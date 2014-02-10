Feb 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 7, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahlada Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Ahlada Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Akshat Papers Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 45.5 Assigned Akshat Papers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Assigned Ankur Iron (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Associated Soapstone Distributing Co BG CRISIL A2+ 210 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Bajaj Polyblends Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Bhilai Engineering Works BG CRISIL A4 13 Reaffirmed Bhilai Engineering Works LOC CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt LtBG@ CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed @ Includes a sub-limit of Rs.10.00 Million for Letter of credit Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt LtBG^ CRISIL A3+ 450 Reaffirmed ^ Includes a sub-limit of Rs. 50.00 Million for Letter of credit Hari Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Hari Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Hasimara Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Electrification Engineers Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Ltd Jay Formulations Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Mandakini Coal Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A2 @ 630 Prima Telecom Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Prima Telecom Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Prima Telecom Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed S. Subramanyan Construction Co. Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Saj Infracon Project India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Shelke Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Shree Hari Spintex Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6.4 Assigned Shubhlaxmi Metals and Tubes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Shubhlaxmi Metals and Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Soluble Silicates (P) Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Soluble Silicates (P) Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Super Fine Knitters Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Super Seals (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Travel News Services (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 24 Reaffirmed XL Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ XL Laboratories Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 39 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahlada Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Ahlada Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Akshat Papers Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Akshat Papers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Ankur Iron (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Ankur Iron (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.4 Assigned Loan Fac Ankur Iron (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 6.6 Assigned Associated Soapstone Distributing Co CC CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Associated Soapstone Distributing Co TL CRISIL A- 151.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Autoline CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Autoline LT Loan CRISIL D 59.9 Reaffirmed Bajaj Polyblends Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Bajaj Polyblends Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 72.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bajaj Polyblends Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 42.7 Reaffirmed Bhilai Engineering Works CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Bhilai Engineering Works TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Bina Metal Way Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 38.9 Assigned Bina Metal Way Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 35 Assigned Bina Metal Way Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 144 Assigned Bina Metal Way Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 6 Assigned Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt LtCC$ CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed $ Includes a sub-limit of Rs. 50.00 Million for Working Capital Demand Loan (WCDL). Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt LtCC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Esquire Mall Developers Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL B 49.3 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan GSM Spuntex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed GSM Spuntex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 42.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GSM Spuntex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Guru Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed Hari Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Hari Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 16.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Hari Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Hasimara Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 62.5 Reaffirmed Hasimara Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 68.7 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Electrification Engineers Pvt CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Home Associates LT Loan CRISIL B+ 97.5 Assigned Home Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Jay Formulations Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Jay Formulations Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Jay Formulations Ltd TL CRISIL B 5 Assigned Jayanthi Textile Products TL CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Kundlas Loh Udyog CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1500 Assigned Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 300 Assigned Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 700 Assigned M/S Radhe Radhe Fibers CC CRISIL B+ 119 Reaffirmed M/S Radhe Radhe Fibers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/S Radhe Radhe Fibers TL CRISIL B+ 30.5 Reaffirmed Nataraj Mobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Assigned Nataraj Mobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Loan Fac Natwest Estates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Natwest Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 120.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Navran Advanced Nanoproducts CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Development International Pvt Ltd Navran Advanced Nanoproducts Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 12 Reaffirmed Development International Pvt Ltd Navran Advanced Nanoproducts LT Loan CRISIL D 233 Reaffirmed Development International Pvt Ltd Nightingale Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 600 Assigned Loan Fac OB Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B-(SO) 944.4 Placed on Loan Fac Notice of withdrawal OB Infrastructure Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B-(SO) 3441.8 Placed on Notice of withdrawal OB Infrastructure Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB (SO)3490 Assigned Orient Refractories Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 200 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Orient Refractories Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 200 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Peepul Tree Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 500 Upgraded from CRISIL A Peepul Tree Properties Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 750 Upgraded from CRISIL A Prima Telecom Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Prima Telecom Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prithvi Sound Products Company Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Loan Fac Raghav Industries CC* CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B * Includes sub-limit of Packing credit of Rs.10 Million and Bill discounting of Rs.10 Million Raghav Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 17 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Rao Computer Consultants Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 165 Reaffirmed Rao Computer Consultants Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S. Subramanyan Construction Co. Pvt LtCC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed S. Subramanyan Construction Co. Pvt LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S.Narendra Export Packing CRISIL BB 91 Reaffirmed Credit S.Narendra Post Shipment CRISIL BB 219 Reaffirmed Credit Sahayog Microfinance Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Saj Infracon Project India Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Saj Infracon Project India Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Senthil Murugan Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Seven Seas Hospitality Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Seven Seas Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1900 Reaffirmed Shelke Construction CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Shiv Cotex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Shiv Cotex India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 11 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shiv Cotex India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 94 Reaffirmed Shree Hari Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL B 115 Assigned Shree Hari Spintex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.1 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Hari Spintex Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 150 Assigned Shubhlaxmi Metals and Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Shubhlaxmi Metals and Tubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3.4 Reaffirmed Soluble Silicates (P) Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 69.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Soluble Silicates (P) Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Soluble Silicates (P) Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 2.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ Super Fine Knitters Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Super Fine Knitters Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Super Fine Knitters Ltd TL CRISIL BB 24 Reaffirmed Super Seals (India) Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Super Seals (India) Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Super Seals (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Travel News Services (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Travel News Services (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 51 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Travel News Services (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Vijayatej Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 83.1 Assigned XL Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ XL Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 54.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)