Feb 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 14, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alkraft Thermotechnologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Anandsons Overseas Trading Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 48 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Anandsons Overseas Trading Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Anandsons Overseas Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Asbesco (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 410 Reaffirmed Asbesco (India) Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Asbesco (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Asbesco (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 95 Assigned Belleza Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Bhati Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 27.3 Reaffirmed Bhati Associates Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 11.2 Reaffirmed Chiripal Poly Films Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 350 Assigned Chiripal Poly Films Ltd Buyers Finance CRISIL A3 350 Assigned CMI FPE Ltd BG CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed CMI FPE Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 2300 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Dauji & Co. Post Shipment CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Credit Dauji & Co. Pre Shipment CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Dauji & Co. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 9.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac G. S. R. Marketing Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Ganesh Tamuli Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 53 Reaffirmed Global Agro Corp Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Jibika Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6.5 Assigned Marks Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Minda Corporation Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 100 Assigned Foreign Currency Minda Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 122.5 Assigned Minda SAI Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 40 Assigned Minda SAI Ltd LOC** CRISIL A2+ 40 Assigned **Fully interchangeable with Buyer's Credit and Bank Guarantee Minex India Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Padmasree Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CRISIL A1+ 34350 Reduced from programme Rs.50.00 billion Rani Sati Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned RMG Polyvinyl India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Roop Automotives Ltd BG CRISIL A2 4 Assigned Roop Automotives Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 40 Assigned Roop Automotives Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 75 Assigned Credit Rudra Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Techno Infratech Projects (India) Pvt Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Ltd Techno Unique Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 722 Reaffirmed Techno Unique Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 978 Reaffirmed Techno Unique Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Temple City Developers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 75 Assigned TMA Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Unique Infra Engineers & Edifices Pvt Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarthi Educational & Charitable Trust Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 750 Assigned Alkraft Thermotechnologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Alkraft Thermotechnologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 80 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Amidhara Industries TL CRISIL B 21.9 Assigned Amidhara Industries CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Amidhara Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 58.1 Assigned Loan Fac Anilkumar Construction Company BG CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Anilkumar Construction Company CC CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed Anilkumar Construction Company TL CRISIL D 8.89 Reaffirmed Apical Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Apical Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Assigned Loan Fac Asbesco (India) Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Asbesco (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Astra Diamond Tools Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Astra Diamond Tools Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 16.1 Reaffirmed Astra Diamond Tools Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Belleza Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Belleza Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 190 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Bharat Benefication and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Bhati Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 48.8 Reaffirmed Bhati Associates Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 13.7 Assigned Bitcorp Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 200 Assigned Loan Fac Chiripal Poly Films Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1162.1 Assigned Chiripal Poly Films Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Assigned CMI FPE Ltd CC@ CRISIL A 900 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to an extent of Rs.850 million and packing credit limit to an extent Rs.700 million CMI FPE Ltd TL CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed G. S. R. Marketing Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Ganesh Tamuli Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Global Agro Corp Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Loan Fac HBS City Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 148 Assigned Jai Narain Shiksha Samati TL CRISIL BBB- 72 Assigned Jayavel Processing Mill LT Loan CRISIL B 62 Assigned Jayavel Processing Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 18 Assigned Loan Fac Jibika Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 49.3 Assigned Jibika Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned K.G.Lakshmipathi & Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B Kaushalya Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 118.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kaushalya Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Kaushalya Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 4.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B Marks Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 17.5 Reaffirmed Minda Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL A- 197.5 Assigned Minda Corporation Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 1080 Assigned Credit Minda Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL A- 600 Assigned Minda Furukawa Electric Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned * including sublimit of overdraft of Rs 60 Million Minda SAI Ltd TL CRISIL A- 170 Assigned Minda SAI Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 500 Assigned Loan Fac Minda SAI Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 450 Assigned *Includes the sublimit for WCDL of Rs. 100.00 Million. Minex India CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Padmasree Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Padmasree Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 37 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Padmasree Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Parthas Textiles CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Parthas Textiles TL CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned Power Finance Corporation Ltd Subordinated NCD CRISIL AAA 35000 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd Subordinated NCD CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd Bonds CRISIL AAA 1053341.8 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 530000 Enhanced from Programme Rs.439.50 Billion Power Finance Corporation Ltd CC^ CRISIL AAA 75 Reaffirmed ^Limit for working capital demand loan/Overdraft facility/Cash Credit/Line of credit/Bank guarantee. Limit includes long-term and short-term facilities. Total working capital borrowings not to exceed board-approved limit of Rs.75.0 billion Power Finance Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 170.05 Reaffirmed Prerana Pratisthan CC CRISIL D 8 Reaffirmed Prerana Pratisthan TL CRISIL D 112 Reaffirmed PVR Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2300 Reaffirmed PVR Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed PVR Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 2768.2 Reaffirmed PVR Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 78.6 Assigned Loan Fac Radhee Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 125 Upgraded from CRISIL B Radhee Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Rani Sati Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 24 Assigned Rani Sati Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 73.5 Assigned Loan Fac Rani Sati Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned RMG Polyvinyl India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed RMG Polyvinyl India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 1 Reaffirmed RMG Polyvinyl India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Credit RMG Polyvinyl India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 82.5 Reaffirmed Roop Automotives Ltd CC#* CRISIL BBB+ 300 Assigned # includes the sublimit for WCDL and FBP/FBD of Rs.120.00 million and for EPC/PCFC of Rs.71.00 million.; * Includes the sublimit for pre and post shipment credit of Rs.125.00 million Roop Automotives Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned Discounting Roop Automotives Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB+ 120 Assigned Credit^ ^ Includes the sublimit for cash credit/WCDL of Rs.20.00 million, for buyers credit of Rs.40.00 million, for Usance Letter of credit of Rs. 80.00 million, and for pre shipment credit of Rs.20.00 million. Roop Automotives Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 351 Assigned Rudra Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Rudra Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Loan Fac Sadguru Sri Sri Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Sadguru Sri Sri Sakhar Karkhana Ltd TL CRISIL D 712.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Shradha Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 360 Reaffirmed Shree Rajasvi Polyesters CC CRISIL B 160* Upgraded from CRISIL B- *Includes an sublimit of Rs. 45 Million of Packing Credit Shree Rajasvi Polyesters TL CRISIL B 42.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Shree Sidhbali Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Loan Fac Shri Sant Damaji Sahakari Sakhar LT Loan CRISIL B- 125 Assigned Karkhana Ltd Shri Sant Damaji Sahakari Sakhar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Assigned Karkhana Ltd Loan Fac Sri Krishna Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Agro Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Sri Raghavendra Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Sri Raghavendra Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 290 Reaffirmed Supreme Knowledge Foundation TL CRISIL D 96 Reaffirmed Suyash Mart Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Suyash Mart Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 8.5 Assigned Suyash Mart Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.5 Assigned Loan Fac Techno Infratech Projects (India) Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Techno Infratech Projects (India) Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Techno Infratech Projects (India) Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Techno Unique Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 700 Reaffirmed Techno Unique Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Temple City Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned TMA Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Unique Infra Engineers & Edifices Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Varunani Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.