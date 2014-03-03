Mar 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 28, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arcon Project Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 79.5 Reaffirmed Bally Jute Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Assigned Bally Jute Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned Cherukattu Industries Foreign Demand CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Bill Purchase Cherukattu Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Cherukattu Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac Coco Latex Exports (P) Ltd. Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned Coco Latex Exports (P) Ltd. BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned Dicitex Furnishings Ltd Foreign Demand CRISIL A4+ 230 Assigned Bill Purchase Dicitex Furnishings Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Dicitex Furnishings Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Dicitex Furnishings Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Dicitex Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Dicitex Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 52.5 Assigned Duroflex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Duroflex Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Exchange Duroflex Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Duroflex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Emars Mining & Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 350 Assigned Loan Fac Geo Foundations and Structures Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 118.8 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Harso Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Jodhpur Health Care Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Jajoo Enterprises Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kraftwares (India) Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 15 Assigned Loan Fac Kraftwares (India) Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 60 Assigned Foreign Currency$ $ includes a sub-limit for Export Bills Re-Discounting facility of 30.0 Million and foreign letter of credit facility of 30.0 Million Kraftwares (India) Ltd Packing Credit% CRISIL A2 65 Assigned % includes a sublimit of Packing Credit Foreign Currency of RS. 65 Million Kraftwares (India) Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 30 Assigned Credit K-Three Electronics Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 0.6 Reaffirmed K-Three Electronics Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed M/S J. K. Star Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Forward Mahavir Rice Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Mithabhi Lamps Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Nevedha Knitts Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Nevedha Knitts Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Perfect Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 45 Assigned Credit Perfect Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Assigned Perfect Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Assigned Perfect Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 280 Assigned Credit Rama Overseas Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Ramakrishna Teletronics Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 150 Assigned RBR Garments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed RBR Garments Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed RBR Garments Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed Purchase RBR Garments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed RBR Garments Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Credit S. V. Bandi Engineers & Contractors BG CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Sangam Weavers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Sangam Weavers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Shubhyan Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Fac Special Banking Arrangement against Line of Credit CRISIL A1+(SO) 45000 Assigned subsidy to Fertiliser Companies.(SBI Consortium) Tatanet Services Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A2+ 120 Reaffirmed Texmaco UGL Rail Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Texmaco UGL Rail Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Thomson Press India Ltd BG* CRISIL A2 65 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ *Rs.50.00 million interchangeable with Letter of Credit Thomson Press India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Varun Beverages Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 1658 Reaffirmed ^Rs.758 Million letter of credit for three years towards capex Varun Beverages Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 825 Reaffirmed Venus Cotsyn (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Walchandnagar Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 10450 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Cropcare (INDIA) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Advance Cropcare (INDIA) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 34.5 Reaffirmed Alloytech CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Alloytech Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Amethyst Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Arcon Project Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35.5 Reaffirmed Bally Jute Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Assigned Chennai Micro Print Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 115 Assigned Chennai Micro Print Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 5.7 Assigned Chennai Micro Print Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 79.3 Assigned Loan Fac Coco Latex Exports (P) Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned Loan Fac Coco Latex Exports (P) Ltd. Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB 15 Assigned Coco Latex Exports (P) Ltd. Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned Delta Msand Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Delta Msand Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Dewa Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 2870 Reaffirmed Dhanalaxmi Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned Loan Fac Dhanalaxmi Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned Dhanalaxmi Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Assigned Dicitex Furnishings Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Assigned Dicitex Furnishings Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 283.7 Assigned Dicitex Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 340 Assigned Dicitex Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 430 Assigned Duroflex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Duroflex Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Duroflex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 95 Reaffirmed Emars Mining & Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 650 Assigned Loan Fac EMC Super Speciality Hospitals Pvt LtdCC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed EMC Super Speciality Hospitals Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 18.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac EMC Super Speciality Hospitals Pvt LtdTL CRISIL D 81.8 Reaffirmed Geo Foundations and Structures Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Geo Foundations and Structures Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ghubaya Educational Society TL CRISIL D 99.1 Assigned Gold Museum Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Assigned Grand Motors Sales and Services Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Grand Motors Sales and Services Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Ltd Grand Motors Sales and Services Pvt Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Ltd Fac Guru Aashish Texfab Ltd CC CRISIL D 550 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Guru Aashish Texfab Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 250 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Hare Krishna Jewellery House Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Assigned Hare Krishna Jewellery House Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 127.5 Assigned Loan Fac Harso Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Heena Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned Loan Fac Heena Enterprises CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned Heena Enterprises Channel Financing CRISIL B 40 Assigned J M M Containers Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Loan Fac J M Mhatre Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 150 Assigned Loan Fac Jajoo Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL D 420 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ JMM Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 48.5 Assigned Loan Fac JMM Infra Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 101.5 Assigned Jodhpur Health Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 375 Assigned Jodhpur Health Care Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Assigned Loan Fac Kraftwares (India) Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 20 Assigned * includes a sub-limit of foreign letter of credit facility of 5.0 Million K-Three Electronics Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed K-Three Electronics Pvt. Ltd. TL* CRISIL BB- 52.4 Reaffirmed *LC limit of Rs.20 million within Term Loan K-Three Electronics Pvt. Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Credit L H Sugar Factories Ltd CC CRISIL 1500 Rating placed BBB+(Notice of on Notice of Withdrawal) Withdrawal L H Sugar Factories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 30 Rating placed Loan Fac BBB+(Notice of on Notice of Withdrawal) Withdrawal M/S J. K. Star Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Loan Fac M/S J. K. Star Post Shipment CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Credit M/S Mala Roy & Others Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 125 Assigned Loan Fac M/s Siflon Drugs Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Loan Fac M/s Siflon Drugs CC CRISIL BB 65 Assigned M/s Siflon Drugs Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Mahavir Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B Mithabhi Lamps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Mithabhi Lamps Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Nagpal Warehouse Inc. TL CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Nevedha Knitts LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Perfect Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 158 Assigned Prahladrai Fabrics Ltd CC CRISIL D 350 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Prahladrai Fabrics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 600 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Ramakrishna Teletronics Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 250 Reaffirmed RBR Garments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Rishi Traders CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned S. V. Bandi Engineers & Contractors Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Sahyadri Healthcare & Diagnostics Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 125.5 Assigned Ltd Sangam Weavers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Sangam Weavers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 59.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sangam Weavers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 3.7 Reaffirmed Satya Megha Industries CC CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Satya Megha Industries LOC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Satya Megha Industries TL CRISIL D 122 Reaffirmed Shivam Cotex CC CRISIL B+ 177 Assigned Shivam Cotex TL CRISIL B+ 23 Assigned Shri Adieshwar Traders CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Shri Giriraj Traders CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Shri Santkrupa Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL C Shri Santkrupa Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 6 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL C Shri Santkrupa Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B- 14 Upgraded from CRISIL C Shubhyan Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shubhyan Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Swadhaar FinServe Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 250 Assigned Loan Fac T.J.S. Engineering College TL CRISIL B+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B Tatanet Services Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 80 Reaffirmed Tatanet Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Texmaco UGL Rail Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ * Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Bills Discounting, Export Packing Credit, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency and Foreign Bills Discounting Texmaco UGL Rail Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 600 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Thomson Press India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 100 Withdrawal Thomson Press India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 550 Withdrawal Thomson Press India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 610 Withdrawal Thomson Press India Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 830 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB ^Rs.200.00 million interchangeable with export packing credit/pre-shipment credit in foreign currency/export bill discount/export bill purchase Thomson Press India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Varun Beverages Ltd CC CRISIL A 3035 Reaffirmed Varun Beverages Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 80.9 Reaffirmed Varun Beverages Ltd TL CRISIL A 10559.9 Reaffirmed Venus Cotsyn (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Venus Cotsyn (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac Venus Cotsyn (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned VHV Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned VHV Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 155.7 Assigned Viraj Alchohol & Allied Industries LtdCC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Viraj Alchohol & Allied Industries LtdTL CRISIL B+ 170 Assigned Vrundavan Ginning & Oil Mill CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Vrundavan Ginning & Oil Mill Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Vrundavan Ginning & Oil Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Walchandnagar Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 600 Downgraded from CRISIL A- * Interchangeable with packing credit Walchandnagar Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 595 Downgraded From CRISIL A- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)