Mar 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 20, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahlada Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Ahlada Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Ahlada Industries Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Amrut Distilleries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Atlas Metal Processors Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A4 Atlas Metal Processors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Atlas Metal Processors Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4 Cozytouch PolyFoams India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 DCB Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed DCB Bank Ltd ST FD CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed DCM Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 DCM Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 400 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A3 DCM Ltd LOC * CRISIL A3+ 85 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 *Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee to the extent of 5.0 Million. DCM Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 400 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 East End Silks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed East End Silks Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Discounting East End Silks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed East End Silks Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed GNG Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned GNG Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned Hatimi Steels LOC CRISIL A4 438.2 Reaffirmed Ion Exchange Infrastructure Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 205 Reaffirmed Jasubhai Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 78 Reaffirmed Jasubhai Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Jasubhai Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 22 Reaffirmed Jasubhai Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Jasubhai Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Jay Bhavani Cottex Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Loan Fac Kalyan Aqua & Marine Exports India PvtForeign Bill CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Discounting* *30% interchangeability from post-shipment limit to pre-shipment limit under Gold Card scheme is permitted Kalyan Aqua & Marine Exports India PvtLOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Kalyan Aqua & Marine Exports India PvtPacking Credit CRISIL A4 135 Reaffirmed Ltd Karuna Management Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 80 Withdrawal Lahliwala Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.5 Reaffirmed Magnum MI Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Magnum MI Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Metro Cash & Carry India Pvt Ltd. ST Loan CRISIL A1 950 Reaffirmed Navkar Transcore Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 180 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Olympic Laminates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 15 Reaffirmed P Narasimha Rao & Company BG CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Porwal Auto Components Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Porwal Auto Components Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed Ram Engineers & Contractors LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Ram Engineers & Contractors BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Renny Strips Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Right Tight Fastners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 75 Reaffirmed Right Tight Fastners Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Credit Ronak Rocks Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Purchase Ronak Rocks Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Somani Kuttner India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 91 Reaffirmed Somani Kuttner India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Somani Kuttner India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed South Kerala Cashew Exporters Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Pur-Discounting Fac # # Includes sublimit of Rs.10.00 million for export bill re-discounting /letter of credit and Rs.10.00 million foreign discounting bill purchase (order sublimit) South Kerala Cashew Exporters Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Credit * * Includes a sublimit of Rs.50.00 million for packing credit in foreign currency South Kerala Cashew Exporters LOC @ CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed @Fully interchangeable with export packing credit limit Tara Pada Modern Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4+ 6.5 Assigned Vardhman Stampings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Vardhman Stampings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 600 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Veer Steel Processors LOC CRISIL A3+ 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Vijay V. Salunkhe BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.M. International CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned A.M. International Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 100 Assigned Ahlada Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned Ahlada Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20 Assigned Ahlada Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Ambattur Developers Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BB- 330 Downgraded Commercial from CRISIL Borrowings BB+ Ambattur Developers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 701.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ambattur Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 68.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Amrut Distilleries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 750 Reaffirmed Annapurna Vyapaar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Annapurna Vyapaar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 21 Upgraded from CRISIL B Atlas Metal Processors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Brahmaputra Tele Productions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 84 Assigned Brahmaputra Tele Productions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Brahmaputra Tele Productions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 96 Assigned Loan Fac Castle Liquors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Withdrawal Castle Liquors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Withdrawal Loan Fac Cozytouch PolyFoams India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Cozytouch PolyFoams India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B DCB Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed Bonds DCM Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 266.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- DCM Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1243.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ethix Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 600 Assigned GNG Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Assigned Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd Bond Series V CRISIL BBB+(SO)556.8 Withdrawal (Option II) Haldia Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 49 Assigned Haldia Agro Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 11 Assigned Hatimi Steels CC* CRISIL B+ 61.8* Upgraded from CRISIL B * Fully interchangeable with letter of credit facility Herman Properties Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Herman Properties Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 250 Assigned Image Industries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Image Industries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 12.4 Assigned Ion Exchange Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed J.J. Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed J.J. Solvex Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 58 Reaffirmed Jasubhai Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Jasubhai Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Jasubhai Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 29 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jasubhai Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10.8 Reaffirmed Jay Bhavani Cottex TL CRISIL B 15 Assigned Jay Bhavani Cottex CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Jay Bhavani Cottex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 75 Assigned Loan Fac Kalyan Aqua & Marine Exports India PvtProposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 11.3 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B- Kalyan Aqua & Marine Exports India PvtStandby LOC CRISIL B+ 12.5 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B- Kalyan Aqua & Marine Exports India PvtTL CRISIL B+ 64.4 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B- Karuna Management Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400.5 Withdrawal Karuna Management Services Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 37.5 Withdrawal Credit Lahliwala Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Lahliwala Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 13 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Lahliwala Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Maa Kudargarhi Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Maa Kudargarhi Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 103.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Maa Kudargarhi Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 76.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Magnum MI Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 270 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Magnum MI Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Magnum MI Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 126.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Mahamaya Foods & Grains Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 52.5 Reaffirmed Mahamaya Foods & Grains Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Metro Cash & Carry India Pvt Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL A 3588.8 Reaffirmed Metro Cash & Carry India Pvt Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 3091.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Metro Cash & Carry India Pvt Ltd. WC Loan* CRISIL A 810 Reaffirmed *Upto Rs. 160 Million interchangeable with letter of credit/ bank guarantee. Monarch Info Tech Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Monarch Info Tech Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Loan Fac MSPL Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 2750 Reaffirmed MSPL Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 4650 Reaffirmed Narayan Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Withdrawal Navkar Transcore Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Olympic Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Olympic Laminates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 48 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P Narasimha Rao & Company CC CRISIL B+ 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- P Narasimha Rao & Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 65 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Pannalal Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15.1 Reaffirmed Pannalal Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 42 Reaffirmed Porwal Auto Components Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Porwal Auto Components Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ram Engineers & Contractors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac Ram Engineers & Contractors LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Ram Engineers & Contractors CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Renny Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Renny Strips Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Right Tight Fastners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Right Tight Fastners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 380 Reaffirmed Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd DDBs CRISIL BBB+(SO)443.5 Withdrawal Shalibhadra Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Shalibhadra Traders CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Shankar Agro Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 100 Assigned Shankar Agro Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 100 Assigned Shri Balaji Fibres CC CRISIL BB- 70 Notice of Withdrawal Somani Kuttner India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Tara Pada Modern Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB- 16.7 Assigned Tara Pada Modern Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16.8 Assigned Loan Fac Tara Pada Modern Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Tara Pada Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Vardhman Stampings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Vardhman Stampings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 25 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Veer Steel Processors CC CRISIL BBB 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Vijay V. Salunkhe CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Yogesh Trading Co CC CRISIL B+ 350 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 