2012 Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AA+ Withdrawn
(SO)
Ponoos IFMR Capital 2012 Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AA+ Upgraded from
(SO) CRISIL A- (SO)
Ponos IFMR Capital 2012 Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AA+ Withdrawn
(SO)
Ponos IFMR Capital 2012 Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AA+ Upgraded from
(SO) CRISIL A- (SO)
Pratibha Electricals Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Pratibha Electricals CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned
R. R. Developers Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 2 Reaffirmed
R. R. Developers TL CRISIL B 81 Reaffirmed
Sharda Electricals CC CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed
Speciality Industrial Polymers and CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Coatings Pvt Ltd
Speciality Industrial Polymers and LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed
Coatings Pvt Ltd
Speciality Industrial Polymers and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed
Coatings Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Speciality Industrial Polymers and Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed
Coatings Pvt Ltd Credit
Tata Ceramics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 116.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Yasika Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed
Yasika Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
