Feb 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 4, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarya Industrial Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 570 Reaffirmed Apcons Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Aryan Pumps & Enviro Solutions Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Asis Logistics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Avanti Feeds Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Avanti Feeds Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 200 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3 Avanti Feeds Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Barani Hydraulics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 57 Reaffirmed Credit Beekay Plaza Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ C J S Specialty Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 110 Reaffirmed C. J. Shah & Co. LOC* CRISIL A2+ 5950 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with buyers credit of Rs.1250 million Fauji Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Fauji Exim Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Credit Graduate Agro & Mechanical Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 19.6 Reaffirmed Graduate Agro & Mechanical Engineers Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 9 Reaffirmed Credit Harshni Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Harshni Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Purchase Harshni Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Ishaan Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Ishaan Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Upgraded from CRISIL D Jupiter Knitting Company BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Jupiter Knitting Company Export Packing CRISIL A4 290 Assigned Credit* * Interchangeable between Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting Negotiation Jupiter Knitting Company Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 190 Assigned Discounting# # Non-letter of credit Jupiter Knitting Company LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned KGK Creations India) Pvt Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL A3+ 150 Upgraded Discounting ^# from CRISIL A3+ ^ #Includes a sub limit of Sales Invoice Financing of Rs. 150.0 million,Includes sub-limit of Rs.150.0 million of purchase invoice financing KGK Creations India) Pvt Ltd ST Loan@ CRISIL A3+ 350 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ @Includes a sub limit of Overdraft of Rs. 100.0 million, sublimit of sales invoice financing of Rs. 350.0 million, sublimit of Financial Guarantees / Standby Letter of Credit / Bank guarantees of Rs. 50.0 million, sublimit of purchase invoice financing of Rs.350.0 million, sublimit of Financial Guarantees / Standby Letter of Credit (Trade)/ Buyers Credit of Rs. 350.0 million / sublimit of Pre shipment financing of Rs. 350.0 million. Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing BG CRISIL A1 3 Reaffirmed Company Pvt.Ltd. Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing Foreign Bill CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Company Pvt.Ltd. Purchase Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing LOC CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed Company Pvt.Ltd. Mehala Carona Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 55 Upgraded from CRISIL D N. C. Nahar BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Nilesh Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 OSAW Agro Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Path Infotech Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30.5 Reaffirmed Prasoon Constructions BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned PTC Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 PTC Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 140 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3 PTC Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 140 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL A3 PTC Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 PTC Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Resinova Chemie Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 140 Reaffirmed Roots Cooling Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.2 Reaffirmed Roots Cooling Systems Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20.3 Reaffirmed under LOC Roots Cooling Systems Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Roots Cooling Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 11 Reaffirmed S.R.K.Chemicals Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Shakti Basmati Rice Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 5.2 Reaffirmed Forward Span Diagnostics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 # Sundale Packers LOC CRISIL A4 47 Assigned TPS Infrastructure Ltd BG# CRISIL A3+ 500 - TPS Infrastructure Ltd LOC*# CRISIL A3+ 250 - ICICI Prudential MF's schemes ICICI Prudential CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Floating Rate Plan ICICI Prudential MF's schemes ICICI Prudential CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Flexible Income Plan ICICI Prudential MF's schemes ICICI Prudential CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Liquid Plan ICICI Prudential MF's schemes ICICI Prudential CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Ultra ST Plan ICICI Prudential MF's schemes ICICI Prudential CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Money Market Fund LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aar Aar Technoplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Aar Aar Technoplast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Aarya Industrial Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed AKT International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned AKT International Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 225 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Apcons Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Aryan Pumps & Enviro Solutions Pvt LtdCC* CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- * includes sublimit of Rs.15 Million of letter of credit Aryan Pumps & Enviro Solutions Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Aryan Pumps & Enviro Solutions Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Asis Global Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 180 Suspended * Interchangeable with letter of credit of up to Rs.50 million Asis Global Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Loan Fac Asis Logistics Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 390 Suspended *Interchangeable with bill discounting facility of up to Rs.100 million Asis Logistics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Loan Fac Asis Logistics Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended Asis Logistics Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended Credit Avanti Feeds Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- ^Two way interchangeability between Cash credit Limit and Export packing credit/Packing credit in foreign currency/Foreign bill discounting/Bill discounting limits to the tune of Rs.250 million. Avanti Feeds Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 250 Upgraded from Credit# CRISIL BBB- #Can be used as Packing credit in foreign currency/Foreign Bill discounting/Bill discounting limit Avanti Feeds Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 260 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Avanti Feeds Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Avanti Feeds Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Barani Hydraulics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Barani Hydraulics India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 2.2 Reaffirmed Beekay Plaza Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 148 Reaffirmed Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd LOC# CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed # One way interchangeable to the tune of Rs.10 million from letter of credit to cash credit Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 69 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 3 Reaffirmed Biswamata Heemghar Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 115.8 Assigned Biswamata Heemghar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 34.2 Assigned DS-Max Realty Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 44 Reaffirmed Graduate Agro & Mechanical Engineers CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Graduate Agro & Mechanical Engineers LT Loan CRISIL BB 2 Reaffirmed Graduate Agro & Mechanical Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac H. K. Kalchuri Education Trust TL CRISIL BBB- 700 Assigned Harshni Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 400 Reaffirmed Harshni Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 254.5 Reaffirmed Harshni Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 233.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hygiene Feeds CC CRISIL B 85.1 Suspended Hygiene Feeds Rupee TL CRISIL B 7.9 Suspended Ishaan Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Upgraded from CRISIL D Ishaan Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Jay Iron and Steels Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Jay Iron and Steels Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Jay Iron and Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Jay Iron and Steels Ltd TL CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Jay Iron and Steels Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 98 Reaffirmed Jay Jagannath Steel and Power Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 26.8 Assigned Jay Jagannath Steel and Power Ltd TL CRISIL D 174.9 Assigned Jay Jagannath Steel and Power Ltd BG CRISIL D 11 Assigned Jay Jagannath Steel and Power Ltd CC CRISIL D 134 Assigned Jupiter Knitting Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Jupiter Knitting Company TL CRISIL BB- 17 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Jupiter Knitting Company WC TL CRISIL BB- 172 Downgraded from CRISIL BB KGK Creations (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 250 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- KGK Creations India) Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- *Fully Interchangeable with OD and WCDL and Includes a sub-limit of Rs.50.0 million of standby letter of credit Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing CC CRISIL A 127.5 Reaffirmed Company Pvt.Ltd. Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing LT Loan CRISIL A 98.8 Reaffirmed Company Pvt.Ltd. Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 37.5 Reaffirmed Company Pvt.Ltd. Loan Fac Mahavir Coal Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Mehala Carona Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 234.9 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mehala Carona Textiles Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL C 66.6 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mehala Carona Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 10.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Mehala Carona Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 85 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mehala Carona Textiles Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 219.9 Upgraded from CRISIL D N. C. Nahar CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Natvar Parikh & Bros. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Loan Fac Nilesh Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Nilesh Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 127.5 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Nilesh Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ OSAW Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed OSAW Agro Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 115 Reaffirmed Partap Industrial Products CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Partap Industrial Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Partap Industrial Products TL CRISIL B+ 2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Path Infotech Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Path Infotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Path Infotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Path Infotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Prasoon Constructions CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned PTC Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 190 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- PTC Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 47 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Resinova Chemie Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed Rolex Cycles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 202.5 Reaffirmed Roots Cooling Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Roots Cooling Systems Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed S M Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed ^Includes sub-limit of Rs.15 million for packing credit, Rs.32 million for letter of credit, and Rs.10 million for bank guarantee S M Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed S M Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed S M Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S.R.K.Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed S.R.K.Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shakti Basmati Rice Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 600 Reaffirmed Shakti Basmati Rice Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 13 Reaffirmed Sona Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 240 Reaffirmed Span Diagnostics Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 # Span Diagnostics Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 59.4 # Span Diagnostics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 6.2 # Loan Fac Span Diagnostics Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 60 # Sudhir Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 74.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sundale Packers TL CRISIL B 1.8 Assigned Sundale Packers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 96.2 Assigned Loan Fac Sundale Packers CC CRISIL B 5 Assigned Tejaswi Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - 400 Suspended The Safire Industries BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed The Safire Industries CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed The Safire Industries LOC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed The Safire Industries LT Loan CRISIL D 46.5 Reaffirmed The Safire Industries Proposed WC Fac CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed The Safire Offset Printers BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed The Safire Offset Printers CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed The Safire Offset Printers LOC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed The Safire Offset Printers LT Loan CRISIL D 64.5 Reaffirmed The Safire Offset Printers Proposed WC Fac CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed TPS Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 550 - TPS Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 - Loan Fac Vinod Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 700 Reaffirmed Vinod Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Waves Hotels And Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Waves Hotels And Estates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 270 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: # with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)