Feb 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 25, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.S. Wood Impex Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed
*Includes sub- limit of Rs.350 Million as Buyers Credit
A.S. Wood Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
ASP Sealing Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned
Excel Crop Care Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with bank guarantees
Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed
Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed
Febin Marine Foods Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Discounting*
*Under Letter of Credit
Febin Marine Foods Letter of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed
Goyal Petrofils Yarns Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.4 Reaffirmed
Harbans lal Malhotra & Sons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 7.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1+
Harbans lal Malhotra & Sons Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1+
Homa Engineering Works Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Homa Engineering Works Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
IMS Mercantiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
CP)
Jaipan Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed
Kaur Sain Exports Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
KKRC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 280 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Laser Shaving (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 120* Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1+
*Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.10 million
Lawrence Clothing Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Lawrence Clothing Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4 47 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Lakhani Armaan Shoes Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
Discounting Fac from CRISIL A4
Lakhani Armaan Shoes Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 85 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
*Includes a sub limit for bank guarantee of Rs.10 Million
Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL D 150 Downgraded
Discounting Fac from CRISIL A4
Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL D 220 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
# Includes a sub limit of Rs.20 million for bank guarantee.
Lakhani Rubber Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Lakhani Rubber Products Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL D 75 Downgraded
Discounting Fac from CRISIL A4
Lakhani Rubber Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Lakhani Rubber Works BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Lakhani Rubber Works Bill Purchase CRISIL D 60 Downgraded
Discounting Fac from CRISIL A4
Lakhani Rubber Works LOC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Maharaj Soaps Industry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Maharaj Soaps Industry Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Mascot FootCare BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Mascot FootCare Bill Purchase CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
Discounting Fac from CRISIL A4
Mascot FootCare LOC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Mohamed Sathak Engineering College BE - Marine Grade 2 Assigned
Engineering
North Star Apartments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 350 Reaffirmed
PES Installations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
PGS TELE WORLD BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Ramtex Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
SSK Exports Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 2.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Tenon Property Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned
Ural India Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Ural India Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL D 28.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Vipra Closures Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Vipra Closures Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Sheikh Farid Finvest Ltd FD FB+ Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A M Breweries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1160 Reaffirmed
A.M. International CC CRISIL B- 100 Suspended
A.S. Wood Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
ASP Sealing Products Ltd TL CRISIL BB 94.7 Assigned
ASP Sealing Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 43.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
ASP Sealing Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Assigned
Avantika-GHRA(JV) Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Bhopal Dhule Transmission Co. Ltd External CRISIL BBB- 2240 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
Bhopal Dhule Transmission Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10480 Reaffirmed
Excel Crop Care Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1500 Upgraded from
CRISIL A
*Interchangeable with bill discounting and working capital demand loan facilities
Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed
Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 102.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 587.5 Reaffirmed
Febin Marine Foods TL CRISIL B+ 3.7 Reaffirmed
Febin Marine Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Febin Marine Foods Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Food Corporation of India Bonds CRISIL AAA (SO)150000 Reaffirmed
Global Health Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL A+ 5000 Upgraded from
CRISIL A
*Rs.1100 million interchangeable with letter of credit/buyer's credit
Goyal Petrofils Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed
Goyal Petrofils Yarns Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 73.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Goyal Petrofils Yarns Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 165 Reaffirmed
Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 65 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 23.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 55.5 Downgraded
Discounting from CRISIL B
Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1 Assigned
Harbans lal Malhotra & Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL A+
Homa Engineering Works CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
IMS Mercantiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended
IMS Mercantiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2000 Assigned
India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed
India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed
Indira Industries BG -- 140 Suspended
(Notice of
Withdrawal)
Indira Industries CC -- 60 Suspended
(Notice of
Withdrawal)
Indira Industries Export Packing -- 130 Suspended
Credit (Notice of
Withdrawal)
Indira Industries Foreign Bill -- 50 Suspended
Discounting (Notice of
Withdrawal)
Indira Industries Proposed LT Bk -- 20 Suspended
Loan Fac (Notice of
Withdrawal)
Inox Renewables Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
Inox Renewables Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 250 Assigned
Loan Fac
Inox Renewables Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 3250 Assigned
Jabalpur Transmission Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 8760 Reaffirmed
Jaipan Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Johnson Agritech & Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed
Johnson Agritech & Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 40.2 Reaffirmed
Kaur Sain Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Kaur Sain Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 54.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
KKRC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 110 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Lakhani Armaan Shoes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Downgraded
from CRISIL C
Lakhani Armaan Shoes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 45.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL C
Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 455 Downgraded
from CRISIL C
* Includes a sub limit of Rs.320 million for Foreign Currency Loans
Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 356.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL C
Lakhani Rubber Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 85 Downgraded
from CRISIL C
Lakhani Rubber Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 182 Downgraded
from CRISIL C
Lakhani Rubber Works CC CRISIL D 85 Downgraded
from CRISIL C
Lakhani Rubber Works TL CRISIL D 66.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL C
Lancor Holdings Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed
Discounting Loan
Lancor Holdings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 745 Reaffirmed
Lancor Holdings Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed
Lancor Holdings Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 135 Reaffirmed
Fac
Lancor Holdings Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 390 Reaffirmed
Fac
Laser Shaving (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL A+
Lawrence Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
M.N.S. Metal and Profiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
M.N.S. Metal and Profiles Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
M/S. SMP Namo Developers Proposed TL CRISIL B 500 Assigned
Mahankal Malls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 87.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mahankal Malls Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Maharaj Soaps Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 62.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Maharaj Soaps Industry Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 95 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Mandovi Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned
Fac
Mandovi Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned
Funding
Mascot FootCare CC CRISIL D 85 Downgraded
from CRISIL C
Mascot FootCare TL CRISIL D 58.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL C
Max Gold CC CRISIL BB 120 Assigned
National Plastics CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
National Plastics TL CRISIL B+ 57.5 Assigned
Odyssey Advanced Telematics Systems CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned
PES Installations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
PGS TELE WORLD Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
PGS TELE WORLD CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned
Piano Presitel CC CRISIL BB- 70* Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
*Includes sub-limit of Rs.10 million for foreign letter of credit.
Piano Presitel Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 43.9 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Piano Presitel TL CRISIL BB- 76.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Prabhat Steel Industries CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed
Prabhat Steel Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Prragathi Steel Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 24.3 Assigned
Prragathi Steel Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 9.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Prragathi Steel Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned
Prragathi Steel Castings Pvt Ltd CC Book Debt CRISIL B- 24 Assigned
Rahima Leather Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed
Rahima Leather Exports CC CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed
Rahima Leather Exports LOC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed
Rahima Leather Exports LT Loan CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
Ramtex Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 49 Reaffirmed
Ramtex Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 21 Reaffirmed
S & P Feeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned
S & P Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned
S & P Feeds Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned
Shankar Agro CC CRISIL B- 100 Suspended
Sheikh Farid Finvest Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Spero Power Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 18.3 Assigned
Spero Power Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 81.7 Assigned
Sri Anantha Lakshmi Spinning Mills PvtCC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sri Anantha Lakshmi Spinning Mills PvtLT Loan CRISIL B 265 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sri Anantha Lakshmi Spinning Mills PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
SSK Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BB 14.6 Assigned
SSK Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BB 52.8 Assigned
SSK Exports Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 180 Assigned
Purchase
Sumeet Facilities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
Sumeet Facilities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed
Sumeet Facilities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 85 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sumeet Facilities Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed
Tenon Property Services Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned
Tenon Property Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ural India Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Ural India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 16.9 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B-
Ural India Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 175 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Vipra Closures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
VKC Footsteps (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
VKC Footsteps (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
VKC Footsteps (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 126.9 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
