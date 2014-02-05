Feb 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 4, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarya Industrial Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 570 Reaffirmed
Apcons Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended
Aryan Pumps & Enviro Solutions Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Asis Logistics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Avanti Feeds Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Avanti Feeds Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 200 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL A3
Avanti Feeds Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Barani Hydraulics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 57 Reaffirmed
Credit
Beekay Plaza Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
C J S Specialty Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 110 Reaffirmed
C. J. Shah & Co. LOC* CRISIL A2+ 5950 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with buyers credit of Rs.1250 million
Fauji Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Fauji Exim Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Credit
Graduate Agro & Mechanical Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 19.6 Reaffirmed
Graduate Agro & Mechanical Engineers Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 9 Reaffirmed
Credit
Harshni Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Harshni Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Harshni Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Ishaan Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Ishaan Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Jupiter Knitting Company BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Jupiter Knitting Company Export Packing CRISIL A4 290 Assigned
Credit*
* Interchangeable between Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting Negotiation
Jupiter Knitting Company Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 190 Assigned
Discounting#
# Non-letter of credit
Jupiter Knitting Company LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
KGK Creations India) Pvt Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL A3+ 150 Upgraded
Discounting ^# from CRISIL
A3+
^ #Includes a sub limit of Sales Invoice Financing of Rs. 150.0 million,Includes sub-limit of
Rs.150.0 million of purchase invoice financing
KGK Creations India) Pvt Ltd ST Loan@ CRISIL A3+ 350 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
@Includes a sub limit of Overdraft of Rs. 100.0 million, sublimit of sales invoice financing of
Rs. 350.0 million, sublimit of Financial Guarantees / Standby Letter of Credit / Bank guarantees
of Rs. 50.0 million, sublimit of purchase invoice financing of Rs.350.0 million, sublimit of
Financial Guarantees / Standby Letter of Credit (Trade)/ Buyers Credit of Rs. 350.0 million /
sublimit of Pre shipment financing of Rs. 350.0 million.
Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing BG CRISIL A1 3 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt.Ltd.
Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing Foreign Bill CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt.Ltd. Purchase
Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing LOC CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt.Ltd.
Mehala Carona Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 55 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
N. C. Nahar BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Nilesh Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Upgraded
from CRISIL A4
OSAW Agro Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Path Infotech Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30.5 Reaffirmed
Prasoon Constructions BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
PTC Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
PTC Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 140 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL A3
PTC Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 140 Upgraded from
Purchase CRISIL A3
PTC Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
PTC Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Resinova Chemie Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 140 Reaffirmed
Roots Cooling Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.2 Reaffirmed
Roots Cooling Systems Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20.3 Reaffirmed
under LOC
Roots Cooling Systems Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Roots Cooling Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 11 Reaffirmed
S.R.K.Chemicals Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed
Shakti Basmati Rice Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 5.2 Reaffirmed
Forward
Span Diagnostics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 #
Sundale Packers LOC CRISIL A4 47 Assigned
TPS Infrastructure Ltd BG# CRISIL A3+ 500 -
TPS Infrastructure Ltd LOC*# CRISIL A3+ 250 -
ICICI Prudential MF's schemes ICICI Prudential CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Floating Rate Plan
ICICI Prudential MF's schemes ICICI Prudential CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Flexible Income
Plan
ICICI Prudential MF's schemes ICICI Prudential CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Liquid Plan
ICICI Prudential MF's schemes ICICI Prudential CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Ultra ST Plan
ICICI Prudential MF's schemes ICICI Prudential CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Money Market Fund
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aar Aar Technoplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed
Aar Aar Technoplast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 22.5 Reaffirmed
Aarya Industrial Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed
AKT International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned
AKT International Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 225 Assigned
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Apcons Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended
Aryan Pumps & Enviro Solutions Pvt LtdCC* CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
* includes sublimit of Rs.15 Million of letter of credit
Aryan Pumps & Enviro Solutions Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35 Upgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Aryan Pumps & Enviro Solutions Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB 35 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Asis Global Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 180 Suspended
* Interchangeable with letter of credit of up to Rs.50 million
Asis Global Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
Loan Fac
Asis Logistics Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 390 Suspended
*Interchangeable with bill discounting facility of up to Rs.100 million
Asis Logistics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended
Loan Fac
Asis Logistics Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended
Asis Logistics Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended
Credit
Avanti Feeds Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 300 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
^Two way interchangeability between Cash credit Limit and Export packing credit/Packing credit
in foreign currency/Foreign bill discounting/Bill discounting limits to the tune of Rs.250
million.
Avanti Feeds Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 250 Upgraded from
Credit# CRISIL BBB-
#Can be used as Packing credit in foreign currency/Foreign Bill discounting/Bill discounting
limit
Avanti Feeds Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 260 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
Avanti Feeds Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Avanti Feeds Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 250 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Barani Hydraulics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Barani Hydraulics India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 2.2 Reaffirmed
Beekay Plaza Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 148 Reaffirmed
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd LOC# CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
# One way interchangeable to the tune of Rs.10 million from letter of credit to cash credit
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 69 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 3 Reaffirmed
Biswamata Heemghar Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 115.8 Assigned
Biswamata Heemghar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 34.2 Assigned
DS-Max Realty Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 44 Reaffirmed
Graduate Agro & Mechanical Engineers CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Graduate Agro & Mechanical Engineers LT Loan CRISIL BB 2 Reaffirmed
Graduate Agro & Mechanical Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
H. K. Kalchuri Education Trust TL CRISIL BBB- 700 Assigned
Harshni Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 400 Reaffirmed
Harshni Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 254.5 Reaffirmed
Harshni Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 233.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hygiene Feeds CC CRISIL B 85.1 Suspended
Hygiene Feeds Rupee TL CRISIL B 7.9 Suspended
Ishaan Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Ishaan Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Jay Iron and Steels Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
Jay Iron and Steels Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed
Jay Iron and Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed
Jay Iron and Steels Ltd TL CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
Jay Iron and Steels Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 98 Reaffirmed
Jay Jagannath Steel and Power Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 26.8 Assigned
Jay Jagannath Steel and Power Ltd TL CRISIL D 174.9 Assigned
Jay Jagannath Steel and Power Ltd BG CRISIL D 11 Assigned
Jay Jagannath Steel and Power Ltd CC CRISIL D 134 Assigned
Jupiter Knitting Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Jupiter Knitting Company TL CRISIL BB- 17 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Jupiter Knitting Company WC TL CRISIL BB- 172 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
KGK Creations (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 250 Upgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
KGK Creations India) Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 150 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
*Fully Interchangeable with OD and WCDL and Includes a sub-limit of Rs.50.0 million of standby
letter of credit
Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing CC CRISIL A 127.5 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt.Ltd.
Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing LT Loan CRISIL A 98.8 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt.Ltd.
Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 37.5 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt.Ltd. Loan Fac
Mahavir Coal Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed
Mehala Carona Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 234.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Mehala Carona Textiles Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL C 66.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Mehala Carona Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 10.8 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Mehala Carona Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 85 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Mehala Carona Textiles Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 219.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
N. C. Nahar CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Natvar Parikh & Bros. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned
Loan Fac
Nilesh Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded
from CRISIL B+
Nilesh Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 127.5 Upgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Nilesh Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded
from CRISIL B+
OSAW Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed
OSAW Agro Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 115 Reaffirmed
Partap Industrial Products CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Partap Industrial Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Partap Industrial Products TL CRISIL B+ 2 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Path Infotech Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Path Infotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed
Path Infotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Path Infotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 7.5 Reaffirmed
Prasoon Constructions CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
PTC Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 190 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
PTC Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 47 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Resinova Chemie Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed
Rolex Cycles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 202.5 Reaffirmed
Roots Cooling Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed
Roots Cooling Systems Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
S M Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
^Includes sub-limit of Rs.15 million for packing credit, Rs.32 million for letter of credit, and
Rs.10 million for bank guarantee
S M Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
S M Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed
S M Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
S.R.K.Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
S.R.K.Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shakti Basmati Rice Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 600 Reaffirmed
Shakti Basmati Rice Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 13 Reaffirmed
Sona Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 240 Reaffirmed
Span Diagnostics Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 #
Span Diagnostics Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 59.4 #
Span Diagnostics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 6.2 #
Loan Fac
Span Diagnostics Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 60 #
Sudhir Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 74.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Sundale Packers TL CRISIL B 1.8 Assigned
Sundale Packers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 96.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sundale Packers CC CRISIL B 5 Assigned
Tejaswi Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - 400 Suspended
The Safire Industries BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed
The Safire Industries CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
The Safire Industries LOC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
The Safire Industries LT Loan CRISIL D 46.5 Reaffirmed
The Safire Industries Proposed WC Fac CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
The Safire Offset Printers BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed
The Safire Offset Printers CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed
The Safire Offset Printers LOC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
The Safire Offset Printers LT Loan CRISIL D 64.5 Reaffirmed
The Safire Offset Printers Proposed WC Fac CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed
TPS Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 550 -
TPS Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 -
Loan Fac
Vinod Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 700 Reaffirmed
Vinod Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed
Waves Hotels And Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Waves Hotels And Estates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 270 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: # with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)