Mar 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 4, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Britex Cotton International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 750 Reaffirmed
Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 155 Upgraded from
Discounting CRISIL A3
Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 765 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
First Flight Couriers Ltd BG CRISIL A3 70#* Reaffirmed
#Sublimit of Rs.50 million of working capital demand Loan (WCDL),* Sublimit of Rs.40 million of
working capital demand Loan (WCDL)
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd LOC & BG$ CRISIL A1+ 4150 Reaffirmed
$ Interchangeable with short term loan to the extent of Rs.900 million.
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd ST Loan*#@ CRISIL A1+ 8670 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.6,870 million,
#Interchangeable with Over Draft Facility to the extent of Rs.3,770 million,
@interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.5620 million and
overdraft to the extent of Rs.3270 million
Hanuman Rice & General Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Heavy Metal Pipe Centre BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Heavy Metal Pipe Centre LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Indira Securities Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed
Karismaa Foundations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Kay Bee Industrial Alloys (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A2 3 Assigned
Kay Bee Industrial Alloys (P) Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150 Assigned
Kay Bee Industrial Alloys (P) Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 100 Assigned
Credit
Kay Bee Industrial Alloys (P) Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A2 95 Assigned
Finance
Kifco Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Logon India Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Mahrishi Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
N. K. Bhojani Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
N. K. Bhojani Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed
Credit
N. K. Bhojani Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Prakash Road Lines Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
R.R. Agro Foods Bill Negotiation CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Rajshi Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Special Banking Arrangement against Line of Credit CRISIL A1+(SO) 45000 Assigned
subsidy to Fertilizer Companies.(PNB
Consortium)
Sweet Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Assigned
Travel Tours Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Travel Tours Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
VIP Industries Ltd LOC & BG** CRISIL A1 370 Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with buyers credit
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.M. Kanniappa Mudaliar & A.M.K. LT Loan CRISIL BB 194 Assigned
Jambulinga Mudaliar Educational Trust
B P Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 250 Assigned
Bhavna Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Bhavna Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Fac
Britex Cotton International Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed
Chaitanya Hospital TL CRISIL B+ 72.5 Assigned
Chaitanya Hospital Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Chaitanya Hospital Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
*Fungible with packing credit facility
Dariyalal Industries CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned
Dariyalal Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 135 Assigned
Loan Fac
First Flight Couriers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd BG CRISIL D 11 Reaffirmed
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Export Bill CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed
Purchase
-Discounting
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed
Credit
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed
GKB Ophthalmics Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA- 4198.8 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 2981.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hanuman Rice & General Mills CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed
Hanuman Rice & General Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Heavy Metal Pipe Centre CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Jag Vidhya & Sons Resorts & Hotels LLPCC CRISIL B 5 Assigned
Jag Vidhya & Sons Resorts & Hotels LLPTL CRISIL B 135 Assigned
Karismaa Foundations Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 8.5 Reaffirmed
Karismaa Foundations Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed
Kay Bee Industrial Alloys (P) Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 25 Assigned
Kay Bee Industrial Alloys (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Assigned
Kay Bee Industrial Alloys (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 57 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kifco Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kifco Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Livewel Air Team Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 450 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Livewel Air Team Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Livewel Aviation Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 375 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Livewel Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Livewel Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
Livewel Aviation Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Logon India Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 80 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Mahendra Rice Industry CC* CRISIL BB- 52.5 Reaffirmed
*Includes SME Credit of Rs.2.5Million
Mahrishi Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 85 Reaffirmed
Mochiko Shoes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed
Mochiko Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mochiko Shoes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 29 Reaffirmed
My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 160 Reaffirmed
Fac
My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 36.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 73.8 Reaffirmed
N. K. Bhojani Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 175 Reaffirmed
N. K. Bhojani Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Power Finance Corporation Ltd CC^ CRISIL AAA 75 Reaffirmed
^Limit for working capital-Working capital demand loan/Overdraft facility/Cash Credit/Line of
credit/Bank guarantee. Limit includes long-term and short-term facilities. Total working capital
borrowings not to exceed board-approved limit of Rs.75.0 billion
Power Finance Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 170.05 Reaffirmed
Prabhat Corporation Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Prakash Road Lines Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL C 100 Reaffirmed
Prakash Road Lines Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL C 20 Reaffirmed
R.R. Agro Foods TL CRISIL B+ 29.9 Reaffirmed
R.R. Agro Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
R.R. Agro Foods Letter of Comfort CRISIL B+ 12.7 Reaffirmed
R.R. Agro Foods CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed
Rajshi Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 18 Reaffirmed
Rajshi Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 81.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ridham Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Ridham Synthetics Pvt Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Ridham Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Shri Balaji Rice Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned
Sweet Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Sweet Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 97.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sweet Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Travel Tours Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Vedik Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Vedik Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Vedik Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Vedik Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 340 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
VIP Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 950 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with packing credit
VIP Industries Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A+ 480 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
