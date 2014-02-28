Feb 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 27, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambica Jute Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 70 reaffirmed Ambica Jute Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 reaffirmed Arun Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 reaffirmed Asian Fabricx Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 reaffirmed Asian Fabricx Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 reaffirmed Asian Fabricx Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 450 reaffirmed BSR Infratech India Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 1100 Assigned BSR Infratech India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1200 Assigned Cherukattu Industries Foreign Demand CRISIL A4+ 150 Downgraded Bill Purchase from CRISIL A3 Cherukattu Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 CS Aerotherm Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Deco Mica Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 reaffirmed Durgapur Iron & Steel Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 13.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 4 reaffirmed Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 5 reaffirmed Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 14 reaffirmed Discounting Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 6 reaffirmed Elve Corporation LOC CRISIL A4 40 reaffirmed Enal Drugs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Enal Drugs Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Enrich Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 450 Assigned Loan Fac Frontline Systems & Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Frontline Systems & Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12 Assigned Frontline Systems & Services Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Galaxy Surfactants Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 400 reaffirmed Galaxy Surfactants Ltd Buyer Credit Limit#CRISIL A2 248 reaffirmed # 4,000,000 USD converted to INR at assumed rate of 62 INR/USD Galaxy Surfactants Ltd Inland/Import LOC^^CRISIL A2 1250 reaffirmed ^^ Sublimit of Rs.550 million for EPC/export bill discounting, Rs.200 million for overdraft and short-term loans, and Rs.300 million for bonds and guarantees Galaxy Surfactants Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2 1050 reaffirmed ^ Out of Rs.700 million - Sub-limit of Rs.350 million for bank guarantee and interchangeable with fund-based facility up to Rs.100 million Galaxy Surfactants Ltd Packing Credit## CRISIL A2 500 reaffirmed ## One way 100 per cent interchangeability to bill discounting Galaxy Surfactants Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 254 reaffirmed Galaxy Surfactants Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 100 reaffirmed Gee Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 830 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Gee Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 250 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A2 Hexa International Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Hitachi Consulting Software Services BG CRISIL A1 79.8 reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Hitachi Consulting Software Services LOC CRISIL A1 2.5 reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Hitachi Consulting Software Services Proposed BG CRISIL A1 65.2 reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Indo-American Hybrid Seeds (India) PvtLOC CRISIL A3 5 reaffirmed Ltd Kamala Tea Co Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 12 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL A4 Kamala Tea Co Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL D 6 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Mahakali Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 reaffirmed Maxout Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Mehk Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Pioneer Elabs Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 reaffirmed S D R Commercials Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 11.1 Assigned S D R Commercials Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned S.V. Electronics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Snam Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Assigned Sree Anjaneya Medical Trust BG CRISIL A4 48.8 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sterlite Grid Ltd BG CRISIL A3 600 reaffirmed Sterlite Grid Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A3 1100 reaffirmed Sulabh International Social Service Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1 500 reaffirmed Organisation Supergems (India) Pvt Ltd Export CRISIL A4 450 reaffirmed Post-Shipment Credit Usha Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A3 6 reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambica Jute Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 reaffirmed Ambica Jute Mills Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB 20 reaffirmed Ambica Jute Mills Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 50 reaffirmed Ambica Jute Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 20 reaffirmed AMDD Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 1300 Assigned AMDD Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 400 Assigned Annapurna Cotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 34.9 Assigned Annapurna Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Annapurna Cotex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.2 Assigned Loan Fac A-One Textech Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B- 65 Assigned A-One Textech Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL B- 120 Assigned Arun Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 reaffirmed Asian Fabricx Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 347.3 reaffirmed Assam Bengal Navigation Company Pvt LtTL CRISIL BB- 63 reaffirmed BSR Infratech India Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned Chitra Utsav Video Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL D 162 Downgraded Discounting Loan from CRISIL B- CS Aerotherm Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20* Assigned * Fully Interchangeable with Letter of Credit. Deco Mica Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 reaffirmed Deco Mica Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 18.2 reaffirmed Loan Fac Deco Mica Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 5 reaffirmed Credit Dudhepukur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.8 reaffirmed Dudhepukur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 49.3 reaffirmed Dudhepukur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 18.1 reaffirmed Loan Fac Dudhepukur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL D 9.7 reaffirmed Dudhepukur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 52 reaffirmed Durgapur Iron & Steel Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 reaffirmed Durgapur Iron & Steel Co Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 reaffirmed Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 65 reaffirmed Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 226 reaffirmed Loan Fac Elve Corporation Bill Discounting CRISIL B- 100 reaffirmed Elve Corporation Packing Credit CRISIL B- 45 reaffirmed Elve Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 40 reaffirmed Loan Fac Enal Drugs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Enal Drugs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Enrich Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Fortis Hospitals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 700 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Fortis Hospitals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 300 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A- Fortis Hospitals Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 500 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Frontline Systems & Services Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 6 Assigned Galaxy Surfactants Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 2390 reaffirmed * Out of Rs.350 million - Sub-limit of Rs.240 million for working capital demand loan (WCDL), Rs.170 million for export packing credit (EPC)/ foreign bill discounting, interchangeable with non-fund-based facility up to Rs.150 millionOut of Rs.490 million - Sub-limit of Rs.490 million for EPC, one way 100 per cent interchangeability to letter of credit/bank guarantee Out of Rs.750 million - Sub-limit of Rs.300 million for WCDL, Rs.600million for packing credit/ bill discounting Galaxy Surfactants Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1570 reaffirmed Galaxy Surfactants Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 943 reaffirmed Loan Fac Gee Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 2250 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Gee Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB+ 420 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ * Interchangeable to Fund Based limits to the extent of Rs.155 Million Gee Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 750 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Hexa International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 42.5 Assigned Hexa International Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BB 50 Assigned #Includes sub limit of Rs.15 Million of Export Packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Rs.15 Million of Foreign Bill Discounting and Rs.50 Million of Letter of Credit/Buyers Credit Hitachi Consulting Software Services CC CRISIL A+ 5 reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Indo-American Hybrid Seeds (India) PvtCC CRISIL BBB- 90 reaffirmed Ltd JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 500 reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 1500 reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 3000 reaffirmed Loan Fac Kamala Tea Co Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Kamala Tea Co Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 96.8 Downgraded Loan Fac^ from CRISIL B- ^ Includes sublimit of foreign currency loan of Rs.4 million Kamala Tea Co Ltd Tea Hypothecation* CRISIL D 92 Downgraded from CRISIL B- * Includes sublimit of foreign currency loan of Rs.35 million Kamala Tea Co Ltd TL CRISIL D 19.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Komman Peoples Welfare Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Assigned Loan Fac Komman Peoples Welfare Society TL CRISIL B 52.8 Assigned Mahakali Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 242.5 reaffirmed Mahakali Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2 reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahakali Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 110 reaffirmed Maxout Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac Maxout Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Mehk Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Loan Fac Mehk Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Mehk Chemicals Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Overdraft Fac Nature Magic World TL CRISIL BBB 6 Assigned Nature Magic World CC CRISIL BBB 15 Assigned Nature Magic World Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 129 Assigned Loan Fac Nature's Essence Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 69 Assigned Nature's Essence Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Nature's Essence Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 81 Assigned Loan Fac Pioneer Elabs Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 reaffirmed Pioneer Elabs Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 43 reaffirmed Loan Fac Pioneer Elabs Ltd TL CRISIL BB 350 reaffirmed S D R Commercials Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1.6 Assigned S D R Commercials Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 17.3 Assigned Loan Fac S D R Commercials Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned S.V. Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sagar Steels Processing & ManufacturinProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Unit Loan Fac Sagar Steels Processing & ManufacturinTL CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Unit Saheli Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Loan Fac Siddhivinayak Aesthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Siddhivinayak Aesthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Snam Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 410 Assigned Snam Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 195 Assigned Sonovision Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Sree Anjaneya Medical Trust TL CRISIL B- 258.7 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sterlite Grid Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 100 reaffirmed Sulabh International Social Service Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 20 reaffirmed Organisation Loan Fac Sulabh International Social Service TL CRISIL A+ 280 reaffirmed Organisation Unipearl Alloys CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Unipearl Alloys Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 34.5 Assigned Loan Fac Usha Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 reaffirmed Usha Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 35.7 reaffirmed Loan Fac Usha Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 53.3 reaffirmed Victorious Kidss Educares Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 54 Assigned Victorious Kidss Educares Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 20 Assigned against term deposits Victorious Kidss Educares Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Victorious Kidss Educares Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 16 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 