Apr 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 7, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Dispomed Products Pvt Ltd Export Performance CRISIL A3 16.7 Reaffirmed Guarantee Aditya Dispomed Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Andaman Sea Foods Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Andaman Sea Foods Pvt. Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Credit ARG Infra Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 35000 Enhanced from Rs.30 Billion Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 15250 Reaffirmed DIC India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 90.9 Reaffirmed DIC India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Economic Explosives Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 89.9 Reaffirmed Economic Explosives Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 171.7 Reaffirmed Florim Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1 200 Assigned Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1500 Reaffirmed Jet Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Morvi Vegetable Products Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.7 Reaffirmed Morvi Vegetable Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1200 Reaffirmed Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd. CP CRISIL A1+ 450 Reaffirmed Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd. LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed PCP International Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 650 Reaffirmed Phooltas Harsco Rail Solutions Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A3+ 540 Reaffirmed Phooltas Harsco Rail Solutions Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Satyam Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Shree Jaya Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Shree Jaya Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Solar Industries India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Solar Industries India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2740 Reaffirmed Speedcrafts Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Speedcrafts Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 35 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Finance Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Dispomed Products Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Credit Aditya Dispomed Products Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Purchase Aditya Dispomed Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 110.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aditya Dispomed Products Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Aditya Dispomed Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 17.7 Reaffirmed Andaman Sea Foods Pvt. Ltd. Export Packing CRISIL B- 125 Reaffirmed Credit Andaman Sea Foods Pvt. Ltd. Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 65 Reaffirmed Discounting Andaman Sea Foods Pvt. Ltd. Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 10.7 Reaffirmed Andaman Sea Foods Pvt. Ltd. Proposed TL CRISIL B- 7.1 Reaffirmed Andaman Sea Foods Pvt. Ltd. WC TL CRISIL B- 196 Reaffirmed ARG Infra Developers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed ARG Infra Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 230 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 17000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier II CRISIL AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed Bonds Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 16500 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier II CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Bonds Bajaj Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 20500 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 104450 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 19800 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Beekay Auto Pvt. Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 440 Reaffirmed Fac Beekay Auto Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Beekay Auto Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Bengal Intelligent Parks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1265.2 Reaffirmed Boulevard Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1588 Reaffirmed Brijraj Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Brijraj Auto Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Loan Fac Brijraj Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Brijraj Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 77.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Brijraj Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 16.6 Reaffirmed Buddha India Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 0.5 Reaffirmed Buddha India Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed Chandra Automobile India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Chandra Automobile India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 46.5 Assigned DIC India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed DIC India Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed Economic Explosives Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed Economic Explosives Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1038.4 Reaffirmed Empezar Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 17 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Empezar Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 29 Assigned Florim Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 52.5 Assigned Florim Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned Flywheel Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed Girivarya Non-Woven Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Girivarya Non-Woven Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40* Assigned *includes sublimit of Letter of Credit Girivarya Non-Woven Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 402 Reaffirmed Jet Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned Jet Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 77 Assigned Ketan Brothers Diamondz Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kshitij Synergy Corp Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 145 Assigned Manav Agri Foods Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B Mangalam Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Mangalam Automotives Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Fac Mangalam Automotives Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mangalam Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 14 Reaffirmed Mangalam Edu Gate TL CRISIL B 800 Reaffirmed Midas Yarn Processors Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Midas Yarn Processors Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 39.1 Reaffirmed Morvi Vegetable Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Morvi Vegetable Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nadia Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 2 Reaffirmed Nadia Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Orange County Resorts & Hotels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Orange County Resorts & Hotels Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Orange County Resorts & Hotels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 330 Assigned Loan Fac P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 311.7 Reaffirmed Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd. CC CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed PCP International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed PCP International Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 113.5 Reaffirmed Phooltas Harsco Rail Solutions Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Phooltas Harsco Rail Solutions Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Phooltas Harsco Rail Solutions Pvt LtdStandby Line of CRISIL BBB 5 Assigned Credit Reliable Cashew Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Sachdeva Rice and General Mills CC CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed Sachdeva Rice and General Mills TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Satyam Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Satyam Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 12.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Satyam Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 27.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ SDS Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 125 Assigned Loan Fac SDS Infratech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 750 Assigned Shree Jaya Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Shree Jaya Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 38.6 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Jaya Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 6.4 Assigned Solar Industries India Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1220 Reaffirmed Solar Industries India Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1040 Reaffirmed Speedcrafts Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 310 Reaffirmed Speedcrafts Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Speedcrafts Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB 45 Reaffirmed Speedcrafts Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 179.2 Reaffirmed Sri Saibalaji Spintex (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Sri Saibalaji Spintex (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Saibalaji Spintex (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 543.2 Assigned TCG Facilities Management Services PvtTL CRISIL BBB- 181.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Varmora Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Varmora Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 14 Assigned Varmora Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 