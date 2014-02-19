Feb 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 18, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alom Extrusions Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Alom Extrusions Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Discounting Fac Alom Extrusions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 210 Assigned Alom Extrusions Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Baba Jhareshwar Multipurpos Himghar PvWC Loan CRISIL A4 8.6 Assigned Ltd Baba Jhareshwar Multipurpos Himghar PvBG CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned Ltd Backbone Enterprises Ltd BG* CRISIL A2 2775 Reaffirmed * Includes LC Limit of Rs.200 Million; Backbone Enterprises Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Backbone Enterprises Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed ^ Letter of Credit of Rs. 250 Million is interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Backbone Enterprises Ltd BG** CRISIL A2 1000 Reaffirmed ** Includes LC Limit of Rs.300 Million Bansal Poles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Binayak Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Crystal India Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 72 Reaffirmed Dharani Hi-Tech Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Fabrimax Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Fabrimax Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Highway Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Hi-Tech Air Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Air Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed IAC Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 70 Assigned K. K. Construction Company BG CRISIL A4 27 Assigned Kamdhenu Agro-Chem Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Kavitsu Transmissions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Ltd BG ^ CRISIL A1 1410 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs.100 million Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 120 Reaffirmed Krishna Lumbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 95 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Krishna Lumbers Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Maco Corporation (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed Maco Corporation (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed Neccon Power and Infra Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3200 Reaffirmed Neccon Power and Infra Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250.5 Reaffirmed Parameswara Timber Hub Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Patel Hospital Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A3 110 Reaffirmed Pragati Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Ranisati Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Sabs Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 110 Reaffirmed Discounting* *Interchangeable with packing credit of upto Rs.55 Million Sabs Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd. LOC# CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned # 25% one way interchangeability from LC to BG limits SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Tojo Vikas International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Tojo Vikas International Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 123 Reaffirmed Forward Toyota Financial Services India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2000 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alom Extrusions Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Anantha Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Archi Breweries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 200 Assigned Loan Fac Baba Jhareshwar Multipurpos Himghar PvTL CRISIL B 45 Assigned Ltd Baba Jhareshwar Multipurpos Himghar PvProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 38.6 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Baba Jhareshwar Multipurpos Himghar PvCC CRISIL B 56.3 Assigned Ltd Backbone Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 750 Reaffirmed Backbone Enterprises Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Bansal Poles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Bansal Poles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 230 Assigned Loan Fac Bansal Poles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 300 Assigned Binayak Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Purchase Crystal India CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Crystal India TL CRISIL B+ 28 Assigned Daulat Agro (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Assigned Loan Fac Daulat Agro (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned Daulat Agro (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 260 Assigned Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Series A PTCs CRISIL AAA 343.1 Withdrawn Ltd-HFC-Bh-3 (SO) Dharani Hi-Tech Projects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 50 Reaffirmed Durgashakti Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Durgashakti Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Fabrimax Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 92.5 Reaffirmed Fabrimax Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Fabrimax Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 49 Reaffirmed Goodluck Educational & Welfare SocietyTL CRISIL D 85 Reaffirmed Gopalan Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 4000 Assigned Gopalan Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1093.5 Assigned Loan Fac Highway Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 600 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- *Interchangeable with buyer's credit to an extent of Rs.39.1 million Highway Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 187 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL AA- Highway Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 973 Assigned Hi-Tech Air Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Hi-Tech Air Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB IAC Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned Info Services CC CRISIL BB- 62 Assigned Info Services Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.5 Assigned Loan Fac K. K. Construction Company TL CRISIL B+ 2.9 Assigned K. K. Construction Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18.6 Assigned Loan Fac K. K. Construction Company CC CRISIL B+ 26.5 Assigned Kamachi Sponge & Power Corporation LtdBG CRISIL D 250 Reaffirmed Kamachi Sponge & Power Corporation LtdCC CRISIL D 1350 Reaffirmed Kamachi Sponge & Power Corporation LtdLOC CRISIL D 2800 Reaffirmed Kamachi Sponge & Power Corporation LtdLT Loan CRISIL D 4862.4 Reaffirmed Kamachi Sponge & Power Corporation LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 217.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kamachi Sponge & Power Corporation LtdWC TL CRISIL D 2350 Assigned Kamdhenu Agro-Chem Industries CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Kavitsu Transmissions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Kavitsu Transmissions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kavitsu Transmissions Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 2 Reaffirmed Credit Kavitsu Transmissions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5.5 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A 85 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Ltd CC CRISIL A 140 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed Krishna Lumbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 17.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Krishna Lumbers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 17.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Marutham Appartment Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Marutham Developers TL CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned MPL Automobiles Agency Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Fac MPL Automobiles Agency Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 250 Assigned Fac Nashik Institute of Technology TL CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Neccon Power and Infra Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 299 Reaffirmed Neccon Power and Infra Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 52.5 Assigned Neccon Power and Infra Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 98 Assigned Loan Fac Parameswara Timber Hub Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Parameswara Timber Hub Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Parameswara Timber Hub Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 8 Reaffirmed Pashankar Auto India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Pashankar Auto India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 375 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Patel Hospital Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Phoenix Structural and Engineering PvtCC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B- Phoenix Structural and Engineering PvtTL CRISIL D 47 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B- Pragati Construction CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Rainbow Stones Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Rainbow Stones Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Credit Rainbow Stones Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Loan Fac Rampuria Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Assigned Rampuria Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Assigned Ranisati Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B Ranisati Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 38.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Ranisati Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 16.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sabs Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 32 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sabs Exports TL CRISIL BBB- 18 Assigned Sarah Foods TL CRISIL B+ 54 Assigned Sarah Foods CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Sarah Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 71 Assigned Loan Fac Saraswati Educational Charitable TrustProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 36 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Saraswati Educational Charitable TrustTL CRISIL BB- 354 Reaffirmed Shree Krishna Homes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Krishna Homes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 99.3 Assigned Shreyash Aluminium & Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 111 Reaffirmed Shri Durga Loha Bhandar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Credit SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd. Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 257.5 Assigned Discounting* * 50% two way interchangeability between EPC and FBDN (Non-LC) limits SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd. Export Packing CRISIL BB 220 Assigned Credit SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL BB 234 Assigned SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd. Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 10.6 Assigned SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd. Funded Interest TL CRISIL BB 45.4 Assigned Sudhir Food Products India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Sudhir Food Products India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Loan Fac Tejpal Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Financing Scheme(e DFS) Tejpal Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Fac Tirumala Comprints Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned Tirumala Comprints Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 10 Assigned Tojo Vikas International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 108 Reaffirmed Tojo Vikas International Pvt Ltd Corporate Mortgage CRISIL BB 4.3 Reaffirmed Loan Tojo Vikas International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 49.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Toyota Financial Services India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 3000 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.