Apr 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 8, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akbar Travels of India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Assigned
Bayer Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
EQUITAS MICRO FINANCE Pvt Ltd ST NCD CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed
Gordhandas Gobindram BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Gordhandas Gobindram Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed
Credit
IKM Investors Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A2 750 Reaffirmed
*interchangeable with short-term loan
IKM Investors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 100000 Withdrawal
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Non-FBL* CRISIL A1+ 195000 Reaffirmed
*Fund-based and non-fund-based facilities are fully interchangeable
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 280000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Manipal Media Network Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed
Manipal Media Network Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 180 Reaffirmed
Plant Lipids Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 57.5 Reaffirmed
Plant Lipids Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1 3000 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Revathi Modern Rice Mill Standby Line of CRISIL A4 2.4 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sova Ispat Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 297.5 Reaffirmed
Staarlight Designs Foreign Demand CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Bill Purchase
Staarlight Designs Export Packing CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Credit
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. BG^ CRISIL A1+ 260 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with letter of credit of around Rs.160 million
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. LOC** CRISIL A1+ 790 Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with bank guarantee of around Rs.255 million
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akbar Travels of India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1250 Assigned
Akbar Travels of India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned
Alankar Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 130 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Alankar Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Alankar Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 190 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Ambattur Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Ambattur Developers Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BB- 330 Downgraded
Commercial from CRISIL
Borrowings BB+
Ambattur Developers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 701.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Ambattur Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 38.9 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Ameya Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A 273.5 -
Ameya Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 166 -
Loan Fac
Ameya Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 30.5 -
Bayer Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 36 Reaffirmed
Bholaram Education Society BG CRISIL D 40 Assigned
Bholaram Education Society TL CRISIL D 180 Assigned
Dharamtar Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 136.3 Reaffirmed
Dharamtar Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 83.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
EQUITAS MICRO FINANCE Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
EQUITAS MICRO FINANCE Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 2100 Reaffirmed
EQUITAS MICRO FINANCE Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 190 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
EQUITAS MICRO FINANCE Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 15110 Reaffirmed
EQUITAS MICRO FINANCE Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 710 Reaffirmed
EQUITAS MICRO FINANCE Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 280 Reaffirmed
EQUITAS MICRO FINANCE Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt* CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed
*earlier rated as Rs.500 million Non-Convertible Debt
Golden Star Facilities and Services CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Golden Star Facilities and Services Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Golden Star Facilities and Services WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Gordhandas Gobindram CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Hotel Rang-Inn Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 0.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Hotel Rang-Inn Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 139.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AAA 263000 Reaffirmed
*Fund-based and non-fund-based facilities are fully interchangeable
Indian Sugar Manufacturing Co. Ltd CC CRISIL D 320.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Indian Sugar Manufacturing Co. Ltd TL CRISIL D 409.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Kerala Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Kerala Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 229.8 Reaffirmed
Fac
Kerala Cars Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 21.7 Reaffirmed
Manipal Media Network Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Manipal Media Network Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 168 Reaffirmed
Plant Lipids Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 37.5 Reaffirmed
Prime Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 216.6 Reaffirmed
Prime Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5.9 Reaffirmed
Rajasthan Lime Udyog CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Revathi Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Revathi Modern Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B+ 2.4 Reaffirmed
Revathi Modern Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed
Revathi Modern Rice Mill Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Shivam Cotton Industries Bhavnagar) CC* CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
*Includes sublimit of Rs.7.5 million for cash credit book debts
Shivam Cotton Industries Bhavnagar) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shivam Cotton Industries Bhavnagar) TL CRISIL B 18 Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd Series A PTCs CRISIL AAA(SO) 9973.4 Assigned
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd Second Loss Fac CRISIL BBB(SO) 499.1 Assigned
Sova Ispat Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 750 Reaffirmed
*Cash credit includes sub-limit for standby line of credit of Rs.30.00 million
Sova Ispat Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 826.8 Reaffirmed
Sova Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sreepathy Trust TL CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Sreepathy Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 25 Assigned
Sreepathy Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Assigned
Loan Fac
Staarlight Designs Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned
Credit
Staarlight Designs Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 54.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Staarlight Designs CC CRISIL B+ 3.5 Assigned
Sugavaneswara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Sugavaneswara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 95.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Sugavaneswara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.8 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. CC* CRISIL AAA 710 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with working capital demand loan of about Rs.590 million; fully interchangeable
with non-fund-based facilities
The Bishop's Education Society TL CRISIL BBB 240 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
