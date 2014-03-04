Mar 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 3, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B D Overseas Bill CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Pur-Discounting Fac^ ^Letter of Credit backed B D Overseas Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with non-letter of credit (LC)-backed foreign bill discounting B. M. Engineering Industries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 19 Assigned B. M. Engineering Industries BG CRISIL A4 19 Assigned Binaguri Tea Co. Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Geecy Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 170 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Gujarat Pratibha Johnson OMT-2 Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A3 150 Suspended Jagdamba Cereals Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Kafila Forge Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 110 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ Kafila Forge Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 175 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kapoor Cotsyn (India) Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Kapoor Cotsyn (India) Packing Credit CRISIL A4 42.5 Reaffirmed M/s. Raj Construction Co BG CRISIL A4+ 220 Assigned Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Nawa Engineers & Consultants Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Nawa Engineers & Consultants Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Pallavi Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Pulse Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Reliance Fabrications Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Reliance Fabrications Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Shree Ambe Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd Bank Guarantee CRISIL A4+ 1 - Star Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Thermo Cables Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 410 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Thermo Cables Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Thermo Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Thermopads Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed Unimax Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Vimal Fire Controls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 300 Assigned WRC Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Wysetek Systems Technologists Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B D Overseas CC CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B B D Overseas TL CRISIL B+ 12.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B B. M. Engineering Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Assigned Loan Fac B. M. Engineering Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Binaguri Tea Co. Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Binaguri Tea Co. Pvt. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 68 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Binaguri Tea Co. Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 36.7 Placed Loan Fac on Notice of Withdrawal Brahmaputra Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 34 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Brahmaputra Paper Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 13.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Brahmaputra Paper Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 67.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B- DSM International Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 160 Reassigned Purchase* *Foreign outward bill purchase/ foreign outward usance bill purchase DSM International Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 40 Reassigned Ebony Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed Ebony Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed G D Manglam Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 400 Reassigned Purchase* *Foreign outward bill purchase/ foreign outward usance bill purchase G D Manglam Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 50 Reassigned Gajra Differential Gears Ltd BG CRISIL D 1 Reaffirmed Gajra Differential Gears Ltd CC CRISIL D 95 Reaffirmed Gajra Differential Gears Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Gajra Differential Gears Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 36.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gajra Differential Gears Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 30.6 Reaffirmed Geecy Engineering Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BBB- 87 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Gujarat Pratibha Johnson OMT-2 Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BBB- 400 Suspended Gupta Rice & General Mills CC* CRISIL B- 190 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with packing credit to the extent of Rs.40 million Gupta Rice & General Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Infrastructure Logistic Systems Ltd TL CRISIL B- 112.5 Reaffirmed Jagdamba Cereals Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 197.5 Reaffirmed Jagdamba Cereals Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kafila Forge Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 265 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Kafila Forge Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Kapoor Cotsyn (India) CC CRISIL B 2.5 Reaffirmed Kapoor Cotsyn (India) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Komal Exotic Spices Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC* CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed *Rs.20 Million interchangeable with Cash Credit Facility Komal Exotic Spices Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Konark Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 370 Reassigned Purchase* *Foreign outward bill purchase/ foreign outward usance bill purchase Konark Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 80 Reassigned M/s. Raj Construction Co TL CRISIL BB+ 6.8 Assigned M/s. Raj Construction Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 3.2 Assigned Loan Fac M/s. Raj Construction Co CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Mauli Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Mauli Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 28.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mauli Metal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6.7 Reaffirmed Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed Nawa Engineers & Consultants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 220 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Nawa Engineers & Consultants Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 31.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Newa Technocity (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1250 Downgraded from CRISIL B Pallavi Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 47.5 Reaffirmed Pallavi Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Fac Pulse Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Pulse Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 64.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Pulse Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd SME Care Loan CRISIL BB+ 5.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Pulse Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 19.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Rajparis Civil Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Reliance Fabrications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Reliance Fabrications Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Reliance Fabrications Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Credit Reliance Fabrications Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 13.5 Reaffirmed Sakti Steel Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed Shree Ambe Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Suspended Shree Ambe Food Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Suspended Sidh Designers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 190 Reassigned Purchase Sidh Designers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 60 Reassigned Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 67.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 46.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 16.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Star Exports CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Star Exports Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 175 Reaffirmed Star Exports Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Star Exports TL CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Sudarshan Beopar Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80.5 Assigned Supreme Agrofoods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Supreme Agrofoods Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Supreme Agrofoods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Supreme Agrofoods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 37 Reaffirmed Supreme Agrofoods Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Thermo Cables Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400* Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- *Export packing credit/Foreign Bills Discounting Sub-Limit of Rs.18.0 Million Thermo Cables Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Thermo Cables Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Thermo Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Thermo Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 20.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Thermo Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 9.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Thermopads Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Unimax Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Unimax Chemicals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Purchase Unnati Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1 Assigned Loan Fac Unnati Builders TL CRISIL BB- 129 Assigned Uttam Food Infrastructure Park Pvt LtdOverdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Uttam Food Infrastructure Park Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BBB- 69.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Vimal Fire Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned WRC Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 28 Reaffirmed WRC Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B 6.5 Reaffirmed WRC Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 26.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac WRC Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 4 Reaffirmed Credit WRC Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 5.2 Reaffirmed Wysetek Systems Technologists Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Wysetek Systems Technologists Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Yogmaya Traders Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 190 Reassigned Purchase* *Foreign outward bill purchase/ foreign outward usance bill purchased Yogmaya Traders Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 60 Reassigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 