Feb 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 20, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B Infrabuild Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Notice of Withdrawal Annapurna Constructions & TransmissionBG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Annapurna Constructions & TransmissionProposed BG CRISIL A4+ 37 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd D.A.R. Paradise Packing Credit CRISIL A4 170 Reaffirmed Designers Point (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Designers Point (India) Pvt Ltd Inland Bills CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Payable Designers Point (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Gupta Builders & Promoters Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 18 Assigned Harvins Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 400 Reaffirmed Harvins Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 117.3 Assigned IMAC India Coach Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed K V Rama Krishna Rao BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Kasana Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 311 Reaffirmed KMS Coach Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed M. Rajkumar BG CRISIL A4+ 87.5 Assigned Mayank's Welfare Society BG CRISIL A4 115 Assigned Met-Rolla Steels Ltd. BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Met-Rolla Steels Ltd. LOC CRISIL A3 442 Reaffirmed MSS India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed MSS India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed MSS India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MSS India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A2+ 8 Assigned Premier Pipes Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned R R Durafabs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Rattan Steel Supply Co. Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Relisys Medical Devices Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8.2 Reaffirmed Relisys Medical Devices Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 9.5 Reaffirmed Ridhi Gem Packing Credit CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Ridhi Gem Post Shipment CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Credit Ridhi Gem Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shubham International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Shubham International Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Spacetech Projects and Systems Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 23 Reaffirmed Spacetech Projects and Systems Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Spacetech Projects and Systems Pvt LtdProposed BG CRISIL A4 19.9 Reaffirmed Sri Manmaya Textiles Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 21.5 Reaffirmed Steel and Metal Tubes (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 97.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Swati Industries Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Swati Industries LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Swati Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 165 Reaffirmed Toyota Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 47.4 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B Infrabuild Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 180 Notice of Withdrawal Abhirama Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Abhirama Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 95 Reaffirmed Annapurna Constructions & TransmissionCC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Birbhum Oils Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Birbhum Oils Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 61.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- D.A.R. Paradise CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed D.A.R. Paradise Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Designers Point (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Emami Cement Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Emami Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Emami Cement Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 18900 Reaffirmed Everest Steel Rolling Mills (Karur) Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Everest Steel Rolling Mills (Karur) Proposed TL CRISIL B 18 Reaffirmed Golden Shelters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 500 Assigned Gupta Builders & Promoters Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.5 Assigned Loan Fac Gupta Builders & Promoters Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 156.5 Assigned Harvins Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 75 Reaffirmed Hasan Steel & Alloys Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned IMAC India Coach Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed IMAC India Coach Builders Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Integral Education Society TL CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned K V Rama Krishna Rao CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed K V Rama Krishna Rao TL CRISIL B 190 Reaffirmed Kasana Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Kasana Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed KMS Coach Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Laxmi Opticals CC CRISIL B 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Laxmi Opticals Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 80 Assigned M. Rajkumar TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned M. Rajkumar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 57.5 Assigned Loan Fac M. Rajkumar Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Mayank's Welfare Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Assigned Loan Fac Met-Rolla Steels Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 155 Reaffirmed MSS India Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with export packing credit to the extent of Rs.95 million MSS India Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A- 40 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with cash credit/export packing credit Premier Pipes Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Loan Fac Premier Pipes Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned R R Durafabs Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed R.P. Products Pharma Equipments Pvt LtBG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ R.P. Products Pharma Equipments Pvt LtCC CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- R.P. Products Pharma Equipments Pvt LtLOC CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ R.P. Products Pharma Equipments Pvt LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 14.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- R.P. Products Pharma Equipments Pvt LtTL CRISIL D 31.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Raghuvir Ginning Factory CC CRISIL B 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Rattan Steel Supply Co. CC CRISIL B+ 112.5 Reaffirmed Relisys Medical Devices Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Relisys Medical Devices Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 72.4 Reaffirmed Relisys Medical Devices Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 28.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Relisys Medical Devices Ltd NCD CRISIL B- 250 Assigned Sanjay Steel Corporation LOC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Sanjay Steel Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 29.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Savera Farms CC CRISIL B- 42.5 Reaffirmed Savera Farms LT Loan CRISIL B- 29.7 Reaffirmed Shri Bijasani Cotton Fiber CC CRISIL B 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Shri Bijasani Cotton Fiber TL CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Spacetech Projects and Systems Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B 21 Reaffirmed Spacetech Projects and Systems Pvt LtdProposed CC Limit CRISIL B 31.5 Reaffirmed Spacetech Projects and Systems Pvt LtdSME Credit CRISIL B 2.5 Reaffirmed Sri Manjunatha Traders CC CRISIL B 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Manjunatha Traders LT Loan CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Manmaya Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed Sri Manmaya Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 42 Reaffirmed Sri Prasanna Anjaneya Raw & Boiled RicCC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Mill Steel and Metal Tubes (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Swagat Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL B 250 Assigned *includes a sublimit for Foreign Letter of Credit of Rs 130.0 Million and Letter of Credit of Rs75.3 Million Swati Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Swati Industries TL CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Toofan Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 135 Reaffirmed Toofan Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 4 Reaffirmed Toofan Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 212.2 Reaffirmed Toofan Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 28.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Toyota Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Urs Kar Service Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Urs Kar Service Centre Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 85 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB Urs Kar Service Centre Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Vasan Healthcare Pvt Ltd NCD -- 750 Suspended Vasan Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 500 Suspended Vasan Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1758.4 Suspended White House Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed White House Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed White House Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 170.7 Reaffirmed Wilson Printcity Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 85.7 Assigned Wilson Printcity Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned Wilson Printcity Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4.3 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 