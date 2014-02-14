Feb 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 13, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A P Steel Re-Rolling Mill Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ A P Steel Re-Rolling Mill Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Amba Shakti Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Amba Shakti Steels Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Forward* Amba Shakti Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed B.L.D.E. University BG CRISIL A4 44 Reaffirmed Dugar Overseas Pvt Ltd Adhoc Limit CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Dugar Overseas Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Dugar Overseas Pvt Ltd Adhoc Limit CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Dugar Overseas Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Elektromag-Joest Vibration Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL 40 Withdrawal A3(Notice of Withdrawal) Excel Industries Ltd. Inland Guarantees CRISIL A2+ 35 Reaffirmed Excel Industries Ltd. Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2+ 390 Reaffirmed Excel Industries Ltd. Supplier Bill CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Discounting India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed CP) Iworld Business Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 79 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd. LOC CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd. ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd. LOC CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd. ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed Lakshmanan Isola Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 6 Assigned Lakshmanan Isola Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Discounting Bill Purchase Lakshmanan Isola Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Lakshmanan Isola Pvt Ltd Bills - Inland CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 500 Assigned M/s Stanley Roy Construction Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed Credit Rai Bahadur Narain Singh Sugar Mills LBG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Ramtex Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Ramtex Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Rateria Laminators Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Sambros Tex Global Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 150 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL A4+ Sambros Tex Global Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 150 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL A4+ S.Narendra Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned Forward Sudama Export Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 126 Reaffirmed Sudama Export Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Credit T. K. Engineering Consortium Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed T. K. Engineering Consortium Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Tuffwud (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45# Assigned # Fully Interchangeable with Buyers credit Wadhwani Commodities Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A P Steel Re-Rolling Mill Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- A P Steel Re-Rolling Mill Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 0.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Alliance Dental Care Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 390 Assigned Alliance Dental Care Ltd CC CRISIL A- 20 Assigned Alliance Dental Care Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 90 Assigned Loan Fac Alliance Dental Care Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 390 Assigned Alliance Dental Care Ltd CC CRISIL A- 20 Assigned Alliance Dental Care Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 90 Assigned Loan Fac Amba Shakti Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Amba Shakti Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BB 180 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ B.L.D.E. University CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed B.L.D.E. University LT Loan CRISIL B 294.2 Reaffirmed B.L.D.E. University Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 24.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhujbal Constron TL CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed BLDE Association CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ BLDE Association Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 170 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ BLDE Association TL CRISIL D 310 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ BLDE Association CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ BLDE Association Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 170 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ BLDE Association TL CRISIL D 310 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Brahmaputra Infra Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 255 Upgraded from CRISIL D Diya Systems (Mangalore) Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB+ 280 Reaffirmed Dugar Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Dugar Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dugar Overseas Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Dugar Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Dugar Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Dugar Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dugar Overseas Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Dugar Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Elektromag-Joest Vibration Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Withdrawal Excel Industries Ltd. CC# CRISIL A- 650 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with export packing credit, foreign bills discounting and inland bills discounting Excel Industries Ltd. Proposed TL CRISIL A- 155 Reaffirmed India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 2000 Assigned India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed Indus Gas Ltd Foreign Currency CRISIL A- 6520 Reaffirmed TL# Indus Gas Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 11790.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **Comprises USD 180 million Foreign Currency Term Loan taken at a USD to Rs. Exchange value of Rs.63.00/$ Iworld Business Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Iworld Business Solutions Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ Iworld Business Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 3.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Jupax Vanijya Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 51.5 Reaffirmed Jupax Vanijya Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 18.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jupax Vanijya Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 51.5 Reaffirmed Jupax Vanijya Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 18.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd. Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 2500 Reaffirmed Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd. TL CRISIL AA- 6500 Reaffirmed Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd. Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 2500 Reaffirmed Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd. TL CRISIL AA- 6500 Reaffirmed L. C. Foods Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B- L. C. Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- L. C. Foods Ltd TL CRISIL B 9.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Lakshmanan Isola Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Credit Lakshmanan Isola Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 57.5 Assigned Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2650 Assigned Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 2333.3 Assigned Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 416.7 Assigned Loan Fac M/s Stanley Roy Construction CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed M/s Stanley Roy Construction Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 7 Reaffirmed Marutinandan Ginning & Pressing FactorCC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Marutinandan Ginning & Pressing FactorProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Marutinandan Ginning & Pressing FactorCC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Marutinandan Ginning & Pressing FactorProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mubarak Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 105 Reaffirmed Mubarak Overseas Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Credit Mubarak Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nirman Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 330 Assigned Nirman Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15 Assigned Loan Fac Nirman Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Assigned Nirman Industries Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Assigned Nirman Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Assigned PVM Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed PVM Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed PVM Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Raghav Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 260 Upgraded from CRISIL D *Includes sub-limits for export packing credit and foreign bill discounting of Rs.10.00 million and Rs.20.00 million, respectively. Raghav Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 170 Upgraded from CRISIL D Raghav Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 53.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Raghav Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 260 Upgraded from CRISIL D *Includes sub-limits for export packing credit and foreign bill discounting of Rs.10.00 million and Rs.20.00 million, respectively. Raghav Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 170 Upgraded from CRISIL D Raghav Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 53.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Rai Bahadur Narain Singh Sugar Mills LCC CRISIL BB 1810 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ramabrahma Golden Agri Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B Ramabrahma Golden Agri Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Ramabrahma Golden Agri Exim Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Ramji Lal and Sons CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Ramji Lal and Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ramtex Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Ramtex Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Ramtex Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Ramtex Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Rateria Laminators Pvt. Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Rateria Laminators Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S.Narendra Export Packing CRISIL BB 93 Assigned Credit S.Narendra Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.5 Assigned Loan Fac S.Narendra Post Shipment CRISIL BB 209.5 Assigned Credit S.P. Mani and Mohan Dairy (India) Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 280 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Sambros Tex Global Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sambros Tex Global Ltd TL CRISIL D 12.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sambros Tex Global Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sambros Tex Global Ltd TL CRISIL D 12.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sudama Export Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 44 Reaffirmed Surya Sales & Marketing CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Surya Sales & Marketing Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed T. K. Engineering Consortium Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 165 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB T. K. Engineering Consortium Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 165 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Teja Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Teja Educational Society TL CRISIL B+ 111 Reaffirmed Tuffwud (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75* Assigned United Bank of India Tier I CRISIL A 3000 Downgraded Perpetual Bonds from CRISIL AA- United Bank of India Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA- 2000 Downgraded from CRISIL AA United Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA- 5000 Downgraded (Under Basel III) from CRISIL AA Vasugan Medical Specialities Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 81.5 Reaffirmed Vasugan Medical Specialities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 183.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vijay Engineering Equipment India Pvt CC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B Vijay Engineering Equipment India Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B Vijay Engineering Equipment India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 237 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B Vijay Engineering Equipment India Pvt TL CRISIL D 3 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B Vijay Engineering Equipment India Pvt CC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B Vijay Engineering Equipment India Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B Vijay Engineering Equipment India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 237 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B Vijay Engineering Equipment India Pvt TL CRISIL D 3 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B Wadhwani Commodities Trading Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 