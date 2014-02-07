Feb 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 6, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akin Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3 160 Reaffirmed * Includes Sublimit of Rs 20.0 million for Cash Credit Aysha Apparels LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Balarama Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4 1.9 Reaffirmed Balarama Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt LtLOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed C. Eswara Reddy & Company BG CRISIL A4 67.5 Reaffirmed C. Eswara Reddy & Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt STD CRISIL A1+ 7500 Assigned Ltd Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Dharani Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 17.7 Upgraded from CRISIL D Dharani Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 17.7 Upgraded from CRISIL D Dharani Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 37 Upgraded from CRISIL D Forstar Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 206.5 Reaffirmed Forstar Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 353.5 Reaffirmed Macquarie Finance (India) Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Mirza International Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Mirza International Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 1300 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Mirza International Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Mirza International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 800 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ My Car (Indore) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Network Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed under LOC Network Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 180 Reaffirmed Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 160 Reaffirmed Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned ^Includes sublimit of Rs. 10 Million of Overdraft facility Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3+ 260 Assigned #Includes sublimit of Rs. 50 Million of Bank Guarantee Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A3+ 40 Assigned @Includes sublimit of Rs. 40 Million of Letter of Credit Photon Energy Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A4 160 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Photon Energy Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ R. C. Enterprise Packing Credit CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Rashmi Yarns Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Rashmi Yarns Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Sanya Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Fac Sati Exports India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Sati Exports India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Sri Ram Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Srini Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Srini Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Tata Communications Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Thejo Engineering Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit Thejo Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 125 Reaffirmed Tikona Digital Networks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Veerabhadra Minerals Pvt Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 0.7 Reaffirmed Veerabhadra Minerals Pvt Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4 11.3 Reaffirmed Veerabhadra Minerals Pvt Ltd. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AA Fashion Wear Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4 AA Fashion Wear Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 15.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Akin Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC*# CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed * Includes Sublimit of Rs 20.0 million for Cash Credit; # includes Sublimit of Rs 180.0 million for Buyers Credit Aysha Apparels CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Aysha Apparels TL CRISIL BB- 30.1 Reaffirmed Balarama Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt LtCC CRISIL B+ 170 Reaffirmed Balarama Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt LtLT Loan CRISIL B+ 359.6 Reaffirmed C. Eswara Reddy & Company TL CRISIL C 16 Reaffirmed Criyagen Agri & Biotech Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 113 Assigned Criyagen Agri & Biotech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 50 Assigned Criyagen Agri & Biotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 37 Assigned Loan Fac Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Deccan Plast Industries CC CRISIL B 22 Reaffirmed Deccan Plast Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 28 Reaffirmed Dharani Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 214.8 Upgraded from CRISIL D Dharani Textiles Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL C 106.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Dharani Textiles Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 210 Assigned Dharani Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 224.7 Assigned Everwin Clothings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 0.4 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Everwin Clothings Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B ^Fully interchangeable with export packing credit Everwin Clothings Pvt Ltd Rupee TL# CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B #Includes sublimit of Rs.27.5 million one-time letter of credit facility for procurement of capital goods Everwin Textile Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 6.7 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Everwin Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 350 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Everwin Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 78.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Everwin Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 78.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Georgian Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Hi-Con Technocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Hi-Con Technocast Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB 112.8 Reaffirmed Hi-Con Technocast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 71.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hi-Con Technocast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 38 Assigned Kailasa Speciality Cuisine Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 58 Assigned Loan Fac Kailasa Speciality Cuisine Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 42 Assigned Keva Fragrances Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of Export Packing Credit of Rs.200.0 million, sublimit of Letter of Credit of Rs.50.0 million, sublimit of Shipping Guarantee of Rs.30.0 million Laxmi Industrial Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Laxmi Industrial Corporation Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 14 Reaffirmed Credit Macquarie Finance (India) Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Mahavir Coal Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Mirza International Ltd CC CRISIL A 260 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Mirza International Ltd TL CRISIL A 595 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Murli Realtors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 160 Downgraded from CRISIL BB My Car (Bhopal) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 350 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- My Car (Indore) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 210.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- My Car (Indore) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 9.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Network Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 740 Reaffirmed Network Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Credit Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs. 10 Million of Letter of Credit Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 9.9 Reaffirmed Olivia Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 210.1 Assigned Loan Fac Photon Energy Systems Ltd CC CRISIL C 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Photon Energy Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 57.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Photon Energy Systems Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL C 20 Assigned R. C. Enterprise Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 24 Reaffirmed Credit Rashmi Yarns Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Rashmi Yarns Ltd LOC* CRISIL B 40 Assigned Rashmi Yarns Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Assigned S H Kelkar and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed S H Kelkar and Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed S H Kelkar and Company Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A 950 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs.950 million export packing credit facility, sub-limit of Rs.200 million overdraft facility, sub-limit of Rs.400 million bills discounting facility, sub-limit of Rs.200 million letter of credit facility and sub-limit of Rs.50 million shipping guarantee Sanya Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Sanya Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Silver Emporium Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Silver Emporium Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Lakshmi Kalavathi Cotton Traders CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Kalavathi Cotton Traders Key Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Sri Ram Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Sri Ram Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 77.5 Assigned Loan Fac Srini Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Srini Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 117.5 Reaffirmed Star JFSKMB Nov 2012 Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AAA 16.7 Withdrawn (SO) Stopak India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Thejo Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 352 Reaffirmed Thejo Engineering Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 109 Reaffirmed Thejo Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 64 Assigned Loan Fac Tiger Tanning Industries CC CRISIL BB 72 Reaffirmed Tikona Digital Networks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7529.4 Assigned Veerabhadra Minerals Pvt Ltd. 