Mar 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 13, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amartara Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Amartara Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 108.5 Reaffirmed Astral Poly Technik Ltd BG CRISIL A1 15 Reaffirmed Astral Poly Technik Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Balkrishna Textile Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150.2 Reaffirmed Bhagyodaya Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Bhagyodaya Trokhos Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A4 11.9 Reaffirmed Cement Manufacturing Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 220 Reaffirmed Cement Manufacturing Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed City Union Bank Ltd CD CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Crescent Auto Repairs and Services BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Crescent Auto Repairs and Services Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Fac# # Can be partly or fully availed and is repayable in 90 days Crescent Auto Repairs and Services Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Fac^ ^ Can be partly or fully availed and is repayable in 45 days Dee-Tech Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 280 Reaffirmed Dee-Tech Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed GE Capital Services India STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reduced from 9.0 Billion GE Capital Services India STD (ICDs) CRISIL A1+ 4000 Withdrawal GE Capital Services India LOC CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed GE Capital Services India ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 2650 Reaffirmed GE Money Financial Services Pvt Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reduced from Rs.5 Billion HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed **Fully interchangeable with buyers credit KNS Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 240 Suspended Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt. Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A2+ 430 Reaffirmed Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt. Ltd LOC&& CRISIL A2+ 850@ Reaffirmed @ Includes sublimits of Rs.850 million of buyers credit, Rs.10 million of bank guarantee Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt. Ltd LOC&& CRISIL A2+ 375^ Reaffirmed ^ Includes sublimits of Rs.375 million of buyers credit/Letter of Undetaking for buyers credit, Rs. 100 million of bank guarantee Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt. Ltd LOC&& CRISIL A2+ 150^^ Reaffirmed ^^ Includes sublimit of Rs.150 million of buyers credit Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt. Ltd LOC&& CRISIL A2+ 200@@ Reaffirmed @@ Includes sublimits of Rs.150 million for Usance letter of credit, Rs.100 letter of undertaking for buyers credit Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt. Ltd Proposed Buyer CRISIL A2+ 1085 Reaffirmed Credit Limit Laljee Godhoo & Co. LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 M J R Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed M J R Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 320 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Mahindra and Mahindra Financial ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 12820 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Maveric Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A3 45 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Mobile Communications India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Modern Prefab Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Modern Prefab Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Pure Pharma Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Pure Pharma Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed S. Rasiklal & Co. Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Forward Sakthi Steel Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Sakthi Steel Industries Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Sapna Gems Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Sapna Gems Post Shipment CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Credit Sapna Gems Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shalimar Corp Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 450 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Shalimar Corp Ltd Rent CRISIL A4+ 337 Assigned Securitisation loan Shreeji Enterprise - Vadodara Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Spectrum Infotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 175 Reaffirmed Spectrum Infotech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 25 Reaffirmed SSV Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed SSV Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Standard Chartered Bank CD CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Vardhman Acrylics Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 367.5 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bank guarantee facility Viroo Mal Mulkh Raj Jain Rice Mills Warehouse FinancingCRISIL A4 200 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Mahindra and Mahindra Financial FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed Services Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A C Steels CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed A C Steels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Abhitex International CC CRISIL BB 958.3 Reaffirmed Abhitex International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 11.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Abhitex International TL CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed All India Society For Electronics & TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Computer Technology Amartara Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 82.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Amartara Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 51.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ardent Commodities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Ardent Commodities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Astral Poly Technik Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1650 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Buyer's Credit Astral Poly Technik Ltd External CRISIL A+ 420.9 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Astral Poly Technik Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 814.1 Reaffirmed Balkrishna Textile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed Balkrishna Textile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Balkrishna Textile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 182.9 Reaffirmed Bhagyodaya Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Bhagyodaya Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 7 Reaffirmed Bhagyodaya Motors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 10 Assigned Credit Bhagyodaya Trokhos Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Reaffirmed Bhagyodaya Trokhos Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 20.6 Reaffirmed Bhagyodaya Trokhos Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 17.5 Reaffirmed Credit Cement Manufacturing Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1340 Reaffirmed Cement Manufacturing Co. Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A- 612.5 Reaffirmed Cement Manufacturing Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 242 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cement Manufacturing Co. Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1719.5 Assigned Champion Agro Ltd CC CRISIL BB 1500 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Champion Agro Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Chennai CNC Servotronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 92.5 Assigned Loan Fac Chennai CNC Servotronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Chennai CNC Servotronics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 32.5 Assigned Classic Papers CC CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Classic Papers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 38 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Classic Papers TL CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Crescent Auto Repairs and Services CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Crescent Auto Repairs and Services Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Dashrath Prasad Fertilizers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 42.7 Reaffirmed Dashrath Prasad Fertilizers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 17.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dee-Tech Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Dee-Tech Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ GE Capital Services India NCD CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed GE Capital Services India NCD CRISIL AAA 5050 Withdrawal GE Capital Services India LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 550 Reaffirmed GE Capital Services India WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 1550 Reaffirmed GE Money Financial Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 250 Reaffirmed GE Money Financial Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 500 Assigned Loan Fac GE Money Financial Services Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 1200 Assigned Himagiri Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Himagiri Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Himagiri Hospitals Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 22.5 Assigned HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with book debts of Rs.110 Million., export packing credit of Rs.90 Million. HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 160 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 300 Assigned IFMR Capital MOSEC XIV Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AAA(SO) 45.4 Withdrawn Indian Vehicle Carriers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed *includes Rs.2.5 million of Bank Guarantee Kalamandir Jewellers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 600 Reaffirmed Kalamandir Jewellers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Kamarajar Port Ltd TFB*^ CRISIL AA 10000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- * Non-convertible tax-free infrastructure bonds; ^Rs.946.5 million outstanding Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt. Ltd CC& CRISIL A- 440* Reaffirmed * Includes sublimits of Rs.440 million for working capital demand loan (WCDL), Rs.440 million for buyers credit, Rs.35 million for export bill negotiation, Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt. Ltd CC& CRISIL A- 250** Reaffirmed ** Includes sublimits of Rs.250 million of Working Capital Demand Loan Rs.100 million of pre-shipment export credit, Rs.100 million post shipment credit/foreign bills purchased/discounted (foreign bill purchased/ foreign bill discounting). Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt. Ltd CC& CRISIL A- 650 Reaffirmed Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt. Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 70# Reaffirmed # Includes sublimits of Rs.70 million for buyers credit, Rs.70 million for Letter of Credit. Laljee Godhoo & Co. CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B Laljee Godhoo & Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B M J R Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed M J R Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahavir Rice Mill (Chamorshi) CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mahindra and Mahindra Financial CC CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 140440 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 26000 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Loan Fac Mahindra and Mahindra Financial NCD CRISIL AA+ 95510 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 10500 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Programme Maveric Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Maveric Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 54.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ MFL's Assignment of Receivables - Mar Acquirer payouts CRISIL AAA(SO) 850 Withdrawn 2011 I MFL's Assignment of Receivables - Mar Second loss Fac CRISIL AAA(SO) 57.8 Withdrawn 2011 I Mobile Communications India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Mobile Communications India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Modern Prefab Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 280 Reaffirmed Modern Prefab Systems Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 9.9 Assigned Paliwal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 420 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Paliwal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 650 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Paliwal Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 124.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Paliwal Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 390 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Pure Pharma Ltd CC CRISIL B 64 Reaffirmed Pure Pharma Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R. L. Agro Industries TL CRISIL B- 18.1 Assigned R. L. Agro Industries CC CRISIL B- 38 Assigned R. L. Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 3.9 Assigned Loan Fac S. B. International CC CRISIL D 55 Downgraded from CRISIL B S. B. International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 35 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B S. Rasiklal & Co. Adhoc Limit CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed S. Rasiklal & Co. Packing Credit* CRISIL BB- 61.5 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with post shipment credit S. Rasiklal & Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 46.5 Assigned Loan Fac S. Rasiklal & Co. Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 196 Assigned Credit Sakthi Steel Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sakthi Steel Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Sakthi Steel Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Shalimar Corp Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shalimar Corp Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shalimar Corp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Shalimar Corp Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1000 Assigned Shree Murugan Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed Shreeji Enterprise - Vadodara TL CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Shri Santkrupa Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B- 65 Reaffirmed Shri Santkrupa Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Santkrupa Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B- 14 Reaffirmed Sri Durga Estates CC CRISIL B 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- SSV Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 180 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ SSV Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ SSV Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ SSV Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ The Weave Land CC CRISIL BB 76 Reaffirmed Tristar Formulations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Tristar Formulations Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Tristar Formulations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 23 Assigned Loan Fac United Exhibitors Syndicate Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac United Exhibitors Syndicate Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 145 Reaffirmed Vardhman Acrylics Ltd CC@ CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed @ Rs.55 million cash credit facility interchangeable with short-term loan facility Vardhman Acrylics Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA- 32.5 Reaffirmed Vardhman Acrylics Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 400 Reaffirmed Viroo Mal Mulkh Raj Jain Rice Mills CC* CRISIL B 213.4 Reaffirmed *Includes a sublimit of Rs 85 Million of bill discounting Viroo Mal Mulkh Raj Jain Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Viroo Mal Mulkh Raj Jain Rice Mills TL CRISIL B 23.4 Reaffirmed Viroo Mal Mulkh Raj Jain Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 236.6 Assigned Warkem Biotech Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with book debt of Rs.20 Million, export packing credit of Rs.5 Million and export bill discounting of Rs.5 Million Warkem Biotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 84 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Warkem Biotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 24 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)