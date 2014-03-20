Mar 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 19, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABC Bearings Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Allkoshys Allspices Packing Credit CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Allkoshys Allspices Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Discounting Amora Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12 Assigned Arya Construction Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Aspinwall and Co. Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 10@ Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A2+ @Two way interchangeability between export packing credit and foreign bill discounting (non-letter of credit) limit up to 50 per cent Aspinwall and Co. Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 25@ Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A2+ @Two way interchangeability between export packing credit and foreign bill discounting (non-letter of credit) limit up to 50 per cent Aspinwall and Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 36 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Aspinwall and Co. Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 380 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Basudha Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 600 Assigned Basudha Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned Loan Fac Bhagwati Sponge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 95 Reaffirmed Bharat Construction Company ( Bombay) BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Bipico Industries (Tools) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed BMR Exports LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed BMR Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 245 Reaffirmed Ecoplast Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1.5 Reaffirmed Ecoplast Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co. LtdCP Programme CRISIL A1+ 500 Assigned Fedders Lloyd Corporation Ltd CP CRISIL A2 2000 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Fedders Lloyd Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5265 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Fedders Lloyd Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 4235 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Fine Facets (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Fine Facets (India) Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Credit Fluid logic Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Gurdaspur Overseas Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Himat Glaze Tiles BG CRISIL A4 11 Assigned JBS Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed JM Financial Asset Reconstruction CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Enhanced from Company Pvt. Ltd. Rs.0.5 Billion Kalinga Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Lloyd Electric and Engineering Ltd. LOC CRISIL A3+ 2750 Notice of Withdrawal Lloyd Electric and Engineering Ltd. LOC^ CRISIL A3+ 810 Reaffirmed ^ Includes standby line of credit for foreign subsidiaries for Rs.100 Million from Standard Chartered Bank and EUR 3.5 Million from ING Vysya Bank Ltd Lloyd Electric and Engineering Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL 100 Assigned Credit A3+(Notice of Withdrawal) M.M. Import & Export LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed M.M. Saw Mills & Industries LOC CRISIL A4 67.5 Reaffirmed Mekala Metal Works Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Mohameden's Timber Corportion LOC CRISIL A4 67.5 Reaffirmed Mohan Mutha Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Mohan Mutha Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Mohan Mutha Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Purchase Mohan Mutha Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Mohan Mutha Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Najeem Cashew Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Purchase Najeem Cashew Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Nitya Electrocontrols Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Parayil Food Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 62.8 Reaffirmed Philips India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 650 Reaffirmed Philips India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed Quantum Power Systems BG CRISIL A4+ 37.8 Assigned Ratnapriya Dyeing and Printing Mills BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL A4 Ratnapriya Dyeing and Printing Mills LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL A4 Royal Trexim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Sai Manasa Spintex (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Sai Manasa Spintex (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Shri Guru Ram Rai Education Mission Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 123 Reaffirmed Smart Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Spark Engineering Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Spark Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned SPI Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Synthite Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Synthite Industries Ltd Export Finance CRISIL A1+ 1360 Reaffirmed Limit^ ^100% interchangebility between Letter of Credit Synthite Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed Synthite Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit## CRISIL A1+ 1358 Reaffirmed ##100% interchangebility between Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Foreign Documentary Bill Purchase and Foreign Usance Discount Bill Purchase Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit@@ CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed @@100% interchangebility between Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Import letter of Credit, Standby Letter of Credit, Short Term Loan and Overdraft Export Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit@ CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed @Rs.500.0 million is interchangeable between packing credit in foreign currency and foreign documentary bill purchase. Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 26250 Reaffirmed Times Ferro Alloys Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 125 Reaffirmed Credit Times Ferro Alloys Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Viraj Distributors Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 90 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ecoplast Ltd FD FA- Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABC Bearings Ltd CC ^ CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee limit up to Rs.50 million ABC Bearings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 495.7 Downgraded from CRISIL A- ABC Bearings Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 200 Assigned ABC Bearings Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 204.3 Assigned Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed Aditi Creation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 79.1 Assigned Loan Fac Aditi Creation Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 0.9 Assigned Aditi Creation CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Aditi Creation LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Assigned Allkoshys Allspices CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Almondz Finanz Ltd Overdraft Fac -- 200 Withdrawal Almondz Finanz Ltd Proposed LT Bk -- 100 Withdrawal Loan Fac* *Includes overdraft facility Almondz Finanz Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Almondz Global Securities Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 520 Assigned Loan Fac* *Includes overdraft facility Amora Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 157 Assigned Amora Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Arya Construction CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Aspinwall and Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Aspinwall and Co. Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Basudha Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Basudha Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 440 Assigned Bhagwati Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 195 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Sponge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhagwati Sponge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 24 Assigned Bharat Construction Company ( Bombay) CC CRISIL B 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Bharat Construction Company ( Bombay) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 33.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Bharat Construction Company ( Bombay) TL CRISIL B 66.6 Assigned Bipico Industries (Tools) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Bipico Industries (Tools) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 6.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bipico Industries (Tools) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 32.3 Reaffirmed BL Kashyap & Sons Ltd BG^ CRISIL D 3750 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 ^ Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.1750 Million BL Kashyap & Sons Ltd CC* CRISIL D 2480 Downgraded from CRISIL C * Interchangeable with working capital demand loan of Rs.1000 Million BL Kashyap & Sons Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL C BMR Exports TL CRISIL BB+ 20.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Dhareshwar Cottex TL CRISIL B 15 Assigned Dhareshwar Cottex CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Dhareshwar Cottex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 115 Assigned Loan Fac Dunnimaa Engineers and Divers CC CRISIL D 135 Downgraded Enterprises Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B Dunnimaa Engineers and Divers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 75 Downgraded Enterprises Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B Dunnimaa Engineers and Divers TL CRISIL D 110 Assigned Enterprises Pvt Ltd Ecoplast Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Ecoplast Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 28.5 Assigned Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co. LtdNCD CRISIL A+ 500 Assigned Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co. LtdLT Bk Fac CRISIL A+ 500 Assigned Fedders Lloyd Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 2550 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Fedders Lloyd Corporation Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 1400 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Fedders Lloyd Corporation Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Fedders Lloyd Corporation Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Fluid logic Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Fluid logic Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 27.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Fluid logic Systems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed Credit Fluid logic Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 8.8 Assigned Garuda Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 38.6 Reaffirmed Garuda Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Garuda Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 12.4 Reaffirmed Garuda Automobiles Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 7 Assigned Gayatri Cotgin Corporation TL CRISIL B 21 Assigned Gayatri Cotgin Corporation Standby Line of CRISIL B 6 Assigned Credit Gayatri Cotgin Corporation CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Gayatri Cotgin Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 133 Assigned Loan Fac Gurdaspur Overseas Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 350 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit upto Rs.250 million Gurdaspur Overseas Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 232.5 Reaffirmed Himat Glaze Tiles TL CRISIL B+ 24.5 Assigned Himat Glaze Tiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.5 Assigned Loan Fac Himat Glaze Tiles CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned JBS Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed JM Financial Asset Reconstruction CC CRISIL A+ 750 Reaffirmed Company Pvt. Ltd. JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1250 Reaffirmed Company Pvt. Ltd. Loan Fac Kalinga Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Kalinga Automobiles Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e DFS) Kalinga Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned Khanna Builders & Developers TL CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Kumarpur Agro Poultries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 26.4 Reaffirmed Kumarpur Agro Poultries Ltd TL CRISIL B- 23.2 Reaffirmed Lloyd Electric and Engineering Ltd. NCD -- 400 Withdrawal Lloyd Electric and Engineering Ltd. ST Debt -- 2000 Withdrawal Lloyd Electric and Engineering Ltd. Proposed LT Bk -- 71.2 Withdrawal Loan Fac Lloyd Electric and Engineering Ltd. TL -- 658.8 Withdrawal Lloyd Electric and Engineering Ltd. NCD CRISIL BBB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Lloyd Electric and Engineering Ltd. CC* CRISIL BBB 2110 Notice of Withdrawal * Cash credit limits sanctioned by State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur includes inland bill discounting limits of Rs.60 Million Lloyd Electric and Engineering Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Lloyd Electric and Engineering Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB 270 Assigned M.M. Import & Export CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed M.M. Saw Mills & Industries CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed M/s. S.N. Mohanty LT Loan CRISIL A- 96 Assigned Mahadik Sugar & Agro Products Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 500 Assigned Mekala Metal Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Mohameden's Timber Corportion CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Mohan Mutha Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 107.5 Reaffirmed Mohan Mutha Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 72.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Najeem Cashew Industries CC CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Nitya Electrocontrols Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 93.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Nitya Electrocontrols Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 26.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Parayil Food Products Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with packing credit Parayil Food Products Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 17.1 Reaffirmed Philips India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 3350 Reaffirmed * Rs. 2850 Million Interchangeable with Letter of credit & Bank Guarantee Philips India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 250 Reaffirmed Purple Medical Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Purple Medical Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 49 Reaffirmed Quantum Power Systems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 24.9 Assigned Loan Fac Quantum Power Systems Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 19 Assigned Quantum Power Systems CC CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned Rajmahal Silks CC CRISIL BBB- 92.5 Reaffirmed Rajmahal Textiles CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Ratnapriya Dyeing and Printing Mills CC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL B+ Ratnapriya Dyeing and Printing Mills TL CRISIL BB- 192.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Ratnapriya Dyeing and Printing Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.1 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Royal Trexim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Royal Trexim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Royal Trexim Pvt Ltd Proposed Standby CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Line of Credit Sai Manasa Spintex (India) Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Sai Manasa Spintex (India) Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 12 Reaffirmed Credit Sai Manasa Spintex (India) Ltd TL CRISIL B 233 Reaffirmed Sai Manasa Spintex (India) Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Saraswati Component Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 230 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Saraswati Component Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Saraswati Component Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 30 Assigned Shetkari Mahila Sahakari Vastranirman TL CRISIL B+ 265.2 Upgraded from Soot Girni Maryadit CRISIL B- Shinkwang Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Shinkwang Electronics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 98.8 Assigned Shreya Print Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac Shreya Print Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned Shri Guru Ram Rai Education Mission TL CRISIL BBB 227 Assigned Smart Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Smart Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Spark Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 5 Assigned Spark Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 16.5 Assigned Loan Fac Spark Engineering Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 37.5 Assigned SPI Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Swami Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Reaffirmed Swami Feeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Synthite Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed Synthite Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2 Reaffirmed Synthite Industries Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL AA- 1300 Reaffirmed *100% interchangebility between Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Foreign bill Purchase, foreign bill discounting, Foreign bill negotiation, Bill Purchase, Bill Discounting, Working capital Demand loan, Short term Loan Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 10000 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 153860 Reaffirmed Times Ferro Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Times Ferro Alloys Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 22.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Times Ferro Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL B- 69.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 44 Reaffirmed V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 38.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vaibhav Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 12.1 Assigned Vaibhav Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 44 Assigned Vaibhav Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 143.9 Assigned Loan Fac Viraj Distributors Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Xo Pack Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 3 Assigned Credit Xo Pack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Xo Pack Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 50 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.