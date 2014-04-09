Apr 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 8, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akbar Travels of India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Assigned Bayer Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac EQUITAS MICRO FINANCE Pvt Ltd ST NCD CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Gordhandas Gobindram BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Gordhandas Gobindram Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Credit IKM Investors Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A2 750 Reaffirmed *interchangeable with short-term loan IKM Investors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Indian Oil Corporation Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 100000 Withdrawal Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Non-FBL* CRISIL A1+ 195000 Reaffirmed *Fund-based and non-fund-based facilities are fully interchangeable Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 280000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Manipal Media Network Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed Manipal Media Network Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 180 Reaffirmed Plant Lipids Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 57.5 Reaffirmed Plant Lipids Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1 3000 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Revathi Modern Rice Mill Standby Line of CRISIL A4 2.4 Reaffirmed Credit Sova Ispat Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 297.5 Reaffirmed Staarlight Designs Foreign Demand CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Bill Purchase Staarlight Designs Export Packing CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Credit Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. BG^ CRISIL A1+ 260 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with letter of credit of around Rs.160 million Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. LOC** CRISIL A1+ 790 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with bank guarantee of around Rs.255 million LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akbar Travels of India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1250 Assigned Akbar Travels of India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned Alankar Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 130 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Alankar Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Alankar Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 190 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Ambattur Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ambattur Developers Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BB- 330 Downgraded Commercial from CRISIL Borrowings BB+ Ambattur Developers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 701.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ambattur Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 38.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Ameya Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A 273.5 - Ameya Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 166 - Loan Fac Ameya Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 30.5 - Bayer Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 36 Reaffirmed Bholaram Education Society BG CRISIL D 40 Assigned Bholaram Education Society TL CRISIL D 180 Assigned Dharamtar Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 136.3 Reaffirmed Dharamtar Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 83.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac EQUITAS MICRO FINANCE Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed EQUITAS MICRO FINANCE Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 2100 Reaffirmed EQUITAS MICRO FINANCE Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 190 Reaffirmed Loan Fac EQUITAS MICRO FINANCE Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 15110 Reaffirmed EQUITAS MICRO FINANCE Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 710 Reaffirmed EQUITAS MICRO FINANCE Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 280 Reaffirmed EQUITAS MICRO FINANCE Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt* CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed *earlier rated as Rs.500 million Non-Convertible Debt Golden Star Facilities and Services CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Golden Star Facilities and Services Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Golden Star Facilities and Services WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Gordhandas Gobindram CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Hotel Rang-Inn Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 0.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B Hotel Rang-Inn Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 139.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B Indian Oil Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Indian Oil Corporation Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AAA 263000 Reaffirmed *Fund-based and non-fund-based facilities are fully interchangeable Indian Sugar Manufacturing Co. Ltd CC CRISIL D 320.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Indian Sugar Manufacturing Co. Ltd TL CRISIL D 409.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Kerala Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Kerala Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 229.8 Reaffirmed Fac Kerala Cars Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 21.7 Reaffirmed Manipal Media Network Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Manipal Media Network Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 168 Reaffirmed Plant Lipids Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Prime Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 216.6 Reaffirmed Prime Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5.9 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Lime Udyog CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Revathi Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Revathi Modern Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B+ 2.4 Reaffirmed Revathi Modern Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Revathi Modern Rice Mill Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Shivam Cotton Industries Bhavnagar) CC* CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs.7.5 million for cash credit book debts Shivam Cotton Industries Bhavnagar) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shivam Cotton Industries Bhavnagar) TL CRISIL B 18 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd Series A PTCs CRISIL AAA(SO) 9973.4 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd Second Loss Fac CRISIL BBB(SO) 499.1 Assigned Sova Ispat Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 750 Reaffirmed *Cash credit includes sub-limit for standby line of credit of Rs.30.00 million Sova Ispat Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 826.8 Reaffirmed Sova Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sreepathy Trust TL CRISIL B 40 Assigned Sreepathy Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 25 Assigned Sreepathy Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Assigned Loan Fac Staarlight Designs Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned Credit Staarlight Designs Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 54.5 Assigned Loan Fac Staarlight Designs CC CRISIL B+ 3.5 Assigned Sugavaneswara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sugavaneswara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 95.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sugavaneswara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. CC* CRISIL AAA 710 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan of about Rs.590 million; fully interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities The Bishop's Education Society TL CRISIL BBB 240 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 