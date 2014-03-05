Mar 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 4, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Britex Cotton International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 750 Reaffirmed Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 155 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A3 Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 765 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 First Flight Couriers Ltd BG CRISIL A3 70#* Reaffirmed #Sublimit of Rs.50 million of working capital demand Loan (WCDL),* Sublimit of Rs.40 million of working capital demand Loan (WCDL) Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd LOC & BG$ CRISIL A1+ 4150 Reaffirmed $ Interchangeable with short term loan to the extent of Rs.900 million. Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd ST Loan*#@ CRISIL A1+ 8670 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.6,870 million, #Interchangeable with Over Draft Facility to the extent of Rs.3,770 million, @interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.5620 million and overdraft to the extent of Rs.3270 million Hanuman Rice & General Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Heavy Metal Pipe Centre BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Heavy Metal Pipe Centre LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Indira Securities Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Karismaa Foundations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Kay Bee Industrial Alloys (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A2 3 Assigned Kay Bee Industrial Alloys (P) Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150 Assigned Kay Bee Industrial Alloys (P) Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 100 Assigned Credit Kay Bee Industrial Alloys (P) Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A2 95 Assigned Finance Kifco Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Logon India Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Mahrishi Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed N. K. Bhojani Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed N. K. Bhojani Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Credit N. K. Bhojani Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Prakash Road Lines Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed R.R. Agro Foods Bill Negotiation CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Rajshi Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Special Banking Arrangement against Line of Credit CRISIL A1+(SO) 45000 Assigned subsidy to Fertilizer Companies.(PNB Consortium) Sweet Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Assigned Travel Tours Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Travel Tours Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac VIP Industries Ltd LOC & BG** CRISIL A1 370 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with buyers credit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.M. Kanniappa Mudaliar & A.M.K. LT Loan CRISIL BB 194 Assigned Jambulinga Mudaliar Educational Trust B P Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 250 Assigned Bhavna Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Bhavna Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Fac Britex Cotton International Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Chaitanya Hospital TL CRISIL B+ 72.5 Assigned Chaitanya Hospital Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Chaitanya Hospital Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned Loan Fac Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- *Fungible with packing credit facility Dariyalal Industries CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Dariyalal Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 135 Assigned Loan Fac First Flight Couriers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed GKB Ophthalmics Ltd BG CRISIL D 11 Reaffirmed GKB Ophthalmics Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Export Bill CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Purchase -Discounting GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Credit GKB Ophthalmics Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed GKB Ophthalmics Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA- 4198.8 Reaffirmed Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 2981.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hanuman Rice & General Mills CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Hanuman Rice & General Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Heavy Metal Pipe Centre CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Jag Vidhya & Sons Resorts & Hotels LLPCC CRISIL B 5 Assigned Jag Vidhya & Sons Resorts & Hotels LLPTL CRISIL B 135 Assigned Karismaa Foundations Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 8.5 Reaffirmed Karismaa Foundations Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Kay Bee Industrial Alloys (P) Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 25 Assigned Kay Bee Industrial Alloys (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Assigned Kay Bee Industrial Alloys (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 57 Assigned Loan Fac Kifco Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned Loan Fac Kifco Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Livewel Air Team Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 450 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Livewel Air Team Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Livewel Aviation Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 375 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Livewel Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Livewel Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Livewel Aviation Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Logon India Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 80 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- Mahendra Rice Industry CC* CRISIL BB- 52.5 Reaffirmed *Includes SME Credit of Rs.2.5Million Mahrishi Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 85 Reaffirmed Mochiko Shoes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Mochiko Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mochiko Shoes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 29 Reaffirmed My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 160 Reaffirmed Fac My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 36.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 73.8 Reaffirmed N. K. Bhojani Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 175 Reaffirmed N. K. Bhojani Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Power Finance Corporation Ltd CC^ CRISIL AAA 75 Reaffirmed ^Limit for working capital-Working capital demand loan/Overdraft facility/Cash Credit/Line of credit/Bank guarantee. Limit includes long-term and short-term facilities. Total working capital borrowings not to exceed board-approved limit of Rs.75.0 billion Power Finance Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 170.05 Reaffirmed Prabhat Corporation Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Prakash Road Lines Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL C 100 Reaffirmed Prakash Road Lines Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL C 20 Reaffirmed R.R. Agro Foods TL CRISIL B+ 29.9 Reaffirmed R.R. Agro Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R.R. Agro Foods Letter of Comfort CRISIL B+ 12.7 Reaffirmed R.R. Agro Foods CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Rajshi Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 18 Reaffirmed Rajshi Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 81.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ridham Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Ridham Synthetics Pvt Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Ridham Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Shri Balaji Rice Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Sweet Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Sweet Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 97.5 Assigned Loan Fac Sweet Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Travel Tours Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Vedik Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Vedik Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Vedik Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Vedik Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 340 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- VIP Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 950 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with packing credit VIP Industries Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A+ 480 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)