Apr 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 9, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrasen Sponge Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9.5 Reaffirmed Ajay Trading Company BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Au Housing Finance Ltd STD CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Baibhaw Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 260 Reaffirmed Baibhaw Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Chandra Bhagat Pharma Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Chemical de Enterprises LOC & BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Kaamadhenu Spinners BG CRISIL A4 1.6 Assigned KE Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ KE Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ KLJ Organic Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed KLJ Organic Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 1060 Reaffirmed KLJ Plasticizers Ltd BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed KLJ Plasticizers Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 3110 Reaffirmed KLJ Polymers & Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed KLJ Polymers & Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 1585 Reaffirmed KLJ Resources Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 5200 Reaffirmed Mahi Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 125 Reaffirmed Maksteel Wire Healds Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Nowrangroy Agro Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Nowrangroy Agro Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Samrat Forgings Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7 Reaffirmed Samrat Forgings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Samrat Forgings Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 14 Assigned Loan Fac Shivalik Trade Links Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Shivalik Trade Links Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Shreenathji Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Shri Girija Smelters Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 330 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bank guarantee and bill discounting facility backed by guarantee Standard Radiators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Suchitraa Silk Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.8 Reaffirmed Suchitraa Silk Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Technoline Engineering BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned United Steel and Structurals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Veto Electropowers India Pvt.Ltd. BG CRISIL A2 45 Suspended Veto Electropowers India Pvt.Ltd. LOC CRISIL A2 45 Suspended Veto Electropowers India Pvt.Ltd. Packing Credit* CRISIL A2 100 Suspended Veto Electropowers India Pvt.Ltd. Post Shipment CRISIL A2 30 Suspended Credit Veto Switchgears and Cables Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 10 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrasen Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Agrasen Sponge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Agrasen Sponge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 23 Assigned Ajay Trading Company CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Arun Electronics CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Aseem Global Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Au Housing Finance Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Au Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Au Housing Finance Ltd TL^ CRISIL A- 3580.5 Reaffirmed ^Includes Rs.150.0 million of subordinated term loan B. N. Jewellers CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Baibhaw Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Baid Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Baid Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 319.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Chandra Bhagat Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Chandra Bhagat Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Chemical de Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 82.5 Reaffirmed Chemical de Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac CMI Industry Automation Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 145 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee CMI Industry Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Assigned Loan Fac Indian Sucrose Ltd CC CRISIL B 1240 Reaffirmed IOT Utkal Energy Services NCD issue CRISIL AAA (SO)30000 Assigned Kaamadhenu Spinners TL CRISIL B- 43.1 Assigned Kaamadhenu Spinners Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 60.3 Assigned Loan Fac Kaamadhenu Spinners CC CRISIL B- 15 Assigned Karikkineth Silks (Changanacherry) Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Karikkineth Silks (Pala) CC CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Karikkineth Silks (Pala) WC TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Karikkineth Silks (Pala) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.8 Assigned Loan Fac Karikkineth Silks (Pala) LT Loan CRISIL BB- 53.2 Assigned KE Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 55 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB KE Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 24 Assigned KE Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 36 Assigned Loan Fac KLJ Organic Ltd CC CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed KLJ Plasticizers Ltd CC CRISIL A 700 Reaffirmed KLJ Plasticizers Ltd TL CRISIL A 240 Reaffirmed KLJ Polymers & Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL A 650 Reaffirmed KLJ Polymers & Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL A 79.3 Reaffirmed KLJ Resources Ltd CC CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed KLJ Resources Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Komal Exotic Spices Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC* CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed *Rs.20 Million interchangeable with Cash Credit Facility Komal Exotic Spices Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M. P Singh Foundation TL CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Mahi Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 350 Upgraded from Discounting# CRISIL B #Includes export packing credit (EPC) sublimit of Rs.300 million Mahi Granites Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 65 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B Maksteel Wire Healds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Maksteel Wire Healds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 69.6 Reaffirmed Mishka Fibbers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed *Includes Letter of Credit of Rs.30 Million Mishka Fibbers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nagar Dairy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 500 Reaffirmed Nation Exim CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Nation Exim Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Nowrangroy Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed Nowrangroy Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nowrangroy Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 22.2 Reaffirmed Pack Mates Packaging India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1 Assigned Loan Fac Pack Mates Packaging India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 34 Assigned Pack Mates Packaging India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 65 Assigned Redson Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 3 Reaffirmed Redson Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Redson Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 1.5 Reaffirmed Redson Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 18 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Redson Engineers Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed Redson Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Samrat Forgings Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 135 Reaffirmed Samrat Forgings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 32 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Samrat Forgings Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 45.6 Assigned Shivalik Trade Links Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 540 Assigned Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 85 Reaffirmed Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 47.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 43 Reaffirmed Shreenathji Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 50 Reaffirmed Shreenathji Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shreenathji Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 10 Reaffirmed Shri Girija Smelters Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Siddharth Properties CC CRISIL C 290 Reaffirmed Srinisons Wiring Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 127 Assigned Loan Fac Srinisons Wiring Systems Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 48 Assigned Srinisons Wiring Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Standard Radiators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 195 Reaffirmed Standard Radiators Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 9 Reaffirmed Suchitraa Silk Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Suchitraa Silk Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 6.3 Reaffirmed Suchitraa Silk Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 72.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Technoline Engineering CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned The Totgars' Co-operative Sale SocietyCC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Ltd The Totgars' Co-operative Sale SocietyWC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Ltd UB Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed UB Ventures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 63.7 Reaffirmed United Steel and Structurals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B- United Steel and Structurals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 United Steel and Structurals Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B- United Steel and Structurals Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 13 Downgraded from CRISIL B- United Steel and Structurals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 97 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Veto Switchgears and Cables Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 208.5 Suspended Veto Switchgears and Cables Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 6.5 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)