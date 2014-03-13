Mar 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 12, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alfa Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 27 Reaffirmed Arihant Coal Sales (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 900 Assigned AUM Udyog Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned AUM Udyog LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Beepee Enterprise Pvt Ltd Foreign Demand CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase Beepee Enterprise Pvt Ltd Letter Of CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Guarantee* * Includes the sublimit for inland/import Letter of Credit of Rs.0.03 Million Century Plyboards (India) Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 4918.2 Reaffirmed Duroflex Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 5 - Exchange Duroflex Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 - Duroflex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 45 - Duroflex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 5 - Ensol Multiclean Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Falcon Marine Exports Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 357.5 Reaffirmed Credit* *Pre Shipment and Post shipment facilities are both way interchangeable to the extent of 100 per cent Falcon Marine Exports Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 224 Reaffirmed Falcon Marine Exports Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 137.5 Reaffirmed Credit* *Pre Shipment and Post shipment facilities are both way interchangeable to the extent of 100 per cent Falcon Marine Exports Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 47 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Falcon Marine Exports Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2 88 Reaffirmed Credit Fusion Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Fusion Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Highway Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Infotech Enterprises Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Infotech Enterprises Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Infotech Enterprises Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Infotech Enterprises Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Jampeswar Agro Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.7 Assigned Lakshman & Co Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Lakshman & Co Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed Lakshman & Co Pledge Loan CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed M/s. Shantilal B. Patel Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3+ 149 Reaffirmed Malwi Ship Breaking Co LOC CRISIL A4+ 490 Reaffirmed Malwi Ship Breaking Co Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Metal Forms Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Metal Forms Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Raghuvir Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60* Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs.10 Million of Inland Letter of Credit. Sankagiri Spintex Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 16 Reaffirmed Sankagiri Spintex Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Sankalp Construction Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Smriti Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 - Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd BG@ CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed @Interchangeability from Letter of Credit to Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs. 10.00 million Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed @Interchangeability from Letter of Credit to Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs. 10.00 million Sri Seetharama Constructions BG CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed The Supreme Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 920 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Buyers Credit The Supreme Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 5633 Reaffirmed Vardhman Nisshinbo Garments Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 70 Reaffirmed Vardhman Special Steels Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Vardhman Yarns & Threads Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 90 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with other non-fund-based limits Vintech Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Vintech Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Credit VMT Spinning Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed VMT Spinning Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 80& Reaffirmed & Includes Sublimit of Rs.15 million for Bank Guarantee. VMT Spinning Co. Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 35# Reaffirmed #Includes sub-limit of Rs.7 million for Foreign Outward Bills Purchased LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alfa Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B Alfa Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 207.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B Arihant Coal Sales (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Assigned ASIP Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 650 Downgraded from CRISIL B ASIP Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 ASIP Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 750 Downgraded from CRISIL B ASIP Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B AUM Udyog Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned AUM Udyog CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Beepee Enterprise Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Beepee Enterprise Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bishandayal Inderchand Jewellers CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Bishandayal Inderchand Jewellers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Bishandayal Inderchand Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Century Plyboards (India) Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1500 Reaffirmed Century Plyboards (India) Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1844.4 Reaffirmed Dhir Global Industria Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Assigned Dhir Global Industria Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 85 Assigned Dhir Global Industria Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 60 Assigned Purchase Dhir Global Industria Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 95 Assigned Dhir Global Industria Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 90 Assigned Dhir Global Industria Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 15 Assigned DNP Ltd TL CRISIL A- 112.5 Assigned Duroflex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 - Duroflex Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 105 - Duroflex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 20 - Ensol Multiclean Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Ensol Multiclean Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 2.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Falcon Marine Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 66 Reassigned Fusion Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Fusion Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 95 Assigned Fusion Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Goel Rice Mills CC CRISIL B- 55 Reaffirmed Goel Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Goel Rice Mills TL CRISIL B- 17.3 Reaffirmed Highway Industries Ltd CC*^ CRISIL A+ 700 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- *Interchangeable with buyer's credit to an extent of Rs.39.1 Million^Fully interchangeable amongst LC/Buyer's credit/BG facilities to the extent on Rs.100 Million Highway Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 277.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL AA- Highway Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 782.7 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- Jai Maa Jagdamba Flour Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed Jampeswar Agro Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 37.5 Assigned Jampeswar Agro Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.8 Assigned Loan Fac Jampeswar Agro Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Lakshman & Co Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 2 Reaffirmed M/s. Shantilal B. Patel Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 72.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/s. Shantilal B. Patel Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB 78.3 Reaffirmed against term deposits Malwi Ship Breaking Co CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Metal Forms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 34.5 Reaffirmed Metal Forms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 338 Reaffirmed P. G. Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 24 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ P. G. Timber Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 46 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Raghuvir Buildcon Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Saishakti Agencies CC CRISIL BB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sangini Commerce Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 350 Assigned Sangini Commerce Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Sankagiri Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Sankagiri Spintex Ltd TL CRISIL BB 94 Reaffirmed Sankalp Construction Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB 49.5 Reaffirmed against term deposits Satya Infrastructures Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 112.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shree Saibaba Plasto Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15.5 Reaffirmed Shree Saibaba Plasto Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Saibaba Plasto Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Smriti Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 - Smriti Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30.9 - Sonia Fisheries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 8.6 Assigned Sonia Fisheries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 9 Assigned Credit Sonia Fisheries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Credit Sonia Fisheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 102.4 Assigned Loan Fac Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB # Includes the sublimit for Buyer's Credit of Rs. 20.00 million & fully interchangeable with Export Packing Credit Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 80 Upgraded from Credit* CRISIL BB *Includes the sublimit for Post Shipment in foreign currency of Rs. 80.00 million Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 10.2 Upgraded from Credit^ CRISIL BB ^ Includes the sublimit for Sight Letter of Credit/Usance Letter of Credit /Buyer's Credit of Rs. 40.00 million and for Performance Guarantee of Rs. 40.00 million and for Cash Credit of Rs. 15.00 million Sparklet Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 6.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sri Seetharama Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sri Seetharama Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Sri Srinivasa Dairy Products Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned Sri Srinivasa Dairy Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Loan Fac Swarna Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Swarna Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 270 Reaffirmed Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 1200 Reaffirmed Credit Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Purchase Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 290 Reaffirmed Credit Texaco Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 98.5 Assigned Texaco Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BB- 88 Assigned # Includes sublimt of Export Packing Credit/Foriegn Bill Discounting of Rs.16.0 Million Texaco Synthetics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.5 Assigned Loan Fac The Supreme Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2500 Reaffirmed The Supreme Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 800 Reaffirmed The Supreme Industries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed Tirupati Fibers CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Tirupati Fibers TL CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Trupti Automotives CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Trupti Automotives LT Loan CRISIL BB- 37 Reaffirmed Vardhman Nisshinbo Garments Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 29 Reaffirmed Vardhman Nisshinbo Garments Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 243.8 Reaffirmed Vardhman Nisshinbo Garments Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vardhman Special Steels Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed Vardhman Special Steels Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA- 840 Reaffirmed Vardhman Special Steels Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 660 Reaffirmed Vardhman Yarns & Threads Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 512 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with other fund-based limits. Vardhman Yarns & Threads Ltd TL CRISIL AA 1375.4 Reaffirmed Vidyasagar Himghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 14.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Vidyasagar Himghar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Vidyasagar Himghar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 63.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Vintech Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 17 Reaffirmed Vintech Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 93.3 Reaffirmed Vintech Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac VMT Spinning Co. Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 145@ Reaffirmed @Includes sub-limit of Rs.25 million out of Rs.90 million for Foreign Bills Purchase/ Foreign Bills Discounting facilities. Upto Rs.55 million interchangeable with Bills Discounting. VMT Spinning Co. Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA- 20 Reaffirmed VMT Spinning Co. Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 570 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)