Feb 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 12, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsha Automotives Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 57 Reaffirmed Credit Elektromag Devices Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 70 Notice of Withdrawal Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers PvExport Packing CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers PvForeign LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers PvLOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Ltd Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers PvStandby Line of CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Ernad Engineering Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed G. S. R. Marketing Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Iceberg Foods Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended IDS Infotech Ltd. Export Packing CRISIL A3 65 Reaffirmed Credit Kay Jay Forgings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1.6 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Kay Jay Forgings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 35 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Suraj Products Ltd LOC # CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Vijay Garments Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Vijay Garments Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 240 Assigned Wearresist Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Wearresist Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsha Automotives Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Adarsha Automotives Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Akshaya Auto Service CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Best International Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 350 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 178 Reaffirmed Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd LOC* CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1.1 Assigned Bhaskar Poultries CC CRISIL D 13.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Bhaskar Poultries LT Loan CRISIL D 6.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Bhaskar Poultries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 65.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Bhaskar Poultries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 65 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Elektromag Devices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 22.5 Reaffirmed Elektromag Devices Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers PvCC CRISIL BB- 52.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers PvProposed TL CRISIL BB- 80.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers PvTL CRISIL BB- 102.2 Assigned Ltd Ernad Engineering Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads PvtExternal CRISIL BBB- 2070 Reaffirmed Ltd Commercial Borrowings Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads PvtTL CRISIL BBB- 2550 Assigned Ltd G. S. R. Marketing Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Hyderabad Security & Offset Printers CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B+ Hyderabad Security & Offset Printers TL CRISIL BB- 59.5 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B+ Iceberg Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Suspended Iceberg Foods Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 124 Suspended IDS Infotech Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 119.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac IDS Infotech Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB- 65.2 Reaffirmed Janachaitanya Housing Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 53 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Kavita Overseas Group TL CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned Kavita Overseas Group Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Kavita Overseas Group Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 147.4 Assigned Loan Fac Kay Jay Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 430 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Kay Jay Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL BBB 28 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ #One Way interchangeable with Cash Credit Kay Jay Forgings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 86.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Kay Jay Forgings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 131.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ N. Satish Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 116 Reaffirmed Credit N. Satish Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 144 Reaffirmed Credit N. Satish Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PMR Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 96.5 Reaffirmed PMR Food Products Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 24.4 Reaffirmed PMR Food Products Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 29.1 Assigned PMR Food Products Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 95 Assigned Prithiyangara Imports (Namakkal) Pvt CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB- Prithiyangara Imports (Namakkal) Pvt LOC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4+ Prithiyangara Imports (Namakkal) Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Saketh Automobiles CC CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shiv Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 45 Assigned Shiv Agro Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Assigned Shiv Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Assigned Shree B.S. Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Shree B.S. Cotton Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Shreyans Oils Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Shreyans Oils Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Loan Fac Soma-Isolux NH One Tollway Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 33890 Reaffirmed Sree Skandha Food Processing (India) CC CRISIL BB- 92.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sree Skandha Food Processing (India) LT Loan CRISIL BB- 16.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sree Skandha Food Processing (India) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 31.1 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Sri Balaji Poultry Farm Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 43.1 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Balaji Poultry Farm LT Loan CRISIL B 86.9 Assigned Sri Balaji Poultry Farm Open CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Suraj Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 155 Reaffirmed Suraj Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suraj Products Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed VSB Paper Products CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed VSB Paper Products LT Loan CRISIL D 90.9 Reaffirmed Wearresist Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 17.5 Assigned Wearresist Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 112.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 