Feb 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 10, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A & J Microns Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Assigned ABM 4 Builders BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Akbar Travels of India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Ambuja Housing and Urban InfrastructurCP CRISIL A3+ 250 Withdrawal Co. Ltd Anucool Industrial Aids Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Barbrik Project Ltd BG CRISIL A3 440 Reaffirmed Barbrik Project Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 65 Reaffirmed BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Centrodorstroy (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2500 Suspended Chemitech Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Chemitech Engineers Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 117.5 Reaffirmed Gupta Enterprises (Delhi) BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Gupta Enterprises (Delhi) Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hanuman Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ J.V. Strips Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Kingfisher Industries (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned KLJ Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5750 Reaffirmed Lavino Kapur Cottons Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3+ 62 Reaffirmed #Letter of Credit of USD 100,000 assumed at the rate of 62 INR/USD Lavino Kapur Cottons Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 372 Reaffirmed Credit* *Post Shipment Credit of USD 600,000 assumed at the rate of 62 INR/USD Lavino Kapur Cottons Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Livia Polymer Bottles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1.5 Reaffirmed Livia Polymer Bottles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 72.5 Reaffirmed LPF Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Madhusudan Garai BG CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Mahalaxmi Dhatu Udhyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Marque Impex Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Purchase Marque Impex Packing Credit CRISIL A4 180 Reaffirmed Paras Poly Fab Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Rajeev Metal Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Purchase Rajeev Metal Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Rama Cotspin Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Shree Ram Shipping Industries Pvt. LtdLOC CRISIL A3+ 925 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shriram Automotive Products Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 63.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Sleek Knitwears BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Sleek Knitwears LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Special Cables Pvt. Ltd. BG^ CRISIL A3 62.5 Suspended ^ 100 per cent interchangeability between LC and BG Special Cables Pvt. Ltd. LOC^ CRISIL A3 62.5 Suspended ^ 100 per cent interchangeability between LC and BG Srishti Constructions BG CRISIL A4 92.5 Assigned Thomas Cook (India) Ltd BG# CRISIL A1+# 1274 #Facility of Rs.600 million fully interchangeable with overdraft/working capital demand loan/short term loan. Thomas Cook (India) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+# 750 Thomas Cook (India) Ltd ST Debt Issue CRISIL A1+# 1500 Vallabh Textiles Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 95.7 Reaffirmed Venkateshwara Fibre Glass (Chennai) PvFactoring/ CRISIL A4 25 Downgraded Ltd Forfaiting from CRISIL A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A & J Microns Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 72 Assigned A & J Microns Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Assigned Loan Fac A & J Microns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned ABM 4 Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac ABM 4 Builders CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Akbar Travels of India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Akbar Travels of India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Ambuja Housing and Urban InfrastructurCC CRISIL BBB 250 Notice of Co. Ltd Withdrawal Anjani Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Anjani Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 152.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Anucool Industrial Aids Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Apotex PharmaChem India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL BBB+ 320 Reassigned Foreign Currency Bangalore Elevated Tollway Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bangalore Elevated Tollway Ltd TL* CRISIL BB+ 5700 Upgraded from CRISIL D * Company underwent a securitisation transaction where in it repaid all outstanding term loans from its consortium bankers using fresh drawdown of Rs.5700 Million from Punjab National Bank (outstanding Rs.5655 Million as on March 31, 2013). Barbrik Project Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Barbrik Project Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB- 645 Reaffirmed Barbrik Project Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 105 Reaffirmed Barbrik Project Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ * Sublimit of Letter of Credit of Rs.32.50 Million BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Centrodorstroy (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Suspended Centrodorstroy (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 17.5 Suspended Centrodorstroy (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 52.5 Suspended Loan Fac Chandu Agencies CC CRISIL B 85 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Chemitech Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 49 Reaffirmed Chemitech Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 133.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GSPC Gas Co. Ltd Corporate Credit CCR A - Assigned Rating GSPC Gas Co. Ltd TL CRISIL A 8.73 Assigned GSPC Gas Co. Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 1.27 Assigned Gupta Enterprises (Delhi) Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed against term deposits Heritage Hospitals Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed Heritage Hospitals Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1288.2 Reaffirmed J.V. Strips Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 460 Assigned J.V. Strips Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 185 Assigned Loan Fac J.V. Strips Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Jayaho Agri Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed K. P. Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Kafila Hospitality and Travels Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 400 Reaffirmed Kingfisher Industries (P) Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 46.5 Assigned Kingfisher Industries (P) Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned KLJ Developers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 500 Assigned KVN Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned KVN Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 45 Assigned Lingraj Steel and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed Livia Polymer Bottles Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB+ 201.5 Reaffirmed * Includes a sub-limit of Letter of Credit amounting to Rs.47.5 Million Livia Polymer Bottles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 331.5 Reaffirmed LPF Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed LPF Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Madhusudan Garai CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Mahalaxmi Dhatu Udhyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mahalaxmi Dhatu Udhyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 58.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Mahalaxmi Dhatu Udhyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mylan Laboratories Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 7764 Reaffirmed *Limits interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan/Packing Credit/Bill Discounting/Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee Mylan Laboratories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 286 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Namrata Promoters & Builders CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed National Buildings Construction BG CRISIL AA- 13000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Omkar Fertilisers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Omkar Fertilisers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 45 Suspended Paras Poly Fab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Paras Poly Fab Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 34.7 Reaffirmed Paras Poly Fab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pegasus Properties Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 1500 Assigned Rama Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 162.5 Assigned Rama Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd Privately Placed CRISIL AAA 100000 Assigned Debentures (PPD) 3 Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd PPD 1 CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd PPD 2 CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Ruchi Malls Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 1850 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sandwoods Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B Saraswati Pigments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B Saraswati Pigments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 13.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Saraswati Pigments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 41.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B Saumya Realtech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 450 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Ram Shipping Industries Pvt. LtdCC CRISIL BBB 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sleek Knitwears CC CRISIL BB- 185 Reaffirmed Sleek Knitwears Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 61.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sleek Knitwears Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Credit Sleek Knitwears TL CRISIL BB- 37.4 Reaffirmed Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL D 19.1 Reaffirmed Sonpal Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 333.6 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- Special Cables Pvt. Ltd. CC* CRISIL BBB- 150 Suspended * Includes bill discounting sub-limit of Rs.30 Million. Special Cables Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB- 45 Suspended Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Raw and Boiled RiceProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned Mill Loan Fac Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Raw and Boiled RiceProposed CC Limit CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned Mill Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Raw and Boiled RiceCC CRISIL B 32.5 Assigned Mill Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Raw and Boiled RiceLT Loan CRISIL B 20 Assigned Mill Sriramagiri Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Assigned Sriramagiri Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Assigned Sriramagiri Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 250 Assigned Srishti Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 62.5 Assigned Loan Fac Srishti Constructions CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Sumati Engineering Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Assigned Sumati Engineering Co. Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 40 Assigned Thomas Cook (India) Ltd CC* CRISIL AA-# 2420 *Fully interchangeable with overdraft facility; facility of Rs.1450 million fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan/short-term loan; facility of Rs.500 million interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.300 million and letter of credit to the extent of Rs.100 million; facility of Rs.650 million one way changeable to the extent of 50 per cent to non-fund-based working capital limits (bank guarantee) from fund-based working capital limits Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Overdraft Fac^ CRISIL AA-# 100 ^Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA-# 6 Loan Fac Thomas Cook (India) Ltd NCD CRISIL AA-# 1000 U.S. Impex CC* CRISIL B 55 - *Includes a sublimit of Buyers Credit (BC) upto Rs. 65 million, which is also interchangeable with Letter of credit (LC) U.S. Impex CC CRISIL B 32.5 - Vallabh Textiles Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 623.1 Reaffirmed Vallabh Textiles Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 193.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vallabh Textiles Co. Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1187.8 Reaffirmed Venkateshwara Fibre Glass (Chennai) CC CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB- Venkateshwara Fibre Glass (Chennai) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Venkateshwara Fibre Glass (Chennai) WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 45 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB- Vimala Paper Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Vimala Paper Company Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 