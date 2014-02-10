Feb 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 7, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ahlada Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 17.5 Reaffirmed
Ahlada Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Akshat Papers Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 45.5 Assigned
Akshat Papers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Assigned
Ankur Iron (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Assigned
Associated Soapstone Distributing Co BG CRISIL A2+ 210 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Bajaj Polyblends Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Bhilai Engineering Works BG CRISIL A4 13 Reaffirmed
Bhilai Engineering Works LOC CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed
Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt LtBG@ CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed
@ Includes a sub-limit of Rs.10.00 Million for Letter of credit
Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt LtBG^ CRISIL A3+ 450 Reaffirmed
^ Includes a sub-limit of Rs. 50.00 Million for Letter of credit
Hari Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Hari Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Hasimara Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed
Hi-Tech Electrification Engineers Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Jay Formulations Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Assigned
Mandakini Coal Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A2 @ 630
Prima Telecom Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Prima Telecom Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Prima Telecom Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed
S. Subramanyan Construction Co. Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Saj Infracon Project India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
Shelke Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
Shree Hari Spintex Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6.4 Assigned
Shubhlaxmi Metals and Tubes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Shubhlaxmi Metals and Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Soluble Silicates (P) Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Soluble Silicates (P) Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Super Fine Knitters Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Super Seals (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Travel News Services (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 24 Reaffirmed
XL Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
XL Laboratories Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 39 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL A4+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ahlada Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
Ahlada Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed
Akshat Papers Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Akshat Papers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Ankur Iron (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Ankur Iron (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ankur Iron (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 6.6 Assigned
Associated Soapstone Distributing Co CC CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Associated Soapstone Distributing Co TL CRISIL A- 151.5 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Autoline CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
Autoline LT Loan CRISIL D 59.9 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Polyblends Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Polyblends Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 72.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bajaj Polyblends Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 42.7 Reaffirmed
Bhilai Engineering Works CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Bhilai Engineering Works TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
Bina Metal Way Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 38.9 Assigned
Bina Metal Way Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 35 Assigned
Bina Metal Way Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 144 Assigned
Bina Metal Way Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 6 Assigned
Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt LtCC$ CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
$ Includes a sub-limit of Rs. 50.00 Million for Working Capital Demand Loan (WCDL).
Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt LtCC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed
Esquire Mall Developers Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL B 49.3 Reaffirmed
Discounting Loan
GSM Spuntex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
GSM Spuntex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 42.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
GSM Spuntex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Guru Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed
Hari Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Hari Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 16.8 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Hari Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.1 Downgraded
Loan Fac from
CRISIL BB
Hasimara Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 62.5 Reaffirmed
Hasimara Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 68.7 Reaffirmed
Hi-Tech Electrification Engineers Pvt CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Home Associates LT Loan CRISIL B+ 97.5 Assigned
Home Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Jay Formulations Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Jay Formulations Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Jay Formulations Ltd TL CRISIL B 5 Assigned
Jayanthi Textile Products TL CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
Kundlas Loh Udyog CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1500 Assigned
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 300 Assigned
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 700 Assigned
M/S Radhe Radhe Fibers CC CRISIL B+ 119 Reaffirmed
M/S Radhe Radhe Fibers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
M/S Radhe Radhe Fibers TL CRISIL B+ 30.5 Reaffirmed
Nataraj Mobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Assigned
Nataraj Mobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Natwest Estates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed
Natwest Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 120.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Navran Advanced Nanoproducts CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
Development International Pvt Ltd
Navran Advanced Nanoproducts Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 12 Reaffirmed
Development International Pvt Ltd
Navran Advanced Nanoproducts LT Loan CRISIL D 233 Reaffirmed
Development International Pvt Ltd
Nightingale Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 600 Assigned
Loan Fac
OB Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B-(SO) 944.4 Placed on
Loan Fac Notice of
withdrawal
OB Infrastructure Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B-(SO) 3441.8 Placed on
Notice of
withdrawal
OB Infrastructure Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB (SO)3490 Assigned
Orient Refractories Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 200 Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
Orient Refractories Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 200 Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
Peepul Tree Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 500 Upgraded from
CRISIL A
Peepul Tree Properties Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 750 Upgraded from
CRISIL A
Prima Telecom Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed
Prima Telecom Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Prithvi Sound Products Company Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned
Loan Fac
Raghav Industries CC* CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
* Includes sub-limit of Packing credit of Rs.10 Million and Bill discounting of Rs.10 Million
Raghav Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 17 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Rao Computer Consultants Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 165 Reaffirmed
Rao Computer Consultants Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
S. Subramanyan Construction Co. Pvt LtCC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed
S. Subramanyan Construction Co. Pvt LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
S.Narendra Export Packing CRISIL BB 91 Reaffirmed
Credit
S.Narendra Post Shipment CRISIL BB 219 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sahayog Microfinance Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned
Saj Infracon Project India Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Saj Infracon Project India Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Senthil Murugan Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Seven Seas Hospitality Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Seven Seas Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1900 Reaffirmed
Shelke Construction CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
Shiv Cotex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Shiv Cotex India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 11 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shiv Cotex India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 94 Reaffirmed
Shree Hari Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL B 115 Assigned
Shree Hari Spintex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shree Hari Spintex Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 150 Assigned
Shubhlaxmi Metals and Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Shubhlaxmi Metals and Tubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3.4 Reaffirmed
Soluble Silicates (P) Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 69.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Soluble Silicates (P) Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Soluble Silicates (P) Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 2.5 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL B+
Super Fine Knitters Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed
Super Fine Knitters Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Super Fine Knitters Ltd TL CRISIL BB 24 Reaffirmed
Super Seals (India) Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Super Seals (India) Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Super Seals (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Travel News Services (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed
Travel News Services (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 51 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Travel News Services (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed
Vijayatej Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 83.1 Assigned
XL Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
XL Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 54.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
