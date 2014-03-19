Mar 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 18, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abad Fisheries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Abad Fisheries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Abad Fisheries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 105 Reaffirmed Abad Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Abad Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Discounting Abad Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Amol Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Amol Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed # Includes sublimit of Rs.40 Million of Letter of Credit for Capital goods and Rs. 40 Million for Buyers credit Baby Marine International Bill CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Pur-Discounting Fac Baby Marine International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Baby Marine International Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 2.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Baby Marine Sarass Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Pur-Discounting Fac Baby Marine Sarass Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Baby Marine Sarass Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cap Seafoods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Cap Seafoods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Discounting Cap Seafoods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Chandramukhi Impex Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable between packing credit and bill discounting Chandramukhi Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit*^ CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable between packing credit and bill discounting^One way changeable to post shipment bills against letter of credit Chittorgarh Kota Tollway Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed EMT Megatherm Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 120 Suspended Express Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 500 Assigned Including CP Hallmark Aquaequipment Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Hallmark Aquaequipment Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Hitech Cellphone Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Kalyan Aqua & Marine Exports India PvtForeign Bill CRISIL A4 135 Reaffirmed Ltd Discounting * * 30% interchangeability from post-shipment limit to pre-shipment limit under Gold Card scheme is permitted Kalyan Aqua & Marine Exports India PvtLOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Kalyan Aqua & Marine Exports India PvtPacking Credit CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Masta Machinery Stores Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 16 Assigned Nirmal International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Nirmal International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Om Sai Aqua Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Pan Electro Technic Enterprises Pvt LtBG CRISIL A3+ 120 Suspended Pan Electro Technic Enterprises Pvt LtLOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Suspended Radiant Exports Export Packing CRISIL A3 180 Suspended Credit Radiant Exports Standby Line of CRISIL A3 36 Suspended Credit Raghavendra Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Raghavendra Automation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Raghavendra Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Rana Denim Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 13.8 Reaffirmed Royal Classic Mills Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 725 Reaffirmed Score Information Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Score Information Technologies Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 71 Reaffirmed Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Erode PvtInventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Erode PvtOverdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 295 Reaffirmed Fac Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Sri Balaji Timber Mart LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Sripathy Assoceates BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Assigned Stone Age Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Stone Age Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 100# Reaffirmed Credit # fully Interchangeable with Foreign bill purchase & Foreign bill discounting Suja Shoei Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Super Olefins Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed United Polymers Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed under LOC United Polymers Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed V. Jayantilal & Co. Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed V. Jayantilal & Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Valia Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Valia Impex Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 577.5 Reaffirmed Vandana Packaging Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.3 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarkay Food Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 27.5 Reaffirmed Aarkay Food Products Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 28.1 Reaffirmed Abharan Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Abharan Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 18.3 Reaffirmed Abhigna Rice & Parboiled Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Abhigna Rice & Parboiled Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Assigned Amol Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed * Includes Sub-limit of Rs.32 Million of Export Packing Credit Amol Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 8.4 Reaffirmed Amol Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 124.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd NCD CRISIL B+SO 5000 Assigned Bansal Agro Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Bharat Cattlefeed Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Bharat Cattlefeed Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac Chetak Lifespace Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 200 Assigned Chittorgarh Kota Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Elmeasure India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Elmeasure India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned EMT Megatherm Pvt Ltd CC*^ CRISIL BBB- 350 Suspended *interchangeable with LC upto Rs. 80.0 Million ^includes Sublimit of EPC of Rs. 150.0 Million EMT Megatherm Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB- 180 Suspended EMT Megatherm Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5.2 Suspended Loan Fac EMT Megatherm Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20.1 Suspended Express Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 423.2 Assigned Express Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 2876.8 Assigned Hallmark Aquaequipment Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 3.5 Assigned Hallmark Aquaequipment Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 61 Assigned Hansa Metallics Ltd CC CRISIL BB 720 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Hansa Metallics Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 89.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Hansa Metallics Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 50 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB- Hansa Metallics Ltd TL CRISIL BB 150.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Harsha Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Heritage Beverages Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed * One-way interchangeable with cash credit Heritage Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Heritage Beverages Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB+ 313.4 Reaffirmed Heritage Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 35.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Heritage Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 17.2 Reaffirmed Heritage Beverages Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 18 Reaffirmed Credit Hitech Cellphone Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Jagdish Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed Jagdish Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 29.4 Reaffirmed Kalyan Aqua & Marine Exports India PvtProposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 11.3 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B- Kalyan Aqua & Marine Exports India PvtStandby LOC CRISIL B+ 12.5 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B- Kalyan Aqua & Marine Exports India PvtTL CRISIL B+ 64.4 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B- KCC Lateri Expressway Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1100 Assigned Laxmi Snacks Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 250 Assigned M.G.B. Mobiles CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- M.G.B. Mobiles LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Masta Machinery Stores Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 17.5 Assigned Masta Machinery Stores Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Mohan Steel Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned Nirmal International CC CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Nirmal International Rupee TL CRISIL B 5.5 Reaffirmed Pan Electro Technic Enterprises Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 45 Suspended Ltd Pan Electro Technic Enterprises Pvt TL CRISIL BBB 7 Suspended Ltd Periyar Cements Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Periyar Cements Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 43 Reaffirmed Pilania Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Radiant Exports Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 32.6 Suspended Raghavendra Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 37.5* Reaffirmed * Includes Stand-by line of credit of Rs.2.5 Million. Rana Denim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Rana Denim Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 236.2 Reaffirmed Royal Classic Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 501.1 Reaffirmed Royal Classic Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 743.9 Reaffirmed Royal Classic Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 230 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Score Information Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Score Information Technologies Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB- 29 Reaffirmed Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Erode PvtLT Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Erode PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Balaji Timber Mart CC CRISIL B 2.5 Reaffirmed Sri Balaji Timber Mart Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 1 Reaffirmed Sripathy Assoceates CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd CC CRISIL A- 450 Assigned Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd TL CRISIL A- 3840 Assigned Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 340 Assigned Stone Age Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BB+ 35 Upgraded from Gold Card CRISIL BB Stone Age Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 16* Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL BB * Foreign Bill Discounting under letter of credit Stone Age Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Suja Shoei Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 162.5 Reaffirmed Suja Shoei Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 99.1 Reaffirmed Suja Shoei Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 89.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Super Olefins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Super Olefins Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Supertech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1913.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Supertech Ltd TL CRISIL BB 4773.1 Reaffirmed The Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 2150 Reaffirmed The Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 556.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 413.3 Reaffirmed United Polymers CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Valia Impex Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 190 Reaffirmed Valia Impex Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Vandana Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 26 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Vandana Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 56.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Vihaan Boards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Vihaan Boards Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Vihaan Boards Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 132.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ VIN Auto TL CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned VIN Auto Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac VIN Auto CC CRISIL B 67.5 Assigned VIN Auto Channel Financing CRISIL B 50 Assigned Yogesh Industries CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Yogesh Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 7 Reaffirmed Yogesh Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)