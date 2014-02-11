Feb 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 10, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A & J Microns Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Assigned
ABM 4 Builders BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Akbar Travels of India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed
Ambuja Housing and Urban InfrastructurCP CRISIL A3+ 250 Withdrawal
Co. Ltd
Anucool Industrial Aids Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Barbrik Project Ltd BG CRISIL A3 440 Reaffirmed
Barbrik Project Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 65 Reaffirmed
BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Centrodorstroy (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2500 Suspended
Chemitech Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Chemitech Engineers Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 117.5 Reaffirmed
Gupta Enterprises (Delhi) BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed
Gupta Enterprises (Delhi) Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hanuman Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
J.V. Strips Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
Kingfisher Industries (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
KLJ Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Assigned
Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5750 Reaffirmed
Lavino Kapur Cottons Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3+ 62 Reaffirmed
#Letter of Credit of USD 100,000 assumed at the rate of 62 INR/USD
Lavino Kapur Cottons Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 372 Reaffirmed
Credit*
*Post Shipment Credit of USD 600,000 assumed at the rate of 62 INR/USD
Lavino Kapur Cottons Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Livia Polymer Bottles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1.5 Reaffirmed
Livia Polymer Bottles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 72.5 Reaffirmed
LPF Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Madhusudan Garai BG CRISIL A4 35 Assigned
Mahalaxmi Dhatu Udhyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Marque Impex Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Marque Impex Packing Credit CRISIL A4 180 Reaffirmed
Paras Poly Fab Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 42.5 Reaffirmed
Rajeev Metal Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Rajeev Metal Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Rama Cotspin Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned
Shree Ram Shipping Industries Pvt. LtdLOC CRISIL A3+ 925 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Shriram Automotive Products Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 63.5 Reaffirmed
Discounting Bill
Purchase
Sleek Knitwears BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Sleek Knitwears LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Special Cables Pvt. Ltd. BG^ CRISIL A3 62.5 Suspended
^ 100 per cent interchangeability between LC and BG
Special Cables Pvt. Ltd. LOC^ CRISIL A3 62.5 Suspended
^ 100 per cent interchangeability between LC and BG
Srishti Constructions BG CRISIL A4 92.5 Assigned
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd BG# CRISIL A1+# 1274
#Facility of Rs.600 million fully interchangeable with overdraft/working capital demand
loan/short term loan.
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+# 750
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd ST Debt Issue CRISIL A1+# 1500
Vallabh Textiles Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 95.7 Reaffirmed
Venkateshwara Fibre Glass (Chennai) PvFactoring/ CRISIL A4 25 Downgraded
Ltd Forfaiting from CRISIL
A4+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A & J Microns Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 72 Assigned
A & J Microns Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Assigned
Loan Fac
A & J Microns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned
ABM 4 Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
ABM 4 Builders CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Akbar Travels of India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Akbar Travels of India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Ambuja Housing and Urban InfrastructurCC CRISIL BBB 250 Notice of
Co. Ltd Withdrawal
Anjani Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Anjani Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 152.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Anucool Industrial Aids Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Apotex PharmaChem India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL BBB+ 320 Reassigned
Foreign Currency
Bangalore Elevated Tollway Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 300 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Bangalore Elevated Tollway Ltd TL* CRISIL BB+ 5700 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
* Company underwent a securitisation transaction where in it repaid all outstanding term loans
from its consortium bankers using fresh drawdown of Rs.5700 Million from Punjab National Bank
(outstanding Rs.5655 Million as on March 31, 2013).
Barbrik Project Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed
Barbrik Project Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB- 645 Reaffirmed
Barbrik Project Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 105 Reaffirmed
Barbrik Project Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
* Sublimit of Letter of Credit of Rs.32.50 Million
BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Centrodorstroy (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Suspended
Centrodorstroy (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 17.5 Suspended
Centrodorstroy (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 52.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Chandu Agencies CC CRISIL B 85 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Chemitech Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 49 Reaffirmed
Chemitech Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 133.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
GSPC Gas Co. Ltd Corporate Credit CCR A - Assigned
Rating
GSPC Gas Co. Ltd TL CRISIL A 8.73 Assigned
GSPC Gas Co. Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 1.27 Assigned
Gupta Enterprises (Delhi) Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed
against term
deposits
Heritage Hospitals Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed
Heritage Hospitals Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1288.2 Reaffirmed
J.V. Strips Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 460 Assigned
J.V. Strips Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 185 Assigned
Loan Fac
J.V. Strips Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Jayaho Agri Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed
K. P. Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Kafila Hospitality and Travels Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 400 Reaffirmed
Kingfisher Industries (P) Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 46.5 Assigned
Kingfisher Industries (P) Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
KLJ Developers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 500 Assigned
KVN Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned
KVN Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 45 Assigned
Lingraj Steel and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed
Livia Polymer Bottles Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB+ 201.5 Reaffirmed
* Includes a sub-limit of Letter of Credit amounting to Rs.47.5 Million
Livia Polymer Bottles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 331.5 Reaffirmed
LPF Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed
LPF Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Madhusudan Garai CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Mahalaxmi Dhatu Udhyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Mahalaxmi Dhatu Udhyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 58.2 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Mahalaxmi Dhatu Udhyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Mylan Laboratories Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 7764 Reaffirmed
*Limits interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan/Packing Credit/Bill Discounting/Letter
of Credit/Bank Guarantee
Mylan Laboratories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 286 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Namrata Promoters & Builders CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
National Buildings Construction BG CRISIL AA- 13000 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Omkar Fertilisers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Omkar Fertilisers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 45 Suspended
Paras Poly Fab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed
Paras Poly Fab Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 34.7 Reaffirmed
Paras Poly Fab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pegasus Properties Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 1500 Assigned
Rama Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 162.5 Assigned
Rama Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd Privately Placed CRISIL AAA 100000 Assigned
Debentures (PPD) 3
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd PPD 1 CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd PPD 2 CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed
Ruchi Malls Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 1850 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Sandwoods Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Saraswati Pigments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Saraswati Pigments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 13.1 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B
Saraswati Pigments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 41.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Saumya Realtech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 450 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shree Ram Shipping Industries Pvt. LtdCC CRISIL BBB 75 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Sleek Knitwears CC CRISIL BB- 185 Reaffirmed
Sleek Knitwears Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 61.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sleek Knitwears Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sleek Knitwears TL CRISIL BB- 37.4 Reaffirmed
Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL D 19.1 Reaffirmed
Sonpal Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 333.6 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
BB-
Special Cables Pvt. Ltd. CC* CRISIL BBB- 150 Suspended
* Includes bill discounting sub-limit of Rs.30 Million.
Special Cables Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB- 45 Suspended
Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Raw and Boiled RiceProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Mill Loan Fac
Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Raw and Boiled RiceProposed CC Limit CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned
Mill
Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Raw and Boiled RiceCC CRISIL B 32.5 Assigned
Mill
Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Raw and Boiled RiceLT Loan CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Mill
Sriramagiri Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Assigned
Sriramagiri Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Assigned
Sriramagiri Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 250 Assigned
Srishti Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 62.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Srishti Constructions CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned
Sumati Engineering Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Assigned
Sumati Engineering Co. Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 40 Assigned
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd CC* CRISIL AA-# 2420
*Fully interchangeable with overdraft facility; facility of Rs.1450 million fully
interchangeable with working capital demand loan/short-term loan; facility of Rs.500 million
interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.300 million and letter of credit to the
extent of Rs.100 million; facility of Rs.650 million one way changeable to the extent of 50 per
cent to non-fund-based working capital limits (bank guarantee) from fund-based working capital
limits
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Overdraft Fac^ CRISIL AA-# 100
^Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA-# 6
Loan Fac
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd NCD CRISIL AA-# 1000
U.S. Impex CC* CRISIL B 55 -
*Includes a sublimit of Buyers Credit (BC) upto Rs. 65 million, which is also interchangeable
with Letter of credit (LC)
U.S. Impex CC CRISIL B 32.5 -
Vallabh Textiles Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 623.1 Reaffirmed
Vallabh Textiles Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 193.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vallabh Textiles Co. Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1187.8 Reaffirmed
Venkateshwara Fibre Glass (Chennai) CC CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from CRISIL
BB-
Venkateshwara Fibre Glass (Chennai) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Venkateshwara Fibre Glass (Chennai) WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 45 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from CRISIL
BB-
Vimala Paper Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned
Vimala Paper Company Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)