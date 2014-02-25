Feb 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 24, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakaf Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Ajanta India Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Ajanta India Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Anjani Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A3 215 Assigned Arun Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 6 Reaffirmed Arun Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Arun Textiles Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Balaji Ispat Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Bhagwati Sponge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 47 Reaffirmed Coastal Consolidated Structures Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4 330 Reaffirmed Creative International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Creative International Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Credit Creative International Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Debjyoti Pulp and Paper Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Esscon Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 115 Reaffirmed GH Reddy And Associates (Construction)BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Girija Modern Rice Mill Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ Goodwill Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Integra Automation Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 8 Reaffirmed Credit Integra Automation Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Jai Raj Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Jai Raj Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Joneja Bright Steels Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A3 10 Suspended Discounting Fac Joneja Bright Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Suspended Josco Fashion Jewellers ST Loan CRISIL A3 35 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Jugal Kishore Kashmiri Lal LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Kasturi Commodities Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Kopran Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Kopran Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 380 Reaffirmed Mark Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Matrix Boilers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Matrix Boilers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Matrix Boilers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Discounting Matrix Boilers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned P K P N Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 P K P N Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 85.7 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Sadhu Ram Jai Parkash LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Sai Lekshmi Cashew Company LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Sai Lekshmi Cashew Company Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Purchase Samrakshana Electricals Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D Samrakshana Electricals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D Saumil Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 535 Reaffirmed Shri Khatu Shyam Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 12 Assigned Shri Khatu Shyam Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Assigned Shri Varalakshmi Company BG CRISIL A4+ 6.8 Reaffirmed SME Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 53 Reaffirmed Tessolve Semiconductor Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 The Josco Fashion Jewellers ST Loan CRISIL A3 35 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Torrent Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 18000 Reaffirmed Torrent Power Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Torrent Power Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Venkatesh Jewellers BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Venkatesh Jewellers Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakaf Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Aakaf Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ajanta India Ltd CC CRISIL D 160 Downgraded from CRISIL B Ajanta India Ltd TL CRISIL D 46 Downgraded from CRISIL B Anjani Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1000 Assigned Anjani Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 375 Assigned Arun Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Arun Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 107.9 Reaffirmed Balaji Ispat CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Best Crop Science TL CRISIL B- 44.4 Assigned Best Crop Science CC CRISIL B- 45 Assigned Best Crop Science Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 40.6 Assigned Loan Fac Bhagwati Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 195 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Sponge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 24 Reaffirmed BMW India Financial Services Pvt Ltd Bonds Issue CRISIL AAA 2500 Assigned BMW India Financial Services Pvt Ltd Bonds Issue CRISIL AAA 8000 Reaffirmed C H Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Capital Impex Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Credit Coastal Consolidated Structures Pvt CC CRISIL B- 130 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B+ Debjyoti Pulp and Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 11 Reaffirmed Debjyoti Pulp and Paper Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Debjyoti Pulp and Paper Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 65.8 Reaffirmed Esscon Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Favourite Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Ferrari Shoes India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Ferrari Shoes India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Ferrari Shoes India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ferrari Shoes India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 18 Reaffirmed GH Reddy And Associates (Construction)CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd GH Reddy And Associates (Construction)Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Girija Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Girija Modern Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Girija Modern Rice Mill Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Goodwill Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Goodwill Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 71.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Goodwill Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 97.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Integra Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 63 Reaffirmed Integra Automation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 153.7 Reaffirmed Integra Automation Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 4 Reaffirmed Integra Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 261.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jai Raj Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Jai Raj Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 280 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Joneja Bright Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Suspended Joneja Bright Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 28 Suspended Loan Fac Joneja Bright Steels Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 56 Suspended Josco Fashion Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB- 1250 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Josco Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 3350 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Jugal Kishore Kashmiri Lal CC CRISIL B+ 19 Reaffirmed Kasturi Commodities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Kopran Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 325 Reaffirmed Kopran Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 126.5 Reaffirmed Kumar Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Kumar Printers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kumar Printers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed LA Casa De Joaillier Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 63.3 Reaffirmed LA Casa De Joaillier Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lekh Raj Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding Ghare Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Mark Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 145 Upgraded from CRISIL B Mark Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 166 Upgraded from CRISIL B Mark Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Matrix Boilers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned MPL Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 12.5 Reaffirmed MPL Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 37.5 Reaffirmed Fac Orbit Bearings (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed P K P N Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 219.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- P K P N Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- P K P N Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 205 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- P K P N Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 61.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- P K P N Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 36 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB- Pallavi Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Pallavi Enterprises LT Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Phalada Agro Research Foundations Pvt CC CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Phalada Agro Research Foundations Pvt Export Packing CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Phalada Agro Research Foundations Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB 24 Reaffirmed Ltd Phalada Agro Research Foundations Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Prerna Cotpress (P) Ltd CC CRISIL B- 57.5 Reaffirmed Prerna Cotpress (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PSN Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 2.9 Assigned PSN Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 31.6 Assigned Loan Fac PSN Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 48 Assigned PSN Motors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned PVR bluO Entertainment Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Liquors Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Liquors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajasthan Liquors Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 600 Reaffirmed S S M Foundation Trust for EducationalProposed LT Bk CRISIL C 36.6 Downgraded and Social Development Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ S S M Foundation Trust for EducationalTL CRISIL C 38.5 Downgraded and Social Development from CRISIL BB+ Sadhu Ram Jai Parkash CC CRISIL B+ 19 Reaffirmed Sai Lekshmi Cashew Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned Loan Fac Sai Lekshmi Cashew Company Export Packing CRISIL B 30 Assigned Credit Samrakshana Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL D Samrakshana Electricals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 208.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Saumil Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed Saumil Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Datta Fertilizers and Chemical CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shri Khatu Shyam Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned Shri Khatu Shyam Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 3 Assigned Loan Fac Shri Varalakshmi Company CC CRISIL BB+ 190 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Shri Varalakshmi Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 116.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Shri Varalakshmi Company Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 43.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB SME Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ SME Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 32 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ SME Steels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 18 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB+ SME Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 55 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sree Guru Raghavendra Cotton Ginning Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Factory Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sri Nachammai Cotton Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 191 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sulabh International Social Service Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Organisation Sulabh International Social Service Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 20 Reaffirmed Organisation Loan Fac Sulabh International Social Service TL CRISIL A+ 280 Reaffirmed Organisation Sunrise Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Sunrise Agro Industries TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned Swaminarayan Diamonds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 350 Assigned Technomax Building Solution India Pvt CC CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Technomax Building Solution India Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Technomax Building Solution India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Tessolve Semiconductor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Upgraded from CRISIL B Tessolve Semiconductor Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 68.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Thapar Knitwear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed The Josco Fashion Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB- 650 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Torrent Power Ltd CC@ CRISIL AA 8500 Reaffirmed @ Rs.8.50 Billion is interchangeable with Non Fund Based facilities Torrent Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 966 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Torrent Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA 38534 Reaffirmed Torrent Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Torrent Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed Torrent Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 3500 Reaffirmed Yasika Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 77.5 Reaffirmed Yasika Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 72.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 