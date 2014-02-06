Feb 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 5, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A E Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed
Bhabani Pigments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed
Cosmo Ferrites Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 -
Cosmo Ferrites Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 50 -
Credit
Cosmo Ferrites Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 86.5 -
Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed
Elgi Equipments Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A1+ 15 Reaffirmed
Negotiation
Elgi Equipments Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with Bill discounting
Elgi Equipments Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 850 Reaffirmed
Elgi Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CRISIL A1+ 110 Reaffirmed
@ Interchangeable between Letter of credit & Bank Guarantee
Elgi Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac% CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed
%Interchangeable between PCFC, Bill discounting, Bank Guarantee and Letter of credit
Elgi Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac* CRISIL A1+ 2145 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable to an extent of Rs.375 Million between PCFC Bill discounting, Bank Guarantee
and Letter of credit
Elgi Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 650 Reaffirmed
Emperor Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Emperor Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed
Hosmac India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Koso India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 210 Reaffirmed
Krishna Stone-Tech Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed
Credit
Krishna Stone-Tech Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 47 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 6200 Reaffirmed
Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed Non-FB CRISIL A1 16630 Reaffirmed
limits
LIC Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 55000 Reaffirmed
LIC Housing Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 34000 Reaffirmed
Manappuram Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed
Mangal Steel Enterprises Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Mangal Steel Enterprises Ltd. Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 260 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Mangal Steel Enterprises Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed
Mangal Steel Enterprises Ltd. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 185 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Microfinish Valves Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A2+ 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL A1
**Interchangeable with Foreign Letter of Credit
Microfinish Valves Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL A1
Muthoot Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed
Naranjan Rice Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 550 Reaffirmed
Navneet Education Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed
Navneet Education Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Nitson and Amitsu Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60.5 Reaffirmed
Nitson and Amitsu Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Nitson and Amitsu Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Nitson and Amitsu Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Pitambra Books Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Notice of
Withdrawal
Pitambra Books Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Notice of
Withdrawal
Posh Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Assigned
Prasad Seeds Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed
R. P. Industries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Sri Parameswara Poultry Farm Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4 38 Reaffirmed
Swarup Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60* Reaffirmed
*Sublimit of Bank Guarantee of Rs. 20 Million
Vishal Car World Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Zevraat BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
LIC Housing Finance Ltd FD FAAA - Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A E Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 45.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
A E Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 19.4 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Bansal Brothers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 61.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Bansal Brothers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 16.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 142.5 Reaffirmed
Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bhabani Pigments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 125 Reaffirmed
Bhabani Pigments Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed
Brahmaputra Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Brahmaputra Paper Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 29.7 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
Brahmaputra Paper Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 55.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Cosmo Ferrites Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 27.5 -
Cosmo Ferrites Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.4 -
Loan Fac
Cosmo Ferrites Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 -
Credit
Cosmo Ferrites Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 98.6 -
Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 760 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL B- 1000 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
*100% interchangeability with CC limit
Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 163.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Elgi Equipments Ltd CC CRISIL AA 330 Reaffirmed
Emperor Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Emperor Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 127.5 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Institute of Technology & CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Science
Hindustan Institute of Technology & LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 45 Reaffirmed
Science
Hosmac India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Indrayani Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 87 Reaffirmed
Indrayani Sales Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 12.9 Reaffirmed
Jaika Automobiles and Finance Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 240 Reaffirmed
Jaika Automobiles and Finance Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Jaika Automobiles and Finance Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 450 Reaffirmed
Koso India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 140 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with export packing credit /post shipment credit to the extent of
Rs.90.00 Million. Interchangeable with export packing credit in foreign currency /post shipment
credit in foreign currency to the extent of Rs.70.00 Million and Interchangeable with foreign
currency demand loan to the extent of Rs.80.00 Million
Krishna Stone-Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A+ 1514 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with the following facilities subject to fund-based facility sub-limits of
Rs.0.3 Billion: 1) financial guarantee/standby letter of credit of Rs.0.27 Billion 2)Short-term
Loan of Rs.0.20 Billion 3) Overdraft of Rs.0.30 billion
Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A+ 3109 Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with the following facilities subject to fund-based facility sub-limits of
Rs.0.3 billion: 1) Short-term Loan of Rs.0.20 billion 2) Overdraft of Rs.0.30 Billion.
Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd BG*** CRISIL A+ 1100 Reaffirmed
***This is a working capital facility, which is interchangeable with the following facilities
subject to sub limits of: 1) Bank guarantee of Rs.1.10 Billion 2) Open-ended guarantee of
Rs.0.65 billion 3) Working capital loan of Rs.1.10 Billion with an overdraft sublimit of Rs.0.05
Billion 4) Import documentary credit of Rs.1.10 Billion 5) Import deferred payment credit and
buyer's credit of Rs.1.10 Billion.
Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A+ 4000 Reaffirmed
Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with bank guarantee
Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac^ CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities.
Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 977 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 920 Reaffirmed
LIC Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 275250 Reaffirmed
LIC Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 150000 Assigned
LIC Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 589890 Reaffirmed
LIC Housing Finance Ltd Tier II Bond CRISIL AAA 17500 Reaffirmed
LIC Housing Finance Ltd Upper Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 16000 Reaffirmed
Manappuram Finance Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 9750 Reaffirmed
Manappuram Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 3250 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Manappuram Finance Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 200 Reaffirmed
Manappuram Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 800 Reaffirmed
Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 4000 Reaffirmed
Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Manav Nesvi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 220 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Manav Nesvi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 730 Reaffirmed
Mangal Steel Enterprises Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed
Mangal Steel Enterprises Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Marut Nandan Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
Marut Nandan Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
Microfinish Valves Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 400 Downgraded
from CRISIL A
Microfinish Valves Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A- 50 Downgraded
Discounting* from CRISIL A
*Interchangeable with Foreign Bill Exchange
Microfinish Valves Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 290 Downgraded
from CRISIL A
Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2749.4 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2790.7 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2597.5 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 4593.2 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 6932.8 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA- 209.3 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed
Navneet Education Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 3000 Assigned
Loan Fac
Nitson and Amitsu Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Reaffirmed
Nitson and Amitsu Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed
P & M Infrastructures Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 181 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
P & M Infrastructures Ltd TL CRISIL BB 69 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Pankaj Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL D 52.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Pankaj Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Pashupati Diamonds CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Pitambra Books Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Notice of
Withdrawal
Pitambra Books Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 76 Suspended
Posh Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 277 Assigned
Loan Fac
Posh Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL BBB- 53 Assigned
* Includes a sub limit of Rs 42.5 million of Buyers Credit
Posh Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned
Powercon Cement Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
Powercon Cement Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 72.5 Assigned
Prasad Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed
Prasad Seeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 922.4 Reaffirmed
R. P. Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed
R. P. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 13.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
R. P. Industries Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 8 Reaffirmed
Credit
R. P. Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 43.4 Reaffirmed
Royal Star Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 -
Royal Star Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 80 -
Sardar Jewellers CC CRISIL C 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Shri Raj Jewels Export Packing CRISIL BB- 50 Reassigned
Credit
Shri Raj Jewels Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 108 Reassigned
Shri Raj Jewels Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 272 Reassigned
Credit
Shri Raj Jewels Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL BB- 60 Reassigned
Shriniwas Ginning Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Shriniwas Ginning Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Shriniwas Ginning Industries TL CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Shukan Glory Developers TL CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Shukan Gold Corporation TL CRISIL D 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Shukan Heights Corporation TL CRISIL D 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Shukan Orchid Infrastructure CC CRISIL D 130 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Shukan Palace Infrastructure CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Shukan Sky Corporation CC CRISIL D 325 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Shyam Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 181.2 Reaffirmed
Shyam Enterprises Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
Shyam Enterprises TL CRISIL BB- 21.8 Reaffirmed
SNL Bearings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned
Sri Hanuman Rice Industries CC CRISIL D 63.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Sri Hanuman Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL D 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Sri Hanuman Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 11.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Sri Parameswara Poultry Farm Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 190 Reaffirmed
Sri Parameswara Poultry Farm Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
SVS Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 1300 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Swarup Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Swarup Rolling Mills Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed
* Sublimit of Letter of Credit of Rs. 20 Million
Swarup Rolling Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
TRK Textile India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
TRK Textile India Pvt Ltd Pledge Loan* CRISIL D 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
*50% interchangeable with cash credit
TRK Textile India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 45 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
TRK Textile India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 225.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Varunani Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Veekesy Footcare (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed
Veekesy Footcare (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 66 Reaffirmed
Veekesy Footcare (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vishal Car World Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 62 Assigned
Vishal Car World Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 38 Assigned
Vishal Car World Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Zevraat CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed
Ziqitza Health Care Ltd BG CRISIL BBB- 330 -
Ziqitza Health Care Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50 -
Ziqitza Health Care Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 -
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)