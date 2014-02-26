Feb 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 25, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Wood Impex Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed *Includes sub- limit of Rs.350 Million as Buyers Credit A.S. Wood Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ASP Sealing Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Excel Crop Care Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with bank guarantees Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Febin Marine Foods Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Discounting* *Under Letter of Credit Febin Marine Foods Letter of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Goyal Petrofils Yarns Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.4 Reaffirmed Harbans lal Malhotra & Sons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Harbans lal Malhotra & Sons Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Homa Engineering Works Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Homa Engineering Works Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac IMS Mercantiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed CP) Jaipan Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Kaur Sain Exports Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 KKRC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 280 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Laser Shaving (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 120* Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ *Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.10 million Lawrence Clothing Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Lawrence Clothing Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4 47 Reaffirmed Discounting Lakhani Armaan Shoes Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Discounting Fac from CRISIL A4 Lakhani Armaan Shoes Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 85 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 *Includes a sub limit for bank guarantee of Rs.10 Million Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL D 150 Downgraded Discounting Fac from CRISIL A4 Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL D 220 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 # Includes a sub limit of Rs.20 million for bank guarantee. Lakhani Rubber Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Lakhani Rubber Products Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL D 75 Downgraded Discounting Fac from CRISIL A4 Lakhani Rubber Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Lakhani Rubber Works BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Lakhani Rubber Works Bill Purchase CRISIL D 60 Downgraded Discounting Fac from CRISIL A4 Lakhani Rubber Works LOC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Maharaj Soaps Industry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Maharaj Soaps Industry Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Mascot FootCare BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Mascot FootCare Bill Purchase CRISIL D 100 Downgraded Discounting Fac from CRISIL A4 Mascot FootCare LOC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Mohamed Sathak Engineering College BE - Marine Grade 2 Assigned Engineering North Star Apartments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 350 Reaffirmed PES Installations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed PGS TELE WORLD BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Ramtex Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed SSK Exports Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 2.6 Assigned Loan Fac Tenon Property Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned Ural India Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Ural India Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL D 28.1 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Vipra Closures Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Vipra Closures Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sheikh Farid Finvest Ltd FD FB+ Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A M Breweries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1160 Reaffirmed A.M. International CC CRISIL B- 100 Suspended A.S. Wood Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- ASP Sealing Products Ltd TL CRISIL BB 94.7 Assigned ASP Sealing Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 43.4 Assigned Loan Fac ASP Sealing Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Assigned Avantika-GHRA(JV) Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bhopal Dhule Transmission Co. Ltd External CRISIL BBB- 2240 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Bhopal Dhule Transmission Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10480 Reaffirmed Excel Crop Care Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1500 Upgraded from CRISIL A *Interchangeable with bill discounting and working capital demand loan facilities Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 102.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 587.5 Reaffirmed Febin Marine Foods TL CRISIL B+ 3.7 Reaffirmed Febin Marine Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Febin Marine Foods Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Food Corporation of India Bonds CRISIL AAA (SO)150000 Reaffirmed Global Health Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL A+ 5000 Upgraded from CRISIL A *Rs.1100 million interchangeable with letter of credit/buyer's credit Goyal Petrofils Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Goyal Petrofils Yarns Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 73.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Goyal Petrofils Yarns Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 165 Reaffirmed Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 65 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 23.3 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 55.5 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL B Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1 Assigned Harbans lal Malhotra & Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Homa Engineering Works CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed IMS Mercantiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended IMS Mercantiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Loan Fac India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2000 Assigned India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed Indira Industries BG -- 140 Suspended (Notice of Withdrawal) Indira Industries CC -- 60 Suspended (Notice of Withdrawal) Indira Industries Export Packing -- 130 Suspended Credit (Notice of Withdrawal) Indira Industries Foreign Bill -- 50 Suspended Discounting (Notice of Withdrawal) Indira Industries Proposed LT Bk -- 20 Suspended Loan Fac (Notice of Withdrawal) Inox Renewables Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 5000 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Inox Renewables Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 250 Assigned Loan Fac Inox Renewables Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 3250 Assigned Jabalpur Transmission Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 8760 Reaffirmed Jaipan Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Johnson Agritech & Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Johnson Agritech & Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 40.2 Reaffirmed Kaur Sain Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Kaur Sain Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 54.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ KKRC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Lakhani Armaan Shoes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Downgraded from CRISIL C Lakhani Armaan Shoes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 45.1 Downgraded from CRISIL C Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 455 Downgraded from CRISIL C * Includes a sub limit of Rs.320 million for Foreign Currency Loans Lakhani Footwear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 356.2 Downgraded from CRISIL C Lakhani Rubber Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 85 Downgraded from CRISIL C Lakhani Rubber Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 182 Downgraded from CRISIL C Lakhani Rubber Works CC CRISIL D 85 Downgraded from CRISIL C Lakhani Rubber Works TL CRISIL D 66.5 Downgraded from CRISIL C Lancor Holdings Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan Lancor Holdings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 745 Reaffirmed Lancor Holdings Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed Lancor Holdings Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 135 Reaffirmed Fac Lancor Holdings Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 390 Reaffirmed Fac Laser Shaving (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Lawrence Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed M.N.S. Metal and Profiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ M.N.S. Metal and Profiles Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned M/S. SMP Namo Developers Proposed TL CRISIL B 500 Assigned Mahankal Malls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 87.5 Assigned Loan Fac Mahankal Malls Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Maharaj Soaps Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 62.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Maharaj Soaps Industry Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 95 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mandovi Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Fac Mandovi Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Funding Mascot FootCare CC CRISIL D 85 Downgraded from CRISIL C Mascot FootCare TL CRISIL D 58.6 Downgraded from CRISIL C Max Gold CC CRISIL BB 120 Assigned National Plastics CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned National Plastics TL CRISIL B+ 57.5 Assigned Odyssey Advanced Telematics Systems CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned PES Installations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed PGS TELE WORLD Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned PGS TELE WORLD CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Piano Presitel CC CRISIL BB- 70* Downgraded from CRISIL BB *Includes sub-limit of Rs.10 million for foreign letter of credit. Piano Presitel Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 43.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Piano Presitel TL CRISIL BB- 76.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Prabhat Steel Industries CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Prabhat Steel Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prragathi Steel Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 24.3 Assigned Prragathi Steel Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 9.7 Assigned Loan Fac Prragathi Steel Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Prragathi Steel Castings Pvt Ltd CC Book Debt CRISIL B- 24 Assigned Rahima Leather Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Rahima Leather Exports CC CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Rahima Leather Exports LOC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Rahima Leather Exports LT Loan CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Ramtex Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 49 Reaffirmed Ramtex Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 21 Reaffirmed S & P Feeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned S & P Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned S & P Feeds Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Shankar Agro CC CRISIL B- 100 Suspended Sheikh Farid Finvest Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Spero Power Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 18.3 Assigned Spero Power Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 81.7 Assigned Sri Anantha Lakshmi Spinning Mills PvtCC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Anantha Lakshmi Spinning Mills PvtLT Loan CRISIL B 265 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Anantha Lakshmi Spinning Mills PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac SSK Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BB 14.6 Assigned SSK Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BB 52.8 Assigned SSK Exports Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 180 Assigned Purchase Sumeet Facilities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Sumeet Facilities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Sumeet Facilities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 85 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sumeet Facilities Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Tenon Property Services Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned Tenon Property Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Loan Fac Ural India Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Ural India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 16.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Ural India Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 175 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Vipra Closures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- VKC Footsteps (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed VKC Footsteps (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac VKC Footsteps (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 126.9 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.