Feb 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 11, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Metal Powder Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Arka Carbon Fuels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Buywel Agencies Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Federal Brands Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Federal Brands Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Karma Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 250 Suspended Kohinoor Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Kohinoor Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended M & B Footwear Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 115 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 M. K. Gupta & Co. BG CRISIL A4 48 Reaffirmed M/S Valsons BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed M/s. Sree Laxmi Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned M/s. Sree Laxmi Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Maksteel Wire Healds Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Maldar Barrels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Suspended Marson's Electrical Industries LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 350 Reaffirmed MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 4 Reaffirmed MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Nataraj Mobiles Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Nilon's Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Suspended Nirvana Fashion Clothing LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Nutech Global Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Reaffirmed Pekon Electronics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Pekon Electronics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Phoenix Overseas Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15.6 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Phoenix Overseas Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Porwal Auto Components Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Porwal Auto Components Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Qmax Test Equipments Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Qmax Test Equipments Pvt. Ltd. Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Qmax Test Equipments Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Qmax Test Equipments Pvt. Ltd. Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Radhamani Exports Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed Credit Small Industries Development Bank of CP CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed India Steel Crackers Pvt Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2050 Reaffirmed TAFE Motors and Tractors Ltd ST Debt (Includes CRISIL A1+ 450 Reaffirmed CP) Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd ST Debt (Includes CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed CP) V.P. Mohammed Ayub BG CRISIL A4+ 36 Assigned Vinod Kumar Jain BG CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Small Industries Development Bank of FD FAAA Reaffirmed India Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Metal Powder CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Advanced Mining Technologies Pvt Ltd Bk Gaurantee CRISIL D 480 Reaffirmed Advanced Mining Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 826 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Advanced Mining Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 24 Reaffirmed Arka Carbon Fuels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Associated Appliances Ltd TL CRISIL D 30 Assigned Associated Appliances Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 110 Assigned Associated Appliances Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Assigned Associated Appliances Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Assigned Bala Balajee Textiles Ltd Bk Gaurantee CRISIL D 13.9 Reaffirmed Bala Balajee Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed Bala Balajee Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Bala Balajee Textiles Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 66.4 Reaffirmed Bala Balajee Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL D 214.7 Reaffirmed Bismi Appliances CC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed Bismi Appliances TL CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Buywel Agencies Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 448.6 Reaffirmed Buywel Agencies Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 11.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dollar Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1030 Reaffirmed Dollar Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 370 Reaffirmed Dollar Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB 140 Reaffirmed Federal Brands Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Federal Brands Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 163 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hansa Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Hansa Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Hindustan Auto Agency CC CRISIL BBB- 190 Reaffirmed Hindustan Auto Agency Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hira Automobiles Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Hira Automobiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jatinder Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned K. R. Bakes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac K. R. Bakes Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Kamdhenu Khandsari Udyog CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Kamdhenu Khandsari Udyog TL CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Karma Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Karma Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2650 Suspended Loan Fac Keshav Cotton Corporation CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Keshav Cotton Corporation TL CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned Kohinoor Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 900 Suspended Kohinoor Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.1 Suspended Loan Fac Kohinoor Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 726.9 Suspended M & B Footwear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- M & B Footwear Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 180.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- M & B Footwear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 17 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- M. K. Gupta & Co. CC CRISIL B+ 8 Reaffirmed M. K. Gupta & Co. LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed M/S Valsons CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed M/s. Sree Laxmi Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 39.8 Assigned Loan Fac M/s. Sree Laxmi Constructions LT Loan CRISIL BB- 0.2 Assigned Mahindra Composites Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 55 Reaffirmed Mahindra Composites Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with post-shipment credit Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt LtdCC* CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed *interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.60 Million Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 162.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt LtdRupee TL CRISIL A+ 377.2 Reaffirmed Maksteel Wire Healds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Maksteel Wire Healds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Maldar Barrels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 470 Suspended Maldar Barrels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 634.5 Suspended Loan Fac Maldar Barrels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 75.5 Suspended Marson's Electrical Industries CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 248 Reaffirmed MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 9.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nataraj Mobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Nilon's Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 750 Suspended Nilon's Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 121.5 Suspended Loan Fac Nilon's Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 328.5 Suspended Nirvana Fashion Clothing CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Nutech Global Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 56 Reaffirmed Nutech Global Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 6.8 Reaffirmed Credit Nutech Global Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 34.1 Reaffirmed Pekon Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Phoenix Overseas Ltd CC# CRISIL BB+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- #Cash Credit is one way interchangeable with packing credit Phoenix Overseas Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 391 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB- Phoenix Overseas Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 75 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL BBB- Phoenix Overseas Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 43.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Phoenix Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Porwal Auto Components Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Qmax Test Equipments Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Qmax Test Equipments Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BB 63 Assigned Radhamani Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Radhamani Exports Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Radhamani Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 173.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac RLJ Infracement Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 48 Assigned RLJ Infracement Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 98.8 Assigned Sanghavi Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 85 Suspended Sanghavi Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 82.9 Suspended Loan Fac Sanghavi Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 182.1 Suspended Satyam Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Satyam Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shinde Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 2.5 Assigned Shinde Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 100 Assigned Shinde Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Assigned Shiv Shanker Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Shiv Shanker Rice Mills Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 54.5 Reaffirmed Shiv Shanker Rice Mills Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Shree Ganpatlal Onkarlal Agarwal & Co.CC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed Shree Ganpatlal Onkarlal Agarwal & Co.Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Warana Sahakari Dudh Utpadak CC CRISIL BB+ 1050 Suspended Prakriya Sangh Ltd Shree Warana Sahakari Dudh Utpadak TL CRISIL BB+ 1450 Suspended Prakriya Sangh Ltd Siksha O Anusandhan University BG CRISIL D 90 Suspended Siksha O Anusandhan University Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 670 Suspended Loan Fac Siksha O Anusandhan University TL CRISIL D 890 Suspended Silver Emporium Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Silver Emporium Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Small Industries Development Bank of Bonds Issue CRISIL AAA 10000 Assigned India Small Industries Development Bank of Bonds CRISIL AAA 60350 Reaffirmed India Sona Synthetics CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Sona Synthetics LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Steel Crackers Pvt Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 270 Reaffirmed Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 520 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 280 Reaffirmed Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 3000 Withdrawal V.P. Mohammed Ayub Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4 Assigned Loan Fac V.P. V.P. Mohammed Ayub CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Vinod Kumar Jain CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Vinod Kumar Jain Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 215 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. 