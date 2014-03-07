Mar 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 6, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 201.4 Assigned Amore Jewels Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed Amore Jewels Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Avyaan Ornaments Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 1000 Assigned Credit* * Includes the sublimit for Packing Credit of Rs.400.0 Million Black Jack India Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Documentary Bills Purchase Black Jack India Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Forward Black Jack India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Deccan Tobacco Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit#*^@ CRISIL A2 1000 Reaffirmed ^includes sublimit for clean overdraft up to Rs.25.0 Million @includes sublimit for foreign bill purchase (FBP)/foreign bills negotiable (FBN) up to Rs.300.0 Million # Fully interchangeable with letter of comfort *Includes sub-limit of clean overdraft of Rs.25.0 Million and Foreign Bill Purchase (FBP)/Foreign Bills Negotiable (FBN) of Rs.300.0 Million Dee Vee Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A3 450 Reaffirmed Faizan Shoes Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Faizan Shoes Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed under LOC Faizan Shoes Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Faizan Shoes Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Faizan Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 32 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Faizan Shoes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit Famina Knits Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Famina Knits Ltd Bill Negotiation CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Filter Manufacturing Industries Pvt. BG CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded Ltd. from CRISIL A4+ Filter Manufacturing Industries Pvt. LOC CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded Ltd. from CRISIL A4+ Globus Industries and Services Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 180 Upgraded from CRISIL D J Korin Spinning Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 9.5 Reaffirmed J Korin Spinning Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed Credit Jindal Fibres Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed JVR Forgings Ltd LOC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ K. P. Automotives Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10.5 Reaffirmed K. P. Automotives Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed KRM Tyres BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed KRM Tyres LOC CRISIL A4 130.7 Reaffirmed LGW Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed LGW Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Metro Ceramics BG CRISIL A4+ 11 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Nui Pulp & Paper Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Panoply Packagings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Prim Shylla Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Punjab Riceland Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 600 Reaffirmed Rachna Plasticizers Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 81.1 Assigned Sangeeta Poly Pack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed Sangeeta Poly Pack Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Sasken Communication Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 120 Reaffirmed Sasken Communication Technologies Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Shreya's India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Sri Bapuji Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed T. Abdul Wahid Tanneries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed T. Abdul Wahid Tanneries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed T. Abdul Wahid Tanneries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed T. Abdul Wahid Tanneries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 24 Reaffirmed Credit Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A3 670 Reaffirmed # Includes sub-limit of Rs.370 Million for pre-shipment and post-shipment credit Technofab Engineering Ltd BG^ CRISIL A2+ 7500 Reaffirmed ^ Includes a letter of credit sub-limit of Rs.1260 million Technofab Engineering Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A2+ 500 Reaffirmed Tej Shoe Tech LOC CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Tej Shoe Tech Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed The Mittal Udyog Samiti Packing Credit CRISIL A4 400 Reaffirmed Tinna Overseas Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Suspended Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Vikram Plasticizers LOC CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Vikram Plasticizers BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Assigned Yerik International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 145 Reaffirmed Yerik International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. Automovers Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Fac Agarwal Corporation CC CRISIL B- 70 Assigned Agarwal Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Loan Fac Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.3 Assigned Loan Fac Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 272.5 Assigned Amore Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Apollo Creations Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 142 Reaffirmed Apollo Creations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 8 Reaffirmed ASIP Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 750 Downgraded from CRISIL AA ASIP Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 650 Downgraded from CRISIL B ASIP Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Beekay Distributors CC CRISIL BB+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Beekay Distributors Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 115 Reaffirmed Beekay Distributors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bholasons Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Bholasons Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cosmo Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 98.5 Suspended Dee Vee Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Dee Vee Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dee Vee Projects Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Employees Welfare Fund CC CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned Erode Builder Educational Trust CC CRISIL C 13 Reaffirmed Erode Builder Educational Trust TL CRISIL C 200 Reaffirmed Famina Knits Ltd TL CRISIL B 4 Assigned Famina Knits Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 46 Assigned Loan Fac Famina Knits Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 40 Assigned Discounting Famina Knits Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Filter Manufacturing Industries Pvt. CC CRISIL B+ 35 Downgraded Ltd. from CRISIL BB- Filter Manufacturing Industries Pvt. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18 Downgraded Ltd. Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Filter Manufacturing Industries Pvt. Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 3 Downgraded Ltd. Credit from CRISIL BB- Globus Industries and Services Ltd CC CRISIL C 120 Upgraded from CRISIL D Globus Industries and Services Ltd TL CRISIL C 10.3 Upgraded from CRISIL D Globus Industries and Services Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 383 Upgraded from CRISIL D Ilasakaa Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Ilasakaa Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 27.5 Reaffirmed J Korin Spinning Pvt Ltd CC # CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed # Includes sub limit of Packing Credit of Rs.25 Million and Inland/Import Letter of Credit of Rs.15.0 Million J Korin Spinning Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 143.1 Reaffirmed J Korin Spinning Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J.M.D. Laxmi Enterprises CC CRISIL B- 70 Assigned J.M.D. Laxmi Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Loan Fac Jai Ambay Fertilisers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Jindal Fibres Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed Jindal Fibres Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed JVR Forgings Ltd CC CRISIL D 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BB *Fungible with Export Packing Credit/Packing credit Foreign Currency/Export Bill Purchase up to Rs.50.0 Million K. P. Automotives Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed K. P. Automotives Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 9.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K. P. Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 36 Reaffirmed Kalpatru Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 13 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kalpatru Synthetics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ KRM Tyres CC CRISIL B+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B- KRM Tyres Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B- KRM Tyres TL CRISIL B+ 17.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B- LGW Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Credit LGW Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 230 Reaffirmed Loan Fac LGW Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 120 Reaffirmed Mac Remedies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Marlin Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Assigned Marlin Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned Metro Ceramics CC CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Metro Ceramics TL CRISIL BB- 34 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mother's Pet Kindergarten Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 27.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mother's Pet Kindergarten Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 47.7 Reaffirmed Nagpur Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Nagpur Estates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 29.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Panoply Packagings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Punjab Riceland Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Rachna Plasticizers CC CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Sangeeta Poly Pack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Sangeeta Poly Pack Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 34 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh Press-N-Coat Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shreya's India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Shreya's India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 57 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Singla Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Sonale Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Sonale Fabrics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Sri Bapuji Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Sri Bapuji Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed Srivari Cotton Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 50 Assigned Srivari Cotton Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned Loan Fac Sunrise Foam Product Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5.5 Assigned Sunrise Foam Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Sunrise Foam Product Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 17 Assigned Loan Fac Surya Contractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned Surya Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Loan Fac T. Abdul Wahid Tanneries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Technofab Engineering Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 800 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with export packing credit and foreign bill purchase to the extent of Rs.400 million* Includes Rs.100 million sub-limit of export packing credit and foreign bill purchase Technofab Engineering Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Tej Shoe Tech Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 34 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tej Shoe Tech TL CRISIL BB 7.2 Reaffirmed The Mittal Udyog Samiti CC CRISIL B+ 600 Reaffirmed The Mittal Udyog Samiti TL CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Tinna Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Suspended Tinna Overseas Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 6.6 Suspended Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned Loan Fac Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Vikram Plasticizers CC CRISIL BBB- 125 Assigned Yerik International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.