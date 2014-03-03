Mar 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 28, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arcon Project Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 79.5 Reaffirmed
Bally Jute Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Assigned
Bally Jute Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned
Cherukattu Industries Foreign Demand CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned
Bill Purchase
Cherukattu Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Cherukattu Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
Coco Latex Exports (P) Ltd. Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned
Coco Latex Exports (P) Ltd. BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned
Dicitex Furnishings Ltd Foreign Demand CRISIL A4+ 230 Assigned
Bill Purchase
Dicitex Furnishings Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned
Dicitex Furnishings Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Dicitex Furnishings Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned
Dicitex Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Dicitex Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 52.5 Assigned
Duroflex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed
Duroflex Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed
Exchange
Duroflex Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
Duroflex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed
Emars Mining & Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 350 Assigned
Loan Fac
Geo Foundations and Structures Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 118.8 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A3
Harso Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Jodhpur Health Care Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Jajoo Enterprises Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Kraftwares (India) Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 15 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kraftwares (India) Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 60 Assigned
Foreign Currency$
$ includes a sub-limit for Export Bills Re-Discounting facility of 30.0 Million
and foreign letter of credit facility of 30.0 Million
Kraftwares (India) Ltd Packing Credit% CRISIL A2 65 Assigned
% includes a sublimit of Packing Credit Foreign Currency of RS. 65 Million
Kraftwares (India) Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 30 Assigned
Credit
K-Three Electronics Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 0.6 Reaffirmed
K-Three Electronics Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed
M/S J. K. Star Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Forward
Mahavir Rice Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed
Mithabhi Lamps Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Nevedha Knitts Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Nevedha Knitts Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Perfect Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 45 Assigned
Credit
Perfect Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Assigned
Perfect Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Assigned
Perfect Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 280 Assigned
Credit
Rama Overseas Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed
Ramakrishna Teletronics Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 150 Assigned
RBR Garments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
RBR Garments Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
RBR Garments Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed
Purchase
RBR Garments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed
RBR Garments Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Credit
S. V. Bandi Engineers & Contractors BG CRISIL A4 45 Assigned
Sangam Weavers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Sangam Weavers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Shubhyan Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 100 Assigned
Fac
Special Banking Arrangement against Line of Credit CRISIL A1+(SO) 45000 Assigned
subsidy to Fertiliser Companies.(SBI
Consortium)
Tatanet Services Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A2+ 120 Reaffirmed
Texmaco UGL Rail Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
Texmaco UGL Rail Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
Thomson Press India Ltd BG* CRISIL A2 65 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
*Rs.50.00 million interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Thomson Press India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Varun Beverages Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 1658 Reaffirmed
^Rs.758 Million letter of credit for three years towards capex
Varun Beverages Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 825 Reaffirmed
Venus Cotsyn (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Walchandnagar Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 10450 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advance Cropcare (INDIA) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed
Advance Cropcare (INDIA) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 34.5 Reaffirmed
Alloytech CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed
Alloytech Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Amethyst Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
Arcon Project Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35.5 Reaffirmed
Bally Jute Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Assigned
Chennai Micro Print Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 115 Assigned
Chennai Micro Print Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 5.7 Assigned
Chennai Micro Print Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 79.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Coco Latex Exports (P) Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Coco Latex Exports (P) Ltd. Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB 15 Assigned
Coco Latex Exports (P) Ltd. Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned
Delta Msand Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Delta Msand Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Dewa Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 2870 Reaffirmed
Dhanalaxmi Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Dhanalaxmi Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned
Dhanalaxmi Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Dicitex Furnishings Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Assigned
Dicitex Furnishings Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 283.7 Assigned
Dicitex Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 340 Assigned
Dicitex Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 430 Assigned
Duroflex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed
Duroflex Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
Duroflex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 95 Reaffirmed
Emars Mining & Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 650 Assigned
Loan Fac
EMC Super Speciality Hospitals Pvt LtdCC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed
EMC Super Speciality Hospitals Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 18.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
EMC Super Speciality Hospitals Pvt LtdTL CRISIL D 81.8 Reaffirmed
Geo Foundations and Structures Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Geo Foundations and Structures Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Ghubaya Educational Society TL CRISIL D 99.1 Assigned
Gold Museum Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Assigned
Grand Motors Sales and Services Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Ltd Loan Fac
Grand Motors Sales and Services Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned
Ltd
Grand Motors Sales and Services Pvt Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Ltd Fac
Guru Aashish Texfab Ltd CC CRISIL D 550 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Guru Aashish Texfab Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 250 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Hare Krishna Jewellery House Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Assigned
Hare Krishna Jewellery House Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 127.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Harso Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed
Heena Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Heena Enterprises CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned
Heena Enterprises Channel Financing CRISIL B 40 Assigned
J M M Containers Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 150 Assigned
Loan Fac
J M Mhatre Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 150 Assigned
Loan Fac
Jajoo Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL D 420 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
JMM Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 48.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
JMM Infra Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 101.5 Assigned
Jodhpur Health Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 375 Assigned
Jodhpur Health Care Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kraftwares (India) Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 20 Assigned
* includes a sub-limit of foreign letter of credit facility of 5.0 Million
K-Three Electronics Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
K-Three Electronics Pvt. Ltd. TL* CRISIL BB- 52.4 Reaffirmed
*LC limit of Rs.20 million within Term Loan
K-Three Electronics Pvt. Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Credit
L H Sugar Factories Ltd CC CRISIL 1500 Rating placed
BBB+(Notice of on Notice of
Withdrawal) Withdrawal
L H Sugar Factories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 30 Rating placed
Loan Fac BBB+(Notice of on Notice of
Withdrawal) Withdrawal
M/S J. K. Star Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
Loan Fac
M/S J. K. Star Post Shipment CRISIL BB 150 Assigned
Credit
M/S Mala Roy & Others Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 125 Assigned
Loan Fac
M/s Siflon Drugs Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
M/s Siflon Drugs CC CRISIL BB 65 Assigned
M/s Siflon Drugs Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
Mahavir Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded
from
CRISIL B
Mithabhi Lamps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Mithabhi Lamps Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Nagpal Warehouse Inc. TL CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Nevedha Knitts LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BB-
Perfect Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 158 Assigned
Prahladrai Fabrics Ltd CC CRISIL D 350 Downgraded
from
CRISIL
BB+
Prahladrai Fabrics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 600 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Ramakrishna Teletronics Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 250 Reaffirmed
RBR Garments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Rishi Traders CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
S. V. Bandi Engineers & Contractors Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Sahyadri Healthcare & Diagnostics Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 125.5 Assigned
Ltd
Sangam Weavers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed
Sangam Weavers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 59.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sangam Weavers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 3.7 Reaffirmed
Satya Megha Industries CC CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed
Satya Megha Industries LOC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed
Satya Megha Industries TL CRISIL D 122 Reaffirmed
Shivam Cotex CC CRISIL B+ 177 Assigned
Shivam Cotex TL CRISIL B+ 23 Assigned
Shri Adieshwar Traders CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned
Shri Giriraj Traders CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned
Shri Santkrupa Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded
from
CRISIL C
Shri Santkrupa Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 6 Upgraded
Loan Fac from
CRISIL C
Shri Santkrupa Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B- 14 Upgraded
from
CRISIL C
Shubhyan Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B+
Shubhyan Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B+
Swadhaar FinServe Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 250 Assigned
Loan Fac
T.J.S. Engineering College TL CRISIL B+ 90 Upgraded
from
CRISIL B
Tatanet Services Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 80 Reaffirmed
Tatanet Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Texmaco UGL Rail Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
* Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Bills Discounting,
Export Packing Credit, Packing Credit in Foreign
Currency and Foreign Bills Discounting
Texmaco UGL Rail Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 600 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Thomson Press India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 100 Withdrawal
Thomson Press India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 550 Withdrawal
Thomson Press India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 610 Withdrawal
Thomson Press India Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 830 Upgraded from
CRISIL
BBB
^Rs.200.00 million interchangeable with export packing credit/pre-shipment
credit in foreign currency/export bill discount/export bill purchase
Thomson Press India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL
BBB
Varun Beverages Ltd CC CRISIL A 3035 Reaffirmed
Varun Beverages Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 80.9 Reaffirmed
Varun Beverages Ltd TL CRISIL A 10559.9 Reaffirmed
Venus Cotsyn (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned
Venus Cotsyn (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned
Loan Fac
Venus Cotsyn (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned
VHV Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned
VHV Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 155.7 Assigned
Viraj Alchohol & Allied Industries LtdCC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Viraj Alchohol & Allied Industries LtdTL CRISIL B+ 170 Assigned
Vrundavan Ginning & Oil Mill CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B+
Vrundavan Ginning & Oil Mill Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 30 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B+
Vrundavan Ginning & Oil Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Downgraded
Loan Fac from
CRISIL B+
Walchandnagar Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 600 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A-
* Interchangeable with packing credit
Walchandnagar Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 595 Downgraded
From
CRISIL A-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
