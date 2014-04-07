Apr 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 4, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.N.E. Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 400 Reaffirmed
A.N.E. Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Aarti Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 2350 Reaffirmed
Anil Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Non-FBL & CRISIL A1+ 93700 Reaffirmed
& Rs.1.5 billion is fully fungible with Fund Based facilities; Rs.1.0 billion is fungible with
Fund Based facilities; Rs.10 billion is fungible with fund based facility to the extent of
Rs.4.0 billion
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Non-FBL^ CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed
^ Equivalent to Rs.9408.48 Million; USD 30 Million is fungible with Fund Based facilities; USD
140 million is fully fungible Fund Based facilities
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed NFBL^^ CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed
^^ Equivalent to Rs.2767.20 Million
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed
Corvine Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 100 Upgraded from
Ltd under LOC CRISIL A4+
Corvine Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals LOC CRISIL A3 300 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL A4+
DBM Geotechnics and Constructions Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 1200 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
A3+
DBM Geotechnics and Constructions Pvt Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 450 Downgraded
Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL
A3+
Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed
Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed
Dhoot Infrastructure Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Dhoot Infrastructure Projects Ltd Rent CRISIL A4+ 49 Assigned
Securitisation loan
Girish Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Jyoti Polyvinyl Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Jyoti Polyvinyl Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Jyoti Polyvinyl Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Jyoti Vinyl Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 52.5 Assigned
Jyoti Vinyl Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 35 Assigned
Jyoti Vinyl Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned
K N International Ltd BG CRISIL A4 180 Reaffirmed
Kinjal Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Mehru Electrical and Mechanical BG CRISIL A3+ 350 Reaffirmed
Engineers Pvt Ltd
Mehru Electrical and Mechanical LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed
Engineers Pvt Ltd
Midland Diesel Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Northern India Leather Cloth LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd
S V Distributors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed
SMT Machines India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed
Sushitex Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Sushitex Industries Pvt Ltd Supplier Line of CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Credit
Vodafone Cellular Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac*
*Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd,
Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone
Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd
Vodafone Digilink Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 4000 Assigned
Vodafone East Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 1000 Assigned
Loan Fac*
*Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd,
Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone
Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd
Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 3000 Assigned
Vodafone Spacetel Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 4600 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac*
*Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd,
Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone
Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd
Vodafone Spacetel Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 9200 Reaffirmed
Vodafone West Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 1000 Assigned
Loan Fac*
*Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd,
Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone
Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd
Yash Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 27 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.N.E. Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL C
Aaheli Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Assigned
Aaheli Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 139 Assigned
Aaheli Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 151 Assigned
Loan Fac
Aarti Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 7226 Reaffirmed
Aarti Industries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 1644 Reaffirmed
Aarti Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1150 Reaffirmed
AKT International Pvt Ltd. Adhoc Limit CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
AKT International Pvt Ltd. CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed
AKT International Pvt Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
AKT International Pvt Ltd. Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 225 Assigned
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Anil Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed
Arrow Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed
Arrow Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 24.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Arrow Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 100.8 Reaffirmed
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd FB Fac$ CRISIL AAA 160600 Reaffirmed
$ Out of Rs.75 billion Rs.30 billion is fungible either way; Out of Rs.13 billion Rs.8.5 billion
is fungible from Fund Based facilities to Non Fund Based facilities; Out of Rs.25 billion Rs.23
billion is fungible with Non Fund Based facilities; Out of Rs.15 billion Rs.10 billion is 100%
fungible either way
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed
* Equivalent to Rs.57557.76 Million
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AAA 74098.3 Reaffirmed
Limits
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed
Limits@@
@@ Equivalent to Rs.166032 Million
Bindu Food Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 11.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Bindu Food Processors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 32.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Bindu Food Processors Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL D 9.7 Assigned
Corvine Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals CC CRISIL BBB- 340 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL BB
DBM Geotechnics and Constructions Pvt CC CRISIL BB 1130 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BBB
DBM Geotechnics and Constructions Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 70 Downgraded
Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB
Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed
Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Dhoot Infrastructure Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 351 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
Ecopark Developers LLP CC CRISIL BB 210 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Express Infocom Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 21.5 Reaffirmed
Express Infocom Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 53.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Express Infocom Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 220 Assigned
Girish Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 46 Reaffirmed
Graffiti Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 49 Assigned
Graffiti Laminates Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
*Includes sub-limit of Rs.10 Million of Letter of credit.
Graffiti Laminates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 121 Assigned
Loan Fac
Jagat Jagdamba Flour Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Jagat Jagdamba Flour Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 36.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Jagat Jagdamba Flour Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 13.5 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB-
Jyoti Polyvinyl Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Jyoti Vinyl Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
K N International Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed
Kalinga Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Khushi Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 140 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Kinjal Construction Co. CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed
Kinjal Construction Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kinjal Construction Co. TL CRISIL B+ 45.5 Reaffirmed
Maharashtra Oil Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed
Maharashtra Oil Extractions Pvt Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed
Mehru Electrical and Mechanical CC* CRISIL BBB 225 Reaffirmed
Engineers Pvt Ltd
*Interchangeable with WCDL Limit upto Rs.200 million
Mehru Electrical and Mechanical Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Engineers Pvt Ltd
Mehru Electrical and Mechanical TL CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed
Engineers Pvt Ltd
Midland Diesel Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed
Midland Diesel Services Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed
Nayaagarh Sugar Complex Ltd CC CRISIL D 108.6 Reaffirmed
Nayaagarh Sugar Complex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 54.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Nayaagarh Sugar Complex Ltd TL CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
Northern India Leather Cloth CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd
Northern India Leather Cloth Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd
Northern India Leather Cloth TL CRISIL B+ 58.4 Assigned
Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd
Northern India Leather Cloth Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 23.6 Assigned
Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Orchid Infrastructure Developers Pvt Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed
Ltd Limits
P. K. Foundation TL CRISIL D 117.5 Reaffirmed
Polo Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned
Polo Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
Polo Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 27.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
S V Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 240 Reaffirmed
Samak Dhoot Resorts and Spa Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 320 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 130 Reaffirmed
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 646.1 Reaffirmed
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 2875.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 458.4 Reaffirmed
SMT Machines India Ltd CC CRISIL B- 130 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
SMT Machines India Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Sphereorigins Multivision Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 145 Reaffirmed
Sphereorigins Multivision Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 135.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sphereorigins Multivision Pvt. Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sphereorigins Multivision Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BB- 19.1 Assigned
SSZ Commodities Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed
Surya Industries BG CRISIL D 0.2 Reaffirmed
Surya Industries CC CRISIL D 140 Reaffirmed
Surya Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Surya Industries TL CRISIL D 19.8 Assigned
Sushitex Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
Sushitex Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 205 Reaffirmed
Total Environment Living Spaces Pvt LtNCD CRISIL A(SO) 840 Assigned
Vodafone Cellular Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 34500 Assigned
Vodafone Digilink Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed
Vodafone East Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 4500 Reaffirmed
Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 18000 Reaffirmed
Vodafone West Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed
Yash Enterprises CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
