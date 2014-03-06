Mar 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 5, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ashok Granites Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1 Reaffirmed
Ashok Granites Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A2 131.3 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Ashok Granites Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed
Ashok Granites Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 75 Reaffirmed
Balaji Sourcings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Withdrawal
Balaji Sourcings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 130 Notice of
Withdrawal)
Clay Craft India Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Clay Craft India Pvt. Ltd. Derivatives Fac CRISIL A3 2 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Clay Craft India Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Dathrie Granites Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Dathrie Granites Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Credit
Deep Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 285 Reaffirmed
Deep Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 115 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Divya Jewellers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed
Divya Jewellers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 40 Reaffirmed
Eastern Enterprises BG CRISIL A3+ 35 Reaffirmed
G T P Granites Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed
G T P Granites Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed
G T P Granites Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 62 Reaffirmed
G T P Granites Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 99.3 Reaffirmed
Credit
Ganpati Sugar Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Goyal Knitwears Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Goyal Knitwears Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 51.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Granite Mart Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed
Granite Mart Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed
Granite Mart Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 137 Reaffirmed
Idea Cellular Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed
Iskcon Metals BG CRISIL A4 4 Assigned
J.D. Industries India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Jupiter Alloys & Steel (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Krypton Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Upgraded
from CRISIL A4
Krypton Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Upgraded
from CRISIL A4
Krypton Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded
from CRISIL A4
Laborate Pharmaceuticals India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed
Laborate Pharmaceuticals India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed
Laborate Pharmaceuticals India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 180 Reaffirmed
Mother Theressa Educational Society BG CRISIL A4 33.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
NCC Ltd CP CRISIL A4+ 1250 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
NCC Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
NCC Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
NCC Ltd Proposed Rupee ST CRISIL A4+ 1275 Downgraded
Loans from CRISIL
A3+
NCC Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 3725 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
NTPC-SAIL Power Company Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1450 Reaffirmed
Omkar Engineers & Contractors BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Perfect International Fabricators Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL A4 24.7 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Platina Vitrified Pvt Lmited BG CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Upgraded
from CRISIL A4
Rajendra Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 190 Assigned
Rajesh Power Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed
Romesh Power Products Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned
Sahana Jewellery Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 138.3 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
Shalina Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 85 Reaffirmed
Shalina Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed
Shri Hari Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Singh Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 Assigned
Sri Vijaya Durga Parboiled Rice Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Industries
Swelect Energy Systems Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed
* Sublimit of Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee
Texbond Nonwovens BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed
Texbond Nonwovens LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Truevalue Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 275 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abharan Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 99.5 Reaffirmed
Airotek Suspension Technologies Pvt TL CRISIL D 117.1 Assigned
Ltd
Airotek Suspension Technologies Pvt CC CRISIL D 20 Assigned
Ltd
Airotek Suspension Technologies Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50.4 Assigned
Ltd Loan Fac
Alpha Associates Lease Rental CRISIL AA 800 Reaffirmed
Discounting Loan
Alpha Associates LT Rating CRISIL AA 800 Reaffirmed
Anand Citi Centre Holdings (P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed
Bajrang Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 28 Reaffirmed
Bajrang Automobiles Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 36 Reaffirmed
Balaji Sourcings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Notice of
Withdrawal
Balaji Sourcings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Withdrawal
Bireshwar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 34 Reaffirmed
Bireshwar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 6.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bireshwar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed
Bireshwar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL D 4.3 Reaffirmed
Bireshwar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 9 Reaffirmed
Classique Associates LT Rating CRISIL AA 600 Reaffirmed
Classique Associates Rupee TL CRISIL AA 600 Reaffirmed
Clay Craft India Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Clay Craft India Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 35.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Clay Craft India Pvt. Ltd. Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 65 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Clay Craft India Pvt. Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 9 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB+
Crescendo Associates Rupee TL CRISIL AA 0.7 Reaffirmed
Crescendo Associates LT Rating CRISIL AA 700 Reaffirmed
Dathrie Granites Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed
Dathrie Granites Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 150 Reaffirmed
Deep Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Deep Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 208 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Deep Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1252 Reaffirmed
Eastern Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB 145 Reaffirmed
Gamma Constructions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 4.6 Reaffirmed
Gamma Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Rating CRISIL AA 4600 Reaffirmed
Ganpati Sugar Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 800 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 31 Reaffirmed
Credit
Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 9 Reaffirmed
Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
Goyal Knitwears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 148.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Goyal Knitwears Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 55 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Granite Mart Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed
Granite Mart Ltd TL CRISIL B 18.2 Reaffirmed
Guntur Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed
Guntur Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL BB- 368 Reaffirmed
* includes a sub limit of Rs.69.4 Million of Letter of credit
Hiranandani Builders Lease Rental CRISIL AA 3 Reaffirmed
Discounting Loan
Hiranandani Builders LT Rating CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed
Hiranandani Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Rating CRISIL AA 1600 Reaffirmed
Hiranandani Properties Pvt Ltd LT Rating CRISIL AA 650 Reaffirmed
Hiranandani Properties Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 0.65 Reaffirmed
Iskcon Metals TL CRISIL B 56.7 Assigned
Iskcon Metals CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned
J. N. Traders CC CRISIL B 65 Upgraded
from CRISIL C
J. N. Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Upgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL C
J.D. Industries India Ltd CC CRISIL D 159.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
J.D. Industries India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
BB-
J.D. Industries India Ltd TL CRISIL D 11.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
J.N. Sons CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Jupiter Alloys & Steel (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 240 Reaffirmed
Jupiter Alloys & Steel (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 84.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jupiter Alloys & Steel (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 35.3 Reaffirmed
K. K. Fibers CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
K. K. Fibers TL CRISIL B+ 13.1 Reaffirmed
K. N. Motors Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned
KK Finecot Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Reaffirmed
KK Finecot Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 19 Reaffirmed
Kongunadu Educational Charitable TrustRupee TL CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Krypton Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 83 Upgraded
from CRISIL B+
Krypton Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 13.5 Upgraded
from CRISIL B+
Kusalava Batteries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Kusalava Batteries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Laborate Pharmaceuticals India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed
Laborate Pharmaceuticals India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Lake View Developers Lease Rental CRISIL AA 6.72 Reaffirmed
Discounting Loan
Lake View Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 0.03 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Lake View Developers LT Rating CRISIL AA 6750 Reaffirmed
Mother Theressa Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B- 294.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Mother Theressa Educational Society Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 191 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
NCC Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ 1500 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
NCC Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ 1200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
NCC Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
NCC Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 3000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
NTPC-SAIL Power Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 9300 Reaffirmed
NTPC-SAIL Power Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 11600 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
NTPC-SAIL Power Company Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL AA 2650 Reaffirmed
*Of this, Rs.640 million is interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee
Omega Associates LT Rating CRISIL AA 400 Reaffirmed
Omega Associates Lease Rental CRISIL AA 0.4 Reaffirmed
Discounting Loan
Omkar Engineers & Contractors CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Omkar Engineers & Contractors Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Omkar Engineers & Contractors Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Patidar Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 170 Reaffirmed
Penguin Electronics Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed
* Includes Sublimit of Bill Purchase and Discounting Rs.12.0 Million
Penguin Electronics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Perfect International Fabricators Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 105 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Perfect International Fabricators Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B+ 12.3 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Platina Vitrified Pvt Lmited CC CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded
from CRISIL B+
Platina Vitrified Pvt Lmited TL CRISIL BB- 160 Upgraded
from CRISIL B+
Punjab National Bank Tier II Bond CRISIL AAA 10000 Assigned
Issue (under Basel
III)
Punjab National Bank Tier II Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed
(under Basel III)
Punjab National Bank Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL AAA 26630 Reaffirmed
Bonds
Punjab National Bank Upper Tier-II BondsCRISIL AAA 75000 Reaffirmed
Punjab National Bank Lower Tier-II CRISIL AAA 5600 Reaffirmed
Bonds
Rajendra Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed
Rajendra Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Rajesh Power Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Rajesh Power Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Roma Builders Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 5.5 Reaffirmed
Roma Builders Pvt Ltd LT Rating CRISIL AA 5500 Reaffirmed
Romesh Power Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Romesh Power Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Sahana Jewellery Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 1.7 Reaffirmed
Sears Constructions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 0.9 Reaffirmed
Sears Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Rating CRISIL AA 900 Reaffirmed
Shalina Laboratories Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL B 600 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Export Packing credit and Packing credit in foreign currency
Shri Hari Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed
Shri Hari Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 62.4 Reaffirmed
Shriram Food Products CC CRISIL BB 140 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Shriram Food Products TL CRISIL BB 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Shriram Food Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Singh Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 40 Assigned
Somnath Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 135 Reaffirmed
Sri Amman Cars India Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed
Overdraft Fac
Sri Amman Cars India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed
Fac
Sri Amman Cars India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sri Jayalakshmi Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Sri Jayalakshmi Automotives Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 110 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Sri Jayalakshmi Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Sri Vijaya Durga Parboiled Rice CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Industries
Sri Vijaya Durga Parboiled Rice LT Loan CRISIL BB- 34.5 Reaffirmed
Industries
Sri Vijaya Durga Parboiled Rice SME Credit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed
Industries
Suraj Precision Engineering Works Pvt CC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Suraj Precision Engineering Works Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Suraj Precision Engineering Works Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 21.6 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Swelect Energy Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 400 Assigned
Loan Fac
Texbond Nonwovens CC CRISIL BB 22.5 Reaffirmed
Texbond Nonwovens Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 82.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Texbond Nonwovens TL CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed
Thapar Knitwear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 215 Assigned
Thapar Knitwear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 5 Assigned
Thapar Knitwear Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Assigned
Loan Fac
Truevalue Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed
V.N.M.S. Ayyachamy Nadar & Bros CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed
Walson Retails Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 275 Assigned
Walson Retails Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 62.5 Assigned
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
