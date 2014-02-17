Feb 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 14, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alkraft Thermotechnologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Anandsons Overseas Trading Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 48 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Anandsons Overseas Trading Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Anandsons Overseas Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Asbesco (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 410 Reaffirmed
Asbesco (India) Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed
Asbesco (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed
Asbesco (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 95 Assigned
Belleza Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Bhati Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 27.3 Reaffirmed
Bhati Associates Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 11.2 Reaffirmed
Chiripal Poly Films Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 350 Assigned
Chiripal Poly Films Ltd Buyers Finance CRISIL A3 350 Assigned
CMI FPE Ltd BG CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed
CMI FPE Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 2300 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
Dauji & Co. Post Shipment CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed
Credit
Dauji & Co. Pre Shipment CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Packing Credit
Dauji & Co. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 9.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
G. S. R. Marketing Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed
Ganesh Tamuli Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 53 Reaffirmed
Global Agro Corp Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Jibika Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6.5 Assigned
Marks Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed
Minda Corporation Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 100 Assigned
Foreign Currency
Minda Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 122.5 Assigned
Minda SAI Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 40 Assigned
Minda SAI Ltd LOC** CRISIL A2+ 40 Assigned
**Fully interchangeable with Buyer's Credit and Bank Guarantee
Minex India Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Padmasree Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CRISIL A1+ 34350 Reduced from
programme Rs.50.00
billion
Rani Sati Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
RMG Polyvinyl India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed
Roop Automotives Ltd BG CRISIL A2 4 Assigned
Roop Automotives Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 40 Assigned
Roop Automotives Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 75 Assigned
Credit
Rudra Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Shree Sidhbali Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Techno Infratech Projects (India) Pvt Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Techno Unique Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 722 Reaffirmed
Techno Unique Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 978 Reaffirmed
Techno Unique Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Temple City Developers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 75 Assigned
TMA Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Unique Infra Engineers & Edifices Pvt Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarthi Educational & Charitable Trust Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 750 Assigned
Alkraft Thermotechnologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Alkraft Thermotechnologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 80 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB
Amidhara Industries TL CRISIL B 21.9 Assigned
Amidhara Industries CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned
Amidhara Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 58.1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Anilkumar Construction Company BG CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed
Anilkumar Construction Company CC CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed
Anilkumar Construction Company TL CRISIL D 8.89 Reaffirmed
Apical Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed
Apical Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Assigned
Loan Fac
Asbesco (India) Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed
Asbesco (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
Astra Diamond Tools Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed
Astra Diamond Tools Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 16.1 Reaffirmed
Astra Diamond Tools Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Belleza Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Belleza Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 190 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Bharat Benefication and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed
Bhati Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 48.8 Reaffirmed
Bhati Associates Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 13.7 Assigned
Bitcorp Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 200 Assigned
Loan Fac
Chiripal Poly Films Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1162.1 Assigned
Chiripal Poly Films Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Assigned
CMI FPE Ltd CC@ CRISIL A 900 Reaffirmed
@Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to an extent of Rs.850 million and packing
credit limit to an extent Rs.700 million
CMI FPE Ltd TL CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed
G. S. R. Marketing Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Ganesh Tamuli Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Global Agro Corp Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned
Loan Fac
HBS City Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 148 Assigned
Jai Narain Shiksha Samati TL CRISIL BBB- 72 Assigned
Jayavel Processing Mill LT Loan CRISIL B 62 Assigned
Jayavel Processing Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 18 Assigned
Loan Fac
Jibika Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 49.3 Assigned
Jibika Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned
K.G.Lakshmipathi & Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Kaushalya Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 118.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Kaushalya Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.1 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Kaushalya Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 4.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Marks Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 17.5 Reaffirmed
Minda Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL A- 197.5 Assigned
Minda Corporation Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 1080 Assigned
Credit
Minda Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL A- 600 Assigned
Minda Furukawa Electric Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned
* including sublimit of overdraft of Rs 60 Million
Minda SAI Ltd TL CRISIL A- 170 Assigned
Minda SAI Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 500 Assigned
Loan Fac
Minda SAI Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 450 Assigned
*Includes the sublimit for WCDL of Rs. 100.00 Million.
Minex India CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned
Padmasree Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Padmasree Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 37 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Padmasree Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Parthas Textiles CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed
Parthas Textiles TL CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned
Power Finance Corporation Ltd Subordinated NCD CRISIL AAA 35000 Reaffirmed
Power Finance Corporation Ltd Subordinated NCD CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed
Power Finance Corporation Ltd Bonds CRISIL AAA 1053341.8 Reaffirmed
Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 530000 Enhanced from
Programme Rs.439.50
Billion
Power Finance Corporation Ltd CC^ CRISIL AAA 75 Reaffirmed
^Limit for working capital demand loan/Overdraft facility/Cash Credit/Line of credit/Bank
guarantee. Limit includes long-term and short-term facilities. Total working capital borrowings
not to exceed board-approved limit of Rs.75.0 billion
Power Finance Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 170.05 Reaffirmed
Prerana Pratisthan CC CRISIL D 8 Reaffirmed
Prerana Pratisthan TL CRISIL D 112 Reaffirmed
PVR Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2300 Reaffirmed
PVR Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed
PVR Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 2768.2 Reaffirmed
PVR Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 78.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Radhee Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 125 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Radhee Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Rani Sati Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 24 Assigned
Rani Sati Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 73.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Rani Sati Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
RMG Polyvinyl India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed
RMG Polyvinyl India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 1 Reaffirmed
RMG Polyvinyl India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed
Credit
RMG Polyvinyl India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 82.5 Reaffirmed
Roop Automotives Ltd CC#* CRISIL BBB+ 300 Assigned
# includes the sublimit for WCDL and FBP/FBD of Rs.120.00 million and for EPC/PCFC of Rs.71.00
million.; * Includes the sublimit for pre and post shipment credit of Rs.125.00 million
Roop Automotives Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned
Discounting
Roop Automotives Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB+ 120 Assigned
Credit^
^ Includes the sublimit for cash credit/WCDL of Rs.20.00 million, for buyers credit of Rs.40.00
million, for Usance Letter of credit of Rs. 80.00 million, and for pre shipment credit of
Rs.20.00 million.
Roop Automotives Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 351 Assigned
Rudra Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Rudra Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sadguru Sri Sri Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7.3 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B-
Sadguru Sri Sri Sakhar Karkhana Ltd TL CRISIL D 712.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Shradha Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 360 Reaffirmed
Shree Rajasvi Polyesters CC CRISIL B 160* Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
*Includes an sublimit of Rs. 45 Million of Packing Credit
Shree Rajasvi Polyesters TL CRISIL B 42.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Shree Sidhbali Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Shree Sidhbali Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shri Sant Damaji Sahakari Sakhar LT Loan CRISIL B- 125 Assigned
Karkhana Ltd
Shri Sant Damaji Sahakari Sakhar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Assigned
Karkhana Ltd Loan Fac
Sri Krishna Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Sri Krishna Agro Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Sri Raghavendra Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed
Sri Raghavendra Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 290 Reaffirmed
Supreme Knowledge Foundation TL CRISIL D 96 Reaffirmed
Suyash Mart Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Suyash Mart Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 8.5 Assigned
Suyash Mart Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Techno Infratech Projects (India) Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Techno Infratech Projects (India) Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Techno Infratech Projects (India) Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Techno Unique Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 700 Reaffirmed
Techno Unique Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 400 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Temple City Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned
TMA Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Unique Infra Engineers & Edifices Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Varunani Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
