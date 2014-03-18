Mar 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 14, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Air Transport Corporation (Assam) Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Aqua Designs India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Bhavya Cements Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Bhavya Cements Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Carborundum Universal Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1299.9 Reaffirmed
Carpet International Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Carpet International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
D. K. Project Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
Dhenu Hydro Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed
Geethalaya Exports BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed
Geethalaya Exports Export Packing CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed
Credit
Geethalaya Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Geethalaya Exports Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Limits
Geethalaya Exports Standby Line of CRISIL A3 16 Reaffirmed
Credit
GK Sons Engineering Enterprises Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4 50 reaffirmed
H R Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 11.6 Reaffirmed
Harika Drugs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Harika Drugs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Harika Drugs Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Ideal Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Jayesh Industries Ltd Bk Gurantee CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed
Jayesh Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed
Kamla Infratradecomm Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Kashi Infratradecomm Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
KKRC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 295 Assigned
Kraft Land (India) BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Kraft Land (India) LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Kraft Land (India) Post Shipment CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed
Credit
Kraft Land (India) Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed
Credit
Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 75 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Forward
Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 75 Reaffirmed
Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 @ 6200
Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1 @ 16630
Lotus Wireless Technologies India Pvt BG CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Lotus Wireless Technologies India Pvt LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Ltd
M J R Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned
M J R Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
M/S. Mohan Lal Jain BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned
Mansi Share and Stock Advisors Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 150 Assigned
Micro Inks Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed
Mirza International Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed
Mirza International Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 1500 Reaffirmed
Mirza International Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 120 Reaffirmed
Mirza International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 900 Reaffirmed
Mittal International Foreign CRISIL A4+ 25.8 Reaffirmed
Documentary Bills
Purchase
Mittal International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed
Mohammed Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4 100 Assigned
Ram's Assorted Cold Storage Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed
Credit
Ram's Assorted Cold Storage Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed
Negotiation
RSPL Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2730 Reaffirmed
S T Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 305 Reaffirmed
S T Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed
Samsung Overseas Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Samsung Overseas Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Samsung Overseas Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 700 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Shah Coal Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 725 Reaffirmed
Shah Coal Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 750 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Shiva Engineering Works BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Shiva Engineering Works LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Shivhare Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 26 Assigned
ShreeGee Hoses Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Sonpal Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned
Sonpal Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Srength Hypo Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Srength Hypo Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
under LOC
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Srength Hypo Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed
Purchase
-Discounting
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Srength Hypo Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Srength Hypo Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 400 Reaffirmed
The Metal Powder Co. Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed
The Ruby Mills Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 128 Reaffirmed
VXL Instruments Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Air Transport Corporation (Assam) Pvt CC CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL BB-
Air Transport Corporation (Assam) Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL BB 5 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL BB-
Aqua Designs India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 270 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Aqua Designs India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB
Aquarelle India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 450 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
Aquarelle India Pvt Ltd WC Fac ** CRISIL BBB 260 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
**Interchangeable with the following facilities: i. Cash credit and working capital demand
loan not exceeding Rs.160.0 million, ii. Letter of credit/bank guarantee not exceeding Rs.100.0
million, iii. Packing credit in foreign currency and export packing credit not exceeding
Rs.200.0 million, iv. Buyer's credit not exceeding Rs.100.0 million. v. Foreign bill purchase
not exceeding Rs. 210 million
Aquarelle India Pvt Ltd WC Fac # CRISIL BBB 190 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
#Interchangeable with the following facilities: i. Foreign bill discounting/foreign bill
purchase not exceeding Rs.190.0 million, ii. Pre-shipment loan not exceeding Rs.190.0 million,
iii. Letter of credit/buyer's credit not exceeding Rs.120.0 million, iv. Overdraft not exceeding
Rs.60.0 million
Assignment of Receivables - December Second-loss Fac CRISIL AA (SO) - Upgraded
2010 I from CRISIL
A(SO)
Assignment of Receivables - December Acquirer payouts CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed
2010 I (SO)
Bhavya Cements Ltd CC CRISIL BB 600 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Bhavya Cements Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 944 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
Bhavya Cements Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1116 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Birla Academy of Art & Culture TL CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed
Carborundum Universal Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with short-term loan, working capital demand loan, packing credit in foreign
currency, buyer's credit, bill discounting, bill guarantees,and letters of credit.
Carborundum Universal Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA+ 200.1 Reaffirmed
Concept Motors (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed
Cottstown Fashions Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 1850 Suspended
Cottstown Fashions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 724.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Cottstown Fashions Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25.2 Suspended
D. K. Project Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 65 Assigned
Loan Fac
D. K. Project Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned
Dhenu Hydro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Geethalaya Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
GK Sons Engineering Enterprises Pvt LtCC CRISIL B 155 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
GK Sons Engineering Enterprises Pvt LtTL CRISIL B 65 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
H R Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Harika Drugs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Harika Drugs Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Harika Drugs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 52.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ideal Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed
Ideal Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 130 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Jayesh Industries Ltd CC * CRISIL B- 87.5 Reaffirmed
* Includes sublimit of Export Packing Credit/Export Bills Negotiation/Export Bills Discounting
of Rs 27.5 Mln
Jayesh Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jayesh Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 39.9 Reaffirmed
Credit
Kamla Infratradecomm Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kamla Infratradecomm Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Kashi Infratradecomm Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kashi Infratradecomm Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
KKRC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 145 Assigned
Kraft Land (India) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
L&T-MHI Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL A+ 2500 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with working capital demand loan buyer's credit and Packing credit in foreign
currency (PCFC)
L&T-MHI Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A+ 11000 Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with working capital demand loan buyer's credit and PCFC to an extent of Rs.1.5
Billion
L&T-MHI Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Lanco Hills Technology Park Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL D 3739.3 Reaffirmed
Lanco Hills Technology Park Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 7475.5 Reaffirmed
Leayan Global Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 175 Reaffirmed
Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed
Credit*
* Interchangeable up to Rs.40 million between cash credit and export packaging credit
Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 17.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Leayan Global Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 160 Reaffirmed
Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG * CRISIL A+ @ 1514
* Interchangeable with the following facilities subject to fund-based facility sub-limits of
Rs.0.3 Billion: 1) financial guarantee/standby letter of credit
Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG ** CRISIL A+ @ 3109
** Interchangeable with the following facilities subject to fund-based facility sub-limits of
Rs.0.3 billion: 1) Short-term Loan of Rs.0.20 billion 2) Overdraft of Rs.0.30 Billion.
Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG*** CRISIL A+ @ 1100
*** This is a working capital facility, which is interchangeable with the following facilities
subject to sub limits of: 1) Bank guarantee of Rs.1.10 Billion 2) Open-ended guarantee of
Rs.0.65 billion 3) Working capital loan of Rs.1.10 Billion with an overdraft sublimit of Rs.0.05
Billion 4) Import documentary credit of Rs.1.10 Billion 5) Import deferred payment credit and
buyer's credit of Rs.1.10 Billion.
Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A+ @ 4000
Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd CC # CRISIL A+ @ 300
# Interchangeable with bank guarantee.
Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac ^ CRISIL A+ @ 250
^ Interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities.
Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ @ 977
Loan Fac
Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ @ 920
Lotus Wireless Technologies India Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Lotus Wireless Technologies India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 580 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
M J R Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
M J R Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
M/S. Mohan Lal Jain CC CRISIL BB- 85 Assigned
MFL Assignment of Receivables - Second-loss Fac CRISIL A+ (SO) - Upgraded
September 2011 I from CRISIL
A-(SO)
MFL Assignment of Receivables - Acquirer payouts CRISIL AAA (SO)- reaffirmed
September 2011 I
MFL Securitisation Trust V Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AA- (SO)- Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA (SO)
MFL Securitisation Trust V Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AA- - Downgraded
(SO) from CRISIL
AA (SO)
MFL Securitisation Trust V Second-loss Fac CRISIL BBB - reaffirmed
(SO)
MFL's Assignment of Receivables - MarcSecond-loss Fac CRISIL A- (SO) - Upgraded
2011 II from CRISIL
BBB (SO)
MFL's Assignment of Receivables - MarcAcquirer payouts CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed
2011 II (SO)
MFL's Assignment of Receivables - MarcSecond-loss Fac CRISIL AA(SO) - Upgraded
2011 III from CRISIL
A (SO)
Equivalent
MFL's Assignment of Receivables - MarcAcquirer payouts CRISIL AAA(SO) - reaffirmed
2011 III
Mirza International Ltd CC CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed
Mirza International Ltd TL CRISIL A 735 Reaffirmed
Mohammed Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 250 Reaffirmed
*Includes sub-limits of Rs.150 million for export packing credit, and Rs.100 million for foreign
bill discounting
Mohammed Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 11.9 Reaffirmed
NIF Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
NIF Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 4 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
NIF Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Nikita Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 8.2 Assigned
Nikita Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 156 Assigned
Nikita Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ponmani International (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 36.5 Assigned
Ponmani International (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 33.5 Assigned
Limits
Radhey Shyam Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned
Radhey Shyam Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Rohini Oil Field Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 70* Assigned
* Interchangeable upto Rs.40 million with Export packing credit and Foreign Bill discounting
RSPL Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2140 Reaffirmed
RSPL Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
S T Electricals Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
S T Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Samsung Overseas Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 100 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
BBB-
Samsung Overseas Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
Sawansukha Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shah Coal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 562.5 Reaffirmed
Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd External CRISIL BBB- 199 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 92.3 Reaffirmed
Shiva Engineering Works CC CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed
Shiva Engineering Works TL CRISIL BB 17 Reaffirmed
Shivhare Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 29 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shivhare Associates CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
ShreeGee Hoses Pvt. Ltd. Proposed TL CRISIL B 220 Assigned
ShreeGee Hoses Pvt. Ltd. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Shyam Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 185.1 Assigned
Shyam Enterprises Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Credit
Shyam Enterprises TL CRISIL BB- 17.9 Assigned
Siddhi (Guj) Hospitality LLP TL* CRISIL BB- 500 Reaffirmed
*Term loan of Rs 400.0 million includes a sublimit of Rs.200 million for import letter of credit
facility.
Sonpal Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Credit
Sonpal Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 420 Assigned
Credit
Sourabh Gilts & Securities Ltd CC CRISIL D 270 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Sourabh Gilts & Securities Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Srength Hypo Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Srength Hypo Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Srength Hypo Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 927.2 Reaffirmed
Sri Lakshmi Constructions LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Sri Lakshmi Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 45 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Sundaram Finance Ltd Series A PTCs CRISIL AAA(SO) - Assigned
Talwar Auto Garages Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed
Tamulbari Tea Co Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 33.4 Assigned
Tamulbari Tea Co Pvt Ltd Tea Hypothecation CRISIL B 68.4 Assigned
The Metal Powder Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee, pre-shipment credit, post-shipment credit, import
letter of credit and buyers credit
The Metal Powder Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
The Ruby Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B 230 Reaffirmed
The Ruby Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B 5564.7 Reaffirmed
VXL Instruments Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
VXL Instruments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 113 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
