Apr 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 7, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Dispomed Products Pvt Ltd Export Performance CRISIL A3 16.7 Reaffirmed
Guarantee
Aditya Dispomed Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Andaman Sea Foods Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Andaman Sea Foods Pvt. Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Credit
ARG Infra Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 35000 Enhanced from
Rs.30 Billion
Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 15250 Reaffirmed
DIC India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 90.9 Reaffirmed
DIC India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Economic Explosives Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 89.9 Reaffirmed
Economic Explosives Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 171.7 Reaffirmed
Florim Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1 200 Assigned
Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1500 Reaffirmed
Jet Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Assigned
Morvi Vegetable Products Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.7 Reaffirmed
Morvi Vegetable Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1200 Reaffirmed
Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd. CP CRISIL A1+ 450 Reaffirmed
Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd. LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed
PCP International Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 650 Reaffirmed
Phooltas Harsco Rail Solutions Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A3+ 540 Reaffirmed
Phooltas Harsco Rail Solutions Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed
Satyam Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Shree Jaya Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Shree Jaya Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
Solar Industries India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Solar Industries India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2740 Reaffirmed
Speedcrafts Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
Speedcrafts Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 35 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bajaj Finance Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Dispomed Products Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed
Credit
Aditya Dispomed Products Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Aditya Dispomed Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 110.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Aditya Dispomed Products Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed
Aditya Dispomed Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 17.7 Reaffirmed
Andaman Sea Foods Pvt. Ltd. Export Packing CRISIL B- 125 Reaffirmed
Credit
Andaman Sea Foods Pvt. Ltd. Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 65 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Andaman Sea Foods Pvt. Ltd. Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 10.7 Reaffirmed
Andaman Sea Foods Pvt. Ltd. Proposed TL CRISIL B- 7.1 Reaffirmed
Andaman Sea Foods Pvt. Ltd. WC TL CRISIL B- 196 Reaffirmed
ARG Infra Developers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
ARG Infra Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 230 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 17000 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier II CRISIL AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed
Bonds
Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 16500 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier II CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Bonds
Bajaj Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 20500 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 104450 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 19800 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Beekay Auto Pvt. Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 440 Reaffirmed
Fac
Beekay Auto Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Beekay Auto Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed
Bengal Intelligent Parks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1265.2 Reaffirmed
Boulevard Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1588 Reaffirmed
Brijraj Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed
Brijraj Auto Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned
Loan Fac
Brijraj Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Brijraj Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 77.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Brijraj Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 16.6 Reaffirmed
Buddha India Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 0.5 Reaffirmed
Buddha India Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed
Chandra Automobile India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Chandra Automobile India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 46.5 Assigned
DIC India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed
DIC India Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed
Economic Explosives Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed
Economic Explosives Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1038.4 Reaffirmed
Empezar Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 17 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Empezar Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 29 Assigned
Florim Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 52.5 Assigned
Florim Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned
Flywheel Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed
Girivarya Non-Woven Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Girivarya Non-Woven Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40* Assigned
*includes sublimit of Letter of Credit
Girivarya Non-Woven Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed
Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 402 Reaffirmed
Jet Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned
Jet Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 77 Assigned
Ketan Brothers Diamondz Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1500 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kshitij Synergy Corp Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 145 Assigned
Manav Agri Foods Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 75 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Mangalam Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 32.5 Reaffirmed
Mangalam Automotives Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Fac
Mangalam Automotives Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mangalam Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 14 Reaffirmed
Mangalam Edu Gate TL CRISIL B 800 Reaffirmed
Midas Yarn Processors Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Midas Yarn Processors Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 39.1 Reaffirmed
Morvi Vegetable Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Morvi Vegetable Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Nadia Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 2 Reaffirmed
Nadia Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed
Orange County Resorts & Hotels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed
Orange County Resorts & Hotels Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed
Orange County Resorts & Hotels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 330 Assigned
Loan Fac
P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed
P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
P G Mercantile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 311.7 Reaffirmed
Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd. CC CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed
PCP International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
PCP International Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 113.5 Reaffirmed
Phooltas Harsco Rail Solutions Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed
Phooltas Harsco Rail Solutions Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Phooltas Harsco Rail Solutions Pvt LtdStandby Line of CRISIL BBB 5 Assigned
Credit
Reliable Cashew Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed
Sachdeva Rice and General Mills CC CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed
Sachdeva Rice and General Mills TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
Satyam Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Satyam Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 12.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Satyam Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 27.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
SDS Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 125 Assigned
Loan Fac
SDS Infratech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 750 Assigned
Shree Jaya Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed
Shree Jaya Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 38.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shree Jaya Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 6.4 Assigned
Solar Industries India Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1220 Reaffirmed
Solar Industries India Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1040 Reaffirmed
Speedcrafts Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 310 Reaffirmed
Speedcrafts Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Speedcrafts Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB 45 Reaffirmed
Speedcrafts Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 179.2 Reaffirmed
Sri Saibalaji Spintex (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed
Sri Saibalaji Spintex (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sri Saibalaji Spintex (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 543.2 Assigned
TCG Facilities Management Services PvtTL CRISIL BBB- 181.9 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Varmora Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
Varmora Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 14 Assigned
Varmora Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Assigned
Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)