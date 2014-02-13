Feb 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 12, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adarsha Automotives Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 57 Reaffirmed
Credit
Elektromag Devices Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 70 Notice of
Withdrawal
Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers PvExport Packing CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Ltd Credit
Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers PvForeign LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers PvLOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers PvStandby Line of CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Ltd Credit
Ernad Engineering Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed
G. S. R. Marketing Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Iceberg Foods Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
IDS Infotech Ltd. Export Packing CRISIL A3 65 Reaffirmed
Credit
Kay Jay Forgings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
Kay Jay Forgings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 35 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
Suraj Products Ltd LOC # CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
Vijay Garments Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed
Vijay Garments Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 240 Assigned
Wearresist Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Wearresist Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adarsha Automotives Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed
Adarsha Automotives Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned
Akshaya Auto Service CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Best International Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 350 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 178 Reaffirmed
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd LOC* CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1.1 Assigned
Bhaskar Poultries CC CRISIL D 13.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Bhaskar Poultries LT Loan CRISIL D 6.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Bhaskar Poultries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 65.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Bhaskar Poultries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 65 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Elektromag Devices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 22.5 Reaffirmed
Elektromag Devices Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers PvCC CRISIL BB- 52.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers PvProposed TL CRISIL BB- 80.3 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers PvTL CRISIL BB- 102.2 Assigned
Ltd
Ernad Engineering Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed
Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads PvtExternal CRISIL BBB- 2070 Reaffirmed
Ltd Commercial
Borrowings
Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads PvtTL CRISIL BBB- 2550 Assigned
Ltd
G. S. R. Marketing Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Hyderabad Security & Offset Printers CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL B+
Hyderabad Security & Offset Printers TL CRISIL BB- 59.5 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL B+
Iceberg Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Suspended
Iceberg Foods Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 124 Suspended
IDS Infotech Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 119.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
IDS Infotech Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB- 65.2 Reaffirmed
Janachaitanya Housing Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 53 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Kavita Overseas Group TL CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned
Kavita Overseas Group Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Kavita Overseas Group Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 147.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kay Jay Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 430 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Kay Jay Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL BBB 28 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
#One Way interchangeable with Cash Credit
Kay Jay Forgings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 86.6 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB+
Kay Jay Forgings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 131.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
N. Satish Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 116 Reaffirmed
Credit
N. Satish Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 144 Reaffirmed
Credit
N. Satish Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
PMR Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 96.5 Reaffirmed
PMR Food Products Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 24.4 Reaffirmed
PMR Food Products Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 29.1 Assigned
PMR Food Products Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 95 Assigned
Prithiyangara Imports (Namakkal) Pvt CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BB-
Prithiyangara Imports (Namakkal) Pvt LOC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
A4+
Prithiyangara Imports (Namakkal) Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Downgraded
Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Saketh Automobiles CC CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Shiv Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 45 Assigned
Shiv Agro Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Assigned
Shiv Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Assigned
Shree B.S. Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Shree B.S. Cotton Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Shreyans Oils Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Shreyans Oils Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned
Loan Fac
Soma-Isolux NH One Tollway Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 33890 Reaffirmed
Sree Skandha Food Processing (India) CC CRISIL BB- 92.5 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sree Skandha Food Processing (India) LT Loan CRISIL BB- 16.4 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sree Skandha Food Processing (India) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 31.1 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Sri Balaji Poultry Farm Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 43.1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sri Balaji Poultry Farm LT Loan CRISIL B 86.9 Assigned
Sri Balaji Poultry Farm Open CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Suraj Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 155 Reaffirmed
Suraj Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Suraj Products Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed
VSB Paper Products CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed
VSB Paper Products LT Loan CRISIL D 90.9 Reaffirmed
Wearresist Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 17.5 Assigned
Wearresist Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 112.5 Assigned
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
