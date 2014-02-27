Feb 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 26, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarya Industrial Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 570 Reaffirmed Aarya Industrial Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3+ 405 Reaffirmed Babbar Agro Industry Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Fac Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 15000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhumi Cottex Industry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Captain Tractors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned DACSS Granites Pvt. Ltd. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 190 Assigned DACSS Granites Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned DACSS Granites Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Dharamraj Contracts India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 220 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Dharamraj Contracts India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 140 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4 East Hooghly Polyplast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.8 Assigned Everest Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 2300 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Friends Concast Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Graduate Agro & Mechanical Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Graduate Agro & Mechanical Engineers Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 9 Reaffirmed Credit GRV Spintex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 33 Assigned IndianOil Petronas Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 1400 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs.200 million for bank guarantee Infosys Ltd. CP Programme CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed Landmark Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Lovely International Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Lovely International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 280 Reaffirmed M.K.K. Metal Sections Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned M.S.Kaarthikeyan Garments Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Discounting M.S.Kaarthikeyan Garments Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed M.S.Kaarthikeyan Garments Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed M/S Nirmal Kumar Swain BG CRISIL A4 50 reaffirmed M/S Nirmal Kumar Swain Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 66.5 reaffirmed Loan Fac Medi Pharma Drug House LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Narmada Cereal Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Narmada Cereal Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Perfect Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned Perfex Impex Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Perfex Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Piyanshu Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Piyanshu Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Roto Power Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned Rudranee Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Rudranee Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 660 Reaffirmed Shankar Saw Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 0.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Shankar Saw Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 49.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Shivalik Trade Links Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Shree Electromelts Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 500 Assigned; Suspension revoked Shree Venus Energy System Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shree Venus Energy System Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 16.4 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sita Ram and Company Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed * Includes sub- limit of Rs.300 Million as BuyersCredit Sonu Builders BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Soorya21 Nextech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sovereign Diamonds Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 26 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 132.7 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Vitrag Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 95 Assigned Xrbia Developers Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarini Dreambuild Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned Loan Fac Aarya Industrial Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Aarya Industrial Products Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 175 Reaffirmed ABC Sites Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 450 Assigned Loan Fac Arvind Machine Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Arvind Machine Tools Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 53.1 Assigned Ashoka Education Foundation CC CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Ashoka Education Foundation LT Loan CRISIL B+ 120.5 Reaffirmed Ashoka Education Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 79.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Babbar Agro Industry LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Babbar Agro Industry CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A+ 50000 Reaffirmed Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 15000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 2970 Reaffirmed Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 80900 Reaffirmed Bhumi Cottex Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bhumi Cottex Industry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 140 Upgraded from CRISIL D Captain Tractors Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Captain Tractors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 26.8 Assigned Captain Tractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.2 Assigned Loan Fac Captain Tractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned DACSS Granites Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15.1 Assigned Loan Fac DACSS Granites Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL B+ 112.9 Assigned Dharamraj Contracts India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ East Hooghly Polyplast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60.2 Assigned East Hooghly Polyplast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 34.2 Assigned Loan Fac East Hooghly Polyplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 32.8 Assigned Everest Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Everest Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 800 Reaffirmed Friends Concast Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 67 Assigned Friends Concast Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Gen Next Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Graduate Agro & Mechanical Engineers CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Graduate Agro & Mechanical Engineers LT Loan CRISIL BB 2 Reaffirmed Graduate Agro & Mechanical Engineers Proposed BG CRISIL BB 27.5 Reaffirmed Graduate Agro & Mechanical Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 31 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Green Orange Industries Rupee TL CRISIL B- 27.5 Assigned Green Orange Industries CC CRISIL B- 35 Assigned Green Orange Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 137.5 Assigned Loan Fac GRV Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 477.5 Assigned GRV Spintex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac GRV Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned H S Realtors India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 245 Assigned Hindustan Agencies CC CRISIL BB 127.5 Assigned Indian Vehicle Carriers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed IndianOil Petronas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA+ 3250 Reaffirmed Infosys Ltd. LT Debt Programme CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed Landmark Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Likhith Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B Lovely Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Lovely International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed Lovely International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M.K.K. Metal Sections Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ M.K.K. Metal Sections Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ M.S.Kaarthikeyan Garments Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL B 52.5 Reaffirmed M/S Nirmal Kumar Swain Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ M/S Nirmal Kumar Swain TL CRISIL B 3.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ M/S Nirmal Kumar Swain Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 15 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Maa Vaishno Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 165 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Maa Vaishno Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 35 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Max International CC CRISIL BB- 105 Assigned Medi Pharma Drug House CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Narmada Cereal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 450 Reaffirmed Narmada Cereal Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Nikhil Automobiles Ltd TL CRISIL BB 27.5 Assigned Nikhil Automobiles Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Nikhil Automobiles Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 22.5 Assigned Fac Nirmal Pumps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 82 Assigned; Suspension revoked Nirmal Pumps Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 9 Assigned; Credit Suspension revoked P. R. Packing Service Line of Credit CRISIL B+ 115 Upgraded from CRISIL B P. R. Packing Service Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B P. R. Packing Service TL CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Parmatma Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Parmatma Cottons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 32 Upgraded from CRISIL B Patel Agri Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 68 Reaffirmed Patel Agri Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 99.5 Reaffirmed Perfect Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 43.6 Assigned Perfect Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.4 Assigned Loan Fac Perfect Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Perfex Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Perfex Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Piyanshu Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Piyanshu Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 120 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Print Tex India CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Print Tex India TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned PRR Travels CC CRISIL BB 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ PRR Travels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Radha Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 4.9 Assigned Radha Rice Mill Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 9 Assigned Radha Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Radha Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Radhu Industries CC CRISIL BB- 57.5 Assigned Roto Power Projects Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Roto Power Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 70 Assigned Loan Fac Rudranee Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BB 1090 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Rudranee Infrastructure Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Satya Megha Industries CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Satya Megha Industries LOC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Satya Megha Industries TL CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Shankar Saw Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shivalik Trade Links Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 540 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Shree Electromelts Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned; Suspension revoked Shree Venus Energy System Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 32 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shree Venus Energy System Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 26.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Shree Venus Energy System Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sita Ram and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sonu Builders CC CRISIL BB- 22.5 Assigned Soorya21 Nextech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sovereign Diamonds Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 155 Reaffirmed Sovereign Diamonds Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sovereign Diamonds Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2 Reaffirmed Space Knitwears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Space Knitwears Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Sree Karpagamoorthy Automobiles CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Sree Karpagamoorthy Automobiles Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 30 Assigned The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 176 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd Key Loan CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 14 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 412.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 326.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 190 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Unilink Pharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 17.5 Assigned Unilink Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 22.5 Assigned Loan Fac Unilink Pharma Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Assigned Unilink Pharma Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 30 Assigned United Steel Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Vishal Ferro Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Vishal Ferro Alloys Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vishal Ferro Alloys Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Vitrag Construction Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Loan Fac Vitrag Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Wadhwani Cold Storage and Ice Plant Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL B 73.8 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Wadhwani Cold Storage and Ice Plant TL CRISIL B 6.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Xrbia Developers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 350 Assigned Loan Fac Xrbia North Hinjewadi Developers Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 300 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Xrbia Warai Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 250 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.