Mar 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 7, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airox Nigen Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 150# Reaffirmed #Interchangeability between Cash Credit and Letter Of Credit up to Rs 15.0 Million but not vice-versa Harso Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Kejriwal Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Kejriwal Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Kejriwal Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Kiran Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Kiran Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 21950 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 8050 Reaffirmed Lasons India Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Purchase Discounting Lasons India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Lasons India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 78 Reaffirmed Mascot Metal Manufacturers Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Discounting Novus Green Energy Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Novus Green Energy Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Perfect International Fabricators Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Pupneja Rice Mills BG CRISIL A4 0.1 Reaffirmed Sandvik Asia Pvt Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1+ 2063 Reaffirmed @Short term limits and PCFC limit are interchangeable Sandvik Asia Pvt Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A1+ 1892 Reaffirmed # Buyers credit fully interchangeable with packing credit Southern Gold Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Sterling India Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Sunder Marketing Associates LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Swastik Ceracon Ltd BG CRISIL A4 99.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Swastik Ceracon Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D The Buxa Dooars Tea Co. (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Medical Mission The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Medical Mission Toyo Springs Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Suspended Toyo Springs Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Suspended Union Bank of India CD CRISIL A1+ 150000 Enhanced from Rs.100.0 Billion Vardhman Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Purchase Vardhman Textiles Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed # Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable Vedagiri Hi-Tech Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 18.3 Reaffirmed Weavetex overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 210 Reaffirmed Weavetex overseas Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 90 Reaffirmed Credit Wig Brothers Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abharan Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Abharan Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 9.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Airox Nigen Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Airox Nigen Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 59 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Ashoka Hosiery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Ashoka Hosiery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Loan Fac Ashoka Hosiery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Ashoka Hosiery Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Bharat Agri Fert & Realty Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150@ Upgraded from CRISIL BB @one way interchangeable to ILC/FLC for Rs. 100 Million.* Interchangeability between Cash Credit and Letter Of Credit up to Rs 15.0 Million but not vice-versa Equitas Finance Pvt. Ltd Series A1 PTC CRISIL A-(SO) 2446.5 Assigned Equitas Finance Pvt. Ltd Series A2 PTC CRISIL A-(SO) 2446.5 Assigned Equitas Finance Pvt. Ltd Series A3 PTC CRISIL BB+(SO) 165 Assigned Gee Filaments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 223 Assigned Loan Fac Gemini Enterprises BG CRISIL B+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Gemini Enterprises Export Packing CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Credit Gemini Enterprises Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 76.5 Reaffirmed Discounting# # Foreign Bill Discounting(Non LC) Gemini Enterprises LOC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Gemini Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 24.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gemini Enterprises Standby FBL CRISIL B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Gemini Enterprises Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed Discounting## ## Foreign Bill Discounting(LC) Harso Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Jaya Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 480 Assigned Loan Fac Jhanwar Rice & Dall Mill CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Jhanwar Rice & Dall Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 16.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jhanwar Rice & Dall Mill TL CRISIL B 13.3 Reaffirmed Jhanwar Rice & Dall Mill Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Kalyan Metro Multispeciality Hospital Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 19.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Kalyan Metro Multispeciality Hospital TL CRISIL B- 80.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Kaveri Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Kaveri Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Kejriwal Dyeing and Printing Mills PvtCC CRISIL BBB 27.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Kejriwal Dyeing and Printing Mills PvtTL CRISIL BBB 58 Reaffirmed Ltd Kejriwal Geotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Kejriwal Geotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 18.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kejriwal Geotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 994 Reaffirmed Kejriwal Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 325 Reaffirmed Kejriwal Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 90.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kejriwal Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 22.5 Reaffirmed Credit Kejriwal Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 53.2 Assigned Kiran Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Kiran Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 19.1 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WCDemand Loan CRISIL AA+ 32000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 35000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 49130 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lasons India Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB 76 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Lasons India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 66 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Malpani Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Mascot Metal Manufacturers xport Packing CRISIL B+ 220 Reaffirmed Credit Mascot Metal Manufacturers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Novus Green Energy Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Novus Green Energy Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Oberai Auto Sales CC CRISIL D 59.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Oberai Auto Sales TL CRISIL D 2 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Oberai Motor Sales CC CRISIL D 36.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B Oberai Motor Sales TL CRISIL D 18.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B Perfect International Fabricators Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 105 Reaffirmed Ltd Perfect International Fabricators Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B+ 12.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Pupneja Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 120* Upgraded from CRISIL B * Includes export packing credit sub-limit of Rs.30 million Pupneja Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Pupneja Rice Mills TL CRISIL B+ 3.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B Pupneja Rice Mills Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sandvik Asia Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 1258 Watch Negative * Cash Credit fully interchangeable with Short-term loan SBS Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 4 Downgraded from CRISIL B SBS Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B SBS Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 75 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shekhawati Geotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 223 Assigned Loan Fac Singla Apparels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Singla Apparels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sonali Autos Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 325 Reaffirmed Sonali Autos Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Southern Gold Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Sterling India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Loan Fac Sterling India CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Sunbeam English School Society CC CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed Sunbeam English School Society LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 69 Reaffirmed Sunder Marketing Associates CC CRISIL B+* 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B *Includes sub limit of packing credit and foreign bill purchase to the extent of Rs 5.0 million each Swastik Ceracon Ltd CC CRISIL B- 490 Upgraded from CRISIL D Swastik Ceracon Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 249.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Swastik Ceracon Ltd TL CRISIL B- 121.1 Upgraded from CRISIL D The Buxa Dooars Tea Co. (India) Ltd CC CRISIL B- 85 Reaffirmed The Buxa Dooars Tea Co. (India) Ltd TL CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Medical Mission The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church LT Loan CRISIL B 308.5 Reaffirmed Medical Mission Toyo Springs Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 205 Suspended Toyo Springs Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 110 Suspended Tropicana Liquid Storage Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Unijules Life Sciences Ltd BG CRISIL D 65 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Unijules Life Sciences Ltd CC CRISIL D 1245 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Unijules Life Sciences Ltd LOC CRISIL D 57.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Unijules Life Sciences Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 127.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Unijules Life Sciences Ltd TL CRISIL D 615 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Union Bank of India Tier II Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Union Bank of India Lower Tier II Bond CRISIL AAA 34700 Reaffirmed Issue Union Bank of India Upper Tier II Bond CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Issue Union Bank of India Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AAA 10400 Reaffirmed Bond Issue Vaidhatru Pharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 99 Assigned Vaidhatru Pharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Assigned Vaidhatru Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 26 Assigned Vara Lakshmi Paraboiled Rice Mills PvtCC CRISIL D 12 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B Vara Lakshmi Paraboiled Rice Mills PvtLT Loan CRISIL D 41 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B Vardhman Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL AA 11500* Reaffirmed * Includes Rs.12000 Million sublimit for packing credit Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 500* Reaffirmed * Includes Rs.12000 Million sublimit for packing credit Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL AA 563.2 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 37099.1 Reaffirmed Varsha Fashion LLP CC CRISIL BB 130.5 Assigned Vedagiri Hi-Tech Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Vedagiri Hi-Tech Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 81.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Weavetex overseas Export Packing CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Credit##*#$ * Includes sublimit of Rs.110 Million for pre-shipment credit within post shipment credit of Rs.150 Million# Post shipment credit of Rs.50 Million is convertible with pre shipment credit$ Post shipment credit of Rs.100 million is convertible with pre shipment credit## Interchangeable with Foriegn bill discounting Weavetex overseas Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 65 Reaffirmed Wig Brothers Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 