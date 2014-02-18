Feb 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 17, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cosa Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 29.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Diamond Industries LOC CRISIL A4 750 Reaffirmed Epson Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Huldibari Industries & Plantation Co LBG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed M G F Motors Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 357.5 Reaffirmed Fac Linkson International Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Linkson Ispat & Energies Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Omsairam Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Pontiac Merchants Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sarveshwari Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Credit Sarveshwari Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 55 Assigned Credit Sarveshwari Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 122.5 Assigned Loan Fac Sattva CFS and Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Sattva Conware Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Shako Flexipack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.3 Reaffirmed Shakuntalam Impex Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 Shakuntalam Impex Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL A4 Shambhu Dayal Agro Food Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 6.8 Reaffirmed Shivam Iron & Steel Company Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 513.5 Assigned Shivam Iron & Steel Company Ltd BG CRISIL A4 105.8 Assigned Shree Arihant Trade Links (India) Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Shreeram Polyplast BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Reaffirmed Shreeram Polyplast LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Somani Fabrics Packing Credit CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Sonali Extrusions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 18 Reaffirmed Soubhik Exports Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Soubhik Exports Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 400 Reaffirmed Credit Sri Laxmi Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Sushitex Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6.5 Reaffirmed Sushitex Industries Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd CP CRISIL A1+(SO) 7500 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.5.00 Billion) Victus Dyeings BG CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Victus Dyeings Export Packing CRISIL A3 100 Upgraded from Credit* CRISIL A4+ *Export packing credit and foreign bill discounting are fully interchangeable (both ways) Victus Dyeings Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 38 Upgraded from Discounting* CRISIL A4+ *Export packing credit and foreign bill discounting are fully interchangeable (both ways) Victus Dyeings Standby Line of CRISIL A3 12 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al-Nafees Proteins Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL BB- 35 Reassigned * Interchangeable up to 50 per cent Al-Nafees Proteins Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 35 Reassigned Credit* * Interchangeable up to 50 per cent Al-Nafees Proteins Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reassigned Loan Fac Arvind Cotsyn India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Arvind Cotsyn India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 67.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arvind Cotsyn India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 72.5 Reaffirmed Arya Voyagers Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB+ 600 Assigned Chakiat Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Chakiat Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 35.6 Reaffirmed Chakiat Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 129.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chakiat Agencies Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB- 4.6 Reaffirmed Cosa Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B *Includes a sub limit of Rs.20.00 Million overdraft for book debts (ODBD) Cosa Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL^ CRISIL BB+ 205 Upgraded from CRISIL B ^Includes a sub-limit of Rs.117.8 Million for foreign letter of credit for machinery Durga Hi-Rise Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Loan Fac Durga Projects & Infrastructure Pvt LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 708 Assigned Loan Fac Durga Projects & Infrastructure Pvt LtWC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 92 Assigned Epson Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Epson Vitrified Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 118.5 Reaffirmed Guru Gobind Singh Educational Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 15 Upgraded from Charitable Trust CRISIL D Guru Gobind Singh Educational TL CRISIL B 180 Upgraded from Charitable Trust CRISIL D Guru Gobind Singh Educational Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 75 Upgraded from Charitable Trust Loan Fac CRISIL D Huldibari Industries & Plantation Co LCC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Huldibari Industries & Plantation Co LLT Loan CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Huldibari Industries & Plantation Co LProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lingraj Steel and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Lingraj Steel and Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6.4 Reaffirmed Lingraj Steel and Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 13.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Linkson International Ltd CC CRISIL D 375 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Linkson International Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 103.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Linkson International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 46.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Linkson Ispat & Energies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- M G F Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ M G F Motors Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ M/s Shubhangi Sales CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Mahavir Coal Corporation Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Namrata Promoters & Builders CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Namrata Promoters & Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac New Age Hotels and Resorts Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D New Age Hotels and Resorts Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 17 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D New Age Hotels and Resorts Ltd TL CRISIL B- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL D Omsairam Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 210 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Omsairam Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 444.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- One Up Motors India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed One Up Motors India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 90 Reaffirmed Fac One Up Motors India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed Credit One Up Motors India Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 12 Reaffirmed Pontiac Merchants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Pontiac Merchants Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Prerna Cotpress (P) Ltd CC CRISIL B- 57.5 Reaffirmed Prerna Cotpress (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 21 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prerna Cotpress (P) Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1.5 Reaffirmed Priniti Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7 Assigned Priniti Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 107.5 Assigned Loan Fac S. R. Shipping Co CC CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed S. R. Shipping Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 185.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S. R. Shipping Co TL CRISIL B- 44.1 Reaffirmed Sattva CFS and Logistics Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bank guarantee Sattva CFS and Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 74 Reaffirmed Sattva Conware Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 2.5 Reaffirmed Sattva Conware Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed Shako Flexipack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Shako Flexipack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shako Flexipack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 32.5 Reaffirmed Shambhu Dayal Agro Food Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Shambhu Dayal Jain & Company CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Shivam Iron & Steel Company Ltd TL CRISIL B- 450.7 Assigned Shivam Iron & Steel Company Ltd Standby FB Limits CRISIL B- 80 Assigned Shivam Iron & Steel Company Ltd CC CRISIL B- 1050 Assigned Shraman Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Shraman Strips Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Shree Arihant Trade Links (India) Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Arihant Trade Links (India) Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Shree Arihant Trade Links (India) Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Shreeram Polyplast CC CRISIL B 14 Reaffirmed Shreeram Polyplast LT Loan CRISIL B 68.5 Reaffirmed Shreeram Polyplast Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shreeram Polyplast Standby Line of CRISIL B 2 Reaffirmed Credit Shri Amba Rice Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 24.2 Assigned Shri Amba Rice Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 29.9 Assigned Loan Fac Shri Amba Rice Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 12.5 Assigned Shri Amba Rice Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 33.4 Assigned Sonali Extrusions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Sonali Extrusions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 47 Reaffirmed Soubhik Exports Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Soubhik Exports Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Soubhik Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 77.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Laxmi Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Sri Laxmi Enterprises TL CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Sushitex Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Sushitex Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 253.5 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL AA+(SO) 2500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of undertaking Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL AA+(SO) 8900 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC CRISIL AA+(SO) 10000 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC* CRISIL AA+(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of undertaking Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+(SO) 7500 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+(SO) 7500 Reaffirmed Tapan Motors TL CRISIL B 40 Assigned Tapan Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 29.3 Assigned Loan Fac Tapan Motors CC CRISIL B 52.6 Assigned Tapan Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL B 20 Assigned Fac Victus Dyeings LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 88.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 