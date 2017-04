Mar 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 11, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. G.Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Amore Jewels Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 290 Reaffirmed Amore Jewels Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Asian Fabricx Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Asian Fabricx Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Asian Fabricx Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 450 Reaffirmed Choksey Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Choksey Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Ficus Pax Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Ginni Filaments Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25.3 Reaffirmed Ginni Filaments Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Ginni Filaments Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Credit Ginni Filaments Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 449.1 Reaffirmed Ginni Filaments Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4+ 125.6 Reaffirmed GSC Glass Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed GSC Glass Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed International Commerce Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 JMT Auto Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ $ 10 JMT Auto Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ $ 10 JMT Auto Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ $ 200 Ladhuram Toshniwal & Sons BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed M B Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 290 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Mahaveer Infraengineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 6 Reaffirmed Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 75 Reaffirmed Muktar Infrastructure (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Pavas Polychem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed RBR Garments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed RBR Garments Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed RBR Garments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed RBR Garments Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 68 Reaffirmed Credit Satvik Enterprises Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Satvik Enterprises Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 160 Reaffirmed Satvik Enterprises Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Satvik Enterprises Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 180 Reaffirmed Shakti Bhog Foods Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2+ 4750 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee limit of Rs.250 Million Shakti Bhog Foods Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 500 Reaffirmed Shakti Bhog Foods Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 1250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shanmuga Hair Products (India) Pvt LtdPacking Credit CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Shape Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Shape Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Sharman Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 13 Reaffirmed Sharman Udyog Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Credit Smriti Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Turakhia Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned Turakhia Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. G.Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Aanjaneya Energy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 300 Assigned Loan Fac Amore Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Asian Fabricx Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 447.3 Reaffirmed B. N. Jewellers CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Calco Poly Technik Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Calco Poly Technik Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 2.8 Reaffirmed Calco Poly Technik Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 37.2 Reaffirmed Choksey Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 72.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Dash Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 30 Reaffirmed Dash Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 90 Withdrawal Loan Fac East West Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned Loan Fac Ficus Pax Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 33.1 Assigned Ficus Pax Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 175 Assigned G.B. Logs & Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 180 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- G.B. Logs & Timber Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 270 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Ginni Filaments Ltd CC CRISIL BB 1750.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Ginni Filaments Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 307.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Ginni Filaments Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 188.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Ginni Filaments Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 229.7 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL BB- Ginni Filaments Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1603.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- GSC Glass Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed GSC Glass Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 190 Reaffirmed Loan Fac International Commerce Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- JMT Auto Ltd CC CRISIL BBB $ 870 JMT Auto Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB $ 300 JMT Auto Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB $ 95 JMT Auto Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB $ 240 JMT Auto Ltd TL CRISIL BBB $ 195 JMT Auto Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB $ 80 Kemia Apartments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Loan Fac Kumar Food Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Ladhuram Toshniwal & Sons CC* CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed *includes sub-limit of letter of credit of Rs.10 Million M B Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Mahaveer Infraengineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Mahaveer Infraengineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 26.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahaveer Infraengineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 73.2 Reaffirmed Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 6 Reaffirmed Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 154.1 Reaffirmed Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 12.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Model Fuels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Model Fuels Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 80 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Model Fuels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 22.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Model Fuels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Muktar Infrastructure (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Muktar Infrastructure (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 46.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muktar Infrastructure (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20.4 Reaffirmed Pavas Polychem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Pioneer Fabricators Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 0.6 Upgraded from CRISIL D Pioneer Fabricators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 94.4 Upgraded from CRISIL D RBR Garments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed RBR Garments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 60.5 Reaffirmed Sai Spacecon India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Sai Spacecon India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 267.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Sai Spacecon India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 307.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Sarvodya Hospital TL CRISIL D 190 Assigned Satvik Enterprises Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with packing credit Shakti Bhog Foods Ltd CC CRISIL A- 16000 Reaffirmed Shakti Bhog Foods Ltd External CRISIL A- 940 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Shakti Bhog Foods Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 3268.9 Reaffirmed Shakti Bhog Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 420 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shakti Bhog Foods Ltd TL CRISIL A- 401.1 Reaffirmed Shakti Bhog Snacks Ltd CC CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Shanmuga Hair Products (India) Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL B+ 2 Reaffirmed Shanmuga Hair Products (India) Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 38 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shape Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Shape Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shape Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Sharman Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Sharman Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 107 Reaffirmed Shree Pushkar Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 300 Assigned Loan Fac Smriti Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 209.3 Reaffirmed Smriti Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30.9 Reaffirmed Sonali Autos Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 325 Reaffirmed Sonali Autos Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 95 Reaffirmed Sonali Autos Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Sundaram Steels CC* CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed *Includes a sublimit of Rs 10.0 million for Cash Credit- Book Debts Sundaram Steels TL CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Surya Alloy Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 914.9 Reaffirmed Surya Alloy Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 507.7 Reaffirmed Surya Alloy Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 1733.8 Reaffirmed T I Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed T I Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 23.3 Reaffirmed Fac T I Motors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed Credit T I Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Turakhia Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac VNR Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 490 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- VNR Seeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB 650 Reaffirmed Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 651 Reaffirmed Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 163.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers TL CRISIL BBB 35.9 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.