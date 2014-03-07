Mar 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 6, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 201.4 Assigned
Amore Jewels Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed
Amore Jewels Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed
Avyaan Ornaments Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 1000 Assigned
Credit*
* Includes the sublimit for Packing Credit of Rs.400.0 Million
Black Jack India Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Documentary Bills
Purchase
Black Jack India Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Forward
Black Jack India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Deccan Tobacco Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit#*^@ CRISIL A2 1000 Reaffirmed
^includes sublimit for clean overdraft up to Rs.25.0 Million @includes sublimit for foreign bill
purchase (FBP)/foreign bills negotiable (FBN) up to Rs.300.0 Million # Fully interchangeable
with letter of comfort *Includes sub-limit of clean overdraft of Rs.25.0 Million and Foreign
Bill Purchase (FBP)/Foreign Bills Negotiable (FBN) of Rs.300.0 Million
Dee Vee Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A3 450 Reaffirmed
Faizan Shoes Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
Faizan Shoes Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
under LOC
Faizan Shoes Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Faizan Shoes Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Faizan Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 32 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Faizan Shoes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
Famina Knits Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Famina Knits Ltd Bill Negotiation CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Filter Manufacturing Industries Pvt. BG CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded
Ltd. from CRISIL
A4+
Filter Manufacturing Industries Pvt. LOC CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded
Ltd. from CRISIL
A4+
Globus Industries and Services Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 180 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
J Korin Spinning Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 9.5 Reaffirmed
J Korin Spinning Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed
Credit
Jindal Fibres Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
JVR Forgings Ltd LOC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
K. P. Automotives Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10.5 Reaffirmed
K. P. Automotives Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
KRM Tyres BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed
KRM Tyres LOC CRISIL A4 130.7 Reaffirmed
LGW Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
LGW Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Metro Ceramics BG CRISIL A4+ 11 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Nui Pulp & Paper Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed
Panoply Packagings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Prim Shylla Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 70 Assigned
Punjab Riceland Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 600 Reaffirmed
Rachna Plasticizers Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 81.1 Assigned
Sangeeta Poly Pack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed
Sangeeta Poly Pack Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Sasken Communication Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 120 Reaffirmed
Sasken Communication Technologies Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Shreya's India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
Sri Bapuji Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
T. Abdul Wahid Tanneries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
T. Abdul Wahid Tanneries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
T. Abdul Wahid Tanneries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
T. Abdul Wahid Tanneries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 24 Reaffirmed
Credit
Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed
Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A3 670 Reaffirmed
# Includes sub-limit of Rs.370 Million for pre-shipment and post-shipment credit
Technofab Engineering Ltd BG^ CRISIL A2+ 7500 Reaffirmed
^ Includes a letter of credit sub-limit of Rs.1260 million
Technofab Engineering Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A2+ 500 Reaffirmed
Tej Shoe Tech LOC CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed
Tej Shoe Tech Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
The Mittal Udyog Samiti Packing Credit CRISIL A4 400 Reaffirmed
Tinna Overseas Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Suspended
Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Vikram Plasticizers LOC CRISIL A3 100 Assigned
Vikram Plasticizers BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Assigned
Yerik International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 145 Reaffirmed
Yerik International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. Automovers Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned
Fac
Agarwal Corporation CC CRISIL B- 70 Assigned
Agarwal Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 272.5 Assigned
Amore Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Apollo Creations Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 142 Reaffirmed
Apollo Creations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 8 Reaffirmed
ASIP Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 750 Downgraded
from CRISIL AA
ASIP Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 650 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
ASIP Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Beekay Distributors CC CRISIL BB+ 32.5 Reaffirmed
Beekay Distributors Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 115 Reaffirmed
Beekay Distributors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bholasons Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Bholasons Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Cosmo Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 98.5 Suspended
Dee Vee Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed
Dee Vee Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Dee Vee Projects Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed
Employees Welfare Fund CC CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned
Erode Builder Educational Trust CC CRISIL C 13 Reaffirmed
Erode Builder Educational Trust TL CRISIL C 200 Reaffirmed
Famina Knits Ltd TL CRISIL B 4 Assigned
Famina Knits Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 46 Assigned
Loan Fac
Famina Knits Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Discounting
Famina Knits Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned
Filter Manufacturing Industries Pvt. CC CRISIL B+ 35 Downgraded
Ltd. from CRISIL
BB-
Filter Manufacturing Industries Pvt. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18 Downgraded
Ltd. Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Filter Manufacturing Industries Pvt. Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 3 Downgraded
Ltd. Credit from CRISIL
BB-
Globus Industries and Services Ltd CC CRISIL C 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Globus Industries and Services Ltd TL CRISIL C 10.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Globus Industries and Services Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 383 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Ilasakaa Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed
Ilasakaa Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 27.5 Reaffirmed
J Korin Spinning Pvt Ltd CC # CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
# Includes sub limit of Packing Credit of Rs.25 Million and Inland/Import Letter of Credit of
Rs.15.0 Million
J Korin Spinning Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 143.1 Reaffirmed
J Korin Spinning Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
J.M.D. Laxmi Enterprises CC CRISIL B- 70 Assigned
J.M.D. Laxmi Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Jai Ambay Fertilisers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Jindal Fibres Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed
Jindal Fibres Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed
JVR Forgings Ltd CC CRISIL D 300 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
*Fungible with Export Packing Credit/Packing credit Foreign Currency/Export Bill Purchase up to
Rs.50.0 Million
K. P. Automotives Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed
K. P. Automotives Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 9.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
K. P. Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 36 Reaffirmed
Kalpatru Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 13 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Kalpatru Synthetics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
KRM Tyres CC CRISIL B+ 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
KRM Tyres Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL B-
KRM Tyres TL CRISIL B+ 17.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
LGW Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed
Credit
LGW Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 230 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
LGW Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 120 Reaffirmed
Mac Remedies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Marlin Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Assigned
Marlin Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned
Metro Ceramics CC CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Metro Ceramics TL CRISIL BB- 34 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Mother's Pet Kindergarten Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 27.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mother's Pet Kindergarten Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 47.7 Reaffirmed
Nagpur Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25.8 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Nagpur Estates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 29.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Panoply Packagings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
Punjab Riceland Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Rachna Plasticizers CC CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned
Sangeeta Poly Pack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Sangeeta Poly Pack Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 34 Reaffirmed
Shree Ganesh Press-N-Coat Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Shreya's India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Shreya's India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 57 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Singla Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed
Sonale Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned
Sonale Fabrics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Sri Bapuji Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Sri Bapuji Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed
Srivari Cotton Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Srivari Cotton Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sunrise Foam Product Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5.5 Assigned
Sunrise Foam Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Sunrise Foam Product Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 17 Assigned
Loan Fac
Surya Contractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned
Surya Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned
Loan Fac
T. Abdul Wahid Tanneries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed
Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tab India Granites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed
Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Technofab Engineering Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 800 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with export packing credit and foreign bill purchase to the extent of
Rs.400 million* Includes Rs.100 million sub-limit of export packing credit and foreign bill
purchase
Technofab Engineering Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed
Tej Shoe Tech Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 34 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tej Shoe Tech TL CRISIL BB 7.2 Reaffirmed
The Mittal Udyog Samiti CC CRISIL B+ 600 Reaffirmed
The Mittal Udyog Samiti TL CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed
Tinna Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Suspended
Tinna Overseas Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 6.6 Suspended
Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
Vikram Plasticizers CC CRISIL BBB- 125 Assigned
Yerik International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
