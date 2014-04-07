Apr 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 4, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.N.E. Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 400 Reaffirmed A.N.E. Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Loan Fac Aarti Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 2350 Reaffirmed Anil Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Non-FBL & CRISIL A1+ 93700 Reaffirmed & Rs.1.5 billion is fully fungible with Fund Based facilities; Rs.1.0 billion is fungible with Fund Based facilities; Rs.10 billion is fungible with fund based facility to the extent of Rs.4.0 billion Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Non-FBL^ CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed ^ Equivalent to Rs.9408.48 Million; USD 30 Million is fungible with Fund Based facilities; USD 140 million is fully fungible Fund Based facilities Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed NFBL^^ CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed ^^ Equivalent to Rs.2767.20 Million Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed Corvine Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 100 Upgraded from Ltd under LOC CRISIL A4+ Corvine Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals LOC CRISIL A3 300 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A4+ DBM Geotechnics and Constructions Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 1200 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A3+ DBM Geotechnics and Constructions Pvt Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 450 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL A3+ Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Dhoot Infrastructure Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Dhoot Infrastructure Projects Ltd Rent CRISIL A4+ 49 Assigned Securitisation loan Girish Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Jyoti Polyvinyl Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Jyoti Polyvinyl Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Jyoti Polyvinyl Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Jyoti Vinyl Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 52.5 Assigned Jyoti Vinyl Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Jyoti Vinyl Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned K N International Ltd BG CRISIL A4 180 Reaffirmed Kinjal Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Mehru Electrical and Mechanical BG CRISIL A3+ 350 Reaffirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd Mehru Electrical and Mechanical LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd Midland Diesel Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Northern India Leather Cloth LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd S V Distributors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed SMT Machines India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Sushitex Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Sushitex Industries Pvt Ltd Supplier Line of CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Credit Vodafone Cellular Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd Vodafone Digilink Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 4000 Assigned Vodafone East Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 1000 Assigned Loan Fac* *Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 3000 Assigned Vodafone Spacetel Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 4600 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd Vodafone Spacetel Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 9200 Reaffirmed Vodafone West Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 1000 Assigned Loan Fac* *Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd Yash Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 27 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.N.E. Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Upgraded from CRISIL C Aaheli Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Aaheli Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 139 Assigned Aaheli Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 151 Assigned Loan Fac Aarti Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 7226 Reaffirmed Aarti Industries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 1644 Reaffirmed Aarti Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1150 Reaffirmed AKT International Pvt Ltd. Adhoc Limit CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed AKT International Pvt Ltd. CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed AKT International Pvt Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned Loan Fac AKT International Pvt Ltd. Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 225 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Anil Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Arrow Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed Arrow Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 24.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arrow Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 100.8 Reaffirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd FB Fac$ CRISIL AAA 160600 Reaffirmed $ Out of Rs.75 billion Rs.30 billion is fungible either way; Out of Rs.13 billion Rs.8.5 billion is fungible from Fund Based facilities to Non Fund Based facilities; Out of Rs.25 billion Rs.23 billion is fungible with Non Fund Based facilities; Out of Rs.15 billion Rs.10 billion is 100% fungible either way Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed * Equivalent to Rs.57557.76 Million Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AAA 74098.3 Reaffirmed Limits Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed Limits@@ @@ Equivalent to Rs.166032 Million Bindu Food Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 11.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Bindu Food Processors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 32.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Bindu Food Processors Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL D 9.7 Assigned Corvine Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals CC CRISIL BBB- 340 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB DBM Geotechnics and Constructions Pvt CC CRISIL BB 1130 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB DBM Geotechnics and Constructions Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 70 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Dhoot Infrastructure Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 351 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Ecopark Developers LLP CC CRISIL BB 210 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Express Infocom Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 21.5 Reaffirmed Express Infocom Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 53.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Express Infocom Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 220 Assigned Girish Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 46 Reaffirmed Graffiti Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 49 Assigned Graffiti Laminates Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned *Includes sub-limit of Rs.10 Million of Letter of credit. Graffiti Laminates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 121 Assigned Loan Fac Jagat Jagdamba Flour Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Jagat Jagdamba Flour Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 36.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Jagat Jagdamba Flour Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 13.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- Jyoti Polyvinyl Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Jyoti Vinyl Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned K N International Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Kalinga Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Khushi Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Kinjal Construction Co. CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Kinjal Construction Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kinjal Construction Co. TL CRISIL B+ 45.5 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Oil Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Oil Extractions Pvt Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed Mehru Electrical and Mechanical CC* CRISIL BBB 225 Reaffirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd *Interchangeable with WCDL Limit upto Rs.200 million Mehru Electrical and Mechanical Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd Mehru Electrical and Mechanical TL CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd Midland Diesel Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Midland Diesel Services Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Nayaagarh Sugar Complex Ltd CC CRISIL D 108.6 Reaffirmed Nayaagarh Sugar Complex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 54.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nayaagarh Sugar Complex Ltd TL CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Northern India Leather Cloth CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Northern India Leather Cloth Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Northern India Leather Cloth TL CRISIL B+ 58.4 Assigned Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Northern India Leather Cloth Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 23.6 Assigned Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Orchid Infrastructure Developers Pvt Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Limits P. K. Foundation TL CRISIL D 117.5 Reaffirmed Polo Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Polo Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Polo Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 27.5 Assigned Loan Fac S V Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 240 Reaffirmed Samak Dhoot Resorts and Spa Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 320 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 130 Reaffirmed Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 646.1 Reaffirmed Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 2875.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 458.4 Reaffirmed SMT Machines India Ltd CC CRISIL B- 130 Downgraded from CRISIL B SMT Machines India Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sphereorigins Multivision Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 145 Reaffirmed Sphereorigins Multivision Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 135.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sphereorigins Multivision Pvt. Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Credit Sphereorigins Multivision Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BB- 19.1 Assigned SSZ Commodities Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed Surya Industries BG CRISIL D 0.2 Reaffirmed Surya Industries CC CRISIL D 140 Reaffirmed Surya Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Surya Industries TL CRISIL D 19.8 Assigned Sushitex Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Sushitex Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 205 Reaffirmed Total Environment Living Spaces Pvt LtNCD CRISIL A(SO) 840 Assigned Vodafone Cellular Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 34500 Assigned Vodafone Digilink Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Vodafone East Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 4500 Reaffirmed Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 18000 Reaffirmed Vodafone West Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed Yash Enterprises CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 