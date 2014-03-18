Mar 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 14, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Air Transport Corporation (Assam) Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Aqua Designs India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Bhavya Cements Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Bhavya Cements Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Carborundum Universal Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1299.9 Reaffirmed Carpet International Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Carpet International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed D. K. Project Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Dhenu Hydro Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Geethalaya Exports BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Geethalaya Exports Export Packing CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Credit Geethalaya Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Discounting Geethalaya Exports Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Limits Geethalaya Exports Standby Line of CRISIL A3 16 Reaffirmed Credit GK Sons Engineering Enterprises Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4 50 reaffirmed H R Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 11.6 Reaffirmed Harika Drugs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Harika Drugs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Harika Drugs Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Ideal Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Jayesh Industries Ltd Bk Gurantee CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Jayesh Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Kamla Infratradecomm Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Kashi Infratradecomm Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned KKRC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 295 Assigned Kraft Land (India) BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Kraft Land (India) LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Kraft Land (India) Post Shipment CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed Credit Kraft Land (India) Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Credit Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 75 Reaffirmed Purchase Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Forward Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 75 Reaffirmed Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 @ 6200 Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1 @ 16630 Lotus Wireless Technologies India Pvt BG CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed Ltd Lotus Wireless Technologies India Pvt LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Ltd M J R Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned M J R Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Loan Fac M/S. Mohan Lal Jain BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Mansi Share and Stock Advisors Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 150 Assigned Micro Inks Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Mirza International Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed Mirza International Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 1500 Reaffirmed Mirza International Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 120 Reaffirmed Mirza International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 900 Reaffirmed Mittal International Foreign CRISIL A4+ 25.8 Reaffirmed Documentary Bills Purchase Mittal International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Mohammed Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Nilachal Refractories Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Nilachal Refractories Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Ram's Assorted Cold Storage Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Credit Ram's Assorted Cold Storage Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Negotiation RSPL Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2730 Reaffirmed S T Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 305 Reaffirmed S T Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Samsung Overseas Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Samsung Overseas Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Samsung Overseas Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 700 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Shah Coal Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 725 Reaffirmed Shah Coal Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 750 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 220 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A3 100 Placed on Finance Notice of Withdrawal Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 220 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A3 100 Placed on Finance Notice of Withdrawal Shiva Engineering Works BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Shiva Engineering Works LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Shivhare Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 26 Assigned ShreeGee Hoses Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Sonpal Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Sonpal Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Srength Hypo Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Srength Hypo Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed under LOC Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Srength Hypo Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Purchase -Discounting Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Srength Hypo Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Credit Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Srength Hypo Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 400 Reaffirmed The Metal Powder Co. Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed The Ruby Mills Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 128 Reaffirmed VXL Instruments Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Air Transport Corporation (Assam) Pvt CC CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB- Air Transport Corporation (Assam) Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL BB 5 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB- Aqua Designs India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 270 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Aqua Designs India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Aquarelle India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 450 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Aquarelle India Pvt Ltd WC Fac ** CRISIL BBB 260 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- **Interchangeable with the following facilities: i. Cash credit and working capital demand loan not exceeding Rs.160.0 million, ii. Letter of credit/bank guarantee not exceeding Rs.100.0 million, iii. Packing credit in foreign currency and export packing credit not exceeding Rs.200.0 million, iv. Buyer's credit not exceeding Rs.100.0 million. v. Foreign bill purchase not exceeding Rs. 210 million Aquarelle India Pvt Ltd WC Fac # CRISIL BBB 190 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- #Interchangeable with the following facilities: i. Foreign bill discounting/foreign bill purchase not exceeding Rs.190.0 million, ii. Pre-shipment loan not exceeding Rs.190.0 million, iii. Letter of credit/buyer's credit not exceeding Rs.120.0 million, iv. Overdraft not exceeding Rs.60.0 million Assignment of Receivables - December Second-loss Fac CRISIL AA (SO) - Upgraded 2010 I from CRISIL A(SO) Assignment of Receivables - December Acquirer payouts CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed 2010 I (SO) Bhavya Cements Ltd CC CRISIL BB 600 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bhavya Cements Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 944 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Bhavya Cements Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1116 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Birla Academy of Art & Culture TL CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Carborundum Universal Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with short-term loan, working capital demand loan, packing credit in foreign currency, buyer's credit, bill discounting, bill guarantees,and letters of credit. Carborundum Universal Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA+ 200.1 Reaffirmed Concept Motors (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Cottstown Fashions Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 1850 Suspended Cottstown Fashions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 724.8 Suspended Loan Fac Cottstown Fashions Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25.2 Suspended D. K. Project Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 65 Assigned Loan Fac D. K. Project Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned Dhenu Hydro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Geethalaya Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GK Sons Engineering Enterprises Pvt LtCC CRISIL B 155 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ GK Sons Engineering Enterprises Pvt LtTL CRISIL B 65 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ H R Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Harika Drugs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Harika Drugs Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Harika Drugs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 52.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ideal Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Ideal Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 130 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Jayesh Industries Ltd CC * CRISIL B- 87.5 Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of Export Packing Credit/Export Bills Negotiation/Export Bills Discounting of Rs 27.5 Mln Jayesh Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jayesh Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 39.9 Reaffirmed Credit Kamla Infratradecomm Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Loan Fac Kamla Infratradecomm Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Kashi Infratradecomm Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Loan Fac Kashi Infratradecomm Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned KKRC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 145 Assigned Kraft Land (India) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac L&T-MHI Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL A+ 2500 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with working capital demand loan buyer's credit and Packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC) L&T-MHI Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A+ 11000 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with working capital demand loan buyer's credit and PCFC to an extent of Rs.1.5 Billion L&T-MHI Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lanco Hills Technology Park Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL D 3739.3 Reaffirmed Lanco Hills Technology Park Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 7475.5 Reaffirmed Leayan Global Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 175 Reaffirmed Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Credit* * Interchangeable up to Rs.40 million between cash credit and export packaging credit Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 17.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Leayan Global Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 160 Reaffirmed Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG * CRISIL A+ @ 1514 * Interchangeable with the following facilities subject to fund-based facility sub-limits of Rs.0.3 Billion: 1) financial guarantee/standby letter of credit Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG ** CRISIL A+ @ 3109 ** Interchangeable with the following facilities subject to fund-based facility sub-limits of Rs.0.3 billion: 1) Short-term Loan of Rs.0.20 billion 2) Overdraft of Rs.0.30 Billion. Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG*** CRISIL A+ @ 1100 *** This is a working capital facility, which is interchangeable with the following facilities subject to sub limits of: 1) Bank guarantee of Rs.1.10 Billion 2) Open-ended guarantee of Rs.0.65 billion 3) Working capital loan of Rs.1.10 Billion with an overdraft sublimit of Rs.0.05 Billion 4) Import documentary credit of Rs.1.10 Billion 5) Import deferred payment credit and buyer's credit of Rs.1.10 Billion. Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A+ @ 4000 Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd CC # CRISIL A+ @ 300 # Interchangeable with bank guarantee. Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac ^ CRISIL A+ @ 250 ^ Interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities. Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ @ 977 Loan Fac Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ @ 920 Lotus Wireless Technologies India Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Lotus Wireless Technologies India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 580 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac M J R Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned M J R Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac M/S. Mohan Lal Jain CC CRISIL BB- 85 Assigned MFL Assignment of Receivables - Second-loss Fac CRISIL A+ (SO) - Upgraded September 2011 I from CRISIL A-(SO) MFL Assignment of Receivables - Acquirer payouts CRISIL AAA (SO)- reaffirmed September 2011 I MFL Securitisation Trust V Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AA- (SO)- Downgraded from CRISIL AA (SO) MFL Securitisation Trust V Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AA- - Downgraded (SO) from CRISIL AA (SO) MFL Securitisation Trust V Second-loss Fac CRISIL BBB - reaffirmed (SO) MFL's Assignment of Receivables - MarcSecond-loss Fac CRISIL A- (SO) - Upgraded 2011 II from CRISIL BBB (SO) MFL's Assignment of Receivables - MarcAcquirer payouts CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed 2011 II (SO) MFL's Assignment of Receivables - MarcSecond-loss Fac CRISIL AA(SO) - Upgraded 2011 III from CRISIL A (SO) Equivalent MFL's Assignment of Receivables - MarcAcquirer payouts CRISIL AAA(SO) - reaffirmed 2011 III Mirza International Ltd CC CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed Mirza International Ltd TL CRISIL A 735 Reaffirmed Mohammed Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 250 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limits of Rs.150 million for export packing credit, and Rs.100 million for foreign bill discounting Mohammed Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 11.9 Reaffirmed NIF Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ NIF Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ NIF Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Nikita Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 8.2 Assigned Nikita Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 156 Assigned Nikita Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5.8 Assigned Loan Fac Nilachal Refractories Ltd CC CRISIL C 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Nilachal Refractories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 332.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Nilachal Refractories Ltd CC CRISIL C 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Nilachal Refractories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 332.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Ponmani International (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 36.5 Assigned Ponmani International (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 33.5 Assigned Limits Radhey Shyam Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Radhey Shyam Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Rohini Oil Field Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 70* Assigned * Interchangeable upto Rs.40 million with Export packing credit and Foreign Bill discounting RSPL Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2140 Reaffirmed RSPL Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S T Electricals Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed S T Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Samsung Overseas Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 100 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB- Samsung Overseas Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Sawansukha Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac Shah Coal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 562.5 Reaffirmed Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd External CRISIL BBB- 199 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 92.3 Reaffirmed Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 562.5 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd External CRISIL BBB- 199 Placed on Commercial Notice of Borrowings Withdrawal Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 92.3 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Shiva Engineering Works CC CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Shiva Engineering Works TL CRISIL BB 17 Reaffirmed Shivhare Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 29 Assigned Loan Fac Shivhare Associates CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned ShreeGee Hoses Pvt. Ltd. Proposed TL CRISIL B 220 Assigned ShreeGee Hoses Pvt. Ltd. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 50 Assigned Shyam Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 185.1 Assigned Shyam Enterprises Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Credit Shyam Enterprises TL CRISIL BB- 17.9 Assigned Siddhi (Guj) Hospitality LLP TL* CRISIL BB- 500 Reaffirmed *Term loan of Rs 400.0 million includes a sublimit of Rs.200 million for import letter of credit facility. Sonpal Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Credit Sonpal Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 420 Assigned Credit Sourabh Gilts & Securities Ltd CC CRISIL D 270 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sourabh Gilts & Securities Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Srength Hypo Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Srength Hypo Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Credit Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Srength Hypo Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 927.2 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Constructions LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Lakshmi Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sundaram Finance Ltd Series A PTCs CRISIL AAA(SO) - Assigned Talwar Auto Garages Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Tamulbari Tea Co Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 33.4 Assigned Tamulbari Tea Co Pvt Ltd Tea Hypothecation CRISIL B 68.4 Assigned The Metal Powder Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee, pre-shipment credit, post-shipment credit, import letter of credit and buyers credit The Metal Powder Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Ruby Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B 230 Reaffirmed The Ruby Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B 5564.7 Reaffirmed VXL Instruments Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B- VXL Instruments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 113 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)