Feb 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 5, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A E Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Bhabani Pigments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed Cosmo Ferrites Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 - Cosmo Ferrites Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 50 - Credit Cosmo Ferrites Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 86.5 - Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed Elgi Equipments Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A1+ 15 Reaffirmed Negotiation Elgi Equipments Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with Bill discounting Elgi Equipments Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 850 Reaffirmed Elgi Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CRISIL A1+ 110 Reaffirmed @ Interchangeable between Letter of credit & Bank Guarantee Elgi Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac% CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed %Interchangeable between PCFC, Bill discounting, Bank Guarantee and Letter of credit Elgi Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac* CRISIL A1+ 2145 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable to an extent of Rs.375 Million between PCFC Bill discounting, Bank Guarantee and Letter of credit Elgi Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 650 Reaffirmed Emperor Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Emperor Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Hosmac India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Koso India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 210 Reaffirmed Krishna Stone-Tech Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Credit Krishna Stone-Tech Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 47 Reaffirmed Discounting Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 6200 Reaffirmed Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed Non-FB CRISIL A1 16630 Reaffirmed limits LIC Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 55000 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 34000 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Mangal Steel Enterprises Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Mangal Steel Enterprises Ltd. Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 260 Reaffirmed Discounting Mangal Steel Enterprises Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Mangal Steel Enterprises Ltd. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 185 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Microfinish Valves Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A2+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 **Interchangeable with Foreign Letter of Credit Microfinish Valves Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Muthoot Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Naranjan Rice Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 550 Reaffirmed Navneet Education Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Navneet Education Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Nitson and Amitsu Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60.5 Reaffirmed Nitson and Amitsu Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Nitson and Amitsu Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Nitson and Amitsu Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Pitambra Books Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Notice of Withdrawal Pitambra Books Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Notice of Withdrawal Posh Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Prasad Seeds Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed R. P. Industries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Sri Parameswara Poultry Farm Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4 38 Reaffirmed Swarup Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60* Reaffirmed *Sublimit of Bank Guarantee of Rs. 20 Million Vishal Car World Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Zevraat BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- LIC Housing Finance Ltd FD FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A E Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 45.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ A E Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 19.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Bansal Brothers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 61.6 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bansal Brothers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 16.4 Upgraded from CRISIL D Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 142.5 Reaffirmed Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhabani Pigments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 125 Reaffirmed Bhabani Pigments Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed Brahmaputra Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Brahmaputra Paper Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 29.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Brahmaputra Paper Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 55.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Cosmo Ferrites Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 27.5 - Cosmo Ferrites Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.4 - Loan Fac Cosmo Ferrites Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 - Credit Cosmo Ferrites Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 98.6 - Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 760 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL B- 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ *100% interchangeability with CC limit Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 163.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Elgi Equipments Ltd CC CRISIL AA 330 Reaffirmed Emperor Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Emperor Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 127.5 Reaffirmed Hindustan Institute of Technology & CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Science Hindustan Institute of Technology & LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 45 Reaffirmed Science Hosmac India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Indrayani Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 87 Reaffirmed Indrayani Sales Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 12.9 Reaffirmed Jaika Automobiles and Finance Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 240 Reaffirmed Jaika Automobiles and Finance Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Jaika Automobiles and Finance Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 450 Reaffirmed Koso India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 140 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with export packing credit /post shipment credit to the extent of Rs.90.00 Million. Interchangeable with export packing credit in foreign currency /post shipment credit in foreign currency to the extent of Rs.70.00 Million and Interchangeable with foreign currency demand loan to the extent of Rs.80.00 Million Krishna Stone-Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A+ 1514 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with the following facilities subject to fund-based facility sub-limits of Rs.0.3 Billion: 1) financial guarantee/standby letter of credit of Rs.0.27 Billion 2)Short-term Loan of Rs.0.20 Billion 3) Overdraft of Rs.0.30 billion Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A+ 3109 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with the following facilities subject to fund-based facility sub-limits of Rs.0.3 billion: 1) Short-term Loan of Rs.0.20 billion 2) Overdraft of Rs.0.30 Billion. Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd BG*** CRISIL A+ 1100 Reaffirmed ***This is a working capital facility, which is interchangeable with the following facilities subject to sub limits of: 1) Bank guarantee of Rs.1.10 Billion 2) Open-ended guarantee of Rs.0.65 billion 3) Working capital loan of Rs.1.10 Billion with an overdraft sublimit of Rs.0.05 Billion 4) Import documentary credit of Rs.1.10 Billion 5) Import deferred payment credit and buyer's credit of Rs.1.10 Billion. Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A+ 4000 Reaffirmed Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with bank guarantee Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac^ CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities. Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 977 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 920 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 275250 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 150000 Assigned LIC Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 589890 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd Tier II Bond CRISIL AAA 17500 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd Upper Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 16000 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 9750 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 3250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Manappuram Finance Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 200 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 800 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 5000 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 4000 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Manav Nesvi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 220 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Manav Nesvi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 730 Reaffirmed Mangal Steel Enterprises Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Mangal Steel Enterprises Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Credit Marut Nandan Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Marut Nandan Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Microfinish Valves Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A Microfinish Valves Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A- 50 Downgraded Discounting* from CRISIL A *Interchangeable with Foreign Bill Exchange Microfinish Valves Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 290 Downgraded from CRISIL A Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2749.4 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2790.7 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2597.5 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 4593.2 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 6932.8 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA- 209.3 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed Navneet Education Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 3000 Assigned Loan Fac Nitson and Amitsu Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Nitson and Amitsu Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed P & M Infrastructures Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 181 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- P & M Infrastructures Ltd TL CRISIL BB 69 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Pankaj Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL D 52.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Pankaj Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Pashupati Diamonds CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Pitambra Books Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Notice of Withdrawal Pitambra Books Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 76 Suspended Posh Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 277 Assigned Loan Fac Posh Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL BBB- 53 Assigned * Includes a sub limit of Rs 42.5 million of Buyers Credit Posh Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Powercon Cement Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Powercon Cement Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 72.5 Assigned Prasad Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Prasad Seeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 922.4 Reaffirmed R. P. Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed R. P. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 13.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R. P. Industries Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 8 Reaffirmed Credit R. P. Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 43.4 Reaffirmed Royal Star Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 - Royal Star Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 80 - Sardar Jewellers CC CRISIL C 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Shri Raj Jewels Export Packing CRISIL BB- 50 Reassigned Credit Shri Raj Jewels Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 108 Reassigned Shri Raj Jewels Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 272 Reassigned Credit Shri Raj Jewels Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL BB- 60 Reassigned Shriniwas Ginning Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shriniwas Ginning Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Shriniwas Ginning Industries TL CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shukan Glory Developers TL CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shukan Gold Corporation TL CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shukan Heights Corporation TL CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shukan Orchid Infrastructure CC CRISIL D 130 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shukan Palace Infrastructure CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shukan Sky Corporation CC CRISIL D 325 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shyam Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 181.2 Reaffirmed Shyam Enterprises Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Credit Shyam Enterprises TL CRISIL BB- 21.8 Reaffirmed SNL Bearings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned Sri Hanuman Rice Industries CC CRISIL D 63.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Hanuman Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Hanuman Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 11.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Sri Parameswara Poultry Farm Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 190 Reaffirmed Sri Parameswara Poultry Farm Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SVS Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 1300 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Swarup Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Swarup Rolling Mills Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed * Sublimit of Letter of Credit of Rs. 20 Million Swarup Rolling Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TRK Textile India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B TRK Textile India Pvt Ltd Pledge Loan* CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B *50% interchangeable with cash credit TRK Textile India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B TRK Textile India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 225.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Varunani Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B Veekesy Footcare (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Veekesy Footcare (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 66 Reaffirmed Veekesy Footcare (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vishal Car World Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 62 Assigned Vishal Car World Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 38 Assigned Vishal Car World Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Zevraat CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Ziqitza Health Care Ltd BG CRISIL BBB- 330 - Ziqitza Health Care Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50 - Ziqitza Health Care Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 