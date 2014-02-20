Feb 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 19, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adgums Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Apollo Vikas Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 460 Reaffirmed APS Powertech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Best Foods Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 178.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A3+ Bhoomi Fashion Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Reassigned Dashmesh Educational Charitable Trust BG CRISIL A4 184 Reaffirmed HPP Energy (India) Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Jayesh Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Jayesh Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Upgraded from CRISIL D Jayesh Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 17.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D JKM Infra Projects Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 280 Assigned Loan Fac JKM Infra Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5220 Assigned Kanpur Edibles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 3500 Suspended Krisam Automation LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Krisam Automation Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Logon India Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 300 (Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Mangal Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 140 Reaffirmed Credit Mangal Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 82.5 Reaffirmed Mangal Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 125 Reaffirmed Mangal Industries Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Novatech Projects (I) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 270 Reaffirmed Novatech Projects (I) Pvt Ltd Export Performance CRISIL A4+ 90 $ Reaffirmed Guarantee $ includes sub-limit of financial guarantee of Rs. 30.0 Million and letter of credit of Rs. 55.0 million Novatech Projects (I) Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 21000 Reaffirmed Omsairam Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Oriental Metal Works Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Forward Panale Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Progressive Fertichem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed Progressive Fertichem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 22 Reaffirmed Ratnagiri Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Ratnagiri Impex Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Fac Ratnagiri Impex Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with buyer credit limit Saibaba Ship Breaking Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 460 Reaffirmed Sattva Hi-Tech and Conware Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed Savera Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 37.3 Reaffirmed Shanti Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed Sumer Sons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed The Shalimar Works (1980) Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 259.6 Reaffirmed Titagarh Wagons Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 6000 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Vaishnavi Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.3 Reaffirmed Vedika Metals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 95 Reaffirmed Zamindara Timber Traders LOC CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- NTPC Ltd FD FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhijit Realtors & Infraventures Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 350 Reaffirmed Ltd Abhijit Realtors & Infraventures Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Adgums Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 8.1 Assigned Adgums Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30.9 Assigned Loan Fac Adgums Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Credit Apollo Vikas Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 (Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ APS Powertech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 42 Assigned Best Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 12750* Upgraded from CRISIL BBB *Includes sub-limit of Rs.7000 million for Export Packing Credit, and sub-limit of Rs.2000 million for Foreign Bill Purchase (Non-Letter of Credit) Best Foods Ltd Proposed Standby CRISIL BBB+ 100 Upgraded from Line of Credit CRISIL BBB Best Foods Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 900 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB Best Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 908.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Bhoomi Fashion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 26 Reaffirmed Bhoomi Fashion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 52.8 Reaffirmed Bhoomi Fashion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 26.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chandana Ramesh Jewellers and TextilesCC CRISIL BB 125 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Dashmesh Educational Charitable Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Dashmesh Educational Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 46 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Dashmesh Educational Charitable Trust TL CRISIL B 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Gurdaspur Solvex Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned Gurdaspur Solvex Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Gurdaspur Solvex Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 148 Assigned Loan Fac Jayesh Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL D Jayesh Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 10 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL D JKM Infra Projects Ltd CC CRISIL A- 2000 Assigned Kanpur Edibles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Suspended Kanpur Edibles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 125 Suspended Krisam Automation Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 37.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Krisam Automation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 23 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Logon India Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Logon India Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Mangal Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 245 Reaffirmed Mangal Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 447.6 Reaffirmed Mange Ram Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Manish International Export Packing CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B- Manish International Foreign Bill CRISIL B 40 Upgraded from Purchase ** CRISIL B- ** One way interchangeable with export packing credit up to Rs.10 milllion Maruti Ferrous Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 220 Reaffirmed Maruti Ferrous Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Moulika Constructions CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned Moulika Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Mysore Royal Academy Trust LT Loan CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Novatech Projects (I) Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Novatech Projects (I) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Novatech Projects (I) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 * Reaffirmed * includes sub-limit of export packing credit of Rs. 25.0 Million Novatech Projects (I) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 # Reaffirmed # includes sub-limit of project BD Novatech Projects (I) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Novatech Projects (I) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 26.2 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed XXVII,XVIII & XIX) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXVI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXIV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed XXI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XX) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XVIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XIV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed XIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 23450 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Bonds CRISIL AAA 23600 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 442348.2Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 123424.3Reaffirmed Loan Fac Omsairam Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 360 Reaffirmed Omsairam Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 113.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Omsairam Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 180.9 Reaffirmed Oriental Metal Works Export Packing CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B Oriental Metal Works Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL B Oriental Metal Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Pallava Granite Industries Chennai PvtBG CRISIL C 1 Reaffirmed Ltd Pallava Granite Industries Chennai PvtExport Packing CRISIL C 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Pallava Granite Industries Chennai PvtLOC CRISIL C 9 Reaffirmed Ltd Pallava Granite Industries India Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Pallava Granite Industries India Pvt Export Packing CRISIL D 180 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Pallava Granite Industries India Pvt LOC CRISIL D 5076 Reaffirmed Ltd Pallava Granite Industries India Pvt TL CRISIL D Reaffirmed Ltd Panale Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 26 Assigned Prabhat Fertilizer & Chemical Works TL CRISIL B+ 19.5 Assigned Prabhat Fertilizer & Chemical Works CC CRISIL B+ 130 Assigned Prabhat Fertilizer & Chemical Works Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Progressive Fertichem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Ratnagiri Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 165.5 Reaffirmed Ratnagiri Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Ratnagiri Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 276.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rizvi Estates and Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sagar Business Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Saibaba Ship Breaking Corporation CC CRISIL BB 40 (Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sattva Hi-Tech and Conware Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 22 Reaffirmed Sattva Hi-Tech and Conware Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 36.5 Reaffirmed Sattva Hi-Tech and Conware Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Satya Subal Himghar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 85 Assigned Satya Subal Himghar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 83 Assigned Loan Fac Satya Subal Himghar Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1 Assigned Satya Subal Himghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 6 Assigned Savera Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed Savera Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 283.9 Reaffirmed Savera Industries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 21.8 Reaffirmed Selvalatha Industries TL CRISIL B+ 3.9 Assigned Selvalatha Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Selvalatha Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6.1 Assigned Loan Fac Shanti Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Rice Mills (Karnal) CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Shiv Shakti Rice Mills (Karnal) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Shiv Snax Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shiv Snax Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shyam Leela Fashion House Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Siddeshwar Multipurpose Heemghar Pvt TL CRISIL D 42.7 Assigned Ltd Siddeshwar Multipurpose Heemghar Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40.2 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Siddeshwar Multipurpose Heemghar Pvt BG CRISIL D 1.2 Assigned Ltd Siddeshwar Multipurpose Heemghar Pvt CC CRISIL D 65.9 Assigned Ltd Sri Sreenivasa Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Sri Sreenivasa Constructions LT Loan CRISIL BB- 260 Reaffirmed Standard Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Standard Pharmaceuticals Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Standard Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL D 53.5 Reaffirmed Standard Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 31.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Standard Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL D 7.2 Reaffirmed Sumer Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 165 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sumer Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ The Shalimar Works (1980) Ltd. CC CRISIL C 7.5 Reaffirmed The Shalimar Works (1980) Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 282.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tibarumal Jewellery CC CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Titagarh Wagons Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1400 Reaffirmed Vaishnavi Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Vaishnavi Food Products Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 2.5 Reaffirmed Vaishnavi Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vaishnavi Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 47.2 Reaffirmed Vedika Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Vedika Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Viola Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 149.9 Assigned Loan Fac Zamindara Timber Traders CC CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)