Mar 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 5, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashok Granites Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1 Reaffirmed Ashok Granites Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A2 131.3 Reaffirmed Purchase Ashok Granites Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Ashok Granites Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 75 Reaffirmed Balaji Sourcings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Withdrawal Balaji Sourcings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 130 Notice of Withdrawal) Clay Craft India Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Clay Craft India Pvt. Ltd. Derivatives Fac CRISIL A3 2 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Clay Craft India Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Dathrie Granites Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Dathrie Granites Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Credit Deep Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 285 Reaffirmed Deep Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 115 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Divya Jewellers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed Divya Jewellers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 40 Reaffirmed Eastern Enterprises BG CRISIL A3+ 35 Reaffirmed G T P Granites Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed G T P Granites Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed G T P Granites Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 62 Reaffirmed G T P Granites Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 99.3 Reaffirmed Credit Ganpati Sugar Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Goyal Knitwears Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Goyal Knitwears Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 51.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Granite Mart Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Granite Mart Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Granite Mart Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 137 Reaffirmed Idea Cellular Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Iskcon Metals BG CRISIL A4 4 Assigned J.D. Industries India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jupiter Alloys & Steel (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Krypton Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Krypton Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Krypton Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Laborate Pharmaceuticals India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed Laborate Pharmaceuticals India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed Laborate Pharmaceuticals India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 180 Reaffirmed Mother Theressa Educational Society BG CRISIL A4 33.1 Upgraded from CRISIL D NCC Ltd CP CRISIL A4+ 1250 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ NCC Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65000 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ NCC Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5000 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ NCC Ltd Proposed Rupee ST CRISIL A4+ 1275 Downgraded Loans from CRISIL A3+ NCC Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 3725 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ NTPC-SAIL Power Company Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1450 Reaffirmed Omkar Engineers & Contractors BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Perfect International Fabricators Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL A4 24.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Platina Vitrified Pvt Lmited BG CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Rajendra Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 190 Assigned Rajesh Power Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Romesh Power Products Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Sahana Jewellery Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 138.3 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Shalina Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 85 Reaffirmed Shalina Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Shri Hari Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Singh Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 Assigned Sri Vijaya Durga Parboiled Rice Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Industries Swelect Energy Systems Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed * Sublimit of Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee Texbond Nonwovens BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Texbond Nonwovens LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Truevalue Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 275 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abharan Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 99.5 Reaffirmed Airotek Suspension Technologies Pvt TL CRISIL D 117.1 Assigned Ltd Airotek Suspension Technologies Pvt CC CRISIL D 20 Assigned Ltd Airotek Suspension Technologies Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50.4 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Alpha Associates Lease Rental CRISIL AA 800 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan Alpha Associates LT Rating CRISIL AA 800 Reaffirmed Anand Citi Centre Holdings (P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Bajrang Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 28 Reaffirmed Bajrang Automobiles Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 36 Reaffirmed Balaji Sourcings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Notice of Withdrawal Balaji Sourcings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Withdrawal Bireshwar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 34 Reaffirmed Bireshwar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 6.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bireshwar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed Bireshwar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL D 4.3 Reaffirmed Bireshwar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 9 Reaffirmed Classique Associates LT Rating CRISIL AA 600 Reaffirmed Classique Associates Rupee TL CRISIL AA 600 Reaffirmed Clay Craft India Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Clay Craft India Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 35.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Clay Craft India Pvt. Ltd. Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 65 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Clay Craft India Pvt. Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 9 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ Crescendo Associates Rupee TL CRISIL AA 0.7 Reaffirmed Crescendo Associates LT Rating CRISIL AA 700 Reaffirmed Dathrie Granites Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Dathrie Granites Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 150 Reaffirmed Deep Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Deep Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 208 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deep Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1252 Reaffirmed Eastern Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB 145 Reaffirmed Gamma Constructions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 4.6 Reaffirmed Gamma Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Rating CRISIL AA 4600 Reaffirmed Ganpati Sugar Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 800 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 31 Reaffirmed Credit Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 9 Reaffirmed Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Goyal Knitwears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 148.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Goyal Knitwears Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 55 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Granite Mart Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Granite Mart Ltd TL CRISIL B 18.2 Reaffirmed Guntur Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Guntur Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL BB- 368 Reaffirmed * includes a sub limit of Rs.69.4 Million of Letter of credit Hiranandani Builders Lease Rental CRISIL AA 3 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan Hiranandani Builders LT Rating CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed Hiranandani Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Rating CRISIL AA 1600 Reaffirmed Hiranandani Properties Pvt Ltd LT Rating CRISIL AA 650 Reaffirmed Hiranandani Properties Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 0.65 Reaffirmed Iskcon Metals TL CRISIL B 56.7 Assigned Iskcon Metals CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned J. N. Traders CC CRISIL B 65 Upgraded from CRISIL C J. N. Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL C J.D. Industries India Ltd CC CRISIL D 159.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- J.D. Industries India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- J.D. Industries India Ltd TL CRISIL D 11.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- J.N. Sons CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Jupiter Alloys & Steel (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 240 Reaffirmed Jupiter Alloys & Steel (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 84.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jupiter Alloys & Steel (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 35.3 Reaffirmed K. K. Fibers CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed K. K. Fibers TL CRISIL B+ 13.1 Reaffirmed K. N. Motors Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned KK Finecot Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Reaffirmed KK Finecot Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 19 Reaffirmed Kongunadu Educational Charitable TrustRupee TL CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Krypton Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 83 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Krypton Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 13.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kusalava Batteries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Kusalava Batteries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Laborate Pharmaceuticals India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Laborate Pharmaceuticals India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Lake View Developers Lease Rental CRISIL AA 6.72 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan Lake View Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 0.03 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lake View Developers LT Rating CRISIL AA 6750 Reaffirmed Mother Theressa Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B- 294.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mother Theressa Educational Society Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 191 Upgraded from CRISIL D NCC Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ 1500 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB NCC Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ 1200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB NCC Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15000 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB NCC Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 3000 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB NTPC-SAIL Power Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 9300 Reaffirmed NTPC-SAIL Power Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 11600 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NTPC-SAIL Power Company Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL AA 2650 Reaffirmed *Of this, Rs.640 million is interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee Omega Associates LT Rating CRISIL AA 400 Reaffirmed Omega Associates Lease Rental CRISIL AA 0.4 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan Omkar Engineers & Contractors CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Omkar Engineers & Contractors Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Omkar Engineers & Contractors Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Patidar Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 170 Reaffirmed Penguin Electronics Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed * Includes Sublimit of Bill Purchase and Discounting Rs.12.0 Million Penguin Electronics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Perfect International Fabricators Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 105 Reaffirmed Ltd Perfect International Fabricators Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B+ 12.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Platina Vitrified Pvt Lmited CC CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Platina Vitrified Pvt Lmited TL CRISIL BB- 160 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Punjab National Bank Tier II Bond CRISIL AAA 10000 Assigned Issue (under Basel III) Punjab National Bank Tier II Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed (under Basel III) Punjab National Bank Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL AAA 26630 Reaffirmed Bonds Punjab National Bank Upper Tier-II BondsCRISIL AAA 75000 Reaffirmed Punjab National Bank Lower Tier-II CRISIL AAA 5600 Reaffirmed Bonds Rajendra Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Rajendra Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Rajesh Power Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Rajesh Power Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Roma Builders Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 5.5 Reaffirmed Roma Builders Pvt Ltd LT Rating CRISIL AA 5500 Reaffirmed Romesh Power Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Romesh Power Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Sahana Jewellery Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 1.7 Reaffirmed Sears Constructions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 0.9 Reaffirmed Sears Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Rating CRISIL AA 900 Reaffirmed Shalina Laboratories Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL B 600 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Export Packing credit and Packing credit in foreign currency Shri Hari Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Shri Hari Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 62.4 Reaffirmed Shriram Food Products CC CRISIL BB 140 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Shriram Food Products TL CRISIL BB 5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Shriram Food Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Singh Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 40 Assigned Somnath Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 135 Reaffirmed Sri Amman Cars India Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Sri Amman Cars India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Fac Sri Amman Cars India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Jayalakshmi Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sri Jayalakshmi Automotives Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 110 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Sri Jayalakshmi Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sri Vijaya Durga Parboiled Rice CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Industries Sri Vijaya Durga Parboiled Rice LT Loan CRISIL BB- 34.5 Reaffirmed Industries Sri Vijaya Durga Parboiled Rice SME Credit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Industries Suraj Precision Engineering Works Pvt CC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Ltd Suraj Precision Engineering Works Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Suraj Precision Engineering Works Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 21.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Swelect Energy Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 400 Assigned Loan Fac Texbond Nonwovens CC CRISIL BB 22.5 Reaffirmed Texbond Nonwovens Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 82.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Texbond Nonwovens TL CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed Thapar Knitwear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 215 Assigned Thapar Knitwear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 5 Assigned Thapar Knitwear Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Assigned Loan Fac Truevalue Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed V.N.M.S. 