Feb 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 27, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ambica Jute Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 70 reaffirmed
Ambica Jute Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 reaffirmed
Arun Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 reaffirmed
Asian Fabricx Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 reaffirmed
Asian Fabricx Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 reaffirmed
Asian Fabricx Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 450 reaffirmed
BSR Infratech India Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 1100 Assigned
BSR Infratech India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1200 Assigned
Cherukattu Industries Foreign Demand CRISIL A4+ 150 Downgraded
Bill Purchase from CRISIL A3
Cherukattu Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
CS Aerotherm Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Deco Mica Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 reaffirmed
Durgapur Iron & Steel Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 13.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 4 reaffirmed
Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 5 reaffirmed
Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 14 reaffirmed
Discounting
Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 6 reaffirmed
Elve Corporation LOC CRISIL A4 40 reaffirmed
Enal Drugs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Enal Drugs Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Enrich Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 450 Assigned
Loan Fac
Frontline Systems & Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
Frontline Systems & Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12 Assigned
Frontline Systems & Services Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 400 reaffirmed
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd Buyer Credit Limit#CRISIL A2 248 reaffirmed
# 4,000,000 USD converted to INR at assumed rate of 62 INR/USD
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd Inland/Import LOC^^CRISIL A2 1250 reaffirmed
^^ Sublimit of Rs.550 million for EPC/export bill discounting, Rs.200 million for overdraft and
short-term loans, and Rs.300 million for bonds and guarantees
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2 1050 reaffirmed
^ Out of Rs.700 million - Sub-limit of Rs.350 million for bank guarantee and interchangeable
with fund-based facility up to Rs.100 million
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd Packing Credit## CRISIL A2 500 reaffirmed
## One way 100 per cent interchangeability to bill discounting
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 254 reaffirmed
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 100 reaffirmed
Gee Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 830 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
Gee Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 250 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL A2
Hexa International Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Hitachi Consulting Software Services BG CRISIL A1 79.8 reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Hitachi Consulting Software Services LOC CRISIL A1 2.5 reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Hitachi Consulting Software Services Proposed BG CRISIL A1 65.2 reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Indo-American Hybrid Seeds (India) PvtLOC CRISIL A3 5 reaffirmed
Ltd
Kamala Tea Co Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 12 Downgraded
Purchase from CRISIL A4
Kamala Tea Co Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL D 6 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Mahakali Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 reaffirmed
Maxout Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Mehk Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Pioneer Elabs Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 reaffirmed
S D R Commercials Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 11.1 Assigned
S D R Commercials Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
S.V. Electronics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Snam Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Assigned
Sree Anjaneya Medical Trust BG CRISIL A4 48.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Sterlite Grid Ltd BG CRISIL A3 600 reaffirmed
Sterlite Grid Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A3 1100 reaffirmed
Sulabh International Social Service Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1 500 reaffirmed
Organisation
Supergems (India) Pvt Ltd Export CRISIL A4 450 reaffirmed
Post-Shipment
Credit
Usha Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A3 6 reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ambica Jute Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 reaffirmed
Ambica Jute Mills Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB 20 reaffirmed
Ambica Jute Mills Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 50 reaffirmed
Ambica Jute Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 20 reaffirmed
AMDD Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 1300 Assigned
AMDD Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 400 Assigned
Annapurna Cotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 34.9 Assigned
Annapurna Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned
Annapurna Cotex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
A-One Textech Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B- 65 Assigned
A-One Textech Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL B- 120 Assigned
Arun Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 reaffirmed
Asian Fabricx Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 347.3 reaffirmed
Assam Bengal Navigation Company Pvt LtTL CRISIL BB- 63 reaffirmed
BSR Infratech India Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned
Chitra Utsav Video Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL D 162 Downgraded
Discounting Loan from CRISIL B-
CS Aerotherm Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20* Assigned
* Fully Interchangeable with Letter of Credit.
Deco Mica Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 reaffirmed
Deco Mica Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 18.2 reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Deco Mica Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 5 reaffirmed
Credit
Dudhepukur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.8 reaffirmed
Dudhepukur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 49.3 reaffirmed
Dudhepukur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 18.1 reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Dudhepukur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL D 9.7 reaffirmed
Dudhepukur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 52 reaffirmed
Durgapur Iron & Steel Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 reaffirmed
Durgapur Iron & Steel Co Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 reaffirmed
Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 65 reaffirmed
Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 226 reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Elve Corporation Bill Discounting CRISIL B- 100 reaffirmed
Elve Corporation Packing Credit CRISIL B- 45 reaffirmed
Elve Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 40 reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Enal Drugs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Enal Drugs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Enrich Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Fortis Hospitals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 700 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
Fortis Hospitals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 300 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A-
Fortis Hospitals Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 500 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
Frontline Systems & Services Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 6 Assigned
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 2390 reaffirmed
* Out of Rs.350 million - Sub-limit of Rs.240 million for working capital demand loan (WCDL),
Rs.170 million for export packing credit (EPC)/ foreign bill discounting, interchangeable with
non-fund-based facility up to Rs.150 millionOut of Rs.490 million - Sub-limit of Rs.490 million
for EPC, one way 100 per cent interchangeability to letter of credit/bank guarantee Out of
Rs.750 million - Sub-limit of Rs.300 million for WCDL, Rs.600million for packing credit/ bill
discounting
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1570 reaffirmed
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 943 reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gee Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 2250 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Gee Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB+ 420 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
* Interchangeable to Fund Based limits to the extent of Rs.155 Million
Gee Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 750 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB+
Hexa International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 42.5 Assigned
Hexa International Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
#Includes sub limit of Rs.15 Million of Export Packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign
Currency, Rs.15 Million of Foreign Bill Discounting and Rs.50 Million of Letter of Credit/Buyers
Credit
Hitachi Consulting Software Services CC CRISIL A+ 5 reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Indo-American Hybrid Seeds (India) PvtCC CRISIL BBB- 90 reaffirmed
Ltd
JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 500 reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 1500 reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 3000 reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kamala Tea Co Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Kamala Tea Co Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 96.8 Downgraded
Loan Fac^ from CRISIL B-
^ Includes sublimit of foreign currency loan of Rs.4 million
Kamala Tea Co Ltd Tea Hypothecation* CRISIL D 92 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
* Includes sublimit of foreign currency loan of Rs.35 million
Kamala Tea Co Ltd TL CRISIL D 19.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Komman Peoples Welfare Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Assigned
Loan Fac
Komman Peoples Welfare Society TL CRISIL B 52.8 Assigned
Mahakali Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 242.5 reaffirmed
Mahakali Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2 reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mahakali Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 110 reaffirmed
Maxout Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
Maxout Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Mehk Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mehk Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned
Mehk Chemicals Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Overdraft Fac
Nature Magic World TL CRISIL BBB 6 Assigned
Nature Magic World CC CRISIL BBB 15 Assigned
Nature Magic World Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 129 Assigned
Loan Fac
Nature's Essence Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 69 Assigned
Nature's Essence Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned
Nature's Essence Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 81 Assigned
Loan Fac
Pioneer Elabs Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 reaffirmed
Pioneer Elabs Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 43 reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pioneer Elabs Ltd TL CRISIL BB 350 reaffirmed
S D R Commercials Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1.6 Assigned
S D R Commercials Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 17.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
S D R Commercials Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned
S.V. Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Sagar Steels Processing & ManufacturinProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned
Unit Loan Fac
Sagar Steels Processing & ManufacturinTL CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Unit
Saheli Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 200 Assigned
Loan Fac
Siddhivinayak Aesthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Siddhivinayak Aesthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Snam Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 410 Assigned
Snam Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 195 Assigned
Sonovision Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned
Sree Anjaneya Medical Trust TL CRISIL B- 258.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Sterlite Grid Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 100 reaffirmed
Sulabh International Social Service Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 20 reaffirmed
Organisation Loan Fac
Sulabh International Social Service TL CRISIL A+ 280 reaffirmed
Organisation
Unipearl Alloys CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Unipearl Alloys Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 34.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Usha Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 reaffirmed
Usha Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 35.7 reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Usha Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 53.3 reaffirmed
Victorious Kidss Educares Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 54 Assigned
Victorious Kidss Educares Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
against term
deposits
Victorious Kidss Educares Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Victorious Kidss Educares Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 16 Assigned
Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
